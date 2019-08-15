Grocery Outlet: Great Store, Overpriced Stock

I was excited to see how shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) did after their recent $22 per share IPO as the store offers a unique experience in the world of otherwise mundane food shopping. Positioned as a "TJ Maxx for groceries," GO locations are relatively small grocery stores that sell a curated selection of discounted items and the prices can be quite low for consumers. Given the small size of the store, however, shoppers are unlikely to use GO as their core shopping option.

Well, the stock has been surging right out of the gate and after reporting their first quarter as a public company this week, shares have nearly doubled from their IPO price and now sit in the low $40s:

Data by YCharts

As much as I like the GO concept, this stock rise is getting out of control. It appears that investors are drawn to the company independent operator ("IO") model, which admittedly is unique in the space. The parent company sources inventory and covers occupancy costs for the store base. Independent operators are responsible for staffing the stores, selecting items for their location, and pricing the products, in return for a cut of the gross profit earned from sales, with the parent company keeping the rest. This approach allows for the benefit of a financially incentivized owner who can tailor the store to their local area, but also harnesses the value from a parent company that has scale when it comes to sourcing inventory and securing real estate. The end result should be that GO can post above-average same-store sales growth given their operational flexibility.

In the end, however, this is still a low margin grocery retail business. GO earns EBITDA margins in the 6% range, which is narrowly above those of Kroger (KR) and behind the 8-9% that Whole Foods Market earned prior to being scooped up by Amazon (AMZN).

The upside really comes down to GO's size (330 locations) which allows for meaningful expansion over time. The company is targeting 10% annual unit growth and believes the U.S. market can support more than 2,300 stores just in the states where GO currently has a presence, plus those states neighboring them. Across the entire country, they see the potential for 4,800 locations. That last figure might be a long shot, but we won't know for a very long time (it would take 28 years to reach that size at the current pace of growth).

As far as the valuation of the company goes, this is being valued much like a franchised restaurant company with tons of white space across the country, such as Shake Shack (SHAK). However, it remains to be seen if GO's concept will be met with such shopper enthusiasm if the company expands into all 50 states. Right now they are only in six states across the country (5 western states plus Pennsylvania).

In 2019, GO should book EBITDA of $140 million and free cash flow of $20-25 million. With nearly 95 million shares outstanding and nearly half a billion of debt, the company's current enterprise value is a stunning $4.4 billion. While the chain is an interesting one to watch, the stock price is pricing in near-perfect execution for decades to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.