Nvidia On Shaky Ground Ahead Of Earnings

Nvidia (NVDA) second quarter earnings report could be a litmus test to management credibility. Contrary to management past guidance, we have seen a steep decline in revenues post crypto bust (chart below shows gaming revenue trajectory before and after crypto bust). It did not help that management did not reiterate annual guidance at the last earnings call.

Datacenter growth, the main driver of the Company's narrative, has also been far from stellar in the recent past. Not only the datacenter segment, but, as can be seen from the image below, all of the Company's business units have also been performing at sub-par growth rates for the past several quarters.

Heading into Q2 results, management has a lot to prove to justify the Company's lofty valuation.

At first look, it appears that the Company had several favorable developments in Q2:

There has been some incremental demand from tariff-related pull-ins as witnessed by Intel (INTC)

The Company introduced its updated "Super" product line that drove product refresh in the quarter

Excess inventory in the gaming and datacenter segments has declined thus increasing sales to channel partners

Based on trends in the quarter, we are forecasting total revenue of $2.5B with approximately $1.25B for gaming, $275M for professional visualization, $725M for datacenter, $150M for auto, and $100M for OEM & other business.

Margins, however, are likely to be challenged. Datacenter competition has intensified and gaming segment is seeing renewed competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 7nm Navi product family. With ASP headwinds in datacenter and gaming business, the Company may miss the GAAP gross margin guidance of 59.2%.

However, Q2 results may be far less important to investors than Q3 and full-year guidance. Here, prospects do not look so good for Nvidia. To counter AMD's competitive threat, Nvidia had to move to a lower margin "Super" product line (see Nvidia Super Lineup Impact). This impact will be felt acutely by Nvidia in H2.

Overall, Nvidia is likely looking at a worse than guided H2 due to various factors:

RTX ramp continues to be anemic. Competitive intelligence provided by AMD confirms the slow RTX ramp (image below from AMD's Scott Herkelman interview).

As such, the image above indicates that Nvidia may be falling further behind on the RTX ramp compared to past Pascal performance. The latest Super lineup and price cuts may help the unit trajectory, but they do not help margins.

AMD is now selling Navi mid-range chips successfully into retail. Preliminary data suggests AMD products are selling well and standing their ground against Nvidia equivalents.

AMD and retailers, as expected, are occasionally bundling Navi GPUs with more successful Ryzen CPUs and causing Nvidia to lose more GPU market share than they otherwise would.

AMD also narrowed the performance per watt gap with Nvidia making Nvidia exposed to future market share losses on the laptop front where power efficiency is critical.

The biggest challenge for Nvidia is clearly the RTX Super product line. The ASP reductions directly impact revenues and gross margins. Nvidia has spent a considerable amount of silicon on features like Ray Tracing that are not yet paying off for Nvidia. Consequently, the Company is likely to miss on all key metrics for 2019 - revenues, GMs, and EPS. It does not help that the Company may be seeing high number of quality defects in its RTX product line.

In Q1, the Company also played the trick of recording system sales into individual segment sales to show respectable revenue trends. That move could prove to be problematic in Q2 and Q3 and lead to segment level declines - especially in the auto segment. To the extent perception of growth takes a hit, it will be viewed negatively by investors.

In terms of guidance, Nvidia was able to get away without providing annual guidance during the Q1 call. However, in Q2 call, Nvidia would have a difficult time dancing around guidance. The double-digit analyst expectations (from $2.54B in Q2 to $2.98B in Q3) are a tough ask given RTX ASP reductions and market share losses.

Even if the Company were to meet Q2 expectations on revenue guidance, the gross margin trends would be a cause for alarm to investors. Furthermore, a $3B Q3 and a $3.4B Q4 are a steep ask and there needs to be a credible commentary on how that is possible. Consequently, we expect a downbeat Q2 call from Nvidia.

Note: A variation of this article was published to subscribers of Behind The Hype on 7/15 when Nvidia stock was trading at about $169

Disclosure: I am/we are short NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long AMD



Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers the lack of diversification to be one of the gravest errors made by many investors.



Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.