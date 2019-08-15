Apocalypse Now: On The Verge Of (Yield) Inversion, (Fed) Concession, And (Potential) Recession

A 10-2 inversion will (significantly) increase the odds of a recession, even under the near-certainty for a Fed concession.

Meanwhile, fund managers and bond traders aren't being fazed by any of the recent actions/numbers, sending longer-term yields down, as closer as they have been to inverting.

What's behind it? There are few possible reasons but one stands out above everything else: President Trump fearing that inflation numbers may keep the Fed on a not-dovish-enough course.

All of a sudden, the escalating trade war saw a twist in the tale. The very tough stance has turned into a softer tone.

If you are asking yourself why, all of a sudden, the Trump administration announced that it would delay until December 15 some of the tariffs that were originally scheduled to come into effect September 1, look no further.

Sure thing, avoiding a recession in 2020 as well as concerns over Christmas shopping season are both valid reasons. However, it's as (and even more) likely that in the non-stop attempt to shape monetary policy in the "right way," yesterday brought a major risk to the table - a risk that president Trump was determined to eliminate as soon as it raised its head.

Source: Twitter

Both US headline (+1.8% Y/Y) and core (+2.2% Y/Y) inflation numbers came in higher than expected. Taking into consideration current growth, inflation and job numbers, as well as the Federal Reserve's official mandates, there's no real need for the Fed to cut rates at this point in time.

Of course, there's much more to it, both over- (politically) as well as underneath- (professionally) the table, However, from a pure professional perspective, based on the currently available data, the Fed should be very cautious and hesitant about cutting rates when US core inflation is at 6-month high.

Nonetheless, since when the Fed operates (solely) based on a purely professional perspective? That's especially true nowadays when monetary policy is being determined not only during FOMC meetings but also (mostly?) through presidential tweets. The latter are putting extreme political pressure on the Fed's leadership, and I feel nothing but sorry for chairman Powell who needs to navigate through contradicting, (almost) impossible to bridge over, tremendous forces.

The US consumer has consistently been the economy's main driver on one hand, and the economy's brightest spot on the other hand. Nevertheless, American spending habits are currently outpacing their paychecks.

Consumer debt just climbed for a 20th straight quarter, with student loan and credit card delinquencies rising.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

This may limit the upcoming Fed moves, and perhaps the reason behind Trump's decision to delay the proposed 10% additional tariffs on $300B-worth of Chinese products.

While the (tweeting) notion has been that China is the one paying the price of tariffs, most economists - as well as recent data - claim that it's the US consumer who is paying most of the (extra) cost. Clearly, the inflation numbers enhance that notion as it seems like the US is feeling the trade war (and getting burnt) just as much, if not more than, China.

This inflation data is just good/high enough to, at the very minimum, raise uncertainty about how aggressively the Fed will cut rates. Recall that even during the last FOMC meeting in July, two members voted against cutting rates.

Source: Federal Reserve FOMC statement. July 31, 2019

In light of inflation data, this dissent is very likely to hold, if not expand, during the next FOMC meeting.

In response to higher-than-expected inflation numbers, longer-term yields started falling. The spread between the US 10-year to the 2-year Treasury Yields - the ultimate recession indicator - is now within 3 basis points of inverting (after trading as low as 0.8 basis points at some point!)

But wait a minute! Wouldn't we expect higher-than-expected inflation numbers to push longer-term yields up rather than down?

Well, normally yes, but this is not a normal (financial) world we live in nowadays. The famous FOMO ("Fear Of Missing Out") the rally (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) has been replaced with a FOGCI ("Fear Of Getting Caught In") a recession...

About one-third of asset managers polled in Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC) Global Fund Manager survey believe that a global recession is likely over the next 12 months.

That's the highest probability this survey has seen since 2011.

On the very same survey, long US Treasuries (TLT, SPTL, VGLT, IEF) remain the most crowded trade. Nevertheless, in spite of the recent rally in bonds (AGG, BND, LQD, HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN), fewer fund managers believe that US government bonds are overvalued compared to the previous month.

The only way to explain this (after all, US Treasury bond prices have soared during that period) is that (when it comes to bonds) the FOGCI is so fearful, that it is pushing fund managers further into the very same type of asset they believe to be the most crowded trade themselves.

Having that in mind, it's easier to understand why the US 10-year treasury yield, which typically moves in tandem with long-term (actual and expected) nominal growth rate, is completely diverging recently.

If I have to guess, the blue line in the above chart (growth rate) will move down much more than the black line (10-year yield) might move up.

President Trump will keep putting pressure on the Fed to cut rates down. The Fed is very likely to surrender; if not by cutting rates as much as the market is pricing in, then surely by implementing more QE program/s very soon, in an attempt to ease the US Dollar (UUP) liquidity shortage and funding squeeze.

Bond prices, in case you were wondering, are already there, and then some.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.