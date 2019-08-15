Status Quo Is Key To U.S.-China Trade Relations

Trade relations with China seem to be at the top of the market’s collective mind. The market rises when it looks like there might be a resolution, and it sells off when trade tensions rise. Despite the importance of trade negotiations to the market, no discernable consensus regarding the resolution timing or terms has emerged. Analysts are all over the place with views ranging from a deal never happening to one happening in as soon as a couple months. I think the wild variation in viewpoints is consequent to the market not knowing what to look for. This article will attempt to define the negotiating process as it relates to U.S.-China trade and give guidance as to what is just noise versus what material events will actually lead to a resolution. Let us begin by establishing a framework of understanding.

Negotiation framework

Two terms are crucial to understanding and discussing a negotiation: BATNA and ZOPA.

BATNA stands for Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement, and ZOPA stands for Zone of Possible Agreement. I did not make these terms up - they are as foundational to the field of negotiation as time value of money is to the field of finance.

For simplicity and ease of illustration, let us picture the range of possible deals on a line. Further left on the line represents deals that are better for China, and further to the right represents deals that are better for the U.S.

The Zone of Possible Agreement represents the area between each country’s BATNA. We are assuming each country’s BATNA is equivalent to its reservation value (the least favorable negotiating terms that would be accepted). Any demands beyond these lines will result in no agreement, because the U.S. would not accept terms that are less favorable than their no-deal alternative and China would not accept terms that are worse than their no-deal alternative.

For smaller negotiations, BATNAs are easy to determine. If one is considering buying a luxury item, the clear alternative is to simply not buy that item. Thus, the individual’s BATNA would be the intrinsic value of that item to them.

Given the size and complexity of trade between the 2 biggest economies in the world, it is far harder to tell what happens if there is no deal. It could be any of the following, or potentially things I have not even considered as possibilities:

Zero trade between the countries

A return to the pre-trade war status quo

Continued trade with ramping tariffs and retaliation

Mediated trade by the WTO

The difference between these no-deal outcomes has massive implications for trade, which will be clear once we add a bit more information to the framework.

Trade with China prior to the trade war was massively in China’s favor. Economists have differing opinions as to whether the trade deficit experienced by the U.S. is harmful, but it is absolutely clear that the trade surplus experienced by China is beneficial. Beyond the trade surplus, China was getting free access to huge values of U.S. intellectual property through what is essentially IP theft. Thus, we are placing the pre-trade war status quo outcome all the way to the left (favoring China). Free and fair trade benefits both countries through the natural economic surpluses that come from trade. I suspect there would still be a trade deficit incurred by the U.S. due to the cost of labor differential between the countries, but the deficit would be smaller, as it would no longer be enhanced by unfair trade practices.

China would benefit less in a free and fair trade scenario than it did under the pre-trade war status quo, but it would still benefit relative to a no trade outcome.

Mediated trade by the WTO would look somewhat like the free and fair trade outcome, except it would be slightly worse for both countries due to the frictional costs of third-party mediation. Zero trade cannot be plotted on the negotiation line because it is not an outcome desired by either side.

So, given that there are outcomes that are good for everyone, why have the two sides not come to an agreement yet?

Many analysts attribute the lack of agreement to political reasons, suggesting ideas such as “Xi Jinping cannot agree to the proposed deal because he needs to look strong” or “Trump wants to delay resolution until 2020 so it gives him a bigger boost for re-election.”

These might be the reasons behind the lack of agreement or they might not. I have no idea, and I tend to steer clear of trying to read the minds of others when doing analysis. This imputing of motive is far too susceptible to personal bias and will rarely lead to reliable predictions.

Instead, let us look at the potential economic negotiating reasons for why a deal has not been agreed upon.

Establishing the BATNAs

The Zone of Possible Agreement is not of a fixed size. Its length is determined by the BATNAs of each party, and in the case of a trade war, the BATNAs are dependent on each country’s perception of what happens in a no-deal situation.

This is where the status quo comes in.

If China perceives a no deal to result in a few months or quarters of tariffs followed by a return to the pre-trade war status quo, its BATNA is only slightly worse for China than the pre-trade war status quo. It is not that the tariffs are not hurting China, but rather that a few quarters of tariffs are small in magnitude relative to the benefits of returning to the status quo of favorable trade.

Again, I cannot read Xi’s mind, but if that is his perception of the no-deal outcome, China’s BATNA looks like this.

Given that the proposed deal which approximated free and fair trade is worse for China than what they perceive to be the no-deal outcome, it is quite clear why the deal never came to fruition.

Similarly, the U.S. may be unwilling to accept a “small win” deal if they perceive the non-deal outcome to be something along the lines of WTO mediated trade which is just moderately worse for the U.S. than free and fair trade.

If both countries have these perceptions of the no deal outcome, it looks like this.

The BATNAs have crossed over. There is no longer a ZOPA, meaning there is no possible deal that both parties would see as acceptable.

Again, I am not privy to what either side sees as the no-deal outcome, but I see these ideas as quite plausible as the reason why no deal has consummated.

With this in mind, let us examine the sorts of things that could lead to a resolution and the things that are just noise.

Noise

On August 13th, Trump slightly pulled back on the tariffs by delaying a small portion of them. When combined with confirmation of trade talks in the coming weeks, the market viewed this as a sign of a near-term resolution and popped up, breaking a downtrend.

(Source: E-trade streamer intraday, 8/13/19)

As far as I am concerned, this is just noise. Nothing has fundamentally changed that makes an agreement more viable now than it was before.

The Hong Kong protests are also noise in the sense that they will have virtually no impact on trade relations. This is a humanitarian issue and important for separate reasons, but do not read into it as being impactful on trade.

China’s promises to buy a certain amount of agricultural products from the U.S. are not going to impact trade relations, whether or not they follow through. The follow-through is a big deal for the ag sector, but it is not a sign or signal that a trade deal will manifest.

Important news items would be anything that fundamentally alters the negotiating framework.

Changing the status quo

China has been trading in a favorable fashion with the U.S. for so long that I believe it is viewed as the status quo. They may also view former trade relations as the default to which the world returns in the event a deal fails to come to fruition. They may see Trump as the agitator of the status quo and believe that they can wait out his term and simply settle things with the next president. With this in mind, we can begin to see what would move China’s BATNA.

If the frontrunner on the Democratic side expresses similarly hawkish views with regard to Chinese trade relations, a return to the status quo may no longer be possible. We see this as plausible given that this is a bipartisan issue with at least some support on both sides of the aisle. The Democratic candidates seem to be opposed to tariffs, but seem open to tough policies on China in other forms.

In such a scenario, China would no longer be looking at a few quarters of tariffs, but rather many years of difficult trade in a no-deal situation. This may move their BATNA sufficiently far to the right that free and fair trade would begin to look like an okay outcome. It would then look economically viable to come to an agreement now rather than waiting for the 2020 election, since both candidates (Trump and whoever the Democratic frontrunner ends up being) would represent an economically similar negotiating stance.

A deal under these circumstances would result in a significant surplus for each side relative to the no-deal outcome, so it would be far more likely to consummate.

The point is, we should be looking for events that change the economic viability of an agreement. This could come in many forms, and I am not smart enough to know what the eventual catalyst will be. What is clear, however, is that these non-fundamental news bits are noise, and there may be opportunity to take advantage of the market volatility when unjustified moves occur.

