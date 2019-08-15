XXII: Hypeless Hemp Helps, We Hope

Recently, an article came out on Seeking Alpha that said some of 22nd Century Group’s (XXII) most important patents had expired and that more expirations were imminent. The patents in question had and have to do with growing its very-low-nicotine (VLN) tobacco.

As you may know, the FDA is working to mandate a 95% drop in nicotine for all cigarettes sold in the US, which, according to XXII, would more or less force the whole of Big Tobacco to license the company’s intellectual property (IP).

Basically, the recent article said that if those patents expire, XXII will no longer be the only company in the world capable of growing tobacco with such little nicotine. Actually, it said XXII already isn’t the only one, but that soon it won’t even be able to continue claiming to be.

XXII responded, saying that there were enough patents still intact that, especially when paired with the other types of legal protections it has, the expirations weren’t really meaningful. The company also threatened legal action against the writer.

My take is that a VLN cigarette will never sell anyway, and the whole point is effectively moot. XXII already tried licensing its VLN secret recipe to Liggett’s parent company, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), in the early 2000s and watched it flop. But also, FDA mandate or not, tobacco companies want out of the cigarette business anyway. That is, they want to convert their customers to non-cigarette products.

So, XXII’s tobacco efforts seem like too little, too late to me, even if no patents had expired. But its cannabis activities look like quite a different story, with big potential upside.

XXII and Tobacco

After Vector discontinued Quest, it stated in its 2007 annual report that, “Low nicotine and nicotine-free cigarettes may not ultimately be accepted by adult smokers and also may not prove to be commercially successful products.”

This makes perfect intuitive sense. Cigarettes are, in the 1972 words of an RJ Reynolds researcher, “... a vehicle for delivery of nicotine.” VLN cigarettes are so disappointing compared to regular ones that they actually help smokers quit cigarettes altogether. Vector even tried to get them approved as smoking cessation aids, a cause XXII has taken up as well.

The data on VLN cigarettes as smoking cessation aids actually looks pretty encouraging. Apparently, there could be a decent market there to pursue. But XXII’s tobacco focus is on getting Brand A (the internal working name of its VLN cigarettes) approved for commercial sale instead of prescription. Why? It seems like a dead-end product, and it turned out to be just that when Vector tried to sell it. What makes XXII think it can do better?

One potential answer is that once the FDA passes the nicotine-reduction law, XXII’s VLN product will be the least disappointing cigarette available in the States. Other companies, says XXII, have methods for extracting nicotine from already-grown tobacco, but those methods are expensive and they result in worse-tasting cigarettes. This is why the company imagines that Big Tobacco will be forced to license its technology to continue making cigarettes.

But the rule change only applies to combustible cigarettes. That is, the kind you have to light on fire to use. No other genre of tobacco product would be affected. And perhaps because of this, or perhaps not, Phillip Morris (PM) has already released a product that heats regular tobacco (you know, the kind it doesn’t need XXII for) to a temperature that’s hot enough to release flavor and unrestricted amounts of nicotine, but not hot enough to combust. Baddaboom. FDA mandate dealt with. PM’s CEO, Andre Calantzopoulos, has even said publicly, “Our plan is to phase out cigarettes worldwide as soon as possible.”

XXII has never had a successful cigarette product except Red Sun, which it discontinued two years ago to prepare for this proposed FDA mandate. And now, the company is working really hard (it's actually almost there) to get approval to sell a VLN cigarette that already failed over ten years ago. To me, XXII’s tobacco business doesn’t make any sense and looks destined to fail - whether the company has all its patents or not.

Leaders

All of that being said, Cliff Fleet just became the company's CEO.

If you have a thing for resumes, his LinkedIn is probably NSFW for you. Careful.

Cliff Fleet is the former vice president of Marlboro; he was also president and CEO of Phillip Morris USA before and during its spinoff from Altria (MO). In all, he worked at Altria for a little over 20 years.

He has four degrees - including an MBA and JD that he got concurrently - and, in the spare time he somehow has, he’s been on all sorts of nonprofit boards since at least 2009, including as current president of the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, in Virginia.

I bring all that up because he sounds like he knows enough to know a dud when he sees one. Especially in the tobacco business. So, I have to wonder, what did he see in XXII that made him want to be the company's leader?

Also, a few months before it appointed the new CEO, XXII hired John Pritchard as its vice president of regulatory science. It’s a title similar to one he held at Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY, LSE: IMB) - which owns Montecristo cigars, Kool, and Maverick - where he worked for 12 years.

According to XXII’s press release on the subject, Pritchard “... will work in support of the planned rule by the FDA to require the reduction of the nicotine content of all cigarettes sold in the U.S... Mr. Pritchard will also lead the Company’s initiatives with foreign governments that are interested in 22nd Century’s proprietary Very Low Nicotine Content tobacco for use in their countries.”

Now, I still have a hard time seeing how this planned FDA rule can help XXII as much as the company says it will, but if there’s a way, it seems like this guy can find it. Presumably, he’ll also help the company stay as close to the cutting edge as possible of the new wave of US cannabis regulations.

XXII and Cannabis

XXII’s business model has always pretty much been to fund outside tobacco and cannabis research in exchange for certain rights to the resulting IP.

For example, the company invested in Anandia Labs, Inc. in British Columbia in 2015, and in 2017, Anandia grew some hemp with 0 THC that XXII has exclusive rights to in the US and co-exclusive rights to everywhere else except Canada.

That’s a big deal because, legally, hemp is cannabis that only has .3% THC or less and there’s no crop insurance for it. So, if a hemp farmer tests his crop and finds that it has any more THC than .3%, he has to destroy all of it and make ends meet by selling his watercolor paintings at the local café or something.

So today, XXII is working with the University of Virginia (UVA) to optimize that 0-THC plant for growing in Virginia’s particular climate. Turns out Virginia was a leading hemp producer in the 19th century and can definitely reclaim that status once it finds the right strain(s).

As a matter of fact, the commonwealth of Virginia - Cliff Fleet’s home state - has at least two other needs that a viable hemp strain could fill. First, if the FDA’s nicotine rule passes and tobacco sales take a dive (yes, definitely including VLN tobacco), all sorts of Virginian tobacco farmers will need a new crop to sell. Boom - hemp. Second, Virginia has a lot of abandoned mines that have leaked all manner of dirty mine residue and poisoned the land around them. Turns out hemp cleans the land it grows on through a process called phytoremediation. The company can grow hemp in the polluted soil, sell the harvest for nonconsumables like plastic and rope, and then use that land for new farms again. And both of these, plus producing various strains that will be good for medicine, are on the to-do list.

XXII’s newest such research partnership is a five-seven year deal with a Dutch company called KeyGene. Again, XXII will have “exclusive worldwide rights to all hemp/cannabis plant lines, intellectual property on metabolic traits, and research results that are developed through this strategic partnership,” according to the press release.

Now, most of the five goals of this relationship that are stated in the press release are a mix of more of the same (“development of new and... improved varieties of hemp/cannabis blah blah blah”) and Greek to me (“high-resolution ‘molecular genetic map’”), but the highlights seem to paint this picture: KeyGene has technology that can make XXII’s job easier and faster, permanently.

Not much more information has been released about this new partnership, but I’ll be anxious to see it when it comes.

The final thing I’ll mention that gets me interested in XXII’s cannabis business is a little, easy-to-miss phrase that Cliff uttered during the most recent earnings call. He said that last quarter “... expenses related to hemp/cannabis increased, reflecting the shifting strategic priorities of the Company.” Of course, we can’t know yet, but I so hope that by “shifting strategic priorities” he means XXII is going to relax about the unwinnable tobacco game and become a real player in cannabis.

I don’t believe I’m aware of a single thing XXII has done to generate income from its cannabis IP, but I’m okay with that for now. It started as a tobacco company and came into cannabis late; the company doesn’t even mention cannabis on the history page of its website. But it seems like XXII really has something with this 0-THC hemp and UVA; it also seems like the point of the company's new partnership with KeyGene is to make commercialization come faster, and in a scalable way.

Conclusion

I still don’t like XXII’s tobacco business. I don’t get it. It’s where all the controversy is, and the only success XXII has had with it was discontinued in support of a regulatory change that I don’t think will help the company, at least not very much. But it just brought on two tobacco guys with track records that merit a reprieve and at least a couple quarters of faith and patience.

Meanwhile, XXII's cannabis activities look really promising to me, despite the lack of revenue. Every company, especially every biotech company, has to go through that phase, and it seems like XXII really is getting to the other side of it.

So, my conclusion here is largely the same as it was in my last article, but for some new and encouraging reasons. I sold shares after researching the last piece; I bought a few after researching this piece.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XXII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.