Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL) on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Joining us today are Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL's Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Min Kun Lin, the Accounting Manager.

The 2019 second quarter results discussed on today's call are unaudited numbers and all numbers are presented in U.S. dollars and under U.S. GAAP.

Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL's Chief Operating Officer, will give an overview of the operations for the 2019 second quarter, and I'll return to the financial results. Thereafter, there will be a question-and-answer session conducted. Ms. Yu, please begin your prepared remarks.

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. for the second quarter of 2019, China's GDP grew at 6.2% compared with 6.7% in the same quarter of 2018. This growth is the lowest in the past 27 years. The Chinese economy has been slowing trend over past quarters and over the current trade issues which the U.S. has created. Additional business uncertainties over future growth.

In addition, to a slower economic growth, the auto market was affected by the government's earlier implementation of the new automotive imaging standards. The Strict National 6, which was implemented on July 1 in some points and Taiwan cities. This action caused a prebuy of existing inventories and reduced the production of new vehicles. According to the [indiscernible] reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in the second quarter of 2019, unit sales of the commercial vehicles declined by 1.8% in April of 2019, down by 11.8% in May and down by 17.8% percent in June. Against these headwinds, we are pleased to report our revenues increased by 85% year-over-year to $139.4 million in same quarter last year and increased 16.7% to $275.6 million for the first half 2019.

Our net income attributable to stockholders for the same quarter of 2019 was $6.6 million or $0.29 per basic and diluted share. Net income attributable to stockholders is $14.6 million or $0.76 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2019. We continue to invest our R&D program with $7 million in the same quarter of 2019 compared with $5.3 million. In the same quarter of 2018 and $11.8 million invested through the first 6 months of 2019 compared with $8.9 million in the same period a year ago. Our IND program is at responsible for our market leadership patio. As we developed a higher margin electronics controlled products for the new energy vehicles and enhance the performance of our basic products.

To help economic growth, the central government has its initiated a physical stimulus plan, including tax cuts as some that legacy debt regulations to oncology infrastructure projects and adopted to a more helpful monetary policy. We believe these measures will slowly improve economic conditions in China in the future.

With that, now, let me turn the call to Kevin.

Thank you, Ms. Yu. For the second -- yes, for the second quarter of 2019, net sales increased by 8.5% to $139.4 million from $128.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Revenues from the company's domestic OEM customers increased by 10.6% to $69.2 million from $62.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Commercial vehicle sales in China decreased in the second quarter of 2019, but SORL continued to expand its leading market share due to higher product quality and better service. Sales from China's domestic aftermarket increased 8.8% to $46.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $42.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. Higher aftermarket product sales were generated due to the growing number of OEM warranties that expired from prior new vehicle sales in China and the company's marketing campaign to enhance market share through its distribution campaign.

Revenue from international markets increased 2% to $23.6 million from $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to a larger customer base. The gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased 5.3% to $36.3 million from $34.4 million of the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 26% compared with a gross margin of 26.8% in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to increased sales promotions during the second quarter of 2019. Also, gross profit and gross margin decreased in the passenger vehicle Auto parts operations. The focus for the remainder of 2019 is to increase production efficiency, include product technology and enhanced sales product portfolio to help maintain or increase gross profit margins.

Operating expenses increased 21.1% to $32.7 million from $27 million in the second quarter of 2018. Operating expenses rose due to higher research and development selling and distribution and general members trade expenses in the second quarter of 2019. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 23.4% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with 21% in the second quarter of 2018.

Sales and distribution expenses increased 17.9% to $16.5 million or 11.8% of quarterly revenues compared with $14 million or 10.9% in the same quarter of 2018. The increase in expenses was mainly due to higher packaging and repair expenses, increased warranty fees and higher labor costs. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $9.2 million or 6.6% of revenue compared with $7.7 million or 6% in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher labor expenses. Research and development expenses were $7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $5.3 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, R&D was 5% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with 4.1% of revenue in the second quarter of 2018. The R&D program mainly focused on the level of new higher-margin electronically controlled products, prices on new energy vehicles and upgrading legacy products, great products to enhance the company's market leadership.

Income from operations was $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $9.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. Interest income was 5.1% -- I'm sorry, was $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $0.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. Financial expenses were $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to lower long-term loans outstanding. Exchange differences were $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $1.1 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Income before income taxes was $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. The pretax income margin was 4.7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with 6.8% in the second quarter of last year. The provision for income taxes was $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $5.6 million or $0.29 per basic and diluted share compared with $6.7 million or 35% -- I'm sorry, $0.35 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Now we'll go over the first 6 months 2019 financial performance highlights. Net sales for the first 6 months of 2019 increased 16.7% to $275.6 million from $236.2 million for the first 6 months of 2018. Net sales in the company's China OEM market increased 26% to $144.1 million from $114.4 million in the same period in 2018. Revenues from Chinese domestic aftermarket increased 11.1% to $89.9 million from $80.9 million in the first 6 months of 2018. Revenues from international markets increased 1.6% to $41.6 million from $40.9 million in the first 6 months of 2018. Gross profit for the 6 months of 2019 increased 12.6% to $72.8 million from $64.6 million in the same period in 2018. Gross margins for the first 6 months ended June 30, 2019, was 26.4% compared to 27.4% for the first 6 months of 2018.

Operating income for the first 6 months of 2019 decreased 16.6% to $19.9 million from $23.8 million in the same period in 2018. Operating margin was 7.2% versus 10.1% in the first 6 months of 2018. Net income attributable to stockholders for the first 6 months of 2019 was $14.6 million or $0.76 per basic and diluted share compared with $15 million or $0.78 per basic and diluted share in the same period in 2018.

Now we will highlight a few balance sheet and financial items. As of June 30, 2019, the company has cash and cash equivalents of $10.3 million, up from $8 million at March 31, 2019, and compared with $73.6 million at December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents plus restricted cash was $24.9 million on June 30, 2019, compared with $92.9 million at December 31, 2018.

Inventories decreased to $183.5 million at June 30, 2019, from $204.3 million at December 31, 2018. Bank accepted notes from customers increased to $73.7 million on June 30, 2019, from $62.1 million on December 31, 2018. Short-term bank loans increased to $224.4 million on June 30, 2019, from $217.9 million at December 31, 2018.

Total equity was $221.2 million at June 30, 2019. And on June 30, 2019, the working capital was $35.7 million.

Moving on to the business outlook. For the fiscal year 2019, we reiterate the expectation for annual net sales to be approximately $515 million and net income to be approximately $22 million. These targets are based on the company's current views on the operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

With that, we'll now open the floor for questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Jim Burn, with Private Investor.

Just had a couple of questions. One is that I noticed this is the second call I've been on where your CFO and your CEO are not present. I'm just -- this is -- I've never heard of this kind of thing, but both of these two people missing on a conference call. I'm just puzzled as to why they don't have an hour in a quarter to spend with their shareholders, number one. And the other one is, why is some of your cash restricted?

Jin Rui Yu

So this is the payment structure in China. For a manufacturer to pay -- typically for a manufacturer to pay the suppliers, and they will go to the bank, ask bank to issue a bank note. These are -- those bank notes are usually due in 6 months. Some are even longer. So what this will do is they will issue a bank note to -- on your behalf to the supplier. But it's -- these notes are -- they're close to cash, but it has a 6-month duration. You can only cash out to receive the full amount at the end of the 6 months. And however, if you want to cash out earlier, you can still go to the bank to bank will have to take a discount based on the interest rate. So for us as a customer to those suppliers, we need -- we go to the bank, we need to put a deposit, and that deposit will sort of provide bank a safety net. And so when they write out that note, the note to the supplier, our supplier, and they know there's a cash behind it. So that's why those cash are in a bank as a restricted cash. I hope that explains.

Yes. And then the other question I had is, this is the second call I've been on, were both the CEO and the CFO are not on the call. That concerns me because I've never -- I've never heard of a CEO and a CFO, not being on an earnings call, and this has happened twice now.

Jin Rui Yu

Okay. Yes, again, it's not an excuse. But we will definitely have them on the next call. The reason is this quarter, they are, as you know, the ongoing trade discussion with U.S. So they've been buried in a meeting with customers and -- international customers. So at this moment, it's -- but again, no excuse, we'll get -- get the message across and we'll have them attend the call next time.

Our next question comes from the line of Derek Winter [ph], a Private Investor.

Yes. Can you give us an update on the take private offer that you received and the strategic review of those proposals?

Jin Rui Yu

Okay. So to answer your question, the company's Board of Director, actually they add a few more Directors, has formed a special committee. The special committee has also retained legal counsel and financial adviser. And they are reviewing the large shareholders going private proposal. And when they make progress the will make -- do an announcement. So please stay tuned. We'll -- we're waiting for the...

How long might that take?

Jin Rui Yu

Okay. So the timeline is actually decided by the special committee. Management doesn't have -- because there is a separate line, so we only have the information when they provided us, then we'll make announcement. So I think it involves a number of things, including the due diligence, including the evaluation of the offer. So it's ongoing. It's in progress. So that's all we can tell you proportionally at this point.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Siris [ph], a Private Investor.

First, I have a comment. There is a small error the 10-Q on Page 23 where it shows the percent of sales for 2018 in the commercial vehicles brake system and passenger vehicle auto parts, the percentages are wrong. You might just want to take a look, it's not a serious matter, but since I actually read the 10-Q and so on, I'm just bringing it to your attention. Okay, that's number one.

Jin Rui Yu

Thank you, Peter. We'll look into that.

Unidentified Analyst

Your chief is going to look at it. Okay. The second thing, I just wanted to say is, given the market for auto sales in China is in a great quarter. Are you taking share for people? What's your strategy that's enabled you to stay above water when the market is declining so much?

Jin Rui Yu

Okay. First, thank you for ongoing support for all these years. Second, we -- as has been part of our growth strategy in the last couple of years and how to continuously establish our market leadership and expand our market share. So we took a few steps. First, we want to beat our competitors, large or small, with our best value. So for the same price, we'll provide the best functions -- for the same functions, we'll provide the best price. So our price-to-value is the best in the market. So we are very, very competitive. And not to mention our quality is top-notch, and both OEM and aftermarket customers have been recurring. So that's -- we're very fortunate for that.

And secondly, we've been working harder in the last few years to increase and improve our service quality. And we believe if we go close to the market, close to -- stay close to our customer, understand what their needs, we will better retool all product to meet their demand. So with better and improved service, we're receiving increased order from those customers. And lastly, we're looking for area for growth and internally, and see from different department to discuss what we can improve. For instance, some of the customers are with us for a long time and can we expand our product offering to better service them and also to increase our exposure with this particular customer. So we're increasing our bundle sells of the different products. And for them, it's also a value as they are doing more volume purchase. That value shows. So in building to our strategic plan. As the market, as you know, is somewhat saturated at this moment. In prior to 2019, you see a number of years that has been growing.

So those grow high-growth years are -- the difference between the competitors. You can see everyone's having growth, it's just who is growing more than the other. But now we're in a different economic cycle. And so we are aiming to take over some market shares, and we have been taking over market share with our better pricing value and service. And so -- and product offering. So with all that, we are squeezing a lot of smaller players out of this market. So we take pride on that. That battle is not finished yet. As we are then going to second half of the year, I think we'll have to work harder to continue to expand. But so far, as the numbers speaks for itself, when the market's sort of on the reverse, but we continue to advance. So we have -- and also realize the business having growth, which is in this market not many auto part company from China can achieve that.

Yes. No, it's great. I was also surprised that your international markets held up so well, that I find it where -- especially with the trade war with the U.S., at what markets are you gaining in?

Jin Rui Yu

So Peter, the trade impact -- the U.S.-China trade war impact actually are smaller than we expected to our business to be honest. Mainly, our customers are in a very strong position in the marketplace. So our customer in the U.S. in a very strong market position. So far, we see the impact is minimal. And so that being said, clearly, there are other products in the market, but we are -- whether from quality, pricing or the service, clearly, we still are in the -- they're still in the old product, that just shows how competitive this is.

Unidentified Analyst

Very interesting. And finally, I just have a comment to make, which is...

Jin Rui Yu

Peter, let me finish the answer.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry. Okay.

Jin Rui Yu

For the other markets, we have the other emerging market. We benefit from the Belt and Road initiative by the Chinese government. These markets are now because the Chinese are building infrastructures in those emerging markets and they are using obviously those Chinese contracts are using Chinese equipment, so those large OEM equipment producers are many are already our customers in China. So with their increased deployment of their vehicles, construction equipment and going to these markets, they need more million parts, reliable parts, they know. So it comes naturally for us to go with them to expand into those markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I have always said One Belt, One Road would be a big benefit to you. I just have one comment to make, which is I am disappointed to see the continuing amount of interrelated party transactions and loans. I think if the Chairman and his family want to take the company public, the shareholders should have a chance to see what the company looks like without all these deals with Ruili Group and others. I think they're making a mistake, but that's my $0.02.

Jin Rui Yu

Okay. Peter, so in terms of related party loans, as of the -- the Ruili Group was making increased efforts to reduce that. So as of March 31, the outstanding loan is about $98 million. As of this reporting, June 30, that amount reduced to $76 million. Then as of a couple of days ago, August 12 and 13, that now has already been reduced to $60 million. So Ruili Group has been making effort to reduce that. So we are fully aware your concern. We're working with them diligently to reduce and control that related party transactions.

Unidentified Analyst

But there are also, as by my math, and my math isn't perfect, but I see that the company has provided credit line guarantees for Ruili Group of -- it looks to me like over $100 million.

Jin Rui Yu

So the short answer is, yes, we'll provide that guarantee at the bank for Ruili Group. However, the most recent year's growth also attributable to this ongoing support for Ruili Group. They are providing similar guarantee for our expansion that when you need to open the bank line. So their guarantee for us is about -- it's over $200 million.

Unidentified Analyst

I know that. Saying is it makes things complicated for investors and investment and the independent committee to understand what the value of [indiscernible] is because there's so many things crossed. That's all.

Jin Rui Yu

Thank you for your suggestion. We're looking into that.

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Renart [ph], with Private Investor.

I have a three part question. The first question is, what were the standard utilized to determine the independence of the two directors serving on the special committee. The second part to my question is, how were they selected to serve on the board. And then third, I would like to know who is responsible or what parties are responsible for negotiating the sale price with regard to going private?

Jin Rui Yu

Okay. So to answer your question, as you heard, before we started this whole process, the company board outreached to some of the advisers who is familiar with the procedure. And those at the professional companies have suggested according to the U.S. laws and regulation, and you need to appoint such caliber to meet such criteria, such caliber of Directors. So we appointed two more in addition to our outstanding Directors. And so secondly, in the appointment after the completion of the new board, then we're going through a selection process and to make sure, again, to meet the rules and laws of being a U.S. listed public company and based on their backlog, credential, track record and then select those people to be special committee. And lastly, to answer your question. The special committee is in charge of reviewing the proposal, evaluating the proposal as well as negotiating discussion -- having discussion with the offer -- with the large shareholder's offer. So all these are handled by this special committee. They are independent. And so that's all we can provide information at this moment.

That's helpful. But how was the pool of potential Directors arrived at. So many U.S. firms would use a large search firm to determine a pool from which to select Independent Directors. So how did you go about the selection process to arrive at these two Independent Directors?

Jin Rui Yu

The company's going private process is we've seen -- there are a number of companies doing that. And however, and the advisories or firms are very much a few firms out there. And so everyone sort of know everyone. So similar to what you just mentioned, we used a third-party firm to advise us the procedure and the candidate to -- they will provide some candidate and for us to interview. And also for the Board to interview. Also, the current Board member, they will also -- Independent Board Member also will recommend a few other candidates, who they know. And lastly is our legal counsel. Using their network to help us to identify a few other candidates. So through these three channels, so we're able to get a few candidates and then narrow down to these two later on to be -- eventually to be elected.

Okay. And then lastly, could you please give a sense, I understand you don't have a time line. But could you please give a sense how urgent of a matter the Board views this offer and the negotiation? Is it high on the urgency, medium or low, just to give some sense for the level of urgency from the Board?

Jin Rui Yu

Yes. So obviously, the special committee is formed to handle this particular task. In terms of priority, it's very high. In terms of urgency, it's also a very urgent and for their mission. So it's ongoing. And so we want you to be rest assured they're working diligently on that. And also, again, as we mentioned earlier, they are professionals. They have seen this type of transaction before so they've experienced. And so that will also be baked into the time line in terms of how they manage it. And lastly, we you can either -- if you want to reach out to them, if you want to have a conversation to them -- with them, you can send the information to us, the management team, and we'll pass it on to the special committee. And we can have the -- I think also in doing the offer, which is a public announced, there are some inflammation about compact information -- well, contact information that you can contact them directly. But again, the easiest way is you send it to us. We'll make sure they receive your inquiry and then they will hopefully get back to you sooner than later.

[Operator Instructions]. Since there are no further questions up in the queue. I would like to turn the call back over to Kevin Theiss for any closing remarks.

Kevin Theiss

I want to thank, everyone for joining us on this call, and we look forward to speaking with you in the future. Have a good time with the rest of your day.

This concludes today's teleconference. You may now disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day.