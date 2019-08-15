Barfresh Food Group's (BRFH) CEO Riccardo Delle Coste on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call August 14, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Riccardo Delle Coste – Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Tesoriero – Chief Financial Officer

Joe Cugine – President

Conference Call Participants

Justin Borus – Ibex Investors

Marc Nuccitelli – Dillion Hill Capital

Operator

Riccardo Delle Coste

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. On our call today, we will review our second quarter 2019 results and accomplishments, review our growing sales channels and provide additional insights into our expanding sales pipeline. We generated net sales of $1.4 million in the second quarter, which is a 27% increase compared to the same period last year. We also continued to reduce general and administrative expenses in the second quarter with a 20% reduction and expect continued improvement in the coming quarters. Our gross margins for Q2 were very strong at 62% compared to last year’s 50%. It is our expectation that gross profit percentage for the back half of 2019 will be comparable to the first half at around 58%.

Higher sales, improved margins and reduced G&A expense translated to improve adjusted EBITDA, which we are reporting for the first time this quarter to provide you with a better idea of our cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA improved by $808,000 in Q2 and our cash burn reduced from $625,000 per month in Q1 to $160,000 per month in Q2. We see this favorable trend continuing and accelerating putting us closer to cash flow breakeven as we continue to improve the leverage in our efficient platform. As for customers, over the course of the second quarter, we continued to make progress across all our channels. In the school and military channels, we continue to sign on new customers, increasing our school contracted locations to over 400 and our armed forces dining facilities to over 150. This is up from 200 school locations and 45 military dining facilities in the second quarter of last year and we expect significant increases in both school and military placements by the end of this year.

As we have gained traction and grown in these channels, we have shifted our focus to execution and improving revenue and efficiencies per location. This entails the improvements in personnel training at the serving locations, proper setup of distributors, timely responses to equipment issues, assistance with menu planning and expansion of flavor offerings and improved customer follow-up and service in general. We are in the early stages of penetrating these channels and with over 98,000 schools and 800 military bases in the U.S. alone, we have a lot of room to grow.

Moving on to our national and regional accounts, we announced last month the signing of two new restaurant chains for a total of 119 dining locations across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The first is the North American restaurant chain rolling out to 57 locations and the second is a made-to-order sandwich chain in Puerto Rico rolling out to 62 of the chains 200 plus locations with initial rollouts planned for the third quarter.

Each of these customers has the potential for additional expansion opportunities beyond the initial 119 locations. We continue to anticipate the rollout of our products into the previously announced National QSR with over 2,500 locations. We have also progressed in the in-market testing process with additional national QSR chains, one of which is one of the country's largest restaurant chains. While these accounts are still in the testing cycle, we are optimistic about our prospects and we will announce any further developments as they become available.

As we have also began to make very good progress in the international expansion of our business, which Joe Cugine will talk about in his remarks. Finally, many of you have seen our recent 8-K filing regarding Joe Tesoriero's decision to resign from the company. Joe continues in his current role as CFO until September and we have hired Raffi Loussararian as Vice President of Finance. I want to thank Joe for his tireless work over the past four years as CFO. We would not have been able to reach the level of success we have as a company without his devotion and hard work and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Joe will continue to support Barfresh on a consulting basis after the end of September.

And with that, let me turn things over to Joe Tesoriero. Joe?

Joe Tesoriero

Thank you, Riccardo, and thank you for the kind words. It has truly been my pleasure to work alongside you, Joe Cugine and the entire Barfresh team as we have established the foundation for Barfresh’s growth over the last four years. I wish you and everyone at Barfresh continued success, and I look forward to supporting the company in the future.

And with that, let's move on to the quarterly numbers. Revenue for the quarter was $1.4 million an increase of 27% compared to the $1.1 million generated in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the year-over-year sales is primarily the result of channel expansion in the school and military markets as well as headway made with our national and regional accounts. Our gross profit margin for the quarter was 62% representing significant margin expansion over the prior year’s 50% margin. It's our expectation that gross profit margins for the back half of the year will be similar to the levels in the first half or about 58%. The strong improvement in our gross margin is driven by many factors including improving product cost efficiencies as volumes increase as well as product mix.

During the second quarter, we realized the net reduction of $443,000 in our general and administrative expenses, an improvement of 20% over the prior year. We have implemented numerous cost reduction measures including relocating our headquarters office and implementing a new contract for personnel related services. These two measures alone will reduce fixed overhead by $200,000 annually. We have also made a number of changes to our supply chain reducing our forward warehouse structure in favor of redistribution arrangements. This measure has already yielded significant savings in the second quarter with shipping expense improving by $123,000 or 44%.

Shipping cost as a percentage of revenue improved from 26% in the second quarter of 2018 to 11% in the second quarter of 2019. We anticipate shipping expense as a percentage of sales to continue to improve during the balance of the year as we expand our use of these more efficient distribution arrangements. This quarter we have started reporting an additional financial metric in our business update release adjusted EBITDA to help investors better understand non-cash items that are included in our P&L.

For the second quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $705,000 as compared with a loss of $1.5 million, an improvement of $808,000. Also it is worth reemphasizing Riccardo's comment on cash used in operations during Q2, which sequentially improved to a use of $160,000 per month as compared with $625,000 per month for Q1 of this year, an improvement of $465,000 per month, or $1.395 million for the quarter. While Q1 did have some unusually high cash utilization items, Q2 is more representative of our current run rate upon, which we expect to continue to improve going forward. This further improvement will be driven by increasing sales, expanding gross profit margin and reducing G&A expense. Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $2.3 million of cash and $900,000 of inventory.

And now with that, I'll turn the call over to our President, Joe Cugine. Joe?

Joe Cugine

Thank you, Joe. As Riccardo stated at the beginning of today's call, we have a diverse stream of revenue from our many sales channels, which is translating into significant revenue growth for us in 2019. I'll start by discussing the national and regional restaurant accounts. We continue to expect a rollout with a national QSR with over 2,500 locations. During 2019, we began testing with top QSR chains and one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the U.S. These tests will extend into Q3 and Q4.

Secondarily, as stated before, we've launched 62 locations with the national sandwich chain in Puerto Rico with the expectation to pour in 200 locations within the next six months. In addition, we implemented Barfresh in another national chain in North America that has 57 locations. Volume expectations are being exceeded due to great execution and menu inclusion. We continue to work with our current national and regional customers to expand the number of locations pouring our product as well as the number of flavors at these locations to drive increased sales.

This expansion is throughout QSRs, casual dine restaurants, third-party operators, zoos, theaters and ski resorts. As stated in the past, in the first quarter, we signed a new national third-party operator, who has over 80 attraction centers across the U.S., ranging from zoos, aquariums and museums. We are already pouring in new locations each month and expect to rollout 25% of their system to balance of this year.

Moving on to the education channel; we are now in over 400 school locations as forecasted. Moving forward and post-Barfresh attendance at the annual K through 12 school nutrition convention, we expect a significant increase in school locations now that the school year is returning and for the balance of the year. As with all of our sales channels, we continue to provide product innovation and we recently introduced three new flavors, no sugar added, blue raspberry, green watermelon and strawberry kiwi.

It's especially important with the school channel that we continue to provide variety and we will be adding additional flavors during the back half of this year. We continue to make improvement in how we are servicing these accounts and the management of the overall expanding opportunity. As Riccardo mentioned in his opening comments, we have become acutely focused on improving customer execution in the school channel. Some of the keys to improve sales in the school channel include additional days pouring per week, new flavor additions and menu placement at least three times per week. Also critical to product pull-through is placement of the right type of equipment in each school, balancing both traffic counts and structure of the serving lines.

I’d like to touch on the military channel. We are currently proved to sell our product in over 150 U.S. armed forces dining facilities with additional locations both domestically and internationally in the sales pipeline that we expect to announce later this year. The great news is that the military locations have higher revenue annually since they have high traffic and they pour 12 months per year. We continue to improve our execution and our revenue opportunity by placing the right asset per location and providing better support and training to maximize sales once the asset is placed.

We have improved the turnaround time from when the contract is signed to when the product is delivered and the asset is placed. And lastly, as Riccardo mentioned, we have a significant opportunity to expand our business outside the United States. We have begun to do just that. In addition to our expansion into Puerto Rico with the sandwich chain, we also expect to sell our products into several foreign countries including some in the Asia Pacific region.

We will have more to report on international expansion in the near future, but the message today is that the expansion has started and at a good pace. As said previously, we have a great foundation for growth and are working across all sales channels to increase revenues and deliver a superior product that meets the growing needs of our customer. Q2 is a strong indicator after the success with new placements across multiple channels we expect in both Q3 and Q4 growing our revenue streams.

And with that I'll turn it back to Riccardo.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thank you, Joe. The first half of 2019 has been filled with new customer wins across all sales channels, a meaningful reduction in both our fixed overhead and our operating expenses and strong margin expansion. We entered the back half of 2019 well positioned for acceleration of all these factors including improvement in our adjusted EBITDA. We look forward to keeping the market updated as we execute on our accomplishments and the new opportunities come online.

Now with that, let me open up the call for questions. Operator?

Justin Borus

Great, thanks guys. Just a couple of questions, first regarding the cash. It looks like we're getting close to our last $2 million. Can you give us some sense of when you expect to have to raise more capital? And how long that cash might last for?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Look at this stage, Justin, one of the reasons why we wanted to show the adjusted EBITDA and also start to show our net cash used in the business as you can see a significant reduction especially from Q1 of $625,000 a month down to $160,000 a month in Q2. That's a very significant shift. We expect that to continue and improve. So in terms of the cash in the business, we're not expecting to need to raise any more money, and we expect all the metrics as we've described in the call to really continue to improve. I mean we're really focusing on the details within the business and getting a much stronger hold on the operating cost on whether its freight, whether its our overhead cost structure, expenses in general, our margin has increased significantly as you just heard as well as our top line sales are increasing. So all those factors coming together is really helping the cash position.

Justin Borus

Thanks for that. And just moving on to the national accounts, I appreciate the comments in the script, but I just wanted to press you on that a little bit. It seems like we could have made the same comments two, three even four years ago that we're on the one-yard line with several major national accounts, but so to speak we're having a tough time, I guess, running the ball into zone. Is there anything that you can tell us that we're getting closer or you see a light at the end of the tunnel? Or do you think we could be having this call in one-year or two from now and be talking about generally the same things that we're getting close to more testing and – but still not able to close some of these major accounts?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. Look that is a very fair question. Obviously, I am the last person that would have thought that it would have taken us this long to get to where we are. And I definitely appreciate the comment on multiple levels, but the fact remains that we have done an enormous amount of work to get to where we are. We have done a significant amount of testing with the customers that we have been approved with and we remain approved and awaiting the rollout. So that's on one hand. On the other hand, we've continued to increase those accounts in our pipeline. Not just increase them, but even with one of them, as an example, one of them, which is one of the largest ones we've dealt with, we're going into additional three markets for some extended testing as early as next month. So we continue to make good progress, and we continue to expect the rollouts and we are – yes it is long in the tooth in terms of timing, but that should just mean that we're getting closer and closer. So I appreciate the comments in terms of the delays and definitely don't expect to be in 12 months time having the same conversation.

Justin Borus

And are we still talking about national accounts that could kind of on their own represent tens of millions of dollars of revenues? Or do you think the scope of the rollout has been reduced?

Riccardo Delle Coste

That hasn't changed. It hasn't changed. If anything – to give you an idea, the 2,500 chain account that we already have been approved for, this other one that we're doing testing with has multiples of those locations. So extremely significant in size and still the basis of what we've been talking about all along.

Justin Borus

Okay. Thanks for the comment. Good luck. Hopefully we’ll see something sooner rather than later.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Okay. Thanks very much, Justin

Marc Nuccitelli

Hi, guys.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Hi, Marc.

Joe Tesoriero

Hi, Marc.

Marc Nuccitelli

Congrats streamlining, rationalizing the business and certainly glad to see margins improving towards 50%. But just on the heels of Justin's questions to be more specific, you guys have done a great job over the last few years of announcing quite a few accounts, national accounts. You drew down on your facility after achieving certain milestones 400 education installations, 150 military. You gave some guidance prior to what those minimums were on each one of those verticals, and I know this is a seasonally high quarter. So it just seems can you try to reconcile for me even putting the national accounts aside, it seems to be a disconnect in what this kind of the sell-in sell-through. I know you had some inventory management issues, but it would appear with all of the announcements you guys have made over the last few years we should have had a better quarter?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Okay. Yes. Look, I guess, so maybe the best way to answer your question is to give you a little bit of background first, because I think we have been really focused, Marc, on the details within the business. And keeping in mind that two of these channels being the military and the educational channel were brand new. We created a new product. We had a new program that we rolled out, and there was kind of a sprint to start and then we kind of let it catch up with us a little bit to understand where things were going, how they were moving, what the equipment programs were, what the installation issues were, what the service issues were, what the sell-through was with the customers, where we were even able to get that information in a lot of instances, we weren't even able to get it.

So the last few months we've really spent a lot of time digging into the business to really refine the operating processes within the company so that we got a better handle over our cost structure, our service and installation times, the sell-throughs, the communication with the distributors, et cetera, in addition to our logistics planning across the board. So, yes, we have announced a lot of customers and a lot of those wins, and we've had some operating challenges through the kind of initial start-up process of getting these accounts and we've been doing a lot of work trying to understand what the drivers are in particular segments. For example, particularly in the schools, we launched two flavors.

So the flavor profiles within the school is incredibly important because you need variety, you need to keep varieties for the kids, right. So as we were going through, we noticed a spike in sales and the drop back – and some of the feedback was from flavors and we introduced some new flavors and we noticed that pick back up again. So there are things like that are – that are happening within the business that we are focusing on and we're identifying. So I think what you will see is we're going to continue to get better at that. We're already seeing that internally, and we'll have a better guide across the existing customers that we have.

And there is a real strong opportunity for us just with the customers that we've got to get a significant lift in sales from where we are now. There is also the impact of the seasonality from when we report to when customers load-in that we again we're still learning, right? I mean, the schools is a perfect example. In the second quarter when the schools actually start to go on vacation, sales can actually drop back a little bit because they're not reordering ahead of the new school year.

So there are things like that, that are happening within the business, but I think the most important thing that I want to communicate is that not only have we identified it, we've already started making changes and improvements and we're really – we've got a much stronger hold on the business and what that's doing is not just going to be helping our top line, but it's actually helping our bottom line as well, because we've got a better understanding of the process and we're able to put better processes in place that's going to result in more efficient use of cash.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. Appreciate that. So is that fair to say – I mean, if I took your 400 education installations and your 150 military installations and then kind of extrapolate with some of the prior guidance on annualized revenues, I mean, those two customers should be doing at least a couple of million a quarter combined. I know you talked about some of the new installations having lower sell-through. So are you pouring in all those locations right now? Are you seeing there is a lag time from you are announcing, assuming not pouring many of those education installations...

Riccardo Delle Coste

We’re not pouring. We’re not pouring any of them. I mean, they have been off completely. So we're not pouring at all right now. So that would just be picking up now as school recommences.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. So you expect a big jump moving into the third quarter from your current education installation, you do expect to sign more education installations come September?

Riccardo Delle Coste

We're expecting a significant jump in new installations. I can tell you now without even being in the queue, we have over 100-something new installations in our queue that already to be done over the next kind of 30 days. So – and that doesn't include what we just did and that doesn't include anything on the horizon for new ones, that's what's already in our queue. So I think that we are expecting a very strong back half for the year and we're going to keep on improving in adding new accounts. I mean, this is still – there is a ton of white space in front of us in these channels, and we mentioned a little bit about – Joe mentioned a little bit about the international opportunities. Some of those international opportunities actually are going to be – they springboard from their existing customer base here in the U.S. So we definitely expect a stronger back half of the year.

Marc Nuccitelli

I mean, again getting back to Justin's question, you've done a couple of million in cash, you burned a fair amount this quarter. Joe said, you feel confident on that cash on the balance sheet...

Riccardo Delle Coste

Our burn was a 160 – our burn went down to 160 a month.

Marc Nuccitelli

I understand that you say your burn, that's not – yes, net of your revenue, but I mean, can you give us some color on what the third and fourth quarter should look like then? I mean, you're running with a very low balance.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. Look, I mean, at this stage, we're not giving guidance, but what we can tell you is we're going continue adding customers across all segments and we expect a significant lift.

Joe Tesoriero

And we expect that cash burn to improve more. So sales – we will continue to drive sales and the margin we think will continue to expand. We got more opportunities in G&A and in operating expense. The quarter was really good for freight and that's going to continue. So we see that cash burn going down.

Marc Nuccitelli

Right. Going down, I understand, and we appreciate that. It certainly feels like it's in that direction, but again you're running a pretty low cash on your balance sheet, especially looking at all those opportunity in front of you?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Okay, I mean look at the end of the day, we feel confident with our cash position based on our burn rate actually decreasing.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. Can you just probably two more questions and I'll probably end on the national accounts, but over the years, you've announced some of these very strategic partnerships Goldstar, Pepsi, big distributors – I mean, who is performing? Who is not performing? These big announcements that I suppose you're getting some commissioned structure, are they driving your business? Or are they going to be significant part going forward? I mean, these are all very large companies that should clearly be helping you grow your business?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. Sure, look, we build partnerships when you start out. There is a lot of learnings that go along with them. Some perform better than others and some take time to work into the system, right. So what I can tell you is that they are all still partners of ours, and we continue to work with them. And working with them also means growing with them in the sense of learning and developing and also making changes along the way that makes sense for both parties.

And we've done exactly that. So has it been rosy from the beginning with some of these partnerships, the answer is no. But how we continue to work with them and identify what works well for us and them and make changes together going forward, the answer is yes. And we will continue to do that and we'll continue to grow the relationship. So that's really all we can ask out of a partnership in this segment, and we're fortunate to have them at the table with us.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. I guess just not to beat a dead horse on this national accounts, I guess, we've been hearing for many years. So just to clarify you are working with what sounds like as many as five but two or three very significant ones. Nobody has walked away and nobody has basically said, we're not interested in moving forward anymore, is that correct?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Okay. When you say, I just want to clarify, we understand when these large companies are doing business development and trying new menu options, there is two different types of testing, there is beta testing and alpha testing. Beta testing is fairly different for everybody. Every company has their own testing protocols, it really is different. They could do in-market testing, they can do ops testing, they can do sensory testing, they can do packaging testing, they can do plant testing. There is – every company has their own internal metrics that they use that the relationship stems from ideation to consumer focus group testing to flavor development testing, you name it. And these are big for the most part multinational corporations that we've been working with many of them for years now throughout this process.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. Well, that’s you kind of concluded my question is exactly. So can you be specific on exactly you've done your two top national accounts, one that you basically said had approval in the fall. What exact testing is going on at this point? Just the final testing before actual launch? Are we still in – are we in flavor testing? Are we in market execution testing?

Riccardo Delle Coste

No. Market execution testing for the [indiscernible] has been completed. This is more a market kind of positioning, pricing, flavor, in-market flavor preference. So we just completed one set of test where we adjusted the flavor types that their consumers wanted, took some out, added one in and that's going back in now with some different price points. So that's where we're at right now with right now with one of those just as an example.

Marc Nuccitelli

So – and again if I am reading between the lines, that sounds like usually a last phase before a typical rollout when you kind of tweaking the pricing and tweaking the actual menu items, you can do that if you are adjusting the early phase of testing a product?

Riccardo Delle Coste

This is by no means early testing in the product. This is...

Marc Nuccitelli

More a potential rollout?

Riccardo Delle Coste

That is our expectation.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. And the other large QSR that you announced in the fall, is there any more testing going on there? Or are you just waiting for some marketing window?

Riccardo Delle Coste

No more testing. Waiting for marketing window and we are actually looking to work with them on some additional SKUs as well.

Marc Nuccitelli

And have they – can they launch – did they need to launch in the spring before a big summer launch or did they...

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, that’s something that we're really – we're waiting for them. So the products are approved and they are in their queue. So we're just waiting for some marketing window.

Marc Nuccitelli

Has any of this beyond meat protein stuff taken precedence over launching new smoothies?

Riccardo Delle Coste

I’ve got no idea if beyond meat has affected their smoothie program, but I imagine not because it's a food item versus a beverage item, but...

Marc Nuccitelli

It does appear every large QSR is very focused on this meat substitutes so?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. Thanks for taking up your time. Thank you, guys. Appreciate it.

Riccardo Delle Coste

All right, thanks.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks, everyone. Thank you for joining us and we look forward to updating everybody as some new and exciting events unfold. Have a great day.

