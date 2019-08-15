Amarin: A Surprise AdCom For Vascepa

Even if one believes that mineral oil may have affected the control arm's results, there is little to suggest that such influence accounts for the majority of the RRR.

The PDUFA date is likely to be pushed back, so any label expansion will now have minimal impact on 2019 sales and 2020 sales may start a bit slower.

The FDA announced that it is planning on holding an Adcom on November 14 to discuss the sNDA for Vascepa's expanded label.

The news that the FDA is planning on holding an AdCom on November 14 to discuss the supplemental new drug application for an expanded label for Vascepa is a negative for Amarin (AMRN), as typically the approval rates for applications going through an AdCom are lower than those that don't have an AdCom. That being said, AdComs still result in a positive vote (and approval) approximately 70% of the time.

The timing of the AdCom notice does seem fairly late, as Amarin had recently noted that an AdCom appeared unlikely with under two months remaining prior to the PDUFA date. Previously, Amarin had indicated that it thought that an AdCom was likely due to the importance of the indication that it was seeking for Vascepa. With the market pricing in a low chance of an AdCom, the relatively surprising news of the AdCom has thus had a more significant impact on Amarin's share price than if it had been announced a couple months ago.

The Effect Of An AdCom

The decision to hold an AdCom is a negative for Vascepa's chances of an expanded label, but doesn't mean that approval is now unlikely. One analysis indicated that an AdCom resulted in a positive vote around 70% of the time. On occasion, the FDA doesn't follow the recommendation of the AdCom, but the FDA's final decision is still positive in approximately 70% of the cases.

The FDA approval rate in general appears to be around 80+% (although that focuses on new drug approvals). Typically it does appear that having an AdCom results in an average approval rate that is 10% to 15% lower (in absolute terms) than the overall approval rate.

The market was probably pricing in around at least an 85% chance of approval before, based on the belief that an AdCom was unlikely and also that priority reviews are typically associated with higher approval rates. If we assume that there is now a 70% chance of approval (AdCom average), an 18% hit to Amarin's stock price (based on 70% divided by 85%) seems reasonable.

That being said, I'd lean towards there being a higher than average (over 70%) chance of a positive vote resulting from an AdCom. While questions have been raised about the impact of mineral oil on REDUCE-IT's results, the general public attitude from doctors has been positive, with most believing that the 25% RRR is far too large to be attributed to the effect of mineral oil on the results in the control arm. If REDUCE-IT had produced a 10% to 15% RRR, this issue would loom larger.

The AdCom panel will come from the same group that looked at Vascepa in 2013, but the reviewers will be different this time. I believe that the most likely range for favorable votes is 8 to 11 (out of 11). A strong vote in favor of the expanded label could end up giving Vascepa/Amarin an added boost as a public sign of confidence in REDUCE-IT's results holding up under detailed scrutiny.

Other Effects

With the PDUFA date potentially being pushed back until the end of 2019, any expanded label will now probably have a minimal impact on 2019 revenues. This means that Amarin's $380 million to $420 million guidance should remain accurate, as it was thought that an expanded label might provide a further boost to 2019 revenues before.

Amarin's 2020 revenues may end up a bit lower than it would have with a late September PDUFA date as well, due to the smaller active user base entering 2020 and the relative delay in being able to promote Vascepa using the expanded label.

Amarin noted that it intends to continue with its plans to double its sales force to support Vascepa's anticipated expanded label, and will use the additional time for more training and hiring of sales representatives.

Conclusion

The news of an AdCom would typically justify an 18% decrease in Amarin's share price based on average approval rates with an AdCom compared to the approval rates without an AdCom and with a priority review. That being said, AdComs still result in a positive vote and approval in around 70% of cases.

I also believe that there is a better than 70% chance of an expanded label approval for Vascepa given the strong results from REDUCE-IT. While there will certainly be scrutiny about the potential effect of mineral oil on the control arm's results, I believe that most panel members will still conclude that any effect from that would only account for a relatively small proportion of the RRR. As a result, I may add to my position in Amarin, especially if its stock dips further in the next little while.

