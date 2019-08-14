Allstate Corporation: A New Preferred Stock IPO With A YTW Of Below The 5% Barrier

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Allstate Corporation (ALL). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Allstate - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 46M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $1.15B. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Allstate Corp. 5.10% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (NYSE: ALL-H) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.10%. The new preferred stock has a 'BBB' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 10/15/2024. Currently, the new issue trades above its PAR at a price of $25.40; it has a 5.02% Current Yield and YTC of 4.86%

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's s p readsheet

The Company

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate), incorporated on November 5, 1992, is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company's business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business. Its segments include Allstate Protection, Allstate Financial, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Company offers its products in the United States and Canada. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products through agencies and directly through contact centers and the Internet. These products are underwritten under the Allstate, Esurance and Encompass brand names. Allstate brand auto and homeowners insurance products are sold primarily through Allstate exclusive agencies and serve customers preferring local personalized advice and service. Allstate agencies also sell specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products, and service contracts and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. In the United States, it offered these Allstate brand products in approximately 10,200 locations through approximately 34,160 licensed producers, including approximately 10,360 Allstate exclusive agencies and approximately 23,800 licensed sales professionals, as of December 31, 2016. It also offered these products through approximately 2,200 independent agencies that are primarily in rural areas in the United States, as of December 31, 2016. In Canada, it offered Allstate brand products through approximately 870 employee producers working in five provinces across the country (Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia), as of December 31, 2016. The Company's Esurance brand auto, homeowners, renter and motorcycle insurance products are sold to customers online, through contact centers or through select agents. Esurance serves self-directed, brand-sensitive customers. Encompass brand auto, homeowners, umbrella and other insurance products, sold predominantly in the form of a single annual household (package) policy, are distributed through independent agencies that serve customers preferring personal advice and assistance from an independent advisor. Answer Financial, a personal lines insurance agency, serves self-directed, brand-neutral consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it offered comparison quotes for auto and homeowners insurance from approximately 25 insurance companies through its Website and over the phone and receives commissions for this service. The Company's Allstate Financial segment sells life insurance and voluntary accident and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold Allstate Financial products through Allstate exclusive agencies and approximately 1,000 exclusive financial specialists, and 6,000 workplace enrolling independent agents. Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists also sell retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance to provide a suite of protection and retirement products. Allstate exclusive agencies offer products targeted to consumers that prefer local personalized advice and branded products from both the Allstate Protection and Allstate Financial segments. The Company's Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities and certain non-insurance operations. Its Discontinued Lines and Coverages segment includes results from property-liability insurance coverage.

Source: Reuters.com | Allstate Corporation

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, ALL:

Source: Tradingview.com

The company has currently paid (for the last 4 quarters) a dividend of $1.96 on its common stock. With a market price of $103.22, the current yield of ALL is 1.90%. As an absolute value, this means it has a $652.89M dividend expenses. For comparison, the yearly dividend for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series H preferred stock) of the company is around $207.68M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $34.31B, ALL is one of the biggest Property & Casualty Insurance companies (according to finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Allstate Corp.'s capital structure as of its quarterly report on June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com|Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, ALL had a total debt of $6.63B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series H preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $1.93B.

The Ratios Of Allstate Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of ALL but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) : This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 34310/(6630 + 3080) = 3.53 , indicating the company is extremely well-capitalized, as its equity is enough to cover all its debt and preferred stocks.

: This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 34310/(6630 + 3080) = , indicating the company is extremely well-capitalized, as its equity is enough to cover all its debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments): This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the 2018 financial results is 2600/(330 + 207) = 4.84, also indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders so to be calm about the payments. Moreover, the company manages to pay more than $652M dividend expense for its common that is junior to its liabilities.

The Allstate Family

The company has 5 more outstanding preferred stocks, a baby bond, and a third-party security:

Allstate Corp. 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (NYSE: ALL.PA)

Allstate Corp. 5.10% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 1/15/2053 (NYSE: ALL.PB)

Allstate Corp. 6.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series D (NYSE: ALL.PD)

Allstate Corp. 6.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series E (NYSE: ALL.PE)

Allstate Corp. 6.25% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series F (NYSE: ALL.PF)

Allstate Corp. 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series G (NYSE: ALL.PG)

Synthetic Fixed-Income Sec STRATS 2006-03 Floating Rate Allstate Corp. (NYSE: GJT)

Source: Author's database

The company's intention is to use the proceeds from the offering of the new Series H Preferred stock to repurchase "certain of its preferred stock". As it can be seen from the table, ALL-D, ALL-E, and ALL-F are the most probable candidates, as the first 2 are already callable and "F" is becoming callable in 2 months. Moreover, the proceeds are enough for all three and that would save the company an annual rate of 1.525% (from "D" and "E") and 1.15% (from "F").

As for the rest of ALL's preferred stocks, ALL-A is also callable and trading at a negative Yield-to-Worst, that means the most recently issued ALL-G is the only one suitable for comparison. With its 4.86% YTC, ALL-H rewards a 1.50% more than the YTW of the Series G Preferred Stock. However, it is the issue with the lowest nominal fixed dividend rate, which means it is the most vulnerable from subsequent rate hikes. However, we are entering a low rate environment, and a good yield can hardly be found without taking higher credit risk.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are 17 corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The 2023 Corporate Bond (ALL4015211) has a year closer maturity date from the call date of ALL-H and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 1.999%. This should be compared to the 4.86% Yield-to-Call of ALL-H, but when making that comparison, do remember that ALL-H's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024, that translates into a yield spread of 2.8% between the two securities.

Some more information about the bond can be found in the chart below.

Source: FINRA | ALL4015211

Sector Comparison

The charts below contain all preferred stocks in the "Property & Casualty Insurance" sector (according to finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate, has a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

Most of the preferred stocks in the sector are trading above their par value, and the Current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible Yield curve. Two more filters will be added, the security must not be callable and must bear an S&P rating.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

With its 4.86%, ALL-H gives a little more than the average Yield-to-Worst of 4.40%. Adding the fact, it is the lower yielder, as in the family, and the call date to be the second farthest, the superiority does not seem so significant. Still, the ALL's preferred stock gives one of the lowest returns, due to the lower credit risk for its holders.

Here is a list of all fixed-rate preferred stocks with a positive YTC:

Source: Author's database

All BBB Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a BBB Standard & Poor's rating, and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include two more conditions: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the BBB preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

The Preferred Stock is perpetual and has no maturity date. We may, at our option, redeem the shares of Preferred Stock (I) in whole but not in part at any time prior to October 15, 2024 within 90 days after the occurrence of a "rating agency event" at a redemption price equal to $25,500 per share (equivalent to $25.50 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to, but excluding, the redemption date, or (II) (A) in whole but not in part at any time prior to October 15, 2024, within 90 days after the occurrence of a "regulatory capital event," or (B) in whole or in part, from time to time, on any dividend payment date on or after October 15, 2024, in each case, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to, but excluding, the redemption date. If we become subject to capital regulation and the Preferred Stock is included in our regulatory capital, the redemption of the Preferred Stock may be subject to our receipt of any required prior approval from a capital regulator of ours and to the satisfaction of any conditions set forth in applicable capital rules and any other regulations of such capital regulator.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Allstate Corp

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $1.15B, ALL-H can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, ALL-H is on exception, and the homework we always do, we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but, in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is well leveraged, having 3.5x more equity than long-term debt. With a market cap of $34B, ALL is one of the biggest insurance companies, and with the $652M common stock dividend, it is 3x times more than what it will be paid to the preferred stockholders (in case the company leaves "E", "D", and "F" preferred stocks outstanding). Its interest coverage for 2018 is also quite good with a ratio of 4.50, and again, in case the potential redemptions don't get called.

As for the ALL-H, its Yield-to-Worst is 1.5% better than the only comparable "brother", ALL-G. A look further also shows the new preferred stock a little better when it comes to YTW than the rest from the sector and all other BBB rated ones. A new IPO at the psychological boundary of 5% sounds a little scary, especially if it is one of the best investment-grade stocks, currently. I believe the new preferred stock is from high quality but as a return is just not enough. Sometimes, patience is needed for one to get the desired yield and now is the time not to be in a hurry to buy all these low yielders that come up.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.