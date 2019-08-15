Paratek's Nuzyra Launch: First Signs Not Promising

I take a look at how this part of the bull case is holding up.

One key part of the bull case is the possibility that the launch might not disappoint, unlike many other antibiotic launches in the past 10 years.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) reported earnings on Tuesday, August 6, with the stock trading up over 30% in response to the report and then running further throughout the rest of the week. I find the numbers from the launch of Nuzyra (omadacycline), however, to be less than encouraging. I believe the launch of Nuzyra could end up like other disappointing launches of antibiotics in the past decade or so.

Figure 1: Past 12 months of PRTK trading. The company has done a good job of destroying shareholder value, but a recent spike in the share price might suggest the tide is turning.

Is Nuzyra the next Cubicin?

Cubicin (daptomycin), an antibiotic for skin infections, was launched by Cubist (formerly CBST) in November 2003 and produced net product revenues of $1.7 million by the end of 2003. Cubicin soon gained major traction, with net product revenues of $6.3 million in Q1'04, the first full quarter of sales. Cubist did its best to avoid any distortion of sales numbers by loading the channel.

In order to prevent a one-time loading of product upon launch, we did not allow wholesalers to stock Cubicin. We currently have a drop-ship program in place through which orders are processed through wholesalers, but shipments are sent directly to our end-users.



- Cubist 10-K for 2003

Years of sales growth ensued, and Cubist was acquired by Merck & Co. (MRK) in January 2015, for $8.3 billion. MRK reported Cubicin sales of $1.1 billion in 2016, prior to loss of exclusivity in April 2017 (full-year 2017 sales were $382 million).

The Cubicin/Cubist success story is sometimes mentioned by PRTK longs. By comparison to Cubicin, the launch of Nuzyra on February 5, 2019, generated $1.3 million in net revenues in its first eight or so weeks on the market. It might seem like PRTK was off to a good start with Nuzyra. PRTK has not had the strong first full quarter that Cubicin had, however. Last week's earnings report for Q2'19 reports net revenues of $1.7 million, a mere $0.4 million increase from the prior quarter.

Is Nuzyra just another new antibiotic set to suffer a disappointing launch?

Growth in Nuzyra's net revenues reminds me more of an antibiotic called Orbactiv (oritavancin) than Cubist's Cubicin. Orbactiv was approved for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in 2014. The Medicines Company (MDCO) then announced the launch of Orbactiv on October 22, 2014. MDCO reported Q4'14 revenues of ~$0.8 million for Orbactiv, $1.2 million in Q1'15 (a mere $0.4 million increase) and then $1.9 million in Q2'15.

Figure 2: The first 12 quarters of net revenues from two antibiotics, Orbactiv and Cubicin. Source: 10-Q/Ks for MDCO and CBST.

We can see, then, that the market potential of Cubicin was revealed straightaway, and the lack of potential for Orbactiv was revealed pretty quickly too. Notably, MDCO warned investors that Orbactiv might struggle with the competition.

Orbactiv is an intravenous antibiotic approved by the FDA for the treatment of ABSSSI, caused or suspected to be caused by susceptible gram‑positive bacteria, including MRSA.



Competition in the market for therapeutic products that address serious gram‑positive bacterial infections is intense. In particular, there are a variety of available therapies marketed for the treatment of ABSSSI...



There are also a number of products recently approved or in clinical development by third parties to treat ABSSSI... Additionally, several companies have products in development that, if approved, may compete with Orbactiv...



- MDCO 10-Q for Q2'15 (emphasis mine)

The issue of plentiful competition is also present for PRTK with Nuzyra. There are now even more approved therapeutics in the ABSSSI space than there were at the time of Orbactiv's launch. In community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), PRTK's omadacycline was unfortunate not to come along a little earlier, the same way Orbactiv would have done well had it come along 10 years earlier, like Cubicin. Likely competitors in the CABP space now include Nabriva Therapeutics' (NBRV) lefamulin, which could be approved this month, and Melinta Therapeutics' (MLNT) delafloxacin (Baxdela), which might be approved in October. The approval of lefamulin and/or Baxdela in CABP are events that could cause PRTK to trade down.

Figure 3: NBRV's pipeline. NBRV's lefamulin could soon be approved for CABP in the US, and approval in Europe might not be far away either. Source: NBRV website.

PRTK's Nuzyra, in my opinion, looks set to perform like a modern antibiotic (i.e. poorly), perhaps doing slightly better than Orbactiv but nothing like Cubicin. MDCO went on to sell Orbactiv, along with a selection of other antibiotics with underwhelming sales, onto Melinta Therapeutics. Based on the performance of that portfolio of antibiotics for MLNT, MDCO made the right move.

The close of the acquisition solidifies Melinta’s position as the world’s largest pure-play antibiotics company, and expands upon the company’s existing product Baxdela® (delafloxacin) by adding three additional marketed products to its portfolio: Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin), and Minocin®(minocycline) for Injection. - Jan 08, 2018, press release from MLNT discussing its acquisition of MDCO's antibiotics.

Figure 4: Performance of MLNT stock (down ~97%) since January 8, 2018, when the company solidified its position as the world's largest pure-play antibiotics company.

PRTK longs will be hoping sales of Nuzyra do well enough to avoid an MLNT-like story, or worse, a story similar to Achaogen (AKAO, OTCPK:AKAOQ), an antibiotics developer that filed for bankruptcy protection in April. The failure of this antibiotics company has been widely discussed and cited as potential rationale for new legislation to incentivize antibiotic drug development.

Figure 5: PRTK's long-term debt obligation should be of concern if the company can't start to generate some more substantial revenues from its products, including Nuzyra. Source: PRTK Q2'19 earnings presentation.

Conclusions

I believe next quarter's earnings will confirm that with the ABSSSI and CABP indications only, and under the current legislation, Nuzyra's revenues will not be enough to support long-term growth in the share price. That puts the focus back onto a number of other factors. In my opinion, the best thing PRTK can do is report positive results from its studies in urinary tract infections (UTI), putting Nuzyra on track to approval in a third indication. The company expects to report data from two phase 2 UTI studies in Q4'19.

There are also two factors that aren't considered here but could form part of the bull case. Firstly, new legislation could make the development and marketing of new antibiotics more favorable. Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners has commented on the REVAMP Act and its potential positive impact for the industry. Other PRTK bulls have noted the DISARM Act of 2019 and its potential to provide a solution to current antibiotics industry headwinds. Secondly, the award of a government grant related to biodefense use of Nuzyra is a possibility in H2'19. I believe clarity is needed on these potential positives for PRTK before calling it a good long or short. Since I am not willing to speculate on the biodefense award or lawmakers actions regarding any bills, I have switched my PRTK position to neutral from my previous bearish call.

