Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TSRYY) CEO Michael Clarke on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCPK:TSRYY) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2019

Michael Clarke - CEO

Matthew Young - CFO

Tim Ford - COO

Angus McPherson - Managing Director, Australia-New Zealand, Europe and SEAMEA.

Craig Woolford - Citigroup

Richard Barwick - CLSA

Shaun Cousins - JPMorgan

David Errington - Merrill Lynch

Larry Gandler - Crédit Suisse

Morana McGarrigle - Macquarie Bank

Ben Gilbert - UBS

Andrew McLennan - Goldman Sachs

Euan McLeish - Bernstein

Jason Palmer - Taylor Collison

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Michael Clarke, CEO. Please go ahead.

Michael Clarke

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining Treasury Wine Estates' 2019 results call. Joining me on the call today is Matt Young, our Chief Financial Officer; Tim Ford, our Chief Operating Officer and Angus McPherson, our Managing Director for Australia-New Zealand, Europe and SEAMEA.

The results we're announcing today reflect the continued growth momentum in our business, which is been delivered through our premiumization strategy, the sustainable disciplined investments we've been making in our business over recent years and importantly, the commitment and exceptional execution of our global team.

In the full year, ended 30 June, 2019 our teams have delivered on expectations while continuing to invest and make significant changes in our business to ensure a sustainable future growth. Strong top line momentum has continued through a combination of increased volume, price realization and continued premiumization across all regions.

Net sales revenue increased 17% and net sales revenue per case increased 14% over the prior year. On a constant currency basis, this is the strongest organic net sales revenue growth in our history, continuing the strong performance we announced at a half year results update.

Demonstrating the success of our premiumization strategy, net sales revenue delivered from Luxury and Masstige brands grew 27% and now represents 69% of our total NSR, up from 43% when we started this journey five years ago.

Group EBITS increased 25% to $663 million in line with our guidance, delivering a five-year EBITS CAGR of 30% and EBITS margin increased 1.6 percentage points to 23.4% continuing the progress on our journey to a Group EBITS margin of 25% and beyond.

This strong profit growth has been achieved while maintaining our practice of taking the financial impact of fixing our business above the line, not below the line in material items. Statutory net profit after-tax was $419 million, up 16% on a reported currency basis and earnings per share is up 18%.

From a business and strategy execution perspective, we are pleased with the performance of all our regions. Tim and Angus will provide further insights into the fiscal 2019 performance across these regions, but let me highlight some of the progress that we've made during the year within America and Asia.

In the United States, we have completed our first full financial year operating under the new route to market model and performance-to-date continues to validate the decision to make this investment. We've delivered growth in this market, despite the period of significant operational change and within our U.S. wine market that is challenging. Most notably, in the commercial tier, where retailers are increasingly focusing on private label and where we are witnessing some competitors, unsustainably discounting their brands to chase volume ahead of potential structural changes to their own businesses.

These factors have acquired additional investment within our business in fiscal 2019. However, we’re still pleased to have delivered growth against this backdrop, something which is proven challenging for other players in the U.S. market.

Our performance in the Americas has been delivered by working collaboratively with both our distributor and retailer partners. As demonstrated also by improved results for our partners with Luxury and Masstige depletions growing at 9% and improved performance with retailers with IRI showing improved performance across the past 52 weeks, particularly in key price categories and across our focus brands.

Importantly, we still see significant opportunity to drive improved improvement and fully capture the new opportunity for our business in the United States. Realizing this potential, we will take patience and discipline but we're confident it will be delivered through continued premiumization, stepping up our execution across the broad market, particularly in California and through further rationalization of our cost base. We will continue to focus on Masstige and Luxury tiers, where the category is growing strongly and we are continuing to improve our performance.

Turning to Asia, where the business continues to grow from strength-to-strength across all major markets. Focusing on China, we have again delivered outstanding growth by leveraging our competitively advantaged business model and focusing on expanding our breadth and penetration of availability of Luxury product across the country.

As we’ve highlighted previously, our business model is centered on self-distribution through our own local team, a team that we continue to invest in heavily. We directly own and manage relationships with our wholesale and retail partners rather than selling through distributors. While we've all observed there are challenges being experienced throughout parts of the broader economy in fiscal 2019, our advantaged model in China positions us apart from other players, allowing us to continue executing a focused portfolio selling strategy, which is supported by additional investment and pull-through programs, that drive consumer engagement and deliver cash margin to our customers.

Within and beyond the wine category, we believe that companies like Treasury Wine Estates, who have actively invested in a model to drive direct engagement with retailers are best place to succeed in China over the longer term. We will look to further enhance this model over time and the next priority for us will be to expand the use of our Shanghai warehouse, with the intention that over time, we will sell the majority of our portfolio to partners via the warehouse model, thereby reducing our reliance on the direct exports or container model as we know it.

We will move to this model over time with a pace of change to be a function of the broader macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. However we know, that this new model will deliver substantive benefits for our customers through much shorter order lead times, smoother shipment profiles and reduced working capital tie up, all of which will support our customers growth ambition.

For Treasury Wine Estates, this shift to this new model is about sustainability. This model will deliver sustainability through enhancing our competitive advantage business model as well as reduced working capital demands and improved cash conversion for our business. But importantly, we consider increasing our presence and being a part of the fabric of China as critical to demonstrating our commitment to and realizing the long-term potential of our Asian business.

As said at the interim results, the key to our growth in China will be achieved through expanding our breadth and penetration of distribution throughout the country and by increased availability of our Luxury wine, wine that we already have on our balance sheet through recent investments in outstanding Australian vintages and which we will grow further, over time, as we invest ahead of expanding our French country of origin portfolio.

While we are already the number one importer of wine into the China market and Asia, but with only a 5% share, growing share further remains a priority for us. In fiscal 2019, we have made good progress in our expansion plan with a significant increase in our sale staff in China in quarter four to support the expansion of our business along with our partners.

In addition to this, we've made significant commitment to invest further to drive Luxury growth. Today, we’re announcing the acquisition of French production and vineyard assets in the border region, which will allow us to expand our French country of origin portfolio, centered on Penfolds, Beaulieu Vineyards and Maison de Grand Esprit brands. This investment will allow us to step change our sourcing strategy for fruit in France.

We’re also announcing an expansion of our luxury winemaking assets in Australia, with a significant investment in our Baileyana Winery site in Bourassa. Both of these investments are important steps towards the execution of our growth in China, Asia and globally.

Finally, I want to emphasize two points that I have made previously. Firstly, we're delivering these strong results, while at the same time continuing to invest an improving or fixing parts of our business setting TWE up to deliver growth well into the future.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything that we do need, and neither myself not my team have any interest in pursuing short-term fixes to deliver short-term outcomes or delivering short-term success or metrics at the expense of the business over the longer term. And secondly our performance to-date reflects the commitment and exceptional execution of a global team here at Treasury Wine Estates.

We’re not reliant on any one individual or one leader or one region in Treasury Wine Estates our results reflects that today. We have a team that is diverse, high-caliber and focused on realizing the potential for this business and I want to thank the team at Treasury Wine Estates and I hope that they are proud of what they have delivered in fiscal 2019.

With that, I’d like to hand over to Matt who will take us through the financial results in more detail.

Matthew Young

Thanks Mike and good morning everyone.

I'm very pleased to report another strong set of financial results reflecting excellent execution in what was again a year of significant change at Treasury Wine Estates. What I believe investors will be most pleased about, is the quality of the result and the continued improvement in the shape of our P&L, balance sheet and cash flow with that improvement justifying our commitment to a strategy, and the investment we've made to both optimize and grow the business.

Turning to our key measures of performance, net sales revenue grew 12% on a constant currency basis driven by volume growth, continued premiumization towards luxury and stage wines and price realization within NSR per case growing 10%. Pleasingly this topline growth continued right across our business with all regions delivering volume, NSR and NSR per case growth.

COGS and COGS per case increases were primarily due to the same premiumization shift. However, we did see increases attributable to higher costs of Australian commercial wine as well as U.S. source luxury wines from higher cost vintages. Cost of doing business margin improved 1.9 percentage points to 19.8% driven by revenue growth, but importantly also through continued optimization and simplification of our business and operating models.

This improvement has offset incremental investment in our people and brands in Asia as well as incremental ongoing costs to manage our new U.S. route to market. EBIT increased 25% in line with our guidance to $663 million resulting in a five-year EBIT CAGR of 30%. EBIT’s margin increased to 23.4% moving us further along our journey towards a margin of 25% and beyond.

Earnings per share increased 18% to $0.58 per share and ROCE increased 2.3 percentage points to 14.9% another year of significant incremental return for our shareholders and a reflection on our disciplined and sustainable approach to managing the capital base.

Moving to the balance sheet which continues to be strong, efficient, and flexible, adjusting for FX net assets increased by $136 million driven by an increase in working capital, reflecting our accelerated growth in the year and premium inventory investment as well as a reduction in net borrowings.

Working capital balances demonstrated year-on-year efficiency with key areas such as inventory and debt days showing improvement. The quality of our debt position continues to be high with no extended credit terms, no debt is written off in the year and no increase in the risk profile of our customer base or collections. Day sales outstanding has improved year-on-year by around 10%.

Turning now to inventory which has increased by $129 million to $2.1 billion at costs on our balance sheet at the end of the financial year. This increase has been driven by luxury volume, the result of a strong 2018 vintage in California and a strong 2019 luxury vintage in Australia. Our investment in winemaking assets and capability continues to drive strong yields and great conversion ensuring that we are extracting the highest quality fruit from our asset base and in turn increasing the future availability of our luxury wine portfolio.

The 2009 vintage in Australia was a very strong and high quality luxury vintage which was up approximately 10% for Treasury Wine Estates on the 2018 vintage. This impressive outcome was the result of significant investments we've made in recent years to strengthen our multiregional sourcing strategy.

Turning now to cash flow, operating cash flow before interest and tax increased 36% to $581 million and cash conversion was 76%. Cash flow performance above our guidance shared at the interim results was delivered through cycling of route to market changes and improved sales order profile management in the U.S. as well as more efficient infantry management in Australia where our flexible sourcing model enables us to source bulk wine closer to the date of manufacture and sale.

Fiscal 2019 cash conversion also reflects a reduction in the use of our data financing program. In comparison, to our long-term target of 80% cash conversion was impacted primarily by our growth in Asia and our investment to accelerate growth through large vintages. As we've shared previously TWE's unlike many other consumer goods companies, to grow and accelerate it rights our growth is to a large extent driven by investment in inventory specifically luxury inventory which ties up working capital given the typical three to five-year age of release of the wine.

Once sold this luxury inventory deliver stronger profitability and shareholder returns, but over a longer period. To that end, this investment is better classified as a form of capital expenditure. The comparability and to improve investor insight into our cash flow generation we can share that the increase in Luxury and Masstige non-current infantry in the period was $128 million. And as the chart on this slide shows cash conversion excluding investment in noncurrent inventory was extremely strong at 92%. We expect full year operating cash flow in fiscal 2020 to grow in line with EBIT’s growth and therefore underlying fiscal 2020 cash conversion to be approximately in line with fiscal 2019.

As we continue to work to improve our sales phasing profile and I would like to be very clear that this is specifically full year guidance only. Finally, we have maintained our investment grade credit profile with net debt reducing and leverage improving to 1.7 times in the year. Our liquidity position remains strong with cash and undrawn committed debt facilities in excess of $1.2 billion at the end of June.

Moving to CapEx, total CapEx for the year was $160 million at which maintenance and replacement spend was $132 million in line with our guidance. Growth CapEx of $28 million represented vineyard acquisitions as well as investment in IT systems and simplify for growth initiatives.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, we estimate maintenance from replacement spend to be in range $100 million to $110 million. This level of capital expenditures consistently, fiscal 2019 with the decrease from the FY 2019 guidance number reflecting the purchase of our barrels. Going forward barrels will no longer be captured in CapEx as we are transitioning to a direct leasing model.

Instead of a purchase and then separate sale and leaseback approach. Growth CapEx in FY 2020 is expected to be up $135 million reflecting ongoing investment in our IT, infrastructure and simplified for growth program and also the two important investments to drive future premiumization and growth in our luxury business.

The first of these is the acquisition of the French production and vineyard infrastructure in the border region. This acquisition was completed in July and whilst modest in size represents a key step in our plans to build a meaningful French country of origin portfolio led by the Penfolds, Beaulieu Vineyard and Maison want to grow as free brands through the creation of flexible sourcing model like the one we operate in Australia.

The second investment also announced today relates to the expansion of our luxury winemaking infrastructure in South Australia. This project is a significant investment that will support the continued growth of our Australian luxury portfolio will increase winemaking capacity by a third, drive production efficiency and increase wine storage facilities by approximately 15%.

Total capital investment is expected to be between $150 million to $180 million and will be incurred over the course of FY 2020 and FY 2021. In addition to this, there will be some associated one-off charges that will be recognized in F 2020 expected to total approximately $35 million of which half are non-cash and are excluded in our guidance for F 2020. At this stage, we expect the side to be fully operational in time for the 2021 vintage.

Both this new Australian luxury infrastructure and the new French infrastructure investments will be funded through a combination of cash and existing committed debt facilities. As you can see we remain committed to investing in our business to drive sustainable long-term growth. With us through growing access to Luxury and Masstige inventory; well, through investment in vineyards, wine making assets and capability. These are all investments that we are making to support continuation of our premiumization strategy through each of our regions in the years ahead.

As we execute this strategy, we constantly benchmark our performance to add global alcohol beverage and FMCG peers. And today, we are sharing with you our relative performance on two measures that we believe should give a feel for the strong returns that we are delivering from our investments.

The first is our five-year EBITS performance. With our EBITS CAGR 30% well ahead of the peer group and exhibiting the profitability growth we have achieved for our shareholders over this period, we are very proud of these returns which are in no small part a result of the commitment and passion of our team members and also the investments and structural change we have made in our business over the past five-years.

The second chart benchmarks the ratio of average level of capital investment over the past five-years to earnings growth versus the peer group over the same period. For TWE, we also show an additional, arguably, penalized scenario; which includes our investment in CapEx and long-term inventory, which has been and will continue to be a key driver of our growth. For the peer group, capital investment only reflects normal CapEx.

Under both the normal and penalized scenarios, we can again show that Treasury Wine Estates are delivering strong retains through our deliberate and careful investment strategy. Not only does this validate our investment model, but it should also provide an insight into the potential for delivering future growth for the investments we are currently making, including those we have announced today.

Finally, as you all know, the new lease accounting standard will be applicable for Treasury Wine Estates commencing of 2020, and we are sharing with investors today a summary of the changes driven by this new standard and its impact on our key financial metrics.

The impact of bringing leases onto our balance sheet will be an increase in total assets and total liabilities, a shift in our P&L structure and no impact to our net overall cash flow. Metrics such as EBITS margin, cash conversion, ROCE and EPS will be impacted, as highlighted on the Slide.

An important point to highlight is that TWE will apply the new standard on a fully retrospective basis. And we've provided the adjustments applicable for F17 to F19 in the Appendix to our results disclosures. And I would guide investors that given we've applied the standard on a fully retrospective basis, the impacted earnings in F19 is a useful guide to the future impact on earnings, subject to future changes in our lease portfolio.

In summary, I'm proud to report another set of high-quality financial results in F19. And I'll now hand over to Tim and Angus to discuss the performance of the regions.

Tim Ford

Thank you, Matt. Good morning, everybody.

Firstly, I'll start with the Americas, where we have delivered top line growth and increased earnings despite the significant route-to-market changes, which were fully implemented in fiscal 2019.

Net sales revenue increased 9% and EBITS were up 2% to $219 million. Margin did decline 1.4% to 19.3%, but was up 0.8 percentage points versus the first half, which was a result of a high cost of doing business in the form of our investment in new sales and merchandising teams, as well as transitional costs to support the successful implementation of this new route-to-market model.

For the second year in a row, as shipments were below our depletions, pointing to the fact that we maintained balanced and healthy inventory levels across the distributor network for our entire portfolio.

In relation to our new route-to-market, we are very pleased with the progress we have made in this first full financial year, and remain confident with the decision we have made to implement these changes. It is absolutely the right thing to do and we believe in it.

Our distributor partners, both new as well as existing. are working well. And we are achieving positive momentum working with our new retail partners also. We continue to work closely with all of these partners to embed new ways of working with a specific focus on driving improved distribution and availability of our portfolio. Importantly, complimented but targeted investment in programs and activation that draws increased consumer pull-through, specifically on priority brands.

It's really important to remind everyone, the changes we have undertaken are substantial. And while the model is now implemented, we also recognize there remains work for us to do to optimize our performance and deliver on our aspirations.

This is particularly true in the broad-market, where change in distributors has had an impact on our product availability and distribution. And we are now prioritizing effort with our partners to return this channel to growth in fiscal 2020.

As we've stated previously, we will remove the transitional costs over time and it's something we have started doing in the second half of fiscal 2019. And we'll continue to do so through this year along with pursuing numerous other cost efficiency initiatives, noting that there will be some upfront costs involved in getting these savings, which we manage within the ordinary course of running the business.

Combined with our efforts to improve business execution under the new model, further cost optimization will support continuation of the margin accretion we have delivered in the second half of fiscal 2019.

What we know from experience is that optimization of our business models in the regions does not happen overnight. It's an ongoing journey, as demonstrated by the path we've been down in Asia and Australia, and we'll continue on this journey because we know it is the right thing to do to provide our business with a competitive advantage in the U.S. over the longer-term.

Moving now to the performance our U.S. brand portfolio, where mixed and premiumization continues to be the key driver of our performance, as evidenced by our Luxury and Masstige depletions in fiscal 2019, which grew 9%.

While scanned data is by no means a comprehensive track on our overall performance in the United States, we are continuing to see improvement that we expected to come through as we cycled the lag effects of the proactive exit of commercial wine and the transition to our new route-to-market model in fiscal 2018.

This positive momentum is particularly evident across our Masstige portfolio, led by the continued strong growth of 19 Crimes, with volume and value growing above 30% in F19. And the Matua brand from New Zealand, which has also continued a strong performance with above 30% growth in both volume and value in the U.S.

Strong growth in the $15 to $20 segment continued with Beringer Brothers and the Stag, both millennial focused propositions that are performing particularly well, in which we see a very broad growth future for. Beringer Brothers was the top performing NPV in the market in 2018.

With our Luxury portfolio, we are seeing bright signs of positivity with the performance of Stag's Leap, Beringer, BV, as well as Penfolds. The schools we are being awarded by critics, show the outstanding quality of our wines across our Luxury brand portfolio, and the opportunity for Treasury Wine Estates to continue driving share gains at the upper end of the market we still believe is significant.

As Matt mentioned earlier, aggressive discounting bar competitors and the increased proliferation of private label offerings are presenting some challenges that we have had to navigate at the commercial end of the U.S. market. In addition, the trade war has led to increased availability in the market for U.S. country-of-origin wine, at this commercial and in particular that was previously slighted for export and has resulted in increased supply. This is industry-wide, not just unique to Treasury Wine Estates.

For us, our strategy of growing our Luxury and Masstige portfolios, the segments of the U.S. one which are growing very-very strongly, reminds precisely the right approach and plan. We remain patient and very much focused on the execution of our strategy based on setting up our U.S. business for success over the long-term and not the short-term.

Moving to Asia, where we continue to deliver very strong growth across both north and south East Asia, supported by increased availability of Luxury and Masstige wine. Strong consumer demand across our entire portfolio and outstanding execution by our teams right throughout the region.

In fiscal 2019, net sales revenue increased 36% to $749 million, and revenue per case grew 27% with price realization across parts of our Luxury and Masstige portfolio also being delivered. Shipments growth was weighted to the second half, as we moved to a balanced sales profile for Rawson's Retreat specifically in China, and reduced our commercial wine shipments in SEAMEA.

EBITS grew an outstanding 49%, and EBITS margin increased to just over 39%. We continue to see very strong demand for Penfolds. But on the back of this, we remain highly focused on selling our portfolio in Asia, comprising country-of-origin propositions from Australia, France and pending the improvement in cider license of the U.S. As we do in each of their other regions we consider selling a diverse portfolio of brands as part of to ensuring the long-term health of our business.

And pleasingly focused brands such as Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, and Matua also delivered great growth in the year across the Asian business. Consumers enjoy wine across a range of varietals across points and countries of origin and this is no different in Asia, where our portfolio of brands is absolutely position to satisfy demand, albeit, we'll continue to focus at the premium end of the market.

As we hall on half the results repeating for our French portfolio the journey of growth that we have delivered with our Australian portfolio does remind the priority for us as we look to continue growing share throughout the region into the future and over the long-term.

As our business in Asia continues to go from strength to strength we remain focused on enhancing our unique operating model. Firstly, we are stepping up our level of investment in the region to ensure we are well placed to continue executing sustainably against our growth ambitions.

In China we are significantly increasing our sales force and investment that will bolster our organizational capability and support our plans to expand the breadth and depth of distribution coverage throughout the country.

In addition to this as Mark touched on, increasing the use of our Shanghai warehouse and reducing reliance on the container model is a priority for us to deliver better spread the market and a better ability to fulfill small customer orders.

Two things that we expect will improve sales phasing profile and in turn our cash flow. We now moving to the warehouse model is the right thing for us long-term. However the pace with which we do this will be influenced by the macroeconomic and geopolitical involvement in the region over the course of the year.

Across Asia, our business model has left us better place than many of our competitors to successfully navigate some of the challenges being experienced through our parts of the broader economy.

In this environment retailers and wholesalers are choosing to work with partners like us who can drive consumer engagement and pulled through their bit brands that delivers to them cash margin. These are the brands that we'll win in China, but especially so during challenging times.

Our model is working because we directly manage our connection in the market. We are investing in people on the ground and the brands that we sell in that marketplace, all of which are contributors to the results we are presenting today, results that we are very, very proud of.

Finally, inventory management reminds a key area of focus for us in Asia as we did in America and we continue at discipline of closely monitoring stock levels across both, our wholesale and their retail partners.

Forward days inventory cover are broadly in line with where they were in prior year and we maintain vigilance around ensuring healthy levels of inventory throughout the region by through our partners and throughout the entire supply chain.

I'll now hand to Angus who will take us through performance, through the ANZ and European businesses.

Angus McPherson

Thanks Tim.

Turning first to Australia and New Zealand where we delivered yet another strong year performance. Net sales revenue and revenue per case grew 0.6% and 0.5% respectively.

Both of which were impacted by the cycling of distributor route to change market in New Zealand the priority. In Australia, strong topline growth momentum continued with NSR up 3%.

Favorable cost of business drive EBITS which increased 17% to $156.5 million and EBIT margin increased 3.7 percentage points to 26%. We ANZ now our second region behind Asia to achieve a margin ahead of a group EBIT margin target of 25%.

In many respects ANZ is a gold standard region with strong collaborative relationships with our retail partners combined with the growing portfolio of Luxury and Masstige brands that we are actively investing behind is combining to deliver excellent results.

We are seeing positive growth momentum in a number of our brands, five brands in particular are showing strong growth including Squealing Pig, 19 Crimes, Sppelt, The Stag, and TGallant, all propositions that it continue to drive our growth across Luxury and Masstige categories.

TWE is outperforming the market in the $10 to $15 segments and all price segments above $20.19 Crimes continues to enjoy spectacular growth, up 135% in volume this year as we continue to drive distribution in Australia.

Squealing Pig is continue to deliver double-digit earnings growth and is the number one in Australia. Our wine and can portfolio continues to dominate with TWE retaining the top four cans and leading the category with over 50% value share.

In addition, [indiscernible] offerings is proving to be a big hit supporting our improving presence in the on-premise channel. We maintain a 25% market share target in Australia and our priority is to achieve this in a sustainable and repeatable way, and not an expensive margin by chasing low margin, commercial wine volume, but rather by focusing on the continued mix shift towards growing our presence in Masstige and luxury.

Finally, turning to Europe, where we've achieved topline growth across a number of mature markets and successfully manage our investment levels and cost base to maintain an EBITS margin of approximately 15%.

NSR increased by 4% led by Masstige lead premiumisation and gains in continental Europe and the Nordics, high Australian commercial COGS however had an unfavorable impact with EBITS declining 3% on a constant currency basis to $51.4 million.

A number brands are driving positive momentum across Masstige portfolio. In the UK 19 Crimes and Wolf Blass, Yellowglen are benefiting from distribution gains. In the Netherlands Lindeman's continues to go from strength to strength as a leading wine brand in the market.

And in the Nordics we are seeing good growth in a Gentlemen's Collection and bag in box propositions. We carry this momentum into F 2020 where we will gain focus on delivering value growth from our focused brands while maintaining a streamlined cost base.

I'll now hand back t Mike for closing comments and Q&A.

Michael Clarke

Thanks Angus.

In summary, we are very pleased to once again deliver to our shareholders a strong financial performance in fiscal 2019. These results demonstrate both the strength of premiumisation strategy and the investments we have made in our business over the past five years, which have established an important competitive advantage Treasury Wine Estates, setting us up for the next phase of sustainable growth.

I am confident we are very well placed in terms of our global management team, our brand portfolio, our customer partnerships and our business models to continue delivering margin accretive growth.

We reiterate our guidance for approximately 15% to 20% reported EBITS growth in fiscal 2020 noting that this excludes the impact of the new leases standard and one off charges associated with our expansion in Luxury winemaking infrastructure in Australia. I'd like to thank you for joining the call today and more importantly I want to thank you to everyone who continues to support our business.

And with that, we can open the lines for questions. Thanks operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question comes from Craig Woolford with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Craig Woolford

Good morning, Michael. Good morning Tim. I just wanted to understand the gross profit margin performance for the business. So, it was a very strong result on NSR per case and profitability. In the second half, and my calculation, the gross margin was down about 178 basis points and its still too good NSR per case growth, so I was interested in contradiction between pricing versus gross margins result there particularly for the second half?

Matthew Young

Craig, its Matt here. Look, I think - I would focus on the full year as a whole. Certainly the mix on a year-on-year basis October, November, December and other sales periods can lead to a misleading if you're looking at on half by half basis. We're still quite please with the growth at a topline and our topline being revenue, revenue per case and that's growing in all that regions.

We have made some comments around the COGS impact in each of their regions but we think that's reflected in the full year position and we think that gives a good guidance for the future as well.

Operator

Your next question comes from Richard Barwick with CLSA. Please go ahead

Richard Barwick

You obviously provided some commentary sort of referencing the Chinese or at least Asian in-market inventory levels and certainly the bid on the depletions would suggest it’s balance. Do you say that those fit with our thinking given the survey we did with one distributors in June but this issue of channel stuffing in China, doesn't seem to go away. Are there any better conversation probably in the last 12 months hasn't been raised.

So my question is are you prepared to comment more directly on the in-market inventory levels in China, try to give us some numbers to work with or perhaps explain why are you so confident that is not excess supply of TWE product actually sitting with distributors or retailers in China.

Matthew Young

Thanks, Richard. It's Matt here again. I am going to take that one. This does come up regularly how we hear. So firstly on behalf of first of all I want to reiterate the key points that we’ve shared today and that we share each and every time. They’re not just statements we make. They are internal policies that we use to run our business.

We maintain shipments in line with depletions, and for us shipments are being in line with all below depletions in each of the last five years. So we have been net destocking the system over that time. For a high-growth markets, we maintain four days inventory couple flat and that means that we are able to meet demand not get ahead of it.

And as we always have said, and have demonstrated, we maintained strong engagement an inventory management practice in all our markets and that includes order presages to manage inventory levels.

And so look, Richard, we do find the constant rumors to be honest with you really frustrating. They are rumors without basis and the market is never presented with facts and yet, somehow the harness is on us to continue to step in and constantly prove them wrong. It's especially frustrated, when we are frustrating -- when we are required to and hold ourselves to such a high standard of quality in all our market disclosures, but that doesn’t not required to.

So the one thing I would ask everyone to do, when they’re thinking about these rumors, is do they make sense? And I think applying some common sense here and clear factor that business that you know will help with this. So let me think through three, talk you through three things that we think should help.

Firstly, nearly 50% of our employee base are shareholders and this is growing. If we would genuinely engaging in unsustainable practices, I'm sure people on our team would realize this and they would not be investing behind our business so strongly.

Secondly, as we've demonstrated consistently, we allocate wines over a three to five year period. This means we are actually holding stock back not the other way around. And finally, and I think this is the simplest and most important. We have been demonstrating that we are constantly moving away from distributor models over the past five years and we are now working closer and closer with retailers and large wholesalers.

These are large and sophisticated businesses, who I can absolutely assure you have zero interest in being loaded, absolutely none and they simply don't allow it. And I wouldn't allow to happen every year for five years. So I hope that helps answer your question, all right and I hope it helps you understand the frustration that we feel on your behalf for these constant rumors that we are constantly asked to explain, but I'd never presented with facts.

Michael Clarke

Richard, I am going to just build on that. I am not going to repeat what Matt has said but as most of you know I’ve joined the company just under six years ago following on from previous management during unsustainable things. And in addition to the points that Matt has made, I can assure you that when you come into an organization and you've cleaned up somebody else's mess, you don't want to create that kind of mess again. It is the last thing that this team wants to do and you have to have gone through cleaning up someone else's mess first, to then realize, just how hard it is to cycle that mess and if we you will never go down the path of creating these unsustainable things. So anyway that’s the only comment I am going to make.

Operator

Your next question comes from Shaun Cousins with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Shaun Cousins

Maybe just the question regarding the earlier release of tenfold’s and bringing that from October to August. Can you just talk a bit about what impact that had in terms of shipments, revenue and cash flow if any in fiscal 2019 and what's the reason to bring it forward, is it just the collectible cash in the first half 20 or will these help you sell more tenfold than what you would if you we’re selling -- if you were releasing it in October as you usually do, please

Michael Clarke

Okay. First of all that does had zero impact on fiscal 2019 in any way shape or form, so zero impact on fiscal 2019. It has zero impact. Also I am going to go further than your question. Zero impact on fiscal 2021 i.e., we allocate wine as you know and as we’ve said consistently over the last five years, we allocate wine to our Luxury wine three, four, five years out and we keep to those allocations.

What that does Shaun, is it ensures that we are one, achieving the right margin for that product. Two, it forces us to look at growing the rest of our portfolio at the same time, which as you guys know from previous conversations that you had with me, I'm adamant we kind of grow the portfolio in this company and you've heard both Tim and also Angus talk about the portfolio growth, not only in luxury but also in Masstige and the sustainable growth that we’re delivering there.

What it means for fiscal 2020, which is part of your question is that we’re sticking with what we allocated to fiscal 2020 and therefore we will deliver those sales in the current financial year. The second part of your question is why did we make this change?

As you know, clearly Penfolds is becoming a bigger part of our business in Treasury Wine Estates globally. We’re not only sourcing Penfolds from Australia, we are sourcing Penfolds from Napa and also from Bordeaux going forward and what we've done here is we’ve just created space in the current financial year for us to do 175th anniversary of Treasury Wine Estates. Make sure that we can do the right programs and in an unhurried way behind our brand across the four quarters and also make sure that we’ve got that space now to be able to a northern hemisphere release in the future and the southern hemisphere release of Penfolds in the future.

Now, we're not releasing a northern hemisphere Penfolds in the current year but we will do in future years to come and so all we’re doing is planning the space to be able to manage this brand on a global platform for future use and that's the only reason for the change.

Why the date? Very simple, we switched promotional times or release times of wins and Penfolds, and clearly, our retailers have been unbelievably happy with the way that we’ve just switched two of our brands from a release point of view. So therefore it’s not gone and screwed up their planning with other suppliers.

They love the fact that they’ve got a longer period, in which to sell Penfolds, as opposed to a shorter period given the October release. So it’s actually helped our business partners more than helping us, which I think over time will show that is actually been financially beneficial for our partners and also financially beneficial for us. I'm just looking at Angus in terms of you guys want to refer to what's happened with release and where the reacted in what the performance a little bit.

Angus McPherson

Thanks Mike. Obviously, we just had the release last week of that Penfold’s on the eight of the eighth and the read from a couple of major retail partners is the increase in performance this year versus last year is significant and the other pleasing parties are South, the retail surplus is also holding up. So not only have we seen improved performance, we see this last equipment time period. So October launch this, August launch this year but also pricing as well was very strong.

Michael Clarke

And they’ve taken price ahead of us, we didn’t take price.

Matthew Young

The other thing I’ll add is Mark touched on space and that is the key word not just 175th celebration with Penfold’s this year, which is significant event for us. But if we think about as we continually learn how to grow our business in China, we’ve always thought about Chinese New Year being the key selling period or key festive period.

Medieval festival is also a significant selling and activation period for us, of which we're now activating against this new release in China now letting into September and October. So that's another further development that allows us just to spread and create the space of where we sell the allocation across the year as opposed to change in the allocation.

Michael Clarke

So we’re sticking with our disciplined allocation three, four, five years out. We haven't changed with no impact on fiscal 2019, 2020 or 2021.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Errington with Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

David Errington

Mike, one thing I’ve been watching TWE over a number of years and what I’m being really pleased with this, is a development that you've got in your training and the claimant clearly that's on show today with the depth that you're building but the one question I’d like to really ask a question to which I think he is doing a phenomenal performance is Angus and particularly that Australian business I mean I don't think I have ever seen Australia go above 20% little on 25% margin. And my question is he is been able to do it without Penfolds. I mean he called that he gets squealing peak non-anchor on civil stakes and gallant.

Angus how are you been able to do such a great result without Penfolds and going into you obviously clearly responsible for the growth of the production which all these other guys can sell around the world. What is this $180 million investment going to do, I mean that's a big investment that you going to do for wine assets what are you actually going to do with that $180 million at Beaulieu production facility that's going to foster even further growth beyond 2021 and 2022.

Michael Clarke

David it’s Mike I want Angus to two respond to this he is a rock star, but I also want to say to everybody that when you come to our Investor Day on the 24th of September in the Barossa you will actually sorry in Adelaide you will actually see even more rock stars that are in this organization, but let me hand over to the rock star.

Angus McPherson

Thanks Mike no pressure, thanks David. I think David you’ve been hearing us talk about in Australia for a couple years the importance of category and insights that we use. And so really looking at how we can grow the category in the key price points and that's been an evolution for five years and those insights that we’ve got around consumer insights, shopper behaviors and where category growth is going to come in the future has led to us to been able to grow those brands that you mentioned things like 19 Crimes, T'Gallant, Squealing Pig, Seppelt et cetera.

So it's really been inside based and TWE size allows us to have that strategic advantage when we are dealing with our customers and I think across the board we have good strategic relationships. We are able to use those insights for our business. Who have a gentleman called Peter Neilson who heads up INZ business, who is very, very good at what he does. So as I said it's really been insight led that's through add-ons, you heard me say earlier above $10 we’re growing at every price point apart from one and growing ahead of the market which is really pleasingly.

When you talk about the investment at Bilyara the simple point is we’re going to build the single best most luxury state of the art premium 1 making facility in Australia and potentially one of the best in the world. And that investment as Matt mentioned earlier increases our capacity by over a third as we have been trying grow we’ve got growing demand for all of our luxury portfolio. And that investment at Bilyara its going to be standalone luxury facility at Bilyara and its going to allow us to continue to meet the demand for further growth of our luxury brands. Truly exciting development one of the biggest ones were made in Australia in a long, long period of time and it sets us up for future growth.

Operator

Your next question comes from Larry Gandler with Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Larry Gandler

Thank you very much guys question for Tim probably with regards to China Tim I think most independent observers are seeing the economy really week and consumer weak in there. How is that causing guys to adjust your business. I know you probably have some good moment but it still must require some changes. So what changes are you making to engage that weaker consumer and maybe even business person?

Tim Ford

Yes sure thanks Larry thanks for the question, I think the strategy we are taking and you correct the environment which reminds a very closely in China is shifting. The key for us is doubling down and driving harder the key parts of our strategy that have been successful for us in the last couple of years and deliver the results to-date. First one being that the investment in our brands and the investment we’ve made not just with Penfolds but without other is really, really important.

And for a partner point of view will that be a wholesaler or a retailer our brands given our advantage model in China does deliver the net cash margin. So when they see their investment being better place within our brands when combined with our investment behind driving consumer pull-through on those brands that's a combination that we believe is unique to us in that market. Hence while we continue to draw of those two agendas.

So that's point one I think the second aspect and we talk about this quite often is that Wall Street had considerable success to dieting growing that business. We still have a small share and this to numerous cities where we believe we are underrepresented in terms of depths of distribution within those cities, but also other cities and provinces where we haven’t invested overly in terms of time and resource and that's the next phase for us which is the investment in our sales force. Our on the ground sales force understanding each province, each city where their sales teams will be based and bringing those insights back so we can tailor our solutions particularly our consumer activation in those different cities and provinces which do have in some cases unique needs.

So we’re going to be very specific in drive that at a much more granular level of detail as our connection in each of those grows. So I firmly believe that's what underpins our confidence in terms of they’re going forward, but we are subject to the same economic position as other competitors but we believe we’re certainly better place based on that.

Michael Clarke

If I can build on Tim's comments without repeating any things he said I think the key thing is our focus on Luxury Masstige and the fact that we are stepping up our marketing investment behind our Luxury Masstige portfolio every single year. And that helps drives the connections with the consumers and also it helps our business partners deliver cash margin and cash conversion. And so if you're running a business in a market where there is some challenges and you're having to choose which brand you're going to back in order to keep your business sustainable you will choose one, the brand that consumers are choosing and two, the supplier that is actually helping you realize cash margin and cash conversion.

The second thing is as we mentioned earlier, we have stepped up the recruiting of our sales organization in the fourth quarter and that is because we know we can steal people from competitors in beer, wine and spirits where those people are maybe not as happy with the performance of their businesses. And therefore are coming to us and therefore we’re strengthening our team as a result of that in fourth quarter that will help our future results investment in fourth quarter and help us in the future.

Last thing as you've seen what’s happened with the percentage share of French wine that is consumed. It's always been the biggest country of origin wine consumption you’ve seen the decline just recently. We're going to step up our business now to be able to take that excess wine, luxury wine that is available in France and we will bring it into Asia and at the time we will become the number one importer of French wine into Asia. With a number one importer of wine into Asia and into China we’ll become the number one importer of French wine into Asia.

Operator

Your next question comes from Morana McGarrigle with Macquarie Bank. Please go ahead.

Morana McGarrigle

Good morning, team. Just a question on the U.S. you’ve said that you expect margin accretion from FY 2020. Could you just talk a little bit about the EBIT margins outside from accessing that distributed margin now that the changes have been embedded. And I guess with that can we issue say 50% recapture and then maybe more broadly just some color on performance where you’ve gone direct. And if there is an opportunity to perhaps make some changes to distribution in the remaining states. And my apologies I realized I probably asked three questions?

Michael Clarke

Thank you, Morana. I’ll let Tim take that, I think yes, we’re not going to comment on specific margin op please but I will comment on where I see us in the I guess the journey that were on within the U.S. from the change. And probably start by stating what I did say earlier, but it's important point is yeah we are very, very confident and comfortable that we have made the right decisions and changes over the last 12 months or 15 months in the United States.

I think the increased margin opportunity will certainly come from two areas for us continual driving and better and outstanding is where we’re going to get to execution in the U.S. around our Luxury and Masstige portfolio. We’re very confident that we have a great portfolio that will continue to grow and we have the wine coming through to be able to deliver against that. So certainly margin accretion will come by the further premiumization of our portfolio on mix within the U.S. and we’re seeing that start with all the data that I am sure you guys have seen over the last 12 months as well.

The second component is around cost management we have started to get some of the costs out that we invested ahead of the curve to deliver the route to market changes in the U.S. We’ll continue to do that over this next six months period in particular. We’re also developing other cost management exercise other cost management programs within the U.S. business to further drive that agenda and that culture within our business. So I am working to the assumption that we’ll do both of those and hence both will improve margin accretion going forward.

To the other part of your question which was a separate question, but around where some of the areas of improvement and focus for us? It's clearly around the broad-market distribution, when you make a change as significant as what we did, and it's delivered against our expectations. However, broad-market is when we do have a high risk of losing distribution and availability of the products, particularly with the strength of our previous partners. And that has been true.

So within the broad-market, specifically in California, but also within Florida, where we do have a more direct model, that is our focus where we need to improve our execution with our partners. We need to improve our focus in terms of the outlets we're going to and re-guide some of that distribution that we lost.

We're making progress. So this is what we're starting from now to do this. We've certainly made some progress over Q4. But we're not where we wanted to be and we'll continue to work hard to actually drive that. And again, Luxury and Masstige portfolio is going to be the focus area for us within that broad-market as well and the specific channels within that.

Tim Ford

I'm going to add one extra build. And that extra build is that you can see some of our competitors who do report their results in America have gone through some tough times, and that's a combination of - they're looking at exiting their business, the wine business. And they have other businesses that they're prioritizing or alternatively they have exported their wine outside of America in the past and they're starting to export that wine outside of American.

And therefore that's meant that as a result of them looking at structurally changing their company or their business and divesting, or alternatively finding a home for wine that they cannot sell in Asia. And maybe we don't have that problem.

They have obviously discounted their wine in America. And I think after that has settled down, either they have restructured their company or they have got rid of brands or the trade war has stopped. You will find that the market in America will go back to a bit more normal.

We have been able to perform well through this period in America. But from a margin enhancement point of view, when that all settles down and people have got the right homes for their businesses and their brands, then you'll find that things will settle down and we'll do better as a result.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ben Gilbert with UBS. Please go ahead.

Ben Gilbert

Question from me just around M&A. I think, Mike, you said sort of in the past you had an appetite to sort of guide there and look at all the brands and appreciate you picked up the vineyards and the assets in France. But just in terms of how you're seeing that pipeline opportunities out there that's sort of potentially add-on brands, and particularly in the U.S. where I think it would sort of continue to materially de-risk obviously what felt like through now, that new distribution strategy; is there much out there, is there much out particularly that sort of Masstige premium end of decent brand portfolio? You can tap into that, the Treasury network?

Michael Clarke

Yes, Ben, there's definitely plenty out there. And just making sure that you get it at the right price. I'll cove France first. This is the first acquisition that we've done in France. It will not be the last. And we have mentioned before that we are working on other acquisitions in France, and so this will be something that we will accelerate over time.

I think it's important to also state, which Tim referred to earlier, we don't have to necessarily buy a lot more infrastructure. We can repeat what we do in Australia, where we use other people's vineyards, leased vineyards, grower contracts et cetera. We can do the exact same thing in France and then accelerate our business, obviously getting full utilization of infrastructure that we buy, but replicate the business model of our Australian business in France for exports to other markets. So that's the first part.

In the United States, clearly, I think our performance in the United States has been very good in our first full year after the change in route-to-market. When you change distributors in the United States, generally, and you can go back and look at history on this with other suppliers; when you change distributors in the United States, your business tends to go backwards i.e. topline and profit.

We have grown topline and we have grown bottom line in America, in our first year of change. One of the key things we've done is obviously we've also gone direct in selected states and we've taken that on as an opportunity. A lot of our competitors have not done that, i.e. they do not go direct. They continue to work through distributor partners. And in many instances, they're therefore part of a much broader portfolio of supplier brands that the retailer then cherry picks from as opposed to having a direct relationship.

What will happen over time is I think some of these U.S. assets with our improved performance in the United States and with a poor performance in those states there, the evaluations will come down. And I think patience is a key thing for us especially in that geography.

There is definitely opportunities to expand, to be more of a larger size in the United States. But I think the key thing for us to do is make sure we do that at the right price, right valuation. And when someone is really wanting to get out of that business, that would be the time for us to buy that business.

There's no further comment I can make.

Operator

Your next question comes from Andrew McLennan with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Andrew McLennan

My questions relates to the cash conversion and in particular the role that inventories played - inventories produced pretty materially as a percentage of cost of goods sold, to the chin around about $150 million, I'm just wondering if you could talk around how you've been able to drive that down, whether it's related to Vintage '19.

And given your comments earlier around the lack of an impact from the Penfolds release, I'd just comment that we've certainly heard that some of your big partners have had inventory of that earlier Vintage Penfolds turning up in May and June. I was just wondering if you could comment on that and just talk about the drivers of that inventory impact please?

Michael Clarke

Absolute nonsense Andrew. There is no one who's got anything from the release that just took place in August. And this is the sort of garbage that continues to get recycled when we've actually made a category statement. By the way, when we make these statements, these comments are actually part of an audit review. So I'd like to make sure that everybody on this call clearly understands that when we say things in addition to what's in our PowerPoint presentation and the ASX, it is all audit reviewed.

So I think it's important to actually make that announcement. I find it astonishing that Goldman Sachs would even repeat garbage like that. But anyway, let me go to the cash conversion piece which we will Matt to repeat.

Matthew Young

Andrew, on the cash conversion, not necessarily easy to line up inventory balances which are future related versus historical COGS. That is a difficult thing to compare to and discuss. But I will talk - we did make comment in our cash conversion commentary that we had done a little better in our inventory management in fiscal 2019.

People will largely be aware that the Vintage '19 in Australia was down as a whole. It was up for us in the Luxury space; but as a whole, it was down. We also have a flexible intake model which allows us, so not on the Luxury but to actually take other wine in closer to the dates of the eventual bottling and sale.

So it's our model that has allowed us to do that, not take as much wine in at [30 June] and becomes a more balanced and I guess efficient working capital model to support that future growth.

Michael Clarke

I would actually just build and say that I want to remind everybody that we told everyone at the half-year that our cash conversion was not bad. We had short-term timing things that we were going through like the change in our business model in America. The psyching of what was going on in China with regard to the delayed shipments in the [previous call], and effects in inventory et cetera.

We walked you all through that. A lot of people probably didn't believe and this goes back to my point. We will not do things in the short-term just to prop up a number or prop up a metric. We are very disciplined in how we run this Company, we are principled in how we run the Company and what we say we mean. And what we say gets audited and audit reviewed. And so we do not tell mysteries on these calls or our ASX announcement or in the PowerPoint.

I just felt I have to say that one more time, because I find it astonishing as some analysts and brokers from gold plated organizations seem to want to recycle the garbage that gets repeated.

Operator

Your next question comes from Euan McLeish with Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Euan McLeish

Can you give some color around Luxury wine allocation please? I'm interested in the proportions of the Luxury wine that you allocated to different regions in FY 2019 and how that's been changing over the last couple years. Really trying to understand how far down the line towards skewing to Asia you've gone and how much further scope there is to move in that direction over the next couple of years.

Michael Clarke

I'll try and keep it pretty tight on this call. But if you think about our business six-years ago, when a good vintage was made generally, it would all be sold fairly quickly over the next couple of years. One of the things that we put in place about five-years ago was that we will deliberately allocate vintages, especially for Luxury wine over a three, four, five year period.

And I say three, four, five, because obviously you've got certain propositions within Penfolds that gets released after a three-year hold, and you get some that gets released after a five-year hold. And we're pretty much stuck to that from a discipline point of view. With part of our five year planning, that gets reviewed by the board and so, if we were to try and change any of that allocation, we would have to be transparent to the board that we've reallocated wine from one year to another.

And I can tell you categorically that we do not do that. We tend to allocated to a year and then we stick to that allocation for the year. What we do within the year from an allocation point of view to your question about Asia, we will then take that allocation of the wine for a particular year and we will allocate it to selected markets Asia, Europe, Australia, America et cetera. and we also go to detail of how we allocate that to particular customers or business partners that we work with. So that's the granularity that we've got in our five year planning horizon.

So the kind of detail that most people would see in business plans for a one-year horizon, we have for three to five year horizon, by customer, by geography et cetera, and by year. So we have that sort of granularity.

What’s going to happen now over time is as we've got better vintages that are coming through because that's the other thing we've done. We’ve worked really hard with our winemakers, our wheat culturalist to ensure that we keep skewing our wine production from our own vineyards, least vineyards and grower contracts to get more luxury fruit, A, B, grade fruit across every geography that we operate in.

And so as we've done that, we’ve been able to get better vintages that have come through and so clearly we started this five years ago, but clearly we don't have all of that in year one, two as started to come through in year three, four, five, six et cetera as we go forward.

And so what’s that done is it’s helped us in the shorter-term, let’s say in the last five years to allocate more of that luxury wine to a market Asia, where there’s more opportunity for us to grow at a fast pace, capture share and become the number one importer of wine into Asia.

As we go forward now, with these big of vintages that are on our balance sheet and also the fact that we are going to source more luxury from America, Pinfolds, Beaulieu Vineyards for global consumption and also Bordeaux going forward and the rest of France going forward as we keep going.

We will start having more wine coming into our business. We will allocate that luxury wine not only to Asia. We will allocate that to Europe, Australia and America. And we believe in the principle of apparent scarcity. We don't just say that. We actually do this. And so by allocating the wine and making sure that you don't have one geography or one customer that gets too much of a good thing and you allocating it to other customers and to other regions you keep driving this apparent scarcity where everyone can't get enough of your luxury portfolio. It helps drive demand, consumer demand and retailer demand. It also helps us margin accretion. That you know, as quick enough so I could sounds this call is how we run the allocations and a very principle basis over a five-year period/

Operator

Your next question comes from Jason Palmer with Taylor Collison. Please go ahead.

Jason Palmer

My question is just in relation to strong data conversion in the second half. I think in the first half you might have called out a sizing styles of Q2 and Q4 skewed into Asia. So maybe you could just comment on that really strong that is conversion and what you sort of done around the imposing other way out [indiscernible]?

Matthew Young

So Jason, Matt here. The comments you made in a half did continue through to the second half. It was still relatively Q4 weighted in Asia, the way you did see some improvement working with our customers to help them manage through their working capital balances dropping depletions but I would say the greater shift in the data's profile in the sales order profile occurred in the U.S. where the team did more work there to pull forward, particularly luxury styles and manage that sales order profile more evenly over the half. Those will be the main drivers of the sales order profile.

Michael Clarke

I think I’ll build this. As we bid down business models and changes in business models, the business gets more and more efficient over time and therefore you will find not just receivables but all the metrics improve over time.

Operator

Thank you. That‘s all the time we have for questions today. I'll hand back to Mr. Clarke for closing remarks.

Michael Clarke

Thank you, operator. I didn’t realize that was the last question but thank you very much and I’d like to thank everyone for joining the call today and look forward to talking to you individually on the Reuter. Thank you very much.