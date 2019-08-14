RCI Acquires Alliance Reservations Network For Travel Booking Tech

With the transaction, WYND's subsidiary RCI is gaining the ability to provide a much wider set of service offerings; the deal makes strategic sense in a growing travel booking industry.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND) subsidiary RCI announced it has acquired Alliance Reservations Network for $92 million.

Alliance provides a range of travel booking engine technologies and services.

With the deal, WYND is gaining an important piece that it can leverage to provide a much wider range of services while also gaining real-time data insights into travel trends.

Target Company

Orlando, Florida-based ARN was founded in 1995 to provide private label travel booking engine technology services and software that services individual leisure, corporate, association, and group and event clients.

Management is headed by CEO Pete Bertenshaw, who has been with the firm since its inception.

Below is an overview video of Group Productivity Solutions, the company’s primary offering:

ARN’s primary offerings include:

Travel Booking Engines

Member-Only Hotel Booking Engine

Group Productivity Solution

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Zion Market Research, the global online travel booking market was valued at $765 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $1.96 trillion by 2026.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 12.1% between 2018 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are rapid technological advancements and digital trends, such as the proliferation of mobile devices, and increasing Internet accessibility, as well as growing disposable incomes and the ease of comparing travel options.

Other benefits of online travel booking include the various innovative features that providers develop to attract customers, such as a convenient payment method, 24/7 accessibility, seamless and free reservation cancellation, as well as online comparison of hotels and transportation, among others.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the period due to rising disposable income of populations in China and India, as well as the growing adoption of internet-enabled and mobile devices in the same countries.

Major vendors that provide online travel booking solutions include:

Priceline Group (BKNG)

Expedia (EXPE)

Ctrip.com (CTRP)

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

CheapOair.com

Hotel Urbano Travel

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

RCI/WYND disclosed the acquisition price & terms and expected financial impact as follows:

The acquisition, which Wyndham Destinations expects to be accretive to earnings in its first full year, is composed of $45 million in cash and $12 million in equity at closing and $22 million in cash and $13 million in equity over the following 24 months.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2019, WYND had $409 million in cash and restricted cash and $8 billion in total liabilities of which $3.1 billion was debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $221 million.

In the past 12 months, WYND’s stock price has dropped 7.8% vs. the U.S. Hospitality industry’s drop of 4.1% and the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 1.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been uniformly positive when compared to consensus analyst estimates, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated significantly but is now approximately evenly balanced, per the following linguistic analysis:

Commentary

RCI/WYND acquired Alliance to continue its strategy of ‘vertical integration and comprehensive customer fulfillment.’

As the firm stated in the deal announcement:

With Alliance, RCI will broaden its reach beyond the core vacation exchange business via new affinity and commercial partners, while also offering best-in-class white-label services to existing affiliates. The platform's technology provides RCI with an unprecedented ability to offer a world of experiences.

By acquiring a travel booking system, the company will be able to broaden its service offerings both to vacation exchange customers and others in order to secure a piece of a bigger travel pie while also being able to gather and analyze the all-important customer data for travel trends.

The online booking industry is already enormous and is forecasted to grow even further as barriers to domestic and international travel come down.

The deal for ARN makes excellent strategic sense as RCI/WYND seeks to expand its services into the competitive but fast-growing travel coordination service market.

