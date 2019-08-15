Inseego's Sell-Off Opens An Opportunity

Investors seem to be scared by the higher cost necessary for developing new 5G products and an international sales presence.

Inseego's SaaS telematics business is turning around, although the revenue ramp from its DMS and airline business is ramping slowly.

5G is arriving even faster than expected and presents a unique opportunity for the company, and even 4G is booming.

Shares of Inseego (INSG) have been sliding quite a bit from the highs above $6 recently, and the Q2 figures haven't stopped this, which is a little surprising to us, as 5G has arrived faster than many people thought.

We have a position in Inseego for the SHU portfolio, and it's one of the best-performing stocks (up roughly three-fold), so we're keen to check the progress, as the advent of 5G and the absence of Chinese competition here offer the company a unique opportunity. As a little reminder, here are its main businesses:

Ctrack fleet tracking

Ctrack airport asset tracking

DMS government and corporate telecom management

4G and 5G mobile hotspots and fixed wireless

IoT

5G

Most of the attention is, of course, the progress the company is making in the 5G market, which, according to management, is developing much faster than expected.

Things indeed seem to move fast:

There are now 293 operators in nearly 100 countries investing in 5G networks, which is up about 27% from April.

Inseego had a few companies in their pipeline at the end of 2018, growing to over 25 at the end of Q1, and it now has more than 40.

Before you rush to buy the shares, those 40 are not all customers (at least not yet). 12 of these are conducting tests already with the company's fixed wireless home router and/or its 5G mobile hotspot.

The company is benefiting from its Verizon (VZ) relation, not only because it is actually deploying the company's 5G MiFi M1000, the first available 5G mobile hotspot in the US, but also because this is a very nice showcase attracting other carriers.

Management expects a volume ramp as Verizon expands from five cities to 30 by the end of the year. It has shifted the buying of raw materials to partner Foxconn ([[FXCOFF]]), and is building up inventory for the expected sales ramp in H2 (Q2CC):

The increase in 5G finished goods was in preparation for the early Q3 product launch and ramp of our new 5G MiFi M1000, which we began shipping in mid-July.

The reduction in raw materials actually produced a lower overall inventory level, declining $3.9 million from Q1 to $29.4 million.

4G

It might seem surprising, but the rapid development of 5G isn't preventing 4G from booming (Q2CC):

It's important to note that 4G and 5G are complementary technologies as defined by the 3GPP standards body, in other words, they coexist. And for example with dynamic spectrum sharing, 4G and 5G spectrum can be dynamically shared. As such, we expect continued robust demand for 4G LTE products as 5G ramps up to reach nationwide coverage. All of our 5G products support Cat-20 LTE 4G

4G was a big driver in the growth of the IoT & Mobile Solutions division in Q2 (Q2CC):

IoT & Mobile Solutions revenue was $40 million, up 26% year-over-year and up 22% from last quarter. This increase in revenue includes an 80% sequential increase in our main 4G LTE-Advanced Pro products.

The company launched the new gigabit speed 4G LTE MiFi 8000 hotspot and the 4G LTE Advanced USB modem with Sprint (S).

IoT

Inseego's products, the Skyus 300 and 500 routers and SD WAN wireless connectivity products for IoT verticals, are doing well, and the company expects further increases (Q2CC):

we are expecting increased volume of our higher margin industrial IoT portfolio, including the newly released Skyus 300 and 500 routers.

The SD WAN market is especially big for the company, and it has developed an ecosystem of partners, the leading SD WAN providers. Together with partners, the company is developing solutions for specific verticals, such as video surveillance, oil & gas and financial services.

Ctrack

Ctrack is still hampered by running off the low-margin consumer business, as it's shifting towards the more profitable fleet business. Management stressed that it is the customer acquisition part of the consumer business that makes it low-margin, not so much the business itself (once signed up, customers produce recurring revenues).

Compounding this shift in focus in the South African market is the depreciation of the South African rand, and revenues declined by 8.1% y/y to $15.9 million, although on a constant currency basis the decline was just 2% and sequentially there was even a 3% growth (in constant currency terms) and the company has seen a significant increase in bookings, pointing to an upturn.

So, we could see this segment finally stop the rot and start growing again. The most promising part is actually its airport asset business, which the company described as a $1 billion opportunity last year, but the news from this is fairly limited (Q2CC):

In aviation we're seeing steady customer growth with more design wins in Europe and Asia. Additionally, we launched a Phase I deployment with the U.K. and regional based airline.

This segment is ramping up slowly, so it will take a significant amount of time.

DMS

Little news here (Q2CC):

We have DMS, which is our TIMS business, principally with T-Mobile, little bit with Sprint, mainly government that now moving in enterprise and we’re seeing the two companies coming together, the DMS platform will be more ubiquitously applied across both of their enterprise and government business side.

So, Inseego is benefiting from the merger here, but the merger is not a done deal yet, despite DoJ approval.

Guidance

Q3 guidance:

Revenues between $58-62 million

IoT and Mobile: $43-45 million (+27% y/y at midpoint)

Enterprise SaaS: $15-17 million (flat at midpoint)

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins deteriorated as a result of investment in R&D (developing more 5G products) and S&M as Inseego faces a global opportunity with 5G, and this is fairly new for the company, as it didn't have much of an international presence before (at least not with its IoT/Mobile division).

The company has aggressive cost targets to counter these, and gets a lot of help from Foxconn here. Management believes that gross margins for its 5G products can be in the 30s.

Given that Inseego's IoT business and, of course, especially its SaaS business (at present on 62.6% gross margin) operate on substantially higher margins, this should bode well for the future.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The cash outflow is a little worrying, given the fact that they have just $20.3M in cash and equivalents (down $11.6M due to investments in 5G). We assume the acceleration in revenues in H2 will slow down the cash burn at least to some extent, if not then the company will need another financing.

On top of that, existing shareholders are offering their shares, which isn't exactly helpful at this moment even though the 196K should be easy to absorb if it hasn't already.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Backward-looking valuation metrics are of limited help here. Analysts expect 18 loss per share this year, rising to a 10-cent profit next year.

Conclusion

On the one hand we have a company that is very well-placed to benefit from the coming 5G market, a really unique opportunity given that it will eat into fixed broadband connections, so it's really much bigger for the company than 4G.

On top of that, we have several other good opportunities in aviation and IoT, and its mobile 4G hotspot is booming and Ctrack is turning around.

On the other hand, Inseego needs investing in R&D and S&M, and the low cash levels are starting to scare investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.