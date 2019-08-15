Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF) CEO Thomas Oetterli on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Schindler Holding AG (OTCPK:SHLAF)
Q2 2019 Results Conference Call
August 14, 2019 04:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Thomas Oetterli - Chief Executive Officer
Urs Scheidegger - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs
Martin Hüsler - Zürcher Kantonalbank
Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse
Bernd Pomrehn - Vontobel
Martin Flueckiger - Kepler Cheuvreux
Fabian Haecki - UBS
Joseph Zhou - Redburn
Christian Obst - Baader Bank
Daniel Gleim - MainFirst
Debashis Chand - Societe Generale
Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse
Wasi Rizvi - RBC Capital Markets
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Schindler Conference Call on Half Year Results 2019. I'm Alessandro, the Chorus Call operator. The conference must not be recorded for