Albemarle: Delayed Expansion Won't Be Enough To Put An End To The Lithium Bear Market

The lithium bear market marches on for various reasons. Shares of ALB are down -12.53% so far in 2019.

Albemarle will now take a 60% stake in the Wodgina Mine, transfer 40% stake over its 2x Kemerton lithium hydroxide conversion units over to Mineral Resources, and pay $820 million in cash.

Previously agreed upon terms with Mineral Resources in regards to the Wodgina Lithium Project have been revised.

The company is aiming to reduce capital expenditures and put itself in better position to generate positive free cash flow in 2021.

Albemarle recently announced in its Q2 earnings call that it will revise its game plan and reduce conversion capacity by ~125k tpa of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent.

The last time I covered Albemarle (ALB), I mentioned that strong lithium growth potential lies ahead. While that may still hold true over the longer-term, for the more immediate future, anyway, it's now looking like the company wants to scale things back a bit.

Shift in Strategy

For instance, the now "outdated" former roadmap split Albemarle's lithium growth phase up into two parts:

Wave I projects , Xinyu II, La Negra III/IV, Kemerton I-II were scheduled to boost current nameplate capacity of 65k tpa of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) up to 165-175k tpa by the end of 2021.

Wave II expansion projects, spearheaded by Stage 1-2 of the Wodgina Lithium Project (a joint venture with Mineral Resources ( , spearheaded by Stage 1-2 of the Wodgina Lithium Project (a joint venture with Mineral Resources ( OTCPK:MALRF ) and Kemerton III-V), which would have cranked production up to 275-300k tpa of LCE (not factoring in an additional 50k tpa of lithium hydroxide supply belonging to Mineral Resources that Albemarle is in charge of marketing ).

Source: Albemarle Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

However, due to the recent (and prolonged) bear market impacting the lithium sector on the whole, Albemarle's plans have since changed.

More specifically, the company now says it will be reducing conversion capacity by ~125k tpa of LCE, as the narrative has flipped from one that was once presumably more geared towards a hyper-growth initiative to the current plan, which is focused on reducing capital expenditures so that the company can get to a free cash flow positive position in 2021.

As explained by Albemarle's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Luke Kissam on the most recent Q2 earnings call:

Albemarle has decided to delay all work related to planning, engineering and construction of approximately 125,000 metric tons of previously announced additional conversion capacity. We anticipate that these changes will reduce our capital expenditures by approximately $1.5 billion over the next five years and allow Albemarle to become free cash flow positive in 2021.

The breakdown of changes is outlined in the bullet points below:

Source: Albemarle Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Moving forward, the conversion capacity plan for Albemarle will look like the following:

Source: Albemarle Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

What was previously Kemerton I/II (40-50k tpa capacity) has now become ALB/MRL JV Stage 1 (which the company says will still support 50k tpa capacity), but due to the modification of terms contained within the joint venture deal Albemarle previously agreed upon with Mineral Resources, Albemarle's share of the ALB/MRL JV Stage 1 production will now be 30k tpa (60% of production); Mineral Resources will now be entitled to 20 ktpa (40% of production), which Albemarle will retain 100% marketing rights to sell (this is the 20k tpa slice shown in the image above, under the Nameplate Capacity 2021 column).

As a refresher, Albemarle first reached an agreement with Mineral Resources to acquire a 50% ownership stake in the Wodgina Mine and form a joint venture, partnership, back in December 2018.

Source: Albemarle December 2018 Press Release

Originally, as highlighted above, Albemarle agreed to pay $1.15 billion, and the plan was for both parties to "jointly fund, design, build and operate a battery grade lithium hydroxide plant to be constructed at Wodgina in two stages of up to 50k tpa LCE each, utilizing Albemarle's core design."

As of August 1, Albemarle will now, instead, acquire a 60% ownership stake in the Wodgina Mine, and form a 60/40 joint venture partnership with Mineral Resources.

Source: Albemarle August 2019 Press Release

Cash payment due to Mineral Resources has been reduced to $820 million in cash (from $1.15 billion), but as covered previously, now Albemarle will have to transfer a 40% interest in 2x Kemerton units (each capable of supporting 25k tpa of lithium hydroxide production), instead of working with Mineral Resources to build an entirely new secondary processing facility for Wodgina (which under the previous plan, fell into "Wave II"). Any future expansion projects for Wodgina, though, will be funded based on the 60/40 joint venture split.

Before the recent changes were implemented, the Kemerton processing plant (which broke ground earlier this year and is currently under construction) was anticipated to utilize five production trains, each capable of supporting ~20-25k tpa of lithium hydroxide; feedstock material for the plant was planned to come from spodumene concentrate produced at Talison Lithium's (a private company owned by joint venture partners Albemarle [49%] and Tianqi Lithium [51%]) nearby Greenbushes Mine.

Source: The Sydney Morning Herald

Now, Kemerton III-V have been put on the back burner (i.e., shelved until market dynamics prompt them be built), and Kemerton I-II are now planned to initially produce lithium hydroxide utilizing spodumene concentrate from the Wodgina Mine (not from Greenbushes, see below).

From the Q2 earnings call:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As such, it will be interesting to see what becomes of the Greenbushes expansion project (which is well underway, and a massive one), and ultimately, where all that extra product will be processed, if not at Kemerton.

Source: Mining.com

Already the world's largest hard rock lithium operation, the planned expansion would allow Greenbushes to increase lithium concentrate output to about 1.95 million tonnes a year, as demand for the key ingredient to build batteries that power electric picks up. The A$516-million ($361m) expansion, announced last year, involves the construction of a new lithium concentrate plant capable of producing 520,000 tonnes a year of chemical-grade lithium concentrate. It also entails a new crushing plant and the necessary infrastructure. If it receives the nod from Western Australia's environment minister, the last one needed, construction will start this year, with the new plant expected to be commissioned in the last quarter of 2020.

The Macro Picture

In short, Albemarle has announced a lot of changes since just the previous quarter, which no doubt was influenced to a large degree by the following lithium price charts.

Source: Metal Bulletin

Yes, it's true that Albemarle has existing long-term supply contracts already in place with various customers, which helps better insulate the company from the more volatile market spot prices.

Having said that, even with solid margins and a floor in place to protect the company from dangerously "low prices", the prevailing headwinds impacting the broader lithium market are still going to be too great to motivate the company to settle for (a lot) less and chase after mediocre deals, just for the sake of growth, alone.

If the price is not right, why bother?

Or, in Albemarle's own words, made during the Q2 earnings call:

We – for a return on invested capital, we still see for two times our weighted average cost of capital for return. That’s what that’s – and that’s always been the case and we continue to see that as our case. As what we’re looking for, for our customers at, if people are going to sell carbonate at the cash costs of that marginal producer, it doesn’t make sense for us to add new capacity and we won’t. We can because of our position in Chile, because of our cost position in Chile, we can still make very good margins at that level. But we don’t see the need to put new capacity in the ground. So it all comes down to what’s the pricing going to be, how’s that pricing going to be, how the contracts coming with the customers, what or how are those going to evolve over time, and those are all decisions that need to be made in the context of a company that needs to make a commitment to our stakeholders on free cash flow, which we’re doing.

The on-going lithium bear market that began in 2018 has dragged on into 2019, and prices still don't look to be reversing course, quite yet.

Right now the prevailing narrative is that the lithium market is still very much oversupplied.

Source: Financial Times

Due to the explosive growth of so many new hard rock lithium mines starting up from Australia in recent years, there has been some degree of truth to the "oversupply" fears, particularly with spodumene concentrate, as excess inventory has developed due to the longer than expected ramp up time of new chemical conversion plants.

Source: Pilbara Minerals June 2019 Quarterly Activities

As shown above, Albemarle hasn't been the only lithium company looking into moderating back production. Yes, while it's true that Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) is not really a suitable lithium company to compare to Albemarle because the former isn't yet in the business of selling lithium chemicals (i.e., lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide) to customers, there is currently somewhat of a correlation in the marketplace between lithium carbonate/hydroxide pricing and spodumene concentrate pricing, and a weakness felt in both at the same time (like now) would seem to suggest that there is a degree of oversupply affecting both end products (even if not to the same degree).

On the demand side, the electric vehicle market in China (by far the largest one) recently witnessed its first sales decline in two years, due to subsidy cuts, which has created a short-term headwind.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review

"The main reason for new energy vehicle sales decline in July is the switch of policies," said Chen Shihua, assistant secretary general at the CAAM, referring to China's move to cut NEV subsidies last month.

Albemarle made note of the subsidy cuts in China during their Q2 earnings call (along with other factors putting a strain on lithium prices), which as covered earlier, has weighed in on their decision to cut back on capital expenditures on growth projects. Also, Albemarle is hinting that the current "oversupplied" and "low price" environment for lithium could drag on until possibly 2020, when things begin to firm up.

From Albemarle:

The potential impact of EV subsidy changes in China, possible shifts in cathode chemistry, excess inventory held in spots along the supply chain and the current oversupply of lithium carbonate in the market has caused some caution in the energy storage value chain. All of this has put downward pressure on price, and we expect to see this pressure on carbonate pricing continue in the near-term, but we also expect supply demand dynamics to tighten in 2020.

Another interesting recent data point is China's largest EV maker, BYD, recorded negative year/year sales growth this past July.

Source: Quartz

While the growing worldwide paradigm shift towards EVs is arguably still very much intact, at least over the interim, there's been a few rough patches going against the hyper-growth story (which is still nowhere near reach Tipping Point, to put into context just how early days it still is).

For context, this past June, market share for EVs improved to just 3.3% of worldwide auto sales.

Source: Inside EVs

Arguably, the EV revolution still hasn't even started yet.

Looking further out, even if the lithium market is currently more or less in a state of equilibrium (in regards to supply vs. demand), the outlook for the future should still look rather bullish.

As Albemarle hinted at earlier this year, the following slide shows that by 2025, demand for LCE could eclipse 1,000,000 tonnes.

Source: Albemarle February 2019 Corporate Presentation

For context, global lithium production was less than 300,000 tonnes in 2018.

The next slide looks even beyond 2025, first showing a 4x increase (from 2018 to 2025), followed up by a 16x increase (from 2018 to 2035).

Source: Pilbara Minerals August 2019 Corporate Presentation

In short, the world is going to need a lot more lithium, over time, but just like has been the case so far, it's most likely not going to be a smooth ride there; speculators and market participants should continue to expect to see immense volatility as the supply vs. demand dynamic keeps on ebbing and flowing.

Risk vs. Reward

Although the announcement of a rather significant cutback in future growth production has to come across as less than positive news, due to the lingering lithium bear market that has seen prices in a relentless downtrend over the last ~1.5 years, this move by Albemarle to cut back on capital expenditures to focus more on being able to generate positive free cash flow in 2021 may ultimately prove to be the right one.

As the company noted in the Q2 earnings call, the assets aren't going anywhere, and both Greenbushes and Wodgina rank as arguably two of the best hard rock lithium deposits out there.

Further, Albemarle remains a well diversified company, selling other products (e.g., bromine specialties, catalysts, etc.) outside of lithium, and is a recent addition to the Dividend Aristocrats family, having been able to consistently pay a higher dividend distribution to shareholders for the last 25 years. For long-term investors who are true believers of the lithium hyper-growth story, having a regular dividend to look forward to could make waiting for the next "Wave II" growth phase to kick in a little easier.

In any case, with a P/E ratio of ~13, shares of ALB are by no means trading at a frothy valuation, and with long-term contracts in place with customers, Albemarle should be able to weather the storms of a prolonged lithium bear market better than most other parties.

As noted in a previous company slide:

"2021 and 2025 sales price for Committed Minimum Volume is equal to or greater than the 2018 average selling price."

Shares of ALB are currently trading close to 52 week lows, so this stock could have appeal to investors looking for a combination of: value + growth potential.

Final Thoughts

With all that said - Will Albemarle's announcement of delayed expansion of lithium conversion capacity help finally put an end to this brutal bear market?

Most likely, because Albemarle's decision to scale back on 125k tpa of previously planned additional conversion capacity won't have any type of material impact on curtailing oversupply from the marketplace right away (these expansion projects were always a part of a later-staged Wave II plan, which wouldn't have been brought online until after 2021, anyway), over the short/medium-term, this news probably won't do enough to flip broader overall sentiment towards lithium back to bullish.

Therefore, the company's most recent update to delay expansion shouldn't be expected to immediately ignite a major lithium trend reversal (from bearish to bullish) on its own (for comparison's sake, Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) decision to suspend production at the world's largest cobalt mine, Mutanda, by year's end, is a better example of a move that in theory should provide a more pronounced near-immediate boost to price expectations/sentiment), but nevertheless, Albemarle might encourage other lithium producers to start thinking about coming out and announcing their own supply cuts, as well.

Since the start of this year, shares of ALB, along with other industry leading producers, are down in the double digits for the year, albeit, Albemarle has been holding up noticeably better than its peer group.

ALB is down -12.53%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) is down -29.03%.

Livent (LTHM) is down -50.94%.

Again, to put an end to the bear market in lithium will probably require a trend reversal in prices that sticks (e.g., from one or more of the following: lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, spodumene concentrate). But there are so many different lithium prices out there, which is the one to track (there's still no LME price, yet)?

From Reuters:

“The China spot price is what the market is watching and until it picks up in a meaningful way, the sentiment will be negative,” said Howard Klein, a lithium analyst and partner with New York-based advisory firm RK Equity. “But the demand is there.”

Or, demand for lithium will need to finally catch up to supply enough to start draining away excess inventory in a meaningful way. As already cited earlier, Albemarle expects a tighter lithium market to emerge sometime in 2020.

Worth sharing at this time is an additional data point, from Livent, expressed during their own Q2 earnings call, which reflects a similar view to Albemarle's management team, in regards to excess supply.

From Livent:

I want to conclude [...] by giving a high-level update as to what the key lithium markets are looking like today from Livent's perspective. There are a lot of positive indicators in the market, with demand fundamentals better than we had expected six months ago. There is, though, a supply overhang that is likely to prevent prices from increasing before 2020. However, demand is growing faster than we had previously forecast, and supply additions are slowing, giving us confidence that today's pricing environment does not reflect the longer-term outlook.

In closing, Albemarle made a big announcement to the market, deciding to reduce conversion capacity by ~125k tpa of LCE, and while such a move may not bring an immediate end to the lithium bear market, it's a step in the right direction: "the cure for low prices, is low prices."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.