When Strategy Meets Reality

Safety First: Sprint Racer McKenna Haase and her helmet (via Racing News)

"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face." - Mike Tyson

Investing With A Helmet On

Several years ago, I developed the Hedged Portfolio Method. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, consisting of concentrated portfolios where each position is hedged. I wrote about back testing it here, but since June of 2017, I've been using the system to generate top names and hedged portfolios, presenting them to my Marketplace subscribers, and tracking the results in real time - "front tests" rather than back tests, if you will. Here is a summary of how those results have differed from those of the back tests, and how I am using those differences to modify my system. First, let's summarize the key lessons from the back tests.

What We Learned From Our Back Tests

Our security selection method generates alpha. We (my team and I) determined this by running our method each trading day from the beginning of our test period, January of 2003, until October of 2013, and then seeing what their returns (unhedged) were six months later versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). The average six-month actual return of our top-ranked securities was 6.84%, versus 4.51% for SPY.

Securities that could be hedged with optimal, or least expensive, put options, against declines of greater than 9% tended to outperform those that couldn't be hedged that way. Specifically, those securities averaged returns of 9.35% over six months, that of securities that could only be hedged with optimal collars against >9% declines.

All else equal, gross returns (not including hedging cost) are higher when hedging with optimal puts versus optimal collars. Specifically, gross returns were 1.93x higher when positions were hedged with optimal puts than collars.

Actual returns averaged 0.3x our potential return estimates.

How We Used That Data

Since we determined that securities that could also be hedged with puts against >9% declines outperformed those that couldn't by 1.51x, we boosted the potential return estimates for them by 1.51x during our security selection process.

Since positions hedged with puts had gross returns 1.93x higher than those hedged with collars, when it was possible to hedge securities both ways, we used puts, unless the potential returns, net of hedging costs, were >1.93x higher when using collars.*

Since actual returns averaged 0.3x our potential return estimates, we multiplied our potential returns, net of hedging cost, by 0.3 to determine expected returns.

What We Learned From Our "Front Tests"

Our security selection method still delivers alpha. Recall that in our back tests, our top names returned 6.84% over the average 6-month period, versus 4.51% for SPY. After 88 completed weekly 6-month cohorts since June of 2017, our top names have returned 7.16% on average, versus 5.53% for SPY. For readers wondering if this is just beta, I calculate the average 24-month beta for these names when they are selected, and it's often less than one. E.g., the most recent cohort had an average beta of 0.84.

The relative performance advantage for securities that could be hedged against >9% declines with optimal puts was higher in our front tests, but we realized using a multiple didn't capture the advantage during periods of negative returns, so we switched to using a difference in returns to capture it.

Our actual returns were less than 0.3x our potential return estimates.

What We Did With That Data

What we did is combine it with the data from our back tests, using a weighted average. And we set the system up so that it incorporates new data every trading day, continually learning from the actual returns. You can see that in the screen capture below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

Instead of using a multiple of 0.3x to derive expected returns from our potential returns after subtracting hedging cost, we now use a multiple of ~0.28x. Instead of assuming positions hedged with puts will generate gross returns, on average, 1.93x those of positions hedged with collars, we use a multiple of ~1.85x. And, since securities that can be hedged with optimal puts against >9% declines tend to outperform those that can't be hedged that way by an average of ~3.49%, we give them that much preference during our selection process.

Wrapping Up: How This Should Impact Results

The end result of all of this should be improved returns, and more accurate expected returns. Since we implemented these changes at the end of July, and our top names and hedged portfolio cohorts last for six months, you will see results impacted by these changes in our Bulletproof Investing performance update articles starting at the end of January.

*To explicate this one, consider a stock which we've estimated has a potential return of 10% over the next 6 months. The cost of hedging it with optimal puts is 5% of position value, and the cost of hedging it with an optimal collar capped at 10% is 0% of position value. So the net potential return hedged with puts would be 5%, and it would be 10% when hedged with a collar. All else equal, we'd go with the optimal collar hedge every time, but we know that, on average, positions hedged with puts generate returns 1.93x higher (because those positions have uncapped upside, and, sometimes, the actual return is significantly higher than our potential return estimate). So we would multiply the net potential return of the position hedged with optimal puts by 1.93 and then use it if it's higher than that of the position hedged with a collar. In this case, it wouldn't be, because 1.93 x 5 = 9.65, which is less than 10.

Hedged Investing In A Bull Market It's tough to beat a bull market while hedging, but to be transparent and accountable, I post the results for my top names and hedged portfolios each week. You can see the latest results here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.