MercadoLibre And The Argentina Crisis: Assessing A Possible Buying Opportunity (Or If It's Time To Sell)

The stock is expensive and uncertainty is rising, so position size should remain small to control for downside risk and consider buying more on a price pullback.

The company has proven its ability to deliver spectacular growth under the most challenging economic and political conditions.

MercadoLibre is going through a volatile phase, strong financial performance is pushing the stock higher, but economic uncertainty in Argentina is generating concerns.

MercadoLibre (MELI) stock has been quite volatile over the past few days. The stock surged by 15% on Thursday, as the company reported spectacular earnings for the second quarter of 2019. On the other hand, the election shocker in Argentina sent the stock down by over 10% on Monday.

When looking at the stock chart over the middle term, price action is still looking quite bullish. However, it makes sense for investors to wonder if the political risk is creating a buying opportunity in MercadoLibre or if now is a good time to take profits on the stock before things keep getting worse for Argentina, in general, and MercadoLibre, in particular.

Source: Think or Swim

The Impact Of The Argentina Crisis

The primary elections in Argentina last Sunday came as a surprise to many investors, as embattled President Mauricio Macri was defeated by his center-left rival, Alberto Fernández, who is now seen as the frontrunner for October's presidential race. In this context, many stocks in Argentina declined by as much as 50%, and the local currency lost 20% of its value as an initial reaction to the news.

It is important to note that Brazil is the biggest market for MercadoLibre, not Argentina. The company made $340.9 million in revenue from Brazil and $113.9 million from Argentina last quarter. Argentina represents nearly 21% of total company revenue as of the most recent quarter.

Also, Argentina is the company's home country and a large share of expenses is nominated in the local currency. With this in mind, the analysts at Deutsche Bank have increased their price target on MercadoLibre, noting that the currency devaluation in Argentina could actually have a positive impact on the company's margins.

It is particularly relevant to understand that MercadoLibre has been operating under the most challenging and political conditions for several years now, and this has not stopped the company from producing outstanding performance.

Argentina has been under a populist administration from 2002 to 2015, a period which had some phases of economic growth and rising consumption, but also deep recessions, currency devaluations, and rampant instability.

Even under the current conservative administration, Argentina has been in a recession in 3 out of the past 4 years, inflation is currently around 40-50% and the exchange rate has exploded from nearly 15 at the end of 2015 to around 55-60 pesos per US dollar as of the time of this writing.

In this remarkably challenging context, the company has still produced explosive revenue growth over time, and the stock market has rewarded MercadoLibre investors with massive gains.

Data by YCharts

The Big Picture Remains Intact

Even a mediocre company can deliver strong performance when the economy is doing well and the wind is on its back. But it takes a particularly strong business to produce vigorous growth under challenging conditions.

MercadoLibre is the market leader in both e-commerce and digital payments in Latin America, those are remarkably attractive industries with abundant long-term growth prospects, with or without macroeconomic instability in Argentina.

The most recent earnings report from the company confirms that the business keeps firing on all cylinders. Total revenue during the second quarter of 2019 reached $545 million, an increase of 102% on a constant currency basis. Total payment volume jumped 90%, to $6.5 billion, and gross merchandise volume reached $3.4 billion, increasing by 33% year over year.

Not only is MercadoLibre growing at full speed in a difficult environment, but growth rates are also even accelerating in comparison to prior quarters. Most companies face slowing growth as they gain size over time, but MercadoLibre is still gaining speed and consolidating its leadership position in industries with exceptional opportunities over the long term.

Source: MercadoLibre Investors Relations.

Moving Forward

MercadoLibre is a position in the Data Driven Investor and also a holding in my personal portfolio since I replicate the positions in The Data Driven Investor with my personal money. The stock was last recommended for members in at $320 per share in January, for a return of almost 98% from those levels.

The risk and reward tradeoff for MercadoLibre going forward is no longer as attractive as it was back then. MercadoLibre is now trading at a price to sales ratio around 13 times revenue estimates for 2019, which is not excessive for such a powerful growth business, but not an undervaluation level either. Besides, the political crisis in Argentina could be a major source of volatility for the stock in the short term.

That being said, MercadoLibre is still a spectacular business growing at full speed and with plenty of room for further growth in the years ahead. The currency devaluation in Argentina can hurt the company's earnings when translated to US dollars, but the company has proven its ability to deliver outstanding growth rates through all kinds of economic and political environments. Besides, the favorable impact from the currency devaluation on costs could at least partially compensate for the negative impact of the devaluation.

For investors who own a moderately-sized position in MercadoLibre, it makes sense to hold on to the stock through the economic volatility. When you find businesses with exceptional potential for long-term growth, you need to be willing to tolerate the short-term volatility in order to fully profit from the gains over the years.

For those with no position in MercadoLibre, this is a reasonable price point to start buying, but it's better to take it slow and go with a small position in case the economic uncertainty creates an opportunity to increase the size of the position at more attractive valuation levels.

Short-term volatility can many times create opportunities for long-term investors, and this seems to be the case when it comes to MercadoLibre right now.

Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.



Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.