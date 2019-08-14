Gold Is Resisting A Strong Dollar, Hinting At A General Decline In Currencies

We may see a pullback from here, but if gold is rising because people are losing confidence in paper money, resistance levels may not hold very long.

In my last article, I laid out the potential triggers for a currency collapse, the first being a no-deal Brexit. Here I will layout the case that the beginning stages of this global decay in paper money values may already be taking place. Gold has been gunning for the 2011-2012 resistance line at around $1,530 ever since this rally began in May and it appears we have already reached it. A pull back can be expected in the near term, but if it gold breaks through it relatively quickly, it will be that much more evidence that something else is going on here than your traditional vanilla rise in the price of bullion.

First, let's take a step back. The current gold bull market did not begin in May. It is now almost 4 years old at this point, beginning at market bottom of $1,045 an ounce back in December 2015. Gold has risen 46% since. The first piece of evidence that it's really currencies that are falling rather than gold climbing is...

Past All-Time Highs In Many Major Currencies

While gold still has ways to go before reaching its all-time high of $1,923 in US dollar terms, gold is already at new all-time highs in many major currencies, including the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar, the British pound, the South African rand, the Swedish krona, and the Brazilian real. It is approaching 40-year highs in Japanese yen, and it is within 3% of all-time highs in euros. The chart below shows gold price in different currencies from the September 6, 2011, high in dollar terms. All below have reached new highs since those nominal dollar highs, expect the dollar itself and the yen. Gold in yen may have already passed those highs by the time you read this.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, currencies throughout the world are weakening substantially in terms of gold, and it is becoming increasingly likely that another global round of monetary easing is at the doorstep.

Gold Vs. Dollar Index

Looking back at the relationship between the dollar index and gold ever since the gold window was closed in 1971, we are now seeing something on a sustained basis that we have not seen since 1979. That was the year of gold's parabolic run when the metal quadrupled from January 1979 to January 1980. What was unique about the gold run of that year was not necessarily the price itself which has since been overcome, but rather that one of gold's strongest price advances ever, happened remarkably in the face of a rising dollar. From January 1979 to January 1980, while gold was busy quadrupling in dollar terms, the dollar index actually rose 1.8% to settle at 99.5 by the time gold finally topped. This revealed the fact that it wasn't really gold that was rising but the paper currencies were falling, a picture that was consistent with the high inflation statistics of the time.

We are seeing something similar now. Since gold bottomed in December 2015, the trade-weighted dollar index has remained basically steady.

Data by YCharts

While we have seen several bull markets in gold since 1971, the only other time we saw a sustained rise in the price of gold lasting a year or more in the face of a steady or rising dollar was in the period between 1979 and 1980.

Data by YCharts

For example, from 1985 to 1987, gold climbed 76%, a serious bull market. However, during that time the dollar index was experiencing its worst decline ever, by far.

Data by YCharts

The dollar was collapsing, and gold could not even double in that time frame. From that perspective, gold was actually extremely weak. That was proven only in the ensuing years, as the yellow metal continued to fall for another 14 years afterward.

Conversely, the gold bull run of 2001-2011, while certainly a nice run, was nonetheless aided by a falling dollar index. From June 2001 to September 2011, gold septupled, rising by a factor 7. Impressive indeed, but it had a major tailwind from the dollar index, which plummeted 40%. Towards the end of that run, there were brief periods measured in months when gold rose in the face of a rising dollar index, but it was not sustained. Now it is and has been for 4 years running.

Why has gold been rising now in the face of a relatively strong dollar? My guess, the general race to the bottom among major currencies appears to be a significant factor. Negative interest rates look like they are about to get even more negative in the eurozone, even more likely in the face of a possible no-deal Brexit as I stated in my last piece, and a new rate-cutting cycle appears to be already in place in the United States. The Chinese yuan is being devalued against the US dollar, spurring the wrath of the Trump administration's Peter Navarro, who was interviewed on CNBC saying that the US would "respond forcefully" if Beijing devalues its currency. Presumably, this means that the US will look to weaken its own currency in response.

Meaning, the current rise in the price of gold could be being spurred by a loss of confidence in fiat currencies generally, which, judging by the dollar index, are still staying relatively constant at least relative to one another. If gold is indeed rising as a result of falling fiat currencies generally, then gold has a long way higher to go, and technical resistance barriers higher may not be as strong as they traditionally are.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, GDXJ, GDX, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short UUP.