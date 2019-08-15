H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HRUFF) CEO Tom Hofstedter on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Tom Hofstedter - CEO

Larry Froom - CFO

Patrick Sullivan - COO of Primaris Management Inc

Philippe Lapointe - COO of Lantower Residential

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Tom Hofstedter

Thank you, Operator and good morning everybody.

As is our custom we'll now start off with Larry giving an overview of the financials, and then hand it over to Pat and Philippe to give an overview of their divisions and opening it up questions

And on that note, Larry

Larry Froom

Thanks Tom. Good morning everyone.

The largest impact this quarter was the sale of The Atrium. In 2011 H&R purchased The Atrium, a 1.1 million square foot office and retail complex in Toronto for CAD 344.8 million. Since the acquisition, H&R has increased annual net operating income about CAD 6.5 million creating substantial value for unitholders.

The Atrium’s IFRS value as at March 31, 2019 was CAD 600 million, and on June 6, H&R sold The Atrium for CAD 640 million recording a gain on sale of approximately CAD 34 million after deducting closing costs. The sale price equates to a capitalization rate of 4.56%.

The property was unencumbered and H&R provided the purchaser with a vendor take-back mortgage of CAD 256 million, bearing interest at an annual rate of 4.56%, and maturing in January 2020. The proceeds received that is net of VTB have been used to fund CAD 102.3 million of acquisitions, CAD 126.5 million of developments, and CapEx to repay actual pay debt.

Debt to total assets has decreased from 44.6% at the beginning of this year to 44.0%. On June 30, H&R have cash on hand of CAD 119 million which is mostly used to repay CAD 150 million of Series M senior debentures on July 23. After this debt repayment, pro-forma debt to total assets is 43.5%.

As H&R has executed on its capital reallocation strategy, CAD 1.7 billion of asset sales have occurred over the past 18 months, compared to acquisitions of CAD 563 million. Financial results have reflected the impact of these net asset dispositions over the last 18 months.

In addition, our Q2 2019 Funds From Operations, FFO was approximately CAD 5.8 million lower than the previous quarter Q1, primarily due to lower lease termination income. We received CAD 200,000 of lease termination income in Q2 2019, compared to CAD 6 million in Q1 of 2019.

Normalized FFO was $0.43 per unit in Q2, down from $0.44 from last quarter, primarily due to the sale of The Atrium and not fully deploying the cash from the sale, lower retail NOI which Pat will speak about soon, some industrial vacancy which reduced NOI, and some high interest cost as we are borrowing more on our current large and top The Atrium was sold.

As a remainder, last quarter we announced we had extended office leases with Bell Canada and in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, totaling 2.2 million square feet, while a cash rent payable in 2019 will decrease by CAD 7.3 million compared to 2018, these leases have on average 16 years remaining with annual contractual rental increase with 1.5% per annum. This bodes well for our office portfolio, which should see good organic growth from next year.

And our industrial occupancy dropped to 97.5% this quarter, but industrial market rental rates continuing to rise and the construction start-up on three new industrial buildings, we are excited about our industrial portfolio's growth next year.

We also expect completion of developments, and new lease commencements in both the retail and residential segments, to contribute positive growth in FFO, as you will hear from Pat and Philippe.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Pat.

Patrick Sullivan

Thank you, Larry and good morning.

The retail segment delivered steady results in the second quarter with relatively flat same property NOI overall. Growth in grocery anchored properties increased by 4.2% which was offset by 1.9% decline in the enclosed mall portfolio. While we're clearly quite pleased with how the grocery anchored portfolio is performing, the enclosed malls performance warrants further discussion.

Our enclosed malls declined in both same property NOI and sales performance. The same property NOI performance was impacted by ongoing redevelopment at several properties including Sherwood Park Mall for the 50,000 square foot former Safeway premises is being re-demised for three new tenants with occupancy scheduled for Q1 2020, as well as the bankruptcy of Payless Shoe's. While neither of these significant drivers are up to decline in NOI, the same property NOI this quarter are unusual in the mall business, they are not indicative of a trend.

In fact, we're seeing healthy leasing demand in all our properties. Primaris enclosed malls have 13 payless stores and in the five months since the surprise closure of all payless stores, six have been released with two in advanced negotiations. Our competitive advantage is the owner manage at a retail that we require tenant to report sales. Sales reports enable us to practically manage our relationship with tenants, we monitor sales per weakness, tailored marketing program to boost sales of tenants approaching the breakpoint or near an expiry and adjust our merchandise mix to adapt the change in consumer demands.

Sales were down 2.3% on a same-store basis during the quarter and 1.9% on an all serve basis. Short-term changes in our tenant sales have been driven more by remerchandising and fluctuations in sales of specific tenants at specific properties rather than a broader retail industry trend. Let me address three dynamics affecting our sales statistics being, statistical calculation, remerchandising and redevelopment.

Statistical calculation, CRU same-store sales performance numbers are impacted on a monthly basis by the additional removal of tenants from the report. Tenants classified as major tenants which typically occupied premises over 15,000 square feet are not included in our reported sales figures. New tenants are not considered to the same-store tenants until they have been open and operating for two years. When an existing tenant relocates and expands, they are reclassified as non-comparable for two years unless that tenant expands more than 15,000 square feet in which place, they are reclassified as a major and removed from the sales report.

Over the past years, a number of tenants have been expanded to - expanded to major tenant status such as Shoppers Drug Mart [indiscernible]. Within a given quarter or year the number of tenant add and remove from the same-store calculations combined with a broad range of sales performance among different retailer can have an outsized impact on sales.

By way the example, a successful local electronics store occupying 1,600 square feet, performing at more than 2,500 per square foot, closed to Dufferin Mall in March of 2018, as the owner decided to retire. The removal of this tenant had a significant negative impact on shopping center productivity or where the well-located space was quickly released.

Similarly, while the name all-store sales applies with the - this captures all-stores in a mall did not, it captures all the CRU’s tenants excluding tenants over 15,000 square feet and can be impacted by the number of statistical factors including the reduction in CRU growth lease flow and the addition of non-reporting used to such as financial institutions, medical and dental uses and vacancy.

As part of the strategic plan for shopping centers, we’ve been reducing the CRU denominator in several of our properties. Since 2017, the CRU denominator and it includes Mall portfolio has been reduced by approximately 2%, with the majority of being at a few properties primarily Place d'Orleans and Place du Royaume. These two malls represent 62% of the portfolio decline in all-store sales, however both have shown positive productivity gains in both all-store and same-store over this period.

Both Place du Royaume and Place d'Orleans - sorry, Place d'Orleans and Place du Royaume had too much CRU for the respective markets. At Place d'Orleans, we have converted CRU space into the several large format tenants including our Old Navy at Place d'Orleans, in addition to amalgamating CRU for the large format users such as H&M, we are relocating the food court to lower level and are converting the upper level into office space. We've leased 9500 square feet to public works and a strong interest from our tenants - office tenants for additional space.

Second point remerchandising, remerchandising impacts tenant sales. We have created a remerchandising plan for each property and the portfolio based on data from our sales reports. This plan culture reducing the amount of area dedicated to small self-shop fashion due to the addition of large format tenants such as H&M Urban Planet, and Winners, we're working towards the addition of more productive food, health and beauty and personal care service tenants.

Similarly, we have noticed the softening the highly productive jewelry category in the past few years and have taken a position to maintain or shrink the category where possible. These tenant changes, mix changes can reduce the CRU GLA and shift sales performance from CRU to non-reporting tenancy impacting our tenant sales figures by proactively managing our merchandise mix, we are working to stabilize category sales and improve productivity over the long term.

Third point redevelopment, beyond the regular cadence of tenant turnover and tenant mix management through replacement of redevelopment our former anchor tenant spaces can be quite disruptive to other tenants with the vacancy and related redevelopment work reducing for the traffic impacting tenant sales and same property NOI. Both Target and Sears closures have weighed on mall performance.

Redevelopment of the former Target locations is essentially completed. Seven tenants operating from an area exceeding 100,000 square feet in total are due to open at Sunridge this fall and will drive incremental revenue growth in Q4 2019 and through 2020. With respect to Sears at the end of the second quarter we had committed unconditional transaction and place representing approximately CAD 3.6 million in annual base rent at H&R share or just over 50% of our anticipated total rent upon completion. Subsequent to the end of the quarter we completed transactions with the 36,000 square foot Cineplex, and a 38,000 square foot grocery store to replace the Sears store at the Kildonan Place in Winnipeg.

We are being selective with replacement tenants focusing on those tenants that are prepared to pay market rents and enhance our merchandise mix. Several of our redevelopment plans include partial demolition of Sears and the addition of old parcel redevelopment. Rental income from these redevelopment projects will start in Q4 2019 with a substantial completion of all projects in late 2021. The first completed Sears redevelopment is at Medicine Hat Mall from which our Dan Dollarama and Old Navy will open at October 2019.

To conclude on this topic, a year after softening sales, listeners might be inclined to conclude this trend is likely to continue. While there are clearly headwinds facing the retail industry, we expect our portfolio to return to same - positive same property NOI performance over the next year and resume steady tenant sales.

Through the first two quarters of 2019, our primary leasing team has completed just over 200 lease transactions which is a typical figure over the past five years. However these 200 transactions represent approximately 1.15 million square feet considerably greater than our average of approximately 700,000 square feet. Within the Canadian retail portfolio we have completed more than 70% of 2019 expiry with average renewal rents increasing by 2.2% during the quarter.

Moving into Q3 and through Q1 2020, we will see significant positive rental growth from new large format tenants opening from former vacant premises not within the Target and Sears stores. These include a 40,000 square foot Marshall Homesense Garden City Square Winnipeg and 19,000 square foot Planet Fitness opening at Garden City Square in Waneta a 35,000 square foot store at Sunridge.

Thank you. And I will now turn the discussion over to Philippe.

Philippe Lapointe

Good morning, everyone.

We’ve been active as usual in 2019 and so we have a few notable updates from Lantower Residential. Firstly, we’re happy to announce two new acquisitions; on July 13, we closed our Lantower Grande Flats, which is a brand new 314 unit Class A property in the coveted high growth I-4 tourism corridor of Orlando, Florida.

The immediate area is anchored by white collar employers such as Lockheed Martin and Darden Restaurants headquarters and is also close to major employers in Orlando's booming tourism industry.

Namely, universal studios recently formally announced their new 750 acre park named Epic Universe, that is now under construction. Located less than 10 minutes away from Grande Flats, Universal's, Epic Universe, employee of 14,000 people further supporting the strong fundamentals that the submarket has benefited from in recent years.

Since acquisition Grande Flats has performed exceptionally well for us and has maintained occupancy above 95%. We also took advantage of the recent decline in Treasury yields with a 65% LTV loan, 10-year term at a favorable 3.55 interest rate. Additionally, we are delighted to announce that on July 31 we close on Lantower Garrison Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 322 unit class a property received final certificate of occupancy in June of 2019 and is experiencing a strong lease up with over 53% of its apartments lease. We expect Garrison Park to stabilize in the first quarter of 2020. The property benefits from three large businesses and research parks that collectively make up University City, which boasts over 75,000 jobs.

Additionally, the property is a short commute to the major local university, UNC Charlotte.

We are currently investigating early rate-lock financing options in order to take advantage of the historically low treasury yields.

On the portfolio front, Lantower Residential portfolio now consists of 7,907 apartments across 24 properties, when excluding Jackson Park. At the end of the second quarter, the Lantower portfolio was approximately 93.1% occupied excluding Jackson Park and was nearly 95% occupied when excluding our lease of properties representing strong portfolio performance.

On the financial front, our same asset quarter one operating income increased in U.S. dollars from CAD 11, 237,000 in the second quarter of 2018 to CAD 11,520,000 in the second quarter of 2019. This equates the same asset quarter-over-quarter operating income growth of 2.5%.

On a management front, Lantower Property Management’s Division, Lantower Luxury Living, now manages 100% of our portfolio and successfully internalized our two newest acquisitions Grande Flats and Jackson Park. We continue to experience increased personnel recruiting power and operational efficiencies that come as a benefit from a vertically integrated multifamily platform.

On to New York City, Jackson Park is currently 99% complete with only a few remaining punch list items remaining. Leasing velocity remains strong over the summer months as 1,805 leases have been signed representing 96% lease. Occupancy across the three towers total 87.3% in the VM in the second quarter and we still expect stabilization to occur sometime in the third quarter.

As we’ve conveyed over recent quarter, Lantower’s elected to focus some of its growth strategy to ground up development due to favorable financial returns in value creation. We’ve added another development to our pipeline with the 321 unit Class A Grande star multifamily project at Orlando tentatively called Sunrise.

The development side benefits from a short commute to Atlanta’s largest employer of Walt Disney World. The property was secured via leasehold interests with favorable terms and an offering to purchase the land in the future. The transaction structure enabled Lantower to lower its cost basis by entering its lease payments far lower than our cost of capital and opportunity cost thereby creating additional value within a ground-up development. The Sunrise project with a 100% agent H&R equity is scheduled to break ground in the fourth quarter of this year.

And with that, I will pass along the conversation back to Larry.

Larry Froom

Thanks Philippe. I think we are ready to open up the lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Sam Damiani of TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sam Damiani

Just to start off on Jackson Park, I wonder if you could tell us a little more about how these new rent controls are going to impact the lease-up and the operation of the building in terms of the number of the portion of suites impacted the rents that you get initially turnover?

Tom Hofstedter

Sure. I'm happy to answer the question. I think at the end of the day the destination remains the same, it’s just a matter of how we're going to get there. I was in New York City a couple of weeks ago and I spoke to some of the most active brokers and property owners and candidly everyone agrees that this is far too early to make any accurate prediction as to the impact of the new law.

I will say as it relates to Jackson Park, our best guess as of right now is ultimately, what we think is going to happen, I mean, the main driver of NOI growth is essentially we're going to see a situation where broker, locator fees are abated, vacancy will pick up obviously, rents won't escalate as quickly as they were originally projected, but that will be significantly abated by a compression in expenses and ultimately lower turnover and so we anticipate high occupancy at Jackson Park, very little turnover, very little broker costs, very little expenses related to turnover and ultimately that will be the main driver to NOI growth.

So all in, as a summary I don't think it's going to be impactful to our NOI projection and we would get to where we thought we'd be, we're just going to go about it at the different way.

Sam Damiani

Yeah, just to be clear, you did change the guides on Jackson Park, lowered in terms of NOI this quarter that was as a result of the new rent controls, is that right?

Tom Hofstedter

Yes, that was the results of the new rent control and Tishman’s release, our partner’s forecast on the rental increases that they're projecting, but most of that actually said, with the lease-ups, there’s a lot of concessions, giving one month or two months free rent. So that is the new rent controls will be falling away and we will get to 34 million of net property - net operating income in 2020, that's the target and that's what it is revised to. So we’re confident that we'll be able to be achieved.

Sam Damiani

And so - would it --sorry go ahead.

Larry Froom

No, I was going to say with the Bow you saw all the details I would say that the majority of the impact of the new law will affect a different segment of the multi-family market than the one that we’re involved in. And so I think that it had, if I recall there was 15 or 16 new segments to the law and I think only two of them really impacted us.

Sam Damiani

Just moving on then, the low interest rate environment that we're looking at today is very attractive, long term lease properties, with escalating rents and credit tenants should be pretty valuable, wondering Tom, if you've got any updated thoughts on of selling a partial interest in the Bow?

Tom Hofstedter

We are still and we’ve always with day one worked on it, that we have the strategy in place. We hope to have clarity, I would say before the years out, if we can actually execute on our plan.

Sam Damiani

And just finally before I wrap up here, the pie charts, in terms of fair value breakdown, how do you see that changing in the most material way or in the next sort of one to three years. What’s your in sort of next steps in terms of at least evolution of H&R?

Larry Froom

Well, the big question mark is the Bow, so again within the next short while we'll have an answer to that. That'll give clarity and that will bring down, it could bring down our office segment significantly. And then the question is [Technical Difficulty]

Sam Damiani

I’m sorry?

Larry Froom

Where do we allocate - question is where do we allocate the funds to and that - that will remain to be seen as what is the best opportunity at the time?

And our next question comes from the line of Mario Saric of Scotiabank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mario Saric

Just following up on - on Sam's two questions with respect to the strategy on the Bow and does the level of the interest rates at all impact your ability to execute by your own?

Tom Hofstedter

The answer is absolutely, without question. It's not dependent totally on that. We actually when we started this at the root we’re going, the interest rates were significantly higher. They've come down a lot. The question is what does that mean relative to the bond market versus the spread market and we're optimistic that it will achieve better than our projections. But we'll all no soon enough.

Mario Saric

And then with the potential or at least partial kind of sale has taken above your U.S as a percentage of overall fair value of 42% today so presumably that will go up consistent with the allocation of capital to Lantower over time, like how high do you feel comfortable going in terms of your exposure to the U.S. in this macro environment?

Tom Hofstedter

So I think the answer to the question is really opportunity driven, it's not an allocation of a percentage of which asset class and how much you want to expand on that. And it’s really the question of the opportunity. You're right about the residential market softening. I think the better opportunity is development but development is a slower process or it’s a slower allocation of capital. So I don't want to go the route of allocating a percentage because simply when, I just don't know.

Mario Saric

And then maybe shifting gears to River Landing the cost and total yields are pretty firm quarter-over-quarter. Can you give us an update in terms of what leases signed on both the office and retail performance today?

Tom Hofstedter

So the retail was 65% signed leases, we go to 79% signed LOIs and we're pretty confident that all those LOIs that are signed and going to translate into leases. And then it’s bits and pieces, so just infill after the - we get the anchors up. All the anchored space is leased targets, sorry public should be the first tenant in Q1 2020.

The office space is not leased, the office space we have strong discussions right with four potentials. When that’s actually or if it's going to transpire into a signed document, I don't know, but there is strong interest.

Miami is a small tenant market and we have a large floor plate we’re institutional, so we’re capturing besides the public space demand for space has also been high tech space which is coming into Miami and has a shortage of the type of space we're offering which is relatively high ceiling, large floor plates, a very strong utilization in the space.

We have good demand for our higher end riverfront restaurants. We have approximately 17,500 square feet. Those deals are signed LOI sign designs - sign off on it and just negotiating the end of the leases, so we're optimistic about the retail which is obviously far along and we're optimistic about the office.

Mario Saric

And then based on kind of the various like the retail office, resi mix. What's your best estimate today in terms of the expertise growth and some private market cap rate that the price fell in would represent

Tom Hofstedter

That’s a tough one. I don't know. It really depends on how we lease up the office and how successful the retail is. It's early days to answer that question.

And our next question comes from the line of Jenny Ma of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jenny Ma

Just wondering if you can comment on what you're seeing in terms of preleasing on your Caledon industrial developments?

Tom Hofstedter

So we are not historically and this is the case right now. We usually don't see a lot of preleasing until you have the deal up. And we're just starting construction we’re just scraping right now. We won't have this deal up in another few months. We didn't expect and it's - we're just in discussions with potentials but nothing really happens until they see that it's a real project with deal up. Otherwise, it's just a piece of land and it's a totally different story.

We're very optimistic, the rental rates are going up as we are speaking. Quite frankly, we've projected the high sevens net and we're projecting in the eights right now. So we don't - and we’re not losing any sleep about it but it's not - it's not normal for us to be preleasing with signed documents until this deal is up. They want to see that the project is real

Jenny Ma

So you’re confident you’ll basically start out, stabilize potentially when it’s done?

Tom Hofstedter

Yeah, I mean that’s the market today, seems to me that everybody is.

Jenny Ma

So I’ll switch gears to retail for PAT. Is Primaris still in the market to be selling partial interest in some of the malls and can you comment on what you've been hearing as far as volume or interest or any market color?

Larry Froom

I think in terms of selling partial interest, we're not in any active discussions right now to do it, it’s something we could always consider the opportunity presented itself, but there’s nothing happened at the moment. Your second question about, is there any other activity we've heard, nothing of note that I've heard there. I've heard there has been discussions that have happened but nothing is transacted.

Jenny Ma

Is it just simply that the gap is too wide between what buyers and sellers are expecting or is there just not much interest in terms of - from the buyer side?

Patrick Sullivan

I think everybody has with the Target and the Sears parts are creating - until the Target and Sears - Primaris Sears now is resolved. I think there is people want to clean-up their vacancy before they can get realized the value they would want. I do think - I did have some properties they have been marketing for some time and my understanding is that they were very aggressive in their expectations and cap rates. So I think some of the major landlords are going to have to relook at their numbers going forward and yeah - let’s put all the inside out.

Jenny Ma

Thanks for the color on the same-store sales impact. I guess just to boil it down, could you give us sort of a ballpark of what you think the sales, the real number would have been if you strip out all the factors that went into the statistics and the calculation of that number?

Patrick Sullivan

So it gets really hard to explain sales in a nutshell. There are so many moving parts in a sale report. We don't really work towards the numbers so much. We work towards driving revenue and doing what's right for the tenant. So I'll give you an example, we had a national shoe retailer that wanted to expand. They were performing - double the sales productivity in all of our malls. And but they wanted to expand and they did and their sales went up.

Their productivity is dropped because they've increased their size. They're still going to perform above mall average, but they are on to same-store sales now for two years. So there's a lot of moving parts like that, so it's really hard to say what the number would have been - had we don’t this or that because it moves on monthly basis.

Jenny Ma

I mean could you at least ballpark and say like modestly positive, modestly negative or just give us some semblance of what I guess I'm just trying to boil down to the real view of what same-store sales or mall sales would have been?

Tom Hofstedter

Well just to help that out a little on the all-store sales, we had CRU’s price decreased about to what 2.4%, yeah, overall and that’s kind of been the same trend in those sales numbers but they have also decreased accordingly - according to the square foot reduction of that space.

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matt Kornack

Just following up on Jenny's comments there with regards to Primaris. What are your thoughts on occupancy for that portfolio, and are that Target and Sears is releasing will that be in same property NOI growth or is that being carved out of - as sort of other income?

Tom Hofstedter

The Sears and Target are primarily large format tenants so they're not included in the same sales - that sells at all. There are some pockets that Medicine Hat and St. Albert and the Target redemising where we did some smaller shops up. That hasn’t made its way into the same-store sales report. They’re in the all-store number right now, but they have been for two years for the most part.

So Medicine Hat for instance hasn’t migrated into the same-store number and that’s why the same-store number is rather - is much lower at Medicine Hat than it will be. I think the [Foods Corp] is doing about 1,900 a foot. So that number will have material impact on same-store or both same.

Matt Kornack

But for your reported same property NOI growth number for the REIT. Do you know?

Larry Froom

Yes, for that - those Target and Sears returns would be in our same-store numbers.

Matt Kornack

So it sounds like that materially ramps up the back end of this year and then into next in terms of the leasing that's been done on Target and Sears?

Tom Hofstedter

Yes

Matt Kornack

And then where would you think occupancy. I mean before Target and Sears occupancy was pretty high in the mall portfolio. Is the view that you get back to high 90s for your enclosed mall portfolio. And then I guess secondary to that have you had any discussions at this point with the Bay I know there's been some noise around that one as well?

Tom Hofstedter

In terms of occupancy we anticipated it will move up, but with the Target and Sears redevelopment there is a lot of moving parts that get cleaned up when the projects are finished. We're downsizing some of the Sears boxes but right now we're showing the full GLA that the former Sears box and occupancy number. So, when the redevelopments are done and, we’re rightsizing that - that will get reflected in terms of the actual size on completion. The CRE GLA, we anticipate will get back to historic norms once we move it through this Target and Sears redevelopment process.

It’s really been a tenants market, while all these anchors have been empty and as we saw the tail end of the Target before Sears filed we saw some tail end of the Target process that we’re really making good, as we getting or growing our CRU occupancy and Sears happened and a lot of focus has been on rev - filling those tenancy. So if we move forward in our process, we feel positive.

Matt Kornack

Okay and then…

Tom Hofstedter

The Bay, we’ve really had no dialogue with them, I talked to a lot of the other major landlords, nobody is really having a dialogue with the Bay outside of discussions I have heard about them. They are trying to windup their home welfare business nothing above the inline stores.

Matt Kornack

And in terms of their performance and your malls are they reasonably good Bay stores or?

Tom Hofstedter

I would say, they don’t report sales and I really can only guess what they go. They have invested some money in a few of their stores in the past few years which is always the sign that they are doing positively. They extended their lease for 10 years at Sunridge I believe it was last year. So for the most part my understanding is there is no issues in our portfolio.

Matt Kornack

Larry on straight line rent, is that all - the sequential increases is that all the full recognition of Bell or is there something else in there that would be non-recurring?

Larry Froom

In our Q2, I don't believe there was anything that was non-recurring it was all [indiscernible] now and everything else as norm - unusual since in Q2 straight line.

Matt Kornack

And then on the industrial portfolio, in terms of the vacancies there, so where would those have been and what are the prospects for releasing?

Tom Hofstedter

So we have one building in Oakville, that's just about funded up and leased to the major tenant and there is - it’s just one or two here there, that's account for the space, but it's - all accounted for base.

Matt Kornack

And then the held for sale Boucherville property. Is that just because it's one-off in Quebec or is it because you're getting interesting pricing in that market?

Tom Hofstedter

Yes. They had an option to purchase. So they are just exercising their option.

There are no further questions. I will turn the call back over to Mr. Hofstedter for final remarks.

Tom Hofstedter

Thank you, everybody for participating and have a great rest for the summer. We'll see you next quarter. Thank you. Bye.

