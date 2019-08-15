Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF) CEO Thomas Oetterli on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Schindler Holding AG (OTCPK:SHLAF)

Q2 2019 Results Conference Call

August 14, 2019 04:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Oetterli - Chief Executive Officer

Urs Scheidegger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Martin Hüsler - Zürcher Kantonalbank

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Bernd Pomrehn - Vontobel

Martin Flueckiger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Fabian Haecki - UBS

Joseph Zhou - Redburn

Christian Obst - Baader Bank

Daniel Gleim - MainFirst

Debashis Chand - Societe Generale

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Wasi Rizvi - RBC Capital Markets

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Schindler Conference Call on Half Year Results 2019. I'm Alessandro, the Chorus Call operator. The conference must not be recorded for