MedMen: PharmaCann Delays Due To DOJ Antitrust Investigation

I remain bearish on MedMen based on their poor cash flow and the ongoing dilution it's causing.

Even after cuts, high operating costs are likely to lead to significantly worse losses than many of MedMen's peers.

MedMen's PharmaCann acquisition has been delayed by the DOJ, but MedMen has now responded to the DOJ's request for additional information.

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) has perhaps the best brand name in cannabis, including a flashy Spike Jonze-directed advertisement. MedMen's brand name and marketing have led to strong revenue growth and some of the highest revenue per store in cannabis.

Despite top-line strength, MedMen's stock has under-performed competitors. This under-performance has been driven by a combination of lavish spending and poor publicity including being sued by their former CFO. MedMen's new CFO is changing that, undertaking a cost-cutting program to cut "corporate SG&A" by 30% over three quarters. Even after those cuts, MedMen will have higher operating costs than its peers.

On Aug. 13, MedMen announced preliminary earnings from their fourth quarter. Full audited results will be released on Oct. 28. Among other things, MedMen provided an update on their pending acquisition of PharmaCann, their pro forma revenue growth, and their cost-cutting efforts.

PharmaCann: Delayed By DOJ, Closing Due in CY2019

MedMen provided an update on their long-pending acquisition of PharmaCann. The company confirmed rumors that it received a "Second Request" from antitrust regulators but expects to close the acquisition in calendar 2019.

PharmaCann operates 10 dispensaries in four states, with four dispensaries in each of New York and Illinois. MedMen initially announced a $680 million acquisition of PharmaCann way back in October 2018, with terms agreed in December. When the deal closes, MedMen will issue 168.4 million shares to PharmaCann's owners, resulting in MedMen having about 810 million shares, fully diluted, including Gotham Green's convertible debt.

However, the transaction has been delayed by regulatory hurdles. Among other hurdles, MedMen received a request for additional information and documentary material ("Second Request") from the Department of Justice. Essentially, antitrust regulators are seeking more information on the acquisition to determine whether the deal is anti competitive. This request is the same type as I previously discussed in connection with Cresco Labs' (OTCQX:CRLBF) purchase of Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF).

Source: New York State Bar Association Presentation.

MedMen announced they have responded to the Second Request ("substantial compliance") as of Aug. 9. That response begins a 30-day waiting period, during which MedMen cannot close the transaction. The DOJ may choose to either allow the transaction or could institute an enforcement action. In about 70% of cases with a Second Request, the DOJ will institute an enforcement action. A potential enforcement action from the DOJ may require that the transaction be amended or abandoned, and MedMen would have the option to either comply with the enforcement action or challenge it in court.

MedMen and PharmaCann "substantially complied" with the Second Request on Aug. 9. This starts the 30-day waiting period. Provided that the DOJ does not further delay the transaction, such as by issuing an enforcement action, MedMen expects their PharmaCann acquisition to close by the end of calendar 2019.

Continued Top Line Growth

MedMen continues to have strong revenue growth driven by an expanding store count and strong revenue per store.

In the June quarter, MedMen's pro forma revenue increased to $61.3 million. Based on MedMen's June quarter press release, this was up 15% quarter-over-quarter from $54.9 million. However, back in May, MedMen reported $57 million in pro forma revenue for the March quarter. Neither figure is audited, and it's unclear why there's a disparity.

MedMen's systemwide revenue for the June quarter was $42 million (+15% QoQ), with most of the remainder of their revenue coming from PharmaCann (+13% QoQ). PharmaCann primarily operates in New York and Illinois, with four dispensaries in each state, while MedMen earns most of its revenue from its 11 California dispensaries.

MedMen's revenue growth is due to a growing store count and strong revenue per store. MedMen had 37 operational stores (pro forma) at the end of the June quarter compared to 32 stores in the quarter prior.

Revenue per store fell to $6.6 million on an annualized basis, down 3% from last quarter but up from Dec/18. MedMen's revenue per store compares favorably to its peers, especially considering that Cresco Labs and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) earn substantial wholesale revenue while MedMen does not. This suggests MedMen's stores are outperforming competitor stores.

Cost-Cutting

Source: Author based on company filings. Full chart available on The Growth Operation.

MedMen has some of the worst losses in the U.S. cannabis sector, but they are working to improve.

MedMen hired CFO Michael Kramer in December 2018. Perhaps his largest initiative is trying to cut MedMen's bloated operating costs down to size. In the Dec/18 quarter earnings call, he announced that MedMen was freezing its "corporate SG&A" budget. He has twice strengthened this target, aiming for a 20% total reduction in May's earnings call and now aiming for a 30% reduction by the Sep/19 quarter. This would reduce corporate SG&A costs to a run rate of $115 million per year.

MedMen does not back out its "corporate SG&A," but these costs typically include about half of MedMen's total operating costs. This suggests that a run-rate corporate SG&A of $115 million may correspond to total operating costs of about $230 million per year.

Even if these spending targets are met, MedMen will have substantially higher operating costs than their peers. Last quarter, MedMen's operating costs were twice as high as their revenue. Full results for the Jun/19 quarter, including operating costs, will be released in late October.

Despite this cost-cutting, MedMen's preliminary report is notably bereft of any mention of adjusted EBITDA or profitability. This may suggest that MedMen is still some distance from profitability.

Last quarter, MedMen posted a $43 million adjusted EBITDA loss and a free cash flow deficit of $86 million. MedMen ended the Mar/19 quarter with $22 million in cash and $106 million in debt - shaky financial footing given MedMen's large losses.

After the quarter, MedMen raised $280 million in convertible debt and equity sales to Gotham Green Partners, which was co-founded by Cronos (CRON) CEO Mike Gorenstein. I discussed those deals in more depth in previous coverage. Other contributors have expressed skepticism about GGP's investment in MedMen, with Darren McCammon and Cornerstone Investments disliking the VWAP convertible debt and the dilution of the deals, respectively.

Thoughts

MedMen trades at a lower price than its multi-state peers on an EV/sales basis. In my view, its poor capital position and ongoing heavy losses warrant this discount. Despite MedMen's low price and strong top-line growth, I do not plan to invest in MedMen.

MedMen's capital position is worrisome and they appear further from profitability than the majority of their peers. Each of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF), Cresco Labs, and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) have substantially better profitability than MedMen: All four companies posted adjusted EBITDA losses of under $10 million last quarter, even when adding share-based compensation back in. MedMen lost $50 million - nearly twice as much as its four competitors combined.

Those losses are not free for shareholders. They are directly leading to dilution through equity sales and convertible debt, and at a relatively low price. Collectively, the $280 million funding from Gotham Green will create at least 128 million diluted shares, if the convertible debt is converted to equity. I'll invest elsewhere until MedMen improves their profitability.

Happy investing!

