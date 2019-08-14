Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/9/19

Includes: AMAG, ATNX, MPLX, NGM, PBF, RGR, TEN, TWOU
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/9/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • 2U (TWOU);
  • Tenneco (TEN);
  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • MPLX (MPLX);
  • Athenex (ATNX), and;
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE);
  • Tyler Technologies (TYL);
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG);
  • Universal Display (OLED);
  • Kratos Defense (KTOS);
  • Floor & Decor (FND);
  • CoreSite Realty (COR);
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), and;
  • Alector (ALEC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Netflix (NFLX), and;
  • Mastercard (MA).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$11,049,051

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$7,891,746

3

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$3,145,294

4

Armistice Capital

BO

AMAG Pharm

AMAG

JB*,B

$2,200,400

5

Smith Bradford L

DIR

Netflix

NFLX

AB

$2,004,900

6

Heminger Gary R

CB,CEO

MPLX

MPLX

B

$1,158,079

7

Peters Gregory K

DIR

2U

TWOU

B

$1,009,394

8

Sandman Dan D

DIR

MPLX

MPLX

B

$998,534

9

Jacobi C Michael

DIR

Sturm Ruger & Co

RGR

B

$666,450

10

Hollar Jason M

VP,CFO

Tenneco

TEN

B

$566,280

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thomas Lee Adv

DIR,BO

Ceridian HCM Holding

CDAY

JS*

$936,129,984

2

Fs Equity Partners Vi

BO

Floor & Decor

FND

JS*

$150,500,000

3

Carlyle Realty Iii Gp

BO

CoreSite Realty

COR

JS*

$88,592,000

4

Hagedorn Part

BO

Scotts Miracle-Gro

SMG

S

$17,681,732

5

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Alector

ALEC

JS*

$11,635,000

6

Wilson Michelle D

PR,DIR

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

WWE

S

$10,958,686

7

Carano Bandel L

DIR

Kratos Defense

KTOS

S

$9,591,975

8

Rosenblatt Sidney D

VP,CFO,DIR

Universal Display

OLED

AS

$7,082,045

9

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$6,473,296

10

Marr John S Jr

CB,DIR

Tyler Technologies

TYL

S

$4,725,053

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

