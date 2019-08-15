BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk

BorgWarner (BWA) is a leading automotive engine and drive train component and parts supplier whose stock has gone nowhere but down over the last five years.

We’ll be looking at the company from more of a long-term investment perspective. However, given how cheap the stock is it could very well generate good returns for traders in the short term if the auto market begins to stabilize or turn around. BWA is only trading at a little under 9 times forward earnings which is well below the market and well below the stock’s recent valuation trading range.

We think there are two main issues that are holding down BWA stock. The first issue is the competitive nature of the auto parts business and the medium-term outlook for auto sales. The second issue is more about what the long-term future holds for traditional ICE automobiles. Let us start with the medium-term issues first.

Low Growth and High Competition

The auto sales market in the US is not what one would call a growth market. The annualized run rate for vehicle sales peaked at a sustained rate of around 17.5M a few years ago.

The current cycle high was about the same as the previous cycle peak (or even below if you want to count the spike in 2000) from 2000 to 2005. Even going back as far as the 1980s, the sustained cycle peak was quite similar at about 16M vehicles. The auto sales market goes in cycles but even the cyclical peaks are barely growing.

Consequently, auto parts manufacturers are depending on international market, particularly China, to drive growth. Indeed, about two-thirds of BWA’s sales are international. However, right now Chinese auto sales are moving in reverse. Overall, the long-term global growth rate of new vehicle sales isn’t expected to be much more than a few percent (and keep in mind these predictions for growth are coming from the same firms that missed the current sales downturn, so take them with a grain of salt).

The other issue with BWA is that the company operates in a highly competitive industry. We typically favor companies that operate industries with only one to three other major competitors (or in industries that are consolidating). Less competition means higher profits and higher returns on capital. In their latest 10-K, BWA lists anywhere from four to eight major competitors for each type of product the company sells. As you might expect from that degree of competition, the company’s average ROA (6.38%) and ROIC (10.30%) over the past five years are below the market average of 8.18% and 14.51%, respectively.

Long-Term Concerns

While we don’t share the view that electric vehicles are going to displace ICE vehicles completely any time soon, there is a clear trend towards electric vehicles and hybrids gaining market share. The risk for this trend depends on the type of auto parts a company makes. For instance, a company focusing on ride control products like shocks and struts, control arms, bushings, etc., likely won’t see any major disruption as both ICE and electric vehicles have substantially similar suspension requirements. By contrast, a company focusing on ICE engine products like emissions control equipment could face substantial disruption.

Looking at BWA’s product list from their latest 10-K, we see that most of its sales are derived from ICE-related products.

Turbochargers are the biggest category “Sales of turbochargers for light vehicles represented approximately 27%, 28% and 28% of total net sales for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively.”

The company also produces engine timing and transmission components, “The Engine Segment's timing systems enable precise control of air and exhaust flow through the engine, improving fuel economy and emissions. The Engine Segment's timing systems products include timing chain, variable cam timing (“VCT”), crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO® front-wheel drive (“FWD”) transmission chain, four-wheel drive (“4WD”) chain for light vehicles and hybrid power transmission chain. The Engine Segment is a leading manufacturer of timing systems for OEMs around the world.”

Another vulnerable segment is emissions products “… products improve emissions performance and fuel economy. Products include electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation ("EGR") modules, EGR coolers, EGR valves, glow plugs and instant starting systems for combustion, both gasoline and diesel propulsion systems, and hybrid vehicles.”

The Drivetrain segment does have some products that have a role in electric or hybrid vehicles; however, it also has ICE-specific products related to transmissions, starter motors, and alternators.

“The Drivetrain Segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Drivetrain Segment’s technologies include: rotating electrical components, power electronics, clutching systems, control modules and all-wheel drive systems. “

The only significant segment mentioned that doesn’t seem to be at risk if a rapid transition from ICE to electric occurs is the thermal systems sub segment. “thermal systems products are designed to optimize temperatures in propulsion systems and vehicle cabins. Products include viscous fan drives that sense and respond to multiple cooling requirements, polymer fans, coolant pumps, cabin heaters, battery heaters and battery charging.”

We aren’t saying that BWA management is oblivious, after all their latest investor presentation is mostly about how the company is adapting to electric vehicle growth. What we are trying to point out is that the stock is vulnerable if the shift happens faster than BWA management or investors think it will. Our personal opinion is that change will be slow but that doesn’t mean it’s not a risk. Additionally, a changing industry gives no competitors the chance to enter.

Summary

We don’t see many reasons for BWA to make an attractive stock for long-term investors. The sector the company operates in is highly competitive and there is significant tail risk of disruption from electric vehicles happening faster than the market anticipates. For short-term traders, BWA stock is so cheap that it may only take one thing going right to see a significant short-term gain in share price. Indeed, using a reverse DCF with a 10% discount rate, five-year variable growth period and 3% terminal growth rate, we show that the current BWA stock price implies five years of negative 6.5% growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.