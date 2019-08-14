Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/9/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.
----------------------
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- 2U (TWOU);
- Tenneco (TEN);
- PBF Energy (PBF);
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
- MPLX (MPLX);
- Athenex (ATNX), and;
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE);
- Tyler Technologies (TYL);
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG);
- Universal Display (OLED);
- Kratos Defense (KTOS);
- Floor & Decor (FND);
- CoreSite Realty (COR);
- Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), and;
- Alector (ALEC).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Perceptive Adv
|
BO
|
Athenex
|
ATNX
|
B
|
$11,049,051
|
2
|
Inversora Carso S A De C V
|
BO
|
PBF Energy
|
PBF
|
B
|
$7,891,746
|
3
|
Column
|
BO
|
NGM Biopharmaceuticals
|
NGM
|
B
|
$3,145,294
|
4
|
Armistice Capital
|
BO
|
AMAG Pharm
|
AMAG
|
JB*,B
|
$2,200,400
|
5
|
Smith Bradford L
|
DIR
|
Netflix
|
NFLX
|
AB
|
$2,004,900
|
6
|
Heminger Gary R
|
CB,CEO
|
MPLX
|
MPLX
|
B
|
$1,158,079
|
7
|
Peters Gregory K
|
DIR
|
2U
|
TWOU
|
B
|
$1,009,394
|
8
|
Sandman Dan D
|
DIR
|
MPLX
|
MPLX
|
B
|
$998,534
|
9
|
Jacobi C Michael
|
DIR
|
Sturm Ruger & Co
|
RGR
|
B
|
$666,450
|
10
|
Hollar Jason M
|
VP,CFO
|
Tenneco
|
TEN
|
B
|
$566,280
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Thomas Lee Adv
|
DIR,BO
|
Ceridian HCM Holding
|
CDAY
|
JS*
|
$936,129,984
|
2
|
Fs Equity Partners Vi
|
BO
|
Floor & Decor
|
FND
|
JS*
|
$150,500,000
|
3
|
Carlyle Realty Iii Gp
|
BO
|
CoreSite Realty
|
COR
|
JS*
|
$88,592,000
|
4
|
Hagedorn Part
|
BO
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro
|
SMG
|
S
|
$17,681,732
|
5
|
Orbimed Advisors
|
BO
|
Alector
|
ALEC
|
JS*
|
$11,635,000
|
6
|
Wilson Michelle D
|
PR,DIR
|
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.
|
WWE
|
S
|
$10,958,686
|
7
|
Carano Bandel L
|
DIR
|
Kratos Defense
|
KTOS
|
S
|
$9,591,975
|
8
|
Rosenblatt Sidney D
|
VP,CFO,DIR
|
Universal Display
|
OLED
|
AS
|
$7,082,045
|
9
|
Mastercard Fdn
|
BO
|
Mastercard
|
MA
|
S
|
$6,473,296
|
10
|
Marr John S Jr
|
CB,DIR
|
Tyler Technologies
|
TYL
|
S
|
$4,725,053
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.