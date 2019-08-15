Facebook: Valuation Update

There are some signs which reflect investors' doubts as to the stability of Facebook's future growth rate.

In my opinion, the stock market is best associated with a pendulum. It's rarely balanced, but inevitably comes back to the balanced state from time to time. That's why it's critically important to know what the company's balanced (or rational) price is at the moment in order to understand what to expect.

1. Technical parameters

Starting from 2014, Facebook's (FB) stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend, which is pretty typical for a big public company.

Looking at Facebook from this perspective, it is important to note two nuances.

Since November 2018, Facebook’s actual stock price has been deviating from this trend by more than one standard deviation. And at the same time, there is a gradual synchronization of the dynamics of Facebook's stock price and its exponential trend. It looks like Facebook is trying to catch up with its own pace:

Since the beginning of the year, the rolling annual total price return of Facebook's stock has been fluctuating around the lower border of the standard deviation. It's also typical when reaching the bottom:

So, technically, now Facebook's stock price looks balanced and not prone to decline.

2. Growth drivers

In my opinion, the market is more inclined to evaluate companies that do not pay dividends through revenue parameters. So, let's start with revenue.

The long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and Facebook's capitalization has been describing the company's current capitalization as slightly undervalued:

But more interestingly, that in the case of Facebook, this relationship is not linear, as usual for most public companies, but logarithmic. This means that with the growth of Facebook's revenue, the growth rate of the company's capitalization slows down.

It is noteworthy that such type of relationship is observed not only in the case of revenue, but also in the case of EBITDA:

This is a visualization of such phenomenon as multiple compression, which, as usual, reflects investors' doubts as to the stability of a company's future revenue growth rate.

Now let's talk about Facebook in terms of the growth rates of its financial indicators.

In connection with the fact that Facebook's revenue growth rate affects its capitalization, the relationship between the company's annual revenue growth rate and the P/S multiple statistically demonstrates the highest quality:

Based on Facebook's expected revenue growth rate in Q1 2020, we can say that, within the bounds of this relationship, the company's balanced stock price will be around $193. Not much more than the current level.

Since 2017, Facebook's EPS TTM growth rate and the company's capitalization, reflected by the P/E multiple, have been in direct relation too. And if we take the analysts’ average expectations as a basis, within the bounds of this model Facebook's balanced price per share in Q1 2020 will be around $188:

So, in terms of well-established relationships, Facebook's current price is classified as more or less balanced with no potential for strong growth in the near future.

3. Comparable valuation

The comparable valuation based on the EV/Revenue to growth multiple has shown that Facebook is one of the cheapest companies on my list:

But, history teaches that it is absolutely normal for the market to evaluate Facebook like this:

The comparable valuation based on the P/S to growth (forward) multiple is more interesting. In this case, the implied price is lower than the actual price:

But only approximately one year ago, the assessment in this way indicated an undervalued state of the company. By the way, you have to admit that this multiple serves as a good marker of the fundamental state of Facebook's stock price.

At the same time, judging by the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, Facebook is undervalued by an impressive 280%:

This means that the average analysts’ expectations of Facebook’s earnings in the next marketing year have increased significantly in comparison to the expectations of other companies on my list.

But, I have to repeat that in my opinion the market is more inclined to evaluate companies that do not pay dividends through multiples based on revenue parameters. Therefore, I am more inclined to believe that Facebook is not significantly cheaper than the main blue chips on the Nasdaq.

Bottom line

I want to pay attention to the next points:

From a technical point of view, Facebook is undervalued, but from a fundamental point of view, one cannot conclude so categorically. Facebook's revenue and EBITDA growth are accompanied by slowing growth in its capitalization. This is a bad sign. In terms of multiples, Facebook isn’t clearly undervalued relative to the main blue chips on the Nasdaq.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.