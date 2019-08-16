If You Missed The REIT Rally, Buy AWP, A Global Property Fund At A 15% Discount

Co-produced with Trapping Value and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

The Cut

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), a closed-end fund, today announced that it has reduced its monthly distribution from $0.05 per share to $0.04 per share, commencing with the distribution payable on August 27, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of August 19, 2019 (ex-dividend date August 16, 2019). This represents a change in the annualized distribution rate from 9.0% to 7.2% based on NAV as of July 31, 2019.”

Source: AWP Press Release

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) previously distributed $0.05 a month, giving it a yield of 9.6% yield on the price before the cut. In this yield-starved world, that represented a pretty decent number. However what most investors were missing was that this was a managed payout and did not correlate with the fund's earnings. The cut from $0.05 to $0.04 will simply be a better retention of cash flows. With that in mind, let us take a deeper look at this fund.

The Fund

AWP aims to exploit global real estate market cycles using a value strategy. The fund has taken the "global" part seriously and actually owns less in the U.S. than it does overseas.

Source: AWP quarterly fact card

The diversification across property types is excellent as well.

Source: AWP quarterly fact card

AWP has overweighted industrial REITs recently, although some of the overweight position has come due to rapid valuation expansion in this sector over the last few years. AWP also has positions in real estate operating companies and real estate development companies. These are ones that are not bound by REIT rules and typically pay very small dividends. Their primary focus is to improve the underlying net asset value of shares. AWP also carries mortgage REIT shares in a small proportion and hence diversifies across all possible sectors within the real estate market.

AWP owns a very large number of companies and the full list can be seen here. It does make a moderately concentrated bet on its top 10.

Source: AWP quarterly fact card

Leverage

A vast number of closed-end funds employ leverage to juice up returns. The theory is that since CEFs cannot be forced to redeem shares they can leverage up the equity base in order to generate stronger returns. This is frequently accompanied by higher volatility. Also, even though the funds cannot be forced to redeem shares like mutual funds, they can be forced to sell in a panic if their bank line leverage covenants are violated. Hence it's always a good idea to examine the leverage levels of CEFs and compare those to others in the sector to see if you are comfortable with pulling the trigger.

AWP is a CEF which in recent times at least has used a rather low level of leverage. Leverage was at 9% (or 109% if you want to frame it that way), and this is relatively low compared to most CEFs which average around 30%.

Source: AWP semi annual financials April 2019

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) is one of the closest comparatives we found in the CEF world and it uses similar albeit slightly higher leverage.

Source: CBRE

The bottom line here is that AWP is employing low leverage and this fits well with owning real estate around the world including in developing nations as you would likely not want to add too much leverage to this asset class.

Fees

With a wide swath of ETFs available to suit every need, investors are increasingly shunning CEFs for the less expensive ETFs. This has had the favorable impact of lowering fees on CEFs as well as they seek to compete better. AWP's fees certainly fit that description and at 1.17% for a globally diversified CEF, we think they are quite competitive.

Source: AWP quarterly fact card

This is more competitive than the above mentioned IGR fund.

Source: CBRE

One point to note here is that AWP's actual expenses are running higher at close to 1.40%.

Source: AWP semi-annual financials April 2019

The only reason they are as low as they are is because of expense waivers agreed upon by management.

Effective May 4, 2018 Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited has entered into a written contract with the Fund to waive fees or limit expenses. This contract may not be terminated before May 4, 2020. Absent such waivers and/or reimbursements, the Fund’s returns would be lower. See Note 3 in the Notes to Financial Statements.

Source: AWP semi-annual financials April 2019

Investors investing in this fund should check if those are extended or not beyond May 2020.

The Returns

Over long periods of time AWP's total returns have kept up with its benchmarks and that is notable as fees generally work against funds when we stack them up against benchmarks.

Source: AWP semi-annual financials April 2019

AWP also has done this while distributing a high amount of current income to its shareholders. Our opinion here is that systematic distribution makes the job of fund managers much harder as when distributing a fixed amount they are automatically forced to sell more securities at low prices than at high prices. So to match or outperform an index, they have to overcome the fees and inbuilt "sell-high and sell more low" limitations. Considering this, the performance gets above average marks from us.

The Discount

AWP does pass our initial filters for investment here but the icing on the cake is the rapidly-widening discount in response to the distribution cut. As we write this the discount has blown up 15% and that's at the very high end of where this CEF has traded. Over the last five years there have been 3 points where the discount blew up to similar levels and all were fantastic buying opportunities.

Source: CEF Connect

Note about ROC

Investors should note that even in the event of return of capital ('ROC') for AWP, this is not necessarily bad for shareholders. Unlike fixed income CEFs where ROC always is destructive to NAV, ROC for equity CEFs is sometimes simply a tax efficient way to return cash to shareholders.

For example, one reason why some equity CEFs decide to pay ROC instead of capital gains would be because they are holding some equity positions that management expects to go up more in price. So if they decide to keep holding the shares and not book the capital gains, these gains will remain as "unrealized gains" and will not show up in the "net investment income" of the fund. Therefore ROC will show up even though the dividend is fully covered. That would be ROC for tax purposes rather than destructive ROC.

Outlook

Global interest rates keep going down, which is very bullish for international REITs. Just this past month, the central banks of the United States, Thailand, India, New Zealand, and Australia cut interest rates between 0.25% and 0.50%. Australia’s interest rates are now at new record lows. Furthermore, the European Central Bank ('ECB') is expected to further cut interest rates which would put them in negative territory in order to stimulate economic growth in the Eurozone. Today, there are 19 countries with their sovereign bond yields in negative territory, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and Japan. Lower global interest rates makes international real estate a very attractive asset class. Not only does it lower the cost of borrowing to invest in real estate, but it also makes the rental income returns very attractive to investors. Today, in many European countries for example, investors can borrow at an interest rate of less than 1% to invest in rental properties or commercial real estate. Demand for real estate globally is set to increase and AWP will be the main beneficiary.

Conclusion

With interest rates set to remain low for the foreseeable future, global properties and global property REITs that can generate decent yield will continue to be in good demand. CAP rates in many sectors are still quite wide of interest rates and offer investors good risk-adjusted returns. Even on the chance that the end result of loose monetary policy is high inflation, a diversified global REIT portfolio offers an excellent buffer against such an outcome. We see no reason why a fund owning quality REITs and paying out a managed distribution, which is still 8.2% at current prices, should trade at such a wide discount to underlying NAV. At this point AWP offers investors a capital appreciation story, and for managed payout investors a fantastic entry point post the cut. Buy now or forever hold your peace.

