Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended August 11, 2019

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

1) Klondike district property in Canada

On August 6, Klondike Gold (OTC:KDKGF) released assays from nine of the 12 drill holes testing the Nugget Zone at the Klondike district property and the best interception was 2.5m @ 404.2g/t Au and 415.4g/t Ag from 104m in hole EC19-267. This is equal to 1,022(AuEq.)m and represents a new discovery some 25 meters below the known Nugget Zone mineralization.

(Source: Klondike Gold)

Klondike is located around 20 kilometers off Dawson City in the province of Yukon and it covers an area of 567 square kilometers.

(Source: Klondike Gold)

In May, the company launched a $2 million exploration program focused on higher grade targets rather than the low grade, widespread material it had been exploring previously. The program is aimed at the Gay Gulch, Lone Star and Nugget zones in order to confirm the high grades identified during 2018. All the zones lie between the legendary Eldorado and Bonanza Creeks of Klondike Gold Rush fame.

The Klondike district property is still in a very early-stage with Klondike Gold having so far drilled 237 holes for around 24,500 meters. Still, the company has attracted the interest and money of mining legends Eric Sprott and Frank Giustra:

(Source: Klondike Gold)

2) Kouri gold project in Burkina Faso

On August 5, Golden Rim Resources released drill results from the reverse circulation drilling program at its Kouri project and the best interception was 7m @121.2g/t Au from 41m in hole MRC008. This is equal to 848(AuEq.)m and the hole was drilled at Diabatou, which is located10 northeast away from the company’s 1.4 million ounce resource at Kouri:

(Source: Golden Rim Resources)

Kouri is located in eastern Burkina Faso and it covers an area of 325 square kilometers:

(Source: Golden Rim Resources)

It currently has indicated and inferred mineral resource of 32 million tonnes at 1.4g/t gold, with just 14% of the resource in the indicated category. Mineralization extends from surface to 115 meters in depth and it occurs as free gold in fractures or associated with quartz-pyrite veining.

(Source: Golden Rim Resources)

Golden Rim Resources’ current drill program is focused on converting inferred resources into indicated and a mineral resource update is planned for the first quarter of 2020.

3) Nickel Mountain poly-metallic project in Canada

On August 9, Garibaldi Resources (OTC:OTC:GGIFF) announced that EL-19-47, the first hole of the 2019 season at its Nickel Mountain project, intersected 50.57m @ 1.5% Ni, 0.94% Cu, 0.05% Co, 0.23g/t Pt, 0.47g/t Pd, 0.17g/t Au and 3.2g/t Ag from 72.16m. This is equal to 355(AuEq.)m and the hole was drilled 64 meters southeast of discovery hole EL-17-14 which had a massive sulphide intercept.

(Source: Garibaldi Resources)

The Nickel Mountain project is located in northwestern B.C.’s Golden Triangle district and it hosts the first magmatic nickel-copper-rich massive sulphide system discovered in the district:

(Source: Garibaldi Resources)

Previous exploration at the E&L project at Nickel Mountain outlined a historical resource of 2.9 million indicated and inferred tonnes of 0.80% nickel and 0.62% copper with anomalous values in gold, silver and platinum group metals.

However, the Angry Geologist has written several scathing posts in her blog which cast doubts about the size of Nickel Mountain’s sulphide zones as well as the project’s exploration potential:

(Source: Angry Geologist)

Garibaldi - Resource Update

Conclusion

Klondike Gold released outstanding bonanza grade drill results from the Nugget Zone at the Klondike district property and the market took notice. It’s an early-stage project with great infrastructure nearby and the company is backing by some notable investors like Eric Sprott and Frank Giustra. I think that it's a speculative buy and the share price could jump nicely if the company releases more bonanza grade results as part of its 2019 exploration program.

The first at drilling program at the Diabatou zone of Golden Rim Resources’ Kouri project provided great high-grade gold intersections hosted in granite at a shallow depth. Kouri has a large resource, good metallurgy and decent exploration potential, as evidenced by the drill results from Diabatou. Overall, Golden Rim looks like a solid gold exploration company. However, the company’s shares aren’t listed in the US, so you’ll have to go to the ASX if you want some exposure.

Garibaldi started its 2019 exploration campaign at Nickel Mountain with decent results, but I prefer to pass on investing in the company. The blog posts by the Angry Geologists cast a lot of doubts about the project's size and exploration potential.

