Smashing Earnings Show A Fundamental Change For JD.com

The company will have more profitability, while it will still invest heavily.

The earnings show that JD.com has undergone a fundamental change that bodes well for its investors.

Introduction

JD.com (JD) released its Q2 2019 earnings on Tuesday, August 13, before the markets opened. Those earnings were great, and as a result, the stock popped almost 13%. In this article, I will show that the great earnings are actually the first signs of a fundamental change in the company. And that change will be more profitable because of higher margins.

The stock price

For a while, JD.com stock has been trending up again, but it is still down a lot from its highs of January 2018:

There are several reasons why the stock has tanked, but the most important one was the commotion around CEO Richard Liu, who was arrested in August 2018 on rape accusations. The stock started to trend up again when it was announced that Liu would not be charged for assault or rape in Minnesota.

Another very important reason is, of course, the fear that investors have that the trade war between China and the US will have big consequences for the Chinese economy and, therefore, also on the spending habits of the Chinese consumers, and that, in turn, would affect the company's earnings.

The great earnings that JD.com released made the stock pop, but a lot of negativity is still built into the stock price despite the 13% pop.

The JD.com story

If you want to know the background and culture of this company, you definitely should read the book The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang.

In this article, I will use a few quotes from the book. The book was written with the cooperation of Liu, and the author could talk to everyone in the company. Sometimes that gets a bit boring if you have yet another fulfillment center employee who does so well he gets promoted, but all in all, the book gives a very clear insight into JD.com, Richard Liu and the corporate culture within the company. I had the extended version as an ebook, which also had, in the appendix, a few memos and speeches written by Liu.

This is the first quote that I want to share with the reader, since it says so much about JD.com's history and the recent stock price fall at the same time.

JD always had its ups and downs. Each year brought new crises and a new crop of rivals. It fought with internet companies, with traditional retailers and with itself. There were always new, seemingly insurmountable problems. It had not been a smooth ride.



- The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang

I think this quote is very telling for investors. The company ticks all the boxes, overcoming seemingly unsurmountable problems inflicted both from the outside (the trade war, competition with Alibaba (BABA)...) as well as from inside the company (Liu's arrest). Alibaba and JD.com have always been there together, with a different business model fighting for the same clients. But because of the huge Chinese population, there is certainly place for both.

Another quote from the book, out of Richard Liu's mouth, is very relevant today too:

Of course, having strong faith in the value of JD’s business model, I never worry when others question us, and I am even less concerned about whether external pressure will affect JD’s share price. What I do fear is being infected by the complacency that takes hold in some large companies, because this would hinder us from perceiving customer demand in time and making targeted innovations.

Or this shorter version of the same thought:

The current share price is not important, but it will be after 10 years.

(Both quotes from The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang.)

Before we dive into the earnings, I wanted to give these quotes as a context for investors in the company.

Q2 2019 earnings

JD.com blew earnings expectations out of the water with its results. The Q2 2019 non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.33, beating expectations by a whopping $0.25. The GAAP EPS was positive, coming in at $0.05, beating expectations by $0.13. The revenue for Q2 grew 22.9% YoY to $21.9 billion, beating expectations by $970 million, despite the fact that the market was very concerned about the macroeconomic conditions, the trade war, and competitive threats (read Alibaba).

There was a one-time element too, though, that also plays a role in the blow-out quarter: taxes. JD.com's CFO, Sidney Xuande Huang, noted on the Q2 2019 conference call:

In addition to economies of scale from JD Retail business and the rapid improvement in Logistics operating efficiencies, we also benefited from the newly enacted VAT Tax Reform, as well as a couple of other items under other income, which totaled RMB1.8 billion during the first half that may be non-recurring in nature. We intend to reinvest these extra gains back into the business in the second half to drive our lower-tier cities strategy.

JD.com and earnings: It's complicated

The relation of this company with earnings has always been special. Presented below is an overview of the last six quarters before this one and the forecasts for the next three:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see, the earnings results are very volatile: a big beat, then two misses and then another big beat and this blowout quarter (which is not included in the graph yet).

I think JD.com wanted to prove something to investors: that the company can make a profit anytime it wants, and that the only reason it hasn't been profitable on a constant basis is because it is investing heavily into the technology that will be extremely important for the company: infrastructure, AI, fulfillment, drone delivery, the supermarket of the future, the 1 million convenience stores it will open over the next few years and so much more.

After all:

We may continue to lose (money, FGTV) in some of these strategic businesses. It is not that we cannot earn profits, it’s that we’re not willing to lose sight of future investment and long term gains just for the sake of some immediate objective. So we have reasons, qualifications, and capabilities to make sustainable strategic investments to these businesses.

And:

From the first day of our business to now, we have been planning on a long-term basis, and we have had small profits but fast turnover, with scale as our first priority.



(Both quotes from The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang.)

These earnings show a fundamental turnaround

But despite the fact that Liu was willing to sacrifice profits for growth, in the last few quarters JD.com has focused more on earnings. The company wanted to show that it can make profits whenever it wants, just as Amazon (AMZN) has shown a few times in its earlier days.

Liu has always said that economies of scale would work for JD.com, and that seems to unroll now. He emphasized it also during the company's Q2 2019 conference call:

Since our IPO, we have express that our growth will be mainly driven by our economies of scale and our advantages in the cost and our efficiency, and the day has come to fulfill our promises.

JD Logistics, which has been a very investment-heavy part of JD.com, is now starting to make profits. Another investment that starts to pay off is the lower-tier cities. After years of investments and openings of fulfillment centers and warehouses, the cost of delivery has started to go down now. The fulfillment expense ratio was 6.1%, the lowest level in the stock since its IPO.

That doesn't mean that investments are cut back, though. Richard Liu said on the Q2 2019 conference call:

The profits we gained today is not because of the reduction of our investment or elimination of some ill-performed business. (...) we will continue our investments on the technology in terms of AI, Big Data, cloud and other new formats of the business like the fresh groceries and all kinds of new, innovative businesses

Expect JD.com to focus more and more on profitability in the future. Again, here's Richard Liu on the Q2 2019 conference call:

As we are gaining more profitability in various of our businesses, I believe our revenues will continue to grow and our profits in the long run will continue to grow.

The way the company has beaten the expectations by such a huge surplus is by improving its margins. This is what its gross margin evolution looks like:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings call slides)

As you can see, the gross margin trend has been up. It grew by 32% YoY. These are the main reasons:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings call slides)

Just a quick look. Increasing economies of scale from 1P business: this is a simple concept. JD.com sells things itself, just like Amazon. We all know that the bigger you get, the more pressure you can put on the suppliers, which means that your margins go up. But JD.com also sells more items with a higher gross margin. The improved gross margins of 3P also tie into the theme of scale. After heavy spending, the company's delivery network has become so good that it has started to generate more from it 3P merchants.

Fast growth from the advertising service business is also worth a look. The service revenue as a category is up 42% YoY, now contributing 11% to total revenue. That is, of course, a high-margin business.

The net margins also came in better than last year:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings call slides)

The non-GAAP net margin of JD.com grows from 0.4% in Q2 2018 to 2.7% in the most recent quarter, despite heavy promotions. That is a great result. These are the elements that play a role in the much higher net margins:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings call slides)

And JD.com expects the margins to keep getting better. Company CFO Sidney Xuande Huang said on the Q2 2019 conference call:

We maintain our position that over the long term, our first party retail business should generate 1 to 2 percentage point higher net margin than the best run offline retailers. And we are - layering on top of that, we’ll have our marketplace business, which generate a much higher accounting margins. So combining the two, we should be generating somewhere in high single-digit in combined net margin for the business.

Just for some perspective, I think the CEO is referring to Walmart (WMT), which generates 3-4% margins.

JD.com was able to attract 11 million new customers in the last quarter, bringing the total to 321 million people who have bought something on the platform over the last year. The majority of those new customers came from the lower-tier cities JD.com had been targeting.

Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail, on the Q2 2019 conference call:

We do realize the customers from the lower tier cities, their first engagements with the e-commerce may start with some very small ticket size. But in the longer run, as they get more accustomized to the online shopping behaviors, they will have a stronger pursuit for more high quality products.

Conclusion

JD.com has done made very heavy investments over the past few years. The company has built a huge distribution system in China, and it is starting to pay off. JD.com's future looks great; despite continued heavy investments, the company is able to grow its margins, and in that way its profitability, by its pure size. That leads to a fundamental change: from now on, the company should be more and more focused on earnings. Over the longer term, the margins should reach very high levels for a retail business. Management talks about high single digits. If JD.com can reach that level, it will be hugely profitable. For investors who look at the long term, it may be a hugely profitable investment.

