J. C. Penney: The Potential Impact Of Debt Restructuring

That improvement in comps plus 36% gross margins would reduce its net debt to 3.8x or lower, potentially allowing J.C. Penney to refinance its 2023 debt.

A similar move by J.C. Penney would give it around four years to deliver +5% total comps (vs. 2019 levels) instead of two years.

The main issue for J.C. Penney is its 2023 first-lien debt, which is yielding over 11% to maturity now.

Previous reports mentioned that J.C. Penney (JCP) was in discussions with advisors about debt restructuring, while J.C. Penney put out a statement on saying that they "have not hired any advisors to prepare for an in-court restructuring or bankruptcy."

These two items are not inconsistent with each other, and suggests that J.C. Penney has no plans for a near-term bankruptcy filing, but that it could try to reach an agreement with its creditors to push some of its debt maturities out two to three years, similar to what J. Crew and Neiman Marcus did in the last couple years.

J.C. Penney's Debt

A look at J.C. Penney's debt maturities shows that its main challenge is likely to be the refinancing of its first-lien term loan and first-lien notes due July 2023. The $500 million in 5.875% first-lien notes due July 2023 are trading at around 82 cents on the dollar and yielding over 11% to maturity, indicating that J.C. Penney will find that challenging to refinance without a significant improvement in its business outlook.

J.C. Penney's first-lien term loan is due June 23, 2023, and is subject to quarterly repayments of $10.55 million. There's currently (as of Q1 2019) $1.572 billion outstanding for that term loan, while the quarterly repayments should bring that down to $1.403 billion outstanding by Q1 2023.

Maturity $ Millions Type 2019 $50 Unsecured Notes 2020 $110 Unsecured Notes 2022 $118 First-Lien Credit Facility 2023 $2,072 First-Lien Term Loan And Notes 2023 $10 Unsecured Notes 2025 $400 Second-Lien Notes 2026 $2 Unsecured Notes 2036 $388 Unsecured Notes 2037 $313 Unsecured Notes 2097 $500 Unsecured Notes

J.C. Penney has $172 million in unsecured note maturities that are due by 2026. These aren't likely to be a significant issue for J.C. Penney by themselves though. If J.C. Penney fails to repay one of these maturities (such as the $110 million in 5.65% unsecured notes due 2020), it would be due to it having essentially given up hope about dealing with its 2023 first-lien debt anyway. This explains why the 2020 notes are trading at around 94 cents on the dollar, only pricing in a modest chance of a bankruptcy filing before they are repaid.

On the other hand, there are scenarios where things could be going reasonably well for J.C. Penney business wise, but it still has trouble dealing with its 2023 debt.

The Neiman Marcus Example

Neiman Marcus managed to get its debt maturities pushed out around three years (as shown in the table below), but at the cost of around $55 million in extra cash interest costs per year, along with another $44 million in PIK interest costs per year.

Source: Neiman Marcus

Nearly all of Neiman Marcus' debt needed to be pushed back though, while J.C. Penney's 2023 debt represents slightly over half of its total debt.

J.C. Penney's Business Situation

For purposes of comparison, we will assume that J.C. Penney currently needs to reduce its net debt to 3.8x or less by the end of 2021 in order to have a decent chance of refinancing its 2023 debt in early-to-mid 2022. This is a fairly typical amount of time in advance for refinancing and also would allow J.C. Penney to extend its June 2022 credit facility maturity (having dealt with its 2023 first-lien debt).

To reduce its net debt to 3.8x or less by the end of 2021 would require J.C. Penney to do -5.5% comps in 2019, followed by +3% comps in 2020 and +2% comps in 2021 as part of the turnaround attempt, along with a return to 36% gross margins.

However, if J.C. Penney instead got its 2023 debt maturities pushed out to 2025, then its new target would be to reduce its net debt to 3.8x or less by the end of 2023. If it cost J.C. Penney $75 million per year in additional interest costs to achieve the later debt maturities, then J.C. Penney would need to do +1.5% comps in 2020 and 2021, along with +1% comps in 2022 and 2023 in order to reduce its net debt to 3.8x or less by the end of 2023.

That's a hefty price to buy another couple years for a turnaround, but would spread the required +5% total comps gains over four years instead of two years. The additional positive cash flow from the two extra years is largely offset by the higher interest costs.

Other Possible Moves

J.C. Penney's 2019 and 2020 unsecured notes are trading at slightly above par and 94 cents on the dollar respectively, so I don't think there are any moves to be made with those maturities that would make any difference to J.C. Penney.

J.C. Penney's long-dated (2036 to 2097) unsecured bonds are trading in the low-to-mid 20s, so there may be some potential moves to be made with those. Similarly, its first-lien notes due 2023 are trading at a discount (at 82 cents on the dollar), which may offer some opportunities.

If J.C. Penney was able to reduce its net debt by $300 million (through various moves such as debt-to-equity exchanges, purchasing the first-lien debt at a discount, swapping unsecured bonds for junior-lien bonds), then its required total comps gains would be reduced to around +3% to +3.5% (over a two to four year timeframe depending on whether J.C. Penney extended its 2023 maturities).

Conclusion

If we assume (for simplicity) that J.C. Penney needs to reduce its net debt to 3.8x or less by around 18 months before its first-lien notes and term loan become due, then we can calculate the business improvements that J.C. Penney needs to make in conjunction with various debt restructuring scenarios.

In a status quo scenario, J.C. Penney would need to improve its comps (from 2019 levels) by 5% over two years, along with getting its gross margins back to 36%. Extending its 2023 maturities by two years would give it four years to accumulate +5% comps. Reducing its net debt by $300 million would reduce the required comps by approximately 1.5% to 2.0%.

This shows that J.C. Penney will likely need to make substantial (and consistent) improvements to its business results no matter what it does with its debt (outside of a bankruptcy filing). However, J.C. Penney may be able to lower the required improvements somewhat with debt moves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.