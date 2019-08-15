Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) CEO Michael Pruitt on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Assad - Head of IR

Michael Pruitt - Chairman and CEO

Patrick Harkleroad - CFO

Fred Glick - President

Conference Call Participants

David Burdick - Oak Ridge

John O'Shea - Global Alliance

Operator

Welcome to the Chanticleer Holdings’ Q2 2019 Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jason Assad, Investor Relations for Chanticleer Holdings. Please go ahead.

Jason Assad

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Chanticleer Holdings’ 2019 second quarter conference call. With us today are Mike Pruitt, Chanticleer’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Fred Glick, Chanticleer’s President; and Patrick Harkleroad, Chanticleer’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to management, please remember that during the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this call are forward-looking statements as the term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which statements may be identified by words such as expects, plans, projects, will, may, anticipates, believes, should, intends, estimates and other words of similar meaning.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements or developments in our industry could differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date the statements were made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements to be subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the PSLRA. In addition, certain of the financial information presented in this call references non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s earnings release which was issued this afternoon presents reconciliations to the Company’s GAAP financial statements.

Finally, this conference call is being webcast. The webcast link is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at chanticleerholdings.com.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call over to Chanticleer’s CEO, Mike Pruitt. Mike?

Michael Pruitt

Thanks, Jason, and thanks everyone, for joining us this afternoon for our 2019 second quarter conference call. As we previously cited our primary goal of the company has been to strengthen our balance sheet. As you know, we recently closed the rights offering which did precisely that.

I personally participated and the total proceeds were approximately $6.1 million which resulted in the elimination of $3.1 million in debt which pays us $200,000 annually in interest payment. The company also received approximately $3 million in cash net of fee. The company’s balance sheet is now strongest position has been in for some time.

The primary reason for the offering was previously announced non-binding letter of intent for an acquisition of a highly complimentary Better Burger brand with industry leading metrics. The acquisition is subject to negotiation and an execution of a definitive document and an achievement of financing goals.

The target company had previously reported revenues of $10 million per year and historically demonstrated store level EBITDA of approximately 20%. Clearly, we did not raise the necessary funds to conclude the transaction as originally structured. That said, we remain engaged in active discussion and I’m confident there still remains a transaction which may be consummated.

Despite the untimely passing of one of the company’s owner, we continue to believe we will arrive at a mutually suitable structure for [Indiscernible]. Assuming we’re able to arrive at a new agreement, the transaction would accomplish the following. We would expect to add significant scope to the current operations of Chanticleer, post acquisition Chanticleer would expect to be able to leverage the target company strong EBITDA margins, it would allow Chanticleer to step further into key markets that we already have main operations in, including North Carolina and Virginia.

It would generate significant geographic synergies related to customers’ menu options and overall dining experience, and most importantly it would provide the ability for Chanticleer to leverage the target company’s human capital within the other burger concepts of Chanticleer.

In addition to the still possible acquisition, we’ve recently been approached by other possible synergistic opportunities which we’re in the process of reviewing. Our management team remains committed to gaining greater scale relevant and achieving positive cash flow. Aside from these external potential complimentary opportunities, we continue to expect current and ongoing internal efforts to have the potential to yield measurable results in our current portfolios performance.

As previously advised, we expect to generate notable growth in overall revenues and EBITDA throughout the balance of this year and as we move forward. In fact, I’m pleased to announce that in the month of July our Little Big Burger brand had 3% positive comp. We also previously announced our intention to initiate the process of a corporate rebranding including a name change to better align our brand name with our new core ideology. We continue to make progress on this initiative. We look forward to updating shareholders on this in the upcoming proxy that will mailed in the near future.

With the recent additions of Fred, Patrick and Troy to our management team, all here still under a year, I continue to believe we have put together an outstanding executive team capable of stewarding the company's future growth, operationally and financially.

This new team will allow us not only to reach much greater scale both organic growth and acquisition, but also to manage it absent a considerable increase in SG&A. I'd like to thank all three for the substantial value as they continue to bring to Chanticleer. Together, we all continue to believe that there has never been a more sizable disconnect between the fundamental value of our assets and the current share price.

With this in mind, we are pleased to have recently unlock some of the value in certain holdings, specifically our minority stake in the Hooters parent company. Although, the terms of the transaction between [Indiscernible] advisors of New York and the franchise holding company have not been publicly disclosed, we’re pleased with the transaction and have retained a stake in the company. We believe we may have additional near term transaction with another of our asset that we hope will be able to announce shortly. All of us here believe that the best days for Chanticleer lay just ahead of it.

I'd like to now turn over the call to our CFO, Pat Harkleroad for a look at Q2 2019 financial results.

Patrick Harkleroad

Thanks Mike. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope everyone has had a chance to read the earnings release that was filed earlier this afternoon. For the second quarter, revenues increased by 3% to $10.7 million from $10.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. During the first half of the year, revenues increased 2.5% over the first six months of 2018. This increase was driven by the new store openings of Little Big Burger in Lake Oswego in the first quarter and Capitol Hill in Seattle in the second quarter.

Additionally we had our second location in the Seattle market Green Lake come online in early quarter three and have a high profile location opening in the fourth quarter in Downtown Portland. These openings have been critical to continue to grow the Little Big Burger brand and drive scale within the Better Burger segment.

Cost of sales as a percent of restaurant sales increased to 33.9% for the second quarter compared to 33.2% for the second quarter of 2018. This increase in cost of sales was impacted by continued pricing pressures in Hooters as well as stronger dollar driving currency exchange pressures on our international business.

To offset this margin pressure on the domestic Hooters business, we’re taking our first menu hike in the third quarter and thus will be expecting higher gross margins to back half of 2019. However, for our domestic Better Burger business, we showed improved gross margins in the first half of 2019 and we expect this trend to continue with our ongoing partnership with Food Service Industry Consultants. As we begin to leverage their comprehensive supply chain transparency, analytic support services and compliance analytics platform to enhance profitability into the back half of 2019.

In fact, FSIC has evaluated our entire supply chain and we’re in the process of renegotiating our distribution agreement, entering into direct manufacturing partnership and securing a singular source for a national program, which combined will potentially save up to 2% on cost of sales going forward.

In addition to this lower cost of sales, we’re taking a price increase in our Little Big Burger brand in the early part of the third quarter which showed result in July. We’re taking price increases across the other better concepts as well in the second half of 2019 after a revamp of our menus to drive a better product mix in terms of margin.

As such, based on the above initiatives we’re optimistic that there will be a meaningful improvement in cost of goods sold over the last half of 2019. As we continued down the income statement, one can see that restaurant operating expenses increased to 63.2% in the second quarter compared to 55.4% in the second quarter of 2018. This increase was driven by higher operating expenses for the new stores opened as we continue to normalize operations to continuous optimization of our processing.

With three new stores coming on line in Q4 of 2018 as well as two new stores in the first half of 2019, this opening schedule caused increased pressure on marketing, training, opening labor and occupancy costs. However, we fully expect these operating expenses to normalize as these new stores seasoned through the honeymoon period.

Additionally, as with many participants in the restaurant industry, we are filling the wage pressure across all our brands and markets. Therefore, we believe that our recent partnership with 7shifts will streamline best labor practices across their entire organization to empower our restaurant managers to optimize the workforce and better manage employees, resulting in anticipated reduced labor costs. We’ve implemented this through across our portfolio in the second quarter and the system went live in early part of the third quarter.

Total G&A expenses increased to 16% for the second quarter from 10.8% in the second quarter of 2018. As outlined on the first quarter call, this increase should be no surprise as we transition and overall the entire management team completed a market segmentation study to drive strategic initiatives, invested in labor management partnership with 7shifts as well as invested heavily in technology and marketing to develop and launch our new loyalty platform which is now live for a Little Big Burger concept.

In addition we incurred significant one-time legal and consulting expenses in the second quarter that would drag on profitability but necessary as we had to manage the Denny campaign efforts in Oregon that ultimately we won.

Now that we have the union issues mostly behind us and the investment completed for all of the strategic initiatives including our partnerships with Restaurant Revolution and Thanx, as well as improve in employer benefits to build the best team in the field we expect to drive significant operational improvements into the second half of 2019.

Furthermore, we’ve made some difficult decisions in close one underperforming unit in second quarter while closing two more underperforming units in the early part of the third quarter. These closures will allow us to right size our operating expenses to ensure that we’re maximizing operations of the current portfolio and eliminate operational distractions that come with underperforming units.

Overall, the operating loss increased to $3 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to an operating loss of $420,000 in the second quarter of 2018. This operating loss is primarily driven by non-cash impairment charges related to the closing of the above stores as well as the increased one-time expenses related to the union as outlined previously.

Non-GAAP restaurant EBITDA was $756,000 in the second quarter of 2019 versus $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. However, as described previously, this decline in restaurant EBITDA was primarily driven by the operating expenses with the new stores coming on line.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 while the net loss per common share was $0.83. As management has highlighted throughout the first half of 2019, we’ve had many challenges and headwinds that are now behind us. We’ve taken the hard road to invest in the marketing, technology and strategic initiatives that will drive stronger performance into the remaining half of 2019 as well as continue to right size our portfolio to reduce underperforming locations. As such we’re confident in the direction of the company and believe we’re positioned to improve our financial performance and cash flow into the latter half of 2019.

Furthermore with the right offering that was completed in early July, we’ve significantly enhanced our balance sheet by reducing our debt by $3.1 million while adding nearly $3 million of cash, this enhancement of the balance sheet is critical as we continue to improve margins and drive increased cash flow for the remaining part of 2019.

At this time, I’ll now turn the call over to Fred Glick, our President.

Fred Glick

Thank you, Patrick. I believe early groundwork continues to set the stage for anticipated measurable results for shareholders much of which begin to be realized in our Q3 and Q4 2019 financial filings which we expect will start to show increased year-over-year revenues, increased cost and increased EBITDA.

We continued to invest in our people process including recruiting, selecting, onboarding, career pathing, training, ongoing development, retaining and engaging team members at all levels with the ultimate goal of building loyal guests, sales and profits. In Q1, we completed an in-depth employee engagement survey followed by team meetings with our brands leadership.

We've recently launched specific improvements from this survey, including improved onboarding, training and people development as well as improved benefits like PTL and employee assistance programs for all team members and improved rewards and recognition systems.

Our partners improved Paycom for Hris, Thanks for team member assessments and 7 shifts for scheduling labor efficiencies, and communication systems. These tactics had some upfront costs in Q2 but will help enable long-term employee retention reducing costly turnover. Most importantly, we finalized our new core ideology with our spark team associates to better to find why how and what of our brand.

On May 20th, 2019, we united all our team members under spark team associates LLC. We began planning this move in January of 2019 and designed it along with our team to align our company culture of investing in our people including providing our team the best technology and resources. This core ideology defines our purpose and values and permeate everything we do.

It is our strong belief that our business is unbelievably competitive and serving great food is not enough anymore. I believe is that we can win for our more important asset, our spark team associate. So, what is our team spark? Everyone on our team has their own unique super powers. They each have the ability to send choice every day to spark positive vibes in the world.

Other powers includes, parking happy, gratitude, positive energy, opportunity, careers, friendships, community, and love. So, why is the people process so critical? On March 15th, 2019, Little Big Union announced this formation and demanded to represent all Little Big Burger employees. May 24th, 2019, we filed [indiscernible] petition to demand and expedite an election; a strategy never before initiated by any restaurant company.

On July 23rd 2019, the NLRB tally votes cast by LBB associates in the 12 store bargaining unit and the vote was no union. The vote is currently being challenged by the union but all indicators expect the vote to ultimately be certified by the NLRB and for Little Big Burger to be union free for at least one year from the data certification.

We're currently applying lessons learnt to improve employee acquisition, retention, and engagement company-wide. Unfortunately this union campaign has been costly and taken up countless human capital hours to manage. We look forward to a final resolution in Q3. In Q2, we also finalized the results of our guest segmentation study for all three of our Burger Brands including our franchisees.

The key insights we gain from our guests are now the building blocks for our new loyalty platform that efficiently launched in August for Little Big Burger, September for BGR an American burger company and October for Just Fresh. Based on our segmentation studies, our new Little Big Burger mobile application features rewards, VIP tiers and in-app ordering customized around over 8000 consumer interviews and what they want from a loyalty platform.

This when combined with the our new all-in-one customer engagement platform provided by Thanx will help us leap forward with targeted email marketing and integrated customer feedback tools without buying and implementing multiple different technologies. With the launch of the app, we are offering consumers a free burger with a goal of driving 100,000 signups this year.

If we can get 15% of our guests in our loyalty platform and they all come in an average of one time more per month, it has the potential of resulting in approximately $3.2 million in sales and $1.1 million in cash flow. Their substantial costs we're getting to the final product but it is our belief that asking our guests what they want and then developing programs to give them exactly that would drive frequency, sales, and ultimately a stronger bottom line.

This investment we expect will pay sizeable dividends. We continued in Q2 to drive our off-premise strategy with DoorDash as our exclusive delivery partner and Restaurant Revolution technologies as our off-premise partner and personally view external delivery company simply as a marketing tactic that allows new guest tier products through their platform.

It will be our focus to transfer those guests to our own loyalty platform to maintain our critical consumer information and further reduce our expenses to deliver our product. We're also very excited to partner with Beyond Meat, early results are very encouraging and show that Beyond Burger drives new traffic and has doubled the sales of our old veggie patty sales system wide with a much higher guest satisfaction.

While we have a lot of work ahead of us, we are making very measureable and positive progress. Going forward, I expect the sizeable investments made in our future of the recent months to yield tangible results to be present in future earnings releases throughout the balance of the year. I'm very excited to be here and look forward to continue to work with Mike and our team members to accomplish our collective goal.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, you may now open the calls for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of David Burdick from Oak Ridge. Please proceed with your question.

David Burdick

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. First, could you walk us through the cadence of the quarter, how our trends months-by-months and then it sounds like Little Big Burger had a great July. How have the other brands did in Q3 so far?

Michael Pruitt

Fred?

Fred Glick

Yes, I can take that. Thanks for asking, David. So, the Little Big Burger brand, we were able to take a little bit of price there and see the reaction to the guest. We are doing a menu revamp for the BGR and ABC brands in probably first week of September and we're adding some new products and some new quality queues to menus with that we can offset that.

We have some that the wages went up in Portland, so we had to take our price up there that we didn’t anticipate taking major price increase across the board. So, we think starting in September the other brands. So July, the other brands continued their existing brands while the Little Big Burger turned around.

David Burdick

Got you, that's helpful. And then just on the operating expenses, it continue to stay elevated level in Q2, is there anything else driving that jump other than the increased costs around the new stores. And should we expect that kind of $6.5 million range moving forward or how should we be thinking about that?

Patrick Harkleroad

Yes, this is Pat, thank you. That's a good question. I think from an operating expense standpoint, the $6.5 million I think we will be in fact sort of the ramp up in the stores and had obviously some stress on the system from a new store opening process, it's been a total of about seven stores or so over the past seven or eight months.

So, we expect that to be to start to leverage that platform and so I think the $6.5 million we expect that to be sort of in that same range moving forward. So, we're definitely now with a couple of things number one as has Fred had outlined with 7shifts been able to really hone in on our labor cost and I think that's going to really produce some really meaningful movement over the last half of 2019.

So yes, I think that $6.5 million number's something that on and we would anticipate being pretty stable going forward as we sort of honing on making sure that we have the right people on the bus and in the right seat, and then secondarily, making sure that we are monitoring the labor staff with the 7shifts and really monitoring that.

David Burdick

Great, and then lastly on units. First, what are the expectations for opening and closures for both company on in franchise for the back half and then on kind of the units that opened up already and may be some of those later ones in 2018? I know it's maybe it's still a little bit early but how those performed thus far?

Michael Pruitt

I'll take that. We really focused on growing a Little Big Burger brand and the stores that have been opened close to the Portland market have performed very well including the new locations. The stores outside are inconsistent. We do have some winners outside of the marketplace but for the most part, the brand has not translated very well outside the market currently, as is.

So, we've done a lot of consumer research to try and figure out what value cues that our consumers are looking for in other markets. We have some marching orders that we're going to try and accomplish through this app and we're going to try and build those sales to get them closer to what we're developing in Portland.

I would say that we've not too many new look, you know, the other newer locations are on the chopping block as far as further closures. So, if we feel like there's a lease that's coming to an end, that makes sense and we're basically going to give all these tactics that I just mentioned, a chance to survive to take hold, build the consumer database, build this loyalty platform and sort of lift the whole water for the whole ship and get everybody increasing even if they if they lower, so get them above the breakeven lines.

David Burdick

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions guys and good luck in the second half.

Michael Pruitt

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from John O'Shea from Global Alliance. Please proceed with your question.

John O'Shea

Hey, congratulations guys on a good trend this month for that build on. I'm wondering how much more details you will give regarding the introduction of the meatless burgers like their price point, margins, whether it's bringing in new clients or the existing clients or trying them or what are you seeing there?

Michael Pruitt

Yes. What we're seeing, we have not taking -- we basically charge $1 more for the product costs, about a $1 more than what we serve. So, we're not making any additional money on it currently, we just pass-through the additional cost of the patty to the consumer. But we do have people ask for it specifically by name, we've had a lot more people willing to taste it.

All of the employees are behind it, so it's still growing every month that it has more and more repeat customers coming back. And so, I believe it's driving new guests as well as retaining the guests that come in. The previous veggie patties that we have were different and unique in each brand.

And they can be everybody wants some something different from their burgers but we mostly have people coming in and these are these are people that are typically might eat meat, they want to try something new. So, it's been very positive. And we'll continue to develop new products with Beyond, they've been very good on the support side and we think it's going to be a strong part of our portfolio going forward.

John O'Shea

Okay, thank you for that.

Operator

I'd now like to turn the call back over to Chanticleer’s CEO, Mike Pruitt for closing comments.

Michael Pruitt

Thank you everyone again for attending the call today on Q2. And as you can see, we look forward to the back half of this year with improved results. And I look forward to speaking to you again after we announce the Q3 results. At any time, feel free to always call me at 704-366-5122 extension 1 or email me at mp@chanticleerholdings.com. Again, I appreciate everybody listening in and look forward to again speaking to you at the end of Q3.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. And you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.