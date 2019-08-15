Feel The Sprinkles? Might Be Time To Buy Flood Insurance

The S&P 500, long-term bonds, and the U.S dollar are all at or near long-run resistance and may break soon.

Volatility has already increased dramatically for the commodity and bond markets and it appears that it will soon feed through into equities and currencies.

Seasonal patterns indicate that volatility is usually higher in the fall and winter and lowest in the spring.

Volatility has become an increasingly important concept for investors. As global markets have become increasingly interconnected not only between regions but also between asset classes, it has become ever more difficult to avoid volatility. Indeed, most of this bull market has been faced with compression of volatility and a drastic rise in yield harvesting "short volatility" strategies. Like a spring that is compacted to the ground beneath, at some point there will be a shock upward.

Last August, I reviewed volatility in the article "Cross-Asset Volatility Indicates Danger to Come." The unwind I expected came like a storm in the fall, but did not last long as global central banks released their valves and flooded the market with liquidity and pushed the S&P 500 back to all-time highs. In my opinion, they only kicked the can down the road.

In this article I'd like to once again review cross-asset volatility and relate it to its typical seasonal patterns. Typically, spring has been the least volatile months for all asset classes while fall and winter are higher. This was true for equities this summer until late last month when U.S President Trump gave the trade war new energy. On the other hand, the bond and commodity (GSG) markets never had a rest over summer and saw extreme moves in defensive assets like gold and long-term bonds.

Recent Cross-Asset Volatility

Below are four charts of volatility for each major asset class. They are standardized measures using z-score so "0" is the ten-year average and an absolute measure of "2" indicates an extreme level. Also, volatility is measured using the GARCH method averaged over multiple ETFs for each.

Data Source: Google Finance

The spring is very compressed. Across all asset classes, volatility remains below its ten-year average and looks to be creeping higher. As I mentioned in my previous article, there tends to be a "turn taking" pattern among asset classes. One asset experiences a shock or new trend and causes shocks in the other assets which feed through the financial system.

The recent wave of volatility began in late May as gold (GLD) and bonds began their recent dramatic rally. Volatility has begun to level off for the bond market, but appears to be increasing for commodities.

Frankly, I am surprised that the recent moves in the bond and commodity market have yet to feed into currencies. This is most likely because the market has yet to deduce how each region will be affected by the recent crash in interest rates. Rates for all countries fell together so rate differentials (which impact currencies the most) have not changed dramatically.

Interestingly, I ran a regression on the impact of high bond market volatility on the currency market and found that when volatility is high for bonds it actually suppresses volatility for currencies. Further, when bond market volatility falls, it increases volatility in both currencies and equities. In a future article I'll delve into my "flow diagram" for volatility. It is a bit complicated so we will focus on seasonality and predictions in this article.

To sum it up, the crash in equities last year was likely the initial cause of volatility for bond markets as it sparked a sharp decline in interest rates that has been in play for ten months. As interest rates have fallen, fears of future hyper-inflation or "currency warring" have grown. This has caused precious metals to rally.

Now that bonds and precious metals appear to be taking a break, I expect currencies to adjust to the new, much lower, global interest rates. In my opinion, this will mean a lower U.S dollar (UUP) and a higher euro (FXE) unless the dollar experiences a "blow off top" short squeeze.

Seasonal Patterns In Volatility

I'd like to relate the current volatility patterns to their seasonal averages. Here is a chart of average cross-asset volatility (simply the average between the four above charts) and the typical seasonal pattern of cross-asset volatility:

Data source : Google finance

Once again, we see that volatility has been lower this year then in previous years. In general, volatility is highest in the fall and winter and lowest in the spring. There is also usually a mid-summer increase as was seen this summer. Periods of below average volatility usually correspond with a period of high average volatility. This can be seen more clearly in the "zoomed out" chart below that began in April of 2009:

Data source : Google finance

I'm expecting we see a similar pattern to 2015-2016 or even 2008-2011 that followed three-year periods of below-average volatility where levels rise considerably. Just think, what assets are currently at support or resistance? Today, the S&P 500 (SPY) is facing "all-time high" resistance, while bonds (TLT) and the U.S dollar (UUP) are almost exactly at their late-2016 highs.

Fall is when most large market movements occur and that period typically begins around week 2 of August. I would actually not be entirely surprised if equity markets broke to the upside due to upward economic shocks from extremely low interest rates. But still, I expected large movements last fall and I am expecting even larger movements this fall. To me, all the signs are finally lined up to make "long volatility" a profitable trade.

Trade Ideas and the Bottom Line

To be explicitly clear, I am expecting "market action" to increase. The direction is uncertain. With all assets at such extreme levels, they can easily break in either direction. This is particularly true for the U.S dollar and large-cap U.S equity market.

The next major question we must ask is how to play long volatility. Most have been conditioned to shun at the idea of taking a short-term bet on long volatility ETFs such as (VXX), (TVIX), (UVXY) due to their extreme carry that has made them long-term losers.

To me, it is like flood insurance on a home you do not own. You pay every month and continually lose money, but if the disaster comes you get much more than you paid in.

Now imagine it hasn't rained in years. Everybody stopped buying flood insurance because it was only costing them. If you live in California (like myself) you know well that periods of long droughts are usually followed by a year or two of extremely heavy rainfall.

So, it's been a (volatility) drought for about three years and it's begun to sprinkle. Even more, assets have reached extreme levels and everybody seems to believe insurance (i.e long options or long volatility futures) is a bad deal. To me, the writing is on the wall and it may be a good time to get that insurance before it becomes too expensive.

