Mogo Inc. (MOGO) CEO David Feller on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2019 05:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Feller - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Greg Feller - President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nik Priebe - BMO Capital Markets

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Brad Berning - Craig-Hallum

Suthan Sukumar - Eight Capital

Scott Buck - Riley FBR

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Leone and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Mogo's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Please note that today's call contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results