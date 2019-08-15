3 Reasons It's The Best Time In Years To Buy 3M

The 3.5% yield is the highest of any dividend king, and one of the highest it's had in 25 years. This makes it an attractive long-term investment for any dividend growth investor comfortable with periods of gut-wrenching volatility and who owns it as part of a diversified and properly constructed portfolio.

Using a realistic 6% to 11% EPS growth range, 3M has the potential to deliver 12% to 19% CAGR total return over the next five years, the most of any dividend king.

Thanks to trade war fears and another corporate restructuring creating short-term growth fears, 3M is the most undervalued aristocrat or king you can buy, 14% below its $188 fair value.

Like its famous peers, 3M has managed to consistently beat the market, with lower long-term volatility and an impressive 61 consecutive years of payout hikes to its credit.

The dividend aristocrats and kings are the bluest of blue chips, having raised their dividends for 25+ and 50+ consecutive years, respectively.

Perhaps nothing exemplifies Peter Lynch's famous saying "time is on your side when you own shares of superior companies" like the famous dividend aristocrats and kings. These are S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends for 25+ and 50+ consecutive years, proving themselves great sources of safe and growing income, in all economic, market and interest rate environments.

Dividend Aristocrats And Kings Total Returns Since 1993

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = dividend aristocrats, portfolio 2 = dividend kings

They've also managed to beat the S&P 500 by a wide margin (despite the lack of tech stocks), and with lower average volatility, superior risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio), and far better reward/risk ratios (Sortino Ratio = excess total returns/downside volatility).

However, the well-earned notoriety of these two groups of blue chips means that they tend to trade at premium prices.

Group Average Yield Average Premium To Historical Fair Value Average Quality Score Dividend Aristocrat 2.6% 10% 9.6 Dividend King 2.2% 20% 9.6 Super SWAN (level 11/11 quality company) 2.3% 15% 11 S&P 500 1.9% 4% 7 3M 3.5% -14% 11

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, Dividend Kings Valuation/Total Return Potential Lists, FactSet Research, Multipl.com)

You often have to, and should, pay up for top-quality companies, but opportunistic value-focused income investors know that even the bluest of blue chips will inevitably go out of fashion. Today 3M (MMM), the legendary dividend king with 61 consecutive years of dividend hikes to its name, is the most undervalued dividend aristocrat or king you can buy.

But valuation is just one of three reasons that 3M is one of the best dividend aristocrats or kings you can buy today. It's also offering the highest yield of any dividend king, and the highest total return potential as well (12% to 19% CAGR over the next five years).

For anyone with a long enough time horizon (5+ years) this makes 3M a great low-risk/high probability investment, that's likely to continue its proven market-beating ways.

Reason 1: Superior Quality

I rank all the dividend stocks on my master watchlist based on three criteria, dividend safety, business model and corporate culture/management quality. 3M is one of 44 companies that earns a perfect 11/11 score, making it a Super SWAN in my book, as perfect a dividend stock as exists on Wall Street.

3M earns a 5/5 dividend safety score thanks to decent payout ratios and a very strong balance sheet.

Company Forward EPS Payout Ratio Forward FCF Payout Ratio Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost 3M 58% 60% 2.2 15.3 AA- 2.6% Industry Average 31% NA 2.1 13.9 NA NA Safe Level (Industry Specific) 60% 60% 3.0 or lower 8 or higher BBB- or higher Above ROIC

(Source: Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs)

It's true the payout ratios have climbed in recent years, and are now bumping up against the limits of what is safe for industrial companies. It should be noted that Benjamin Graham considered 66% the appropriate payout ratio for most companies.

And since about 50% of sales are from rapidly consumed items, 3M's cash flow is more stable than your typical industrial firm's (FCF/share was stable during the Great Recession despite an 8% decline in revenue).

3M's balance sheet is so strong that its effective borrowing cost is equal to the US Treasury's average borrowing costs in July 2019. It's also nearly eight times lower than its returns on invested capital which have been stable in recent years at about 20%. Management's guidance for 2019 is for 21%, despite the trade war-induced headwinds it's facing (and guidance is for 20% ROIC over time).

(Source: Ycharts)

For context, the rule of thumb for an average quality company is that 8% ROIC is considered good capital allocation (average S&P company earns 6%) and the average for an industrial in the most recent quarter (on a TTM basis) was 3.8%, with a five year average of 5.0%. In a highly fragmented and capital intensive industry, 3M is consistently able to deliver returns on invested capital (a proxy for quality management) about four times its peers.

That's why it earns a 3/3 business model rating, but it's not the only reason. 3M's superior and consistently superior profitability is a testament to its famed R&D track record.

3M is the second most R&D efficient company according to Boston Consulting Group (#1 is Apple), with Morningstar estimating that for each $1 in R&D spending it does, it earns $9 in marginal gross profit over time. Boston Consulting's survey was based on a rolling three year period, in which 3M earned 61% more in gross profit per $1 in R&D spending than the average of the top 10 most R&D productive companies (mostly technology firms).

(Source: Ycharts)

3M typically spends about 6% of revenue on R&D, double the typical industrial rival. That spending is highly focused, including on creating tailored solutions for clients, many of whom have decades-long relationships with it (3M was founded in 1902).

The company talks with clients about 120,000 per year, to get feedback about how to better serve their needs (creating stickier relationships and stronger pricing power). Its top engineers also get 15% of their time for unscheduled projects (like what Alphabet engineers do and where the sticky note came from).

And on the consumer side of its business, 3M has the 58th most valuable brand in the world according to Interbrand, which explains how it is able to command 33% premium prices on things like Scotchgard, Post-it notes, and ACE bandages. 3M owns over 112,000 patents that came out of its R&D labs, which help it maintain 35% better gross margins than its peers (50% vs 37%).

The company's superior profitability is also a result of great economies of scale which include

over 200 global manufacturing sites that are, on average, 350% larger than those of its rivals

about 43% more efficient than its peers

generate 15% faster inventory turnover

distribution centers that ship goods 23% faster than its typical peer

But a very safe dividend and superior profitability that can be maintained over time (a wide moat) needs great management to deliver consistent growth and superior returns over time.

Michael Roman took over as CEO in July of 2018, from legendary top boss Inge Thulin (who is still chairman of the board). Roman served as COO under Thulin, where he helped oversee the major restructuring 3M undertook in 2012 during the last industrial recession (selling off or closing 17 of its 40 divisions to refocus on higher margin and faster-growing business units).

In fact, Roman has been with 3M for over 30 years and is responsible for many of the company's 110,000 efficiency initiatives since 2001, which resulted in over $17 billion in cost savings. Roman, who many bears now claim is not up to the task of leading 3M, was also the international head of each of the company's five major business segments (now being streamlined down to four).

The current restructuring involves $225 million to $250 million in annual savings and is designed to allow 3M to achieve its previous long-term growth forecast of 8% to 11% EPS and FCF/share growth. Management says the dividend will grow in-line with EPS and FCF meaning 8% to 11% payout growth is what one of the best management teams in the industry says to expect. But even if 3M fails to deliver on its expected growth rate (as analysts currently expect) it will likely still deliver double-digit long-term returns (see reason three).

(Source: investor presentation)

Basically, 3M represents a very safe dividend, that you can count on to grow every year, supported by one of the widest moats in the industry, overseen by a trustworthy and skilled management team that's proven itself capable of allocating shareholder capital far better than most of its peers.

Reason 2: The Highest Safe Yield Of Any Dividend King

I personally consider 3% yield (what VYM offers) the benchmark for what I consider a "high-yield" stock. The average 2.6% and 2.2% yields of the aristocrats and kings, respectively, is far from appealing, at least to those seeking generous immediate income.

(Source: Yieldchart.com)

Thanks to short-term growth fears, both intrinsic and trade war-related, 3M is offering a nearly 3.6% yield, that's the highest of any dividend king and the 10th highest of any dividend aristocrat. What's more, as you can see above, over the past quarter-century 3M has only offered a 3% or higher yield 6.6% of the time. This means that assuming you don't believe that 3M's thesis is broken, (I don't) today is one of the best times in 25 years to buy a piece of this quality industrial conglomerate.

Here's an example of the incredible power of long-term dividend growth compounding.

January 1986 3M yield: 4.1%

Yield on cost today: 130.6%

$10,000 invested in 3M in 1986 pays $13,600 in annual dividends today ($1,133 per month on average)

But of course, 33 years is far longer than most of my readers have to wait for 3M to compound their income and wealth. So here's a shorter time horizon that exemplifies why I consider 3M to be such a great income investment.

3M 20 Year Dividend History

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Over the past 20 years, we've faced two 50+% market crashes, far larger than the 30% average bear market we've seen since 1945. During that time $10,000 initially invested (and DRIPed) in the S&P 500 would have paid $3,700 in dividends and resulted in a paltry 4.7% CAGR total return.

In contrast, 3M would have paid $10,200 in dividends and delivered 7.8% CAGR total returns. This is precisely why someone like me, who turns 33 on September 2nd, is so excited to be able to buy 3M during one of its out of favor periods. 3.6% yield might now sound that exciting to someone needing to pay the bills today, but it's double the paltry payout of the S&P 500, and also far better than the 2% to 3% offered by most dividend growth ETFs.

And let's not forget that even high-yield portfolios don't all have to be packed with 5+% yielding telecoms and utilities. 3M's realistic potential to deliver 8% to 11% long-term earnings, cash flow and dividend growth (per management guidance) make it a potentially good yield/growth hybrid holding in a diversified collection of safe income-generating blue chips.

For example, my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) is currently generating $16,067 (5.4% yield on cost) in safe and rapidly growing dividends

1-year organic growth (purely from dividend hikes): 16.9% (tax reform)

5-year organic growth: 13.8% CAGR

10-year organic growth: 10.5% CAGR (longest economic expansion in history)

Great Recession Dividend Growth: 10.0% CAGR

Long-term expected organic dividend growth: 6% to 8% (S&P 500's historical norm 6.5%)

While double-digit payout growth is hard to do forever (especially if you're a buy and hold unless the thesis breaks investor like I am) I expect my collection of 30 companies (of which 3M is one) to deliver about 7% long-term dividend growth.

Basically, that means doubling my portfolio's safe income every decade, even if I never invested another penny.

Time Portfolio Income 50% of Post Tax Dividend Income 10 Years $32,134 $12,854 20 Years $64,268 $25,707 30 Years $128,536 $51,414 40 Years $257,072 $102,829 50 Years $514,144 $205,658

My definition of "rich" is being able to retire off 50% of my post-tax dividend income alone. Even if I weren't saving and investing about $8,000 per month, I'd likely be able to achieve that goal within 30 years, purely off the companies I own now. My point is that even though 3M might not offer a REIT or MLP like yield (average REIT yields 5.2% and some MLPs offer safe yields of 6% to 10%) it can still serve a role in a diversified dividend growth portfolio. That's because few REITs or MLPs can sustain high single/low double-digit dividend growth over time.

But take a look at what would have happened if you had steadily bought a company like 3M over time, rather than just in one lump sum, several decades ago.

$100 Invested Into 3M Since 1986 (Adjusted For Inflation)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MMM

A modest $100 per month dollar-cost averaging (and dividend reinvestment) into 3M over 33 years would have amounted to nearly half a million in inflation-adjusted value today.

This is the power of long-term dividend growth investing at work. Not just the ability to potentially live off income alone, but for companies like 3M to grow the value of your portfolio exponentially over time, helping those who plan to retire on some version of the 4% rule.

In fact, thanks to its current valuation, generous and very safe yield, and strong long-term growth potential, 3M is offering the highest total return potential of any dividend king.

Reason 3: The Most Undervalued King Offers 12% to 19% CAGR 5-Year Total Return Potential

In order to best estimate a company's intrinsic value I use an approach inspired by my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale (50 years of experience in asset management and the founder of F.A.S.T Graphs) and Ben Graham, the father of value investing.

As Mr. Graham pointed out, over the long-term, the market correctly "weighs the substance of a company", meaning factors in all the important fundamentals and growth rates to arrive at a valuation that approximates intrinsic value.

So to best estimate what a company is worth today, I look to the valuation multiples real investors, risking real money, gave a company's dividends, earnings and cash flows during periods when fundamentals and growth rates were similar to what they are expected to be in the future.

5-year average yield: $224

10-year median yield: $233

25-year average yield: $235

10-year average PE ratio: $175

10-year average P/OCF: $170

10-year average price/free cash flow: $168

10-year average price/EBITDA: $161

10-year average price/EBIT: $163

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $161

Average Historical Fair Value: $188

Current Price: $162

Approximate Discount To Historical Fair Value: 14%

Quality Score: 11/11 Super SWAN

Rating: Strong Buy

What this historical valuation analysis of 3M tells us is that 3M's intrinsic value is likely to be between $161 and $235, with $188 being a reasonable estimate of what the company is worth based on 2019's expected results.

Dividend Sensei Valuation Quality-Based Guidelines

Quality Score Example What It Means Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 AT&T (T) Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 AbbVie (ABBV) Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Walgreens (WBA) Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 Caterpillar (CAT) SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Texas Instruments (TXN) Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

My personal buy/strong buy/very strong buy classifications are based on the quality of a company, to which I apply what I consider a reasonable margin of safety that's likely to result in good long-term returns. As a level 11/11 quality Super SWAN, 3M is a reasonable buy at fair value, in this case about $188.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

3M's average PE ratio, in the modern era of about 7% operating earnings growth and low-interest rates is 18.8, which is what I use to estimate a realistic long-term total return potential range.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Analysts currently expect 6% long-term EPS growth from 3M, while management continues to guide for 8% to 11%. Both estimates are within the company's reasonable growth range, based on its rolling historical growth rates and growth plans.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Using 6% as the low end of my model, I estimate that 3M's lower end realistic return potential is 12% CAGR. Using management's 11% as the upper range of what the company is likely capable, I estimate 3M's bullish return potential is 19% CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

12% to 19% CAGR total returns over the next five years happens to be the highest return potential of any dividend king and make today a potentially great time for volatility tolerant long-term investors to buy a piece of this Super SWAN.

But as with any company, there are plenty of risk factors to consider.

Important Risks To Keep In Mind

There are three kinds of risk to keep in mind when dividend growth investing.

fundamental risk (risk that cash flow fundamentals deteriorate and you permanently lose money, what Buffett considers true risk)

valuation risk (so overpaying for a company that even expected growth results in poor total returns that fail to meet your needs within your specific time frame)

volatility risk (poor planning/asset allocation causes you to be a forced seller of even quality companies bought at good prices, resulting in permanent losses due to poor luck)

3M's biggest fundamental risk pertains to its economically/trade-sensitive nature and the escalating trade war.

The state of US/China trade relations continues to be very strained, with China slowly but steadily hiking the Yuan/Dollar peg (devaluing its currency) which has enraged our president. Trump has recently said that the September US/China trade meeting might not take place. Our president has also indicated that he's not ready to cut a deal yet.

Goldman Sachs now says it doesn't expect a trade deal by the end of 2020 which caused the bank's economists to cut their Q4 GDP growth estimate by 0.2% to 1.8%.

Moody's Analytics similarly doesn't expect a trade deal by the end of next year and estimates the following probabilities

35% chance 10% tariffs go up on September 1st and remain in place through the end of 2020

25% chance those tariffs go up to 25%

20% chance of full-blown trade war (25% tariffs on all Chinese imports and 25% tariffs on EU car parts)

20% chance of a trade deal by the end of 2020

Based on the latest deterioration in the trade situation I consider those estimates reasonable and am also not expecting a trade deal to be reached anytime soon.

Moody's does think that the "Trump Put" might cause a delay in the tariffs should the stock market suffer enough to scare the President about his 2020 re-election chances (some tariffs have just been delayed until December 15th). However, Moody's doesn't think that any delay will be permanent and thus has little hope for a final resolution to the trade war in Trump's first term.

The good news is that Moody's earlier estimate of the potential effects of a full-blown trade war (worst case scenario) is a 1.8% annual hit to GDP (measured off 2018's 2.9% growth). This means that Moody's thinks that if everything breaks down we might see about 1.1% GDP growth in 2020.

And as far as I've seen -1.8% annual slower growth is the most severe estimate from economists.

Bloomberg estimates that the peak negative effect on growth will be -0.6%, and that won't come until Q4 2021, and only if 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports go up, and stay in place during that time. Given that the next election might see a change in president, who has indicated he'd take a very different approach to trade (join with US allies to go to WTO with our complaints against China's practices), it seems unlikely that 25% tariffs would be in place that long.

This might explain why according to BNP Paribas chief U.S. economist Daniel Ahn "An additional 25 point rate cut from the Fed should be sufficient to offset an escalation even to the full 25% tariff rate on the remaining Chinese imports."

The Fed is now expected to cut rates at least once, likely twice, (Moody's assumes two more cuts and then hold through 2020). This means that no recession is likely (supported by current macroeconomic data and trends) in 2020 or 2021. Or more specifically, the probability of a recession beginning within the next year is about 41%, based on the yield-curve and a model created by the Cleveland Fed and Haver Analytics.

But this brings me to the other two kinds of risks income investors need to consider when pondering buying 3M today. A 14% discount to historical fair value means that you're unlikely to lose money in the long-term because you're not overpaying for the company at $162 per share.

However, in the short-term even undervalued dividend kings and Super SWANs like this can fall hard and fast.

3M, JNJ, Dividend Aristocrats and Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

3M fell 17% during the late 2018 correction, a recession scare that caused the largest decline in stocks in 10 years. The dividend aristocrats fell 15.6%, and even super defensive JNJ, which was up about 5% in mid-December, ended up plunging about 20% within a matter of weeks.

This shows the importance of proper asset allocation, specifically owning enough non-correlated assets like cash/bonds, to sell at stable/appreciating prices to meet expenses. Retirees on some form of the 4% rule were in for a shock if they thought that quality dividend stocks, like JNJ or 3M, the bluest of blue chips, were actual bond alternatives back in December.

In contrast, those owning MINT, SCHZ, or SPTL, the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings owns in 10% amounts in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio, saw those assets do what they were supposed to (rise 1.8%).

And while it's true that 3M, like most dividend aristocrats and kings, is a proven market beater, and generally less volatile over the long-term), in the short-term, any stock can experience periods of intense negative volatility.

3M Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MMM

3M, even factoring in the current bear market, has managed to beat the market by 1.1% annually for 33 years, and with 42% less volatility over time.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MMM

As one might expect from a superior quality company, its average rolling returns are consistently above those of the S&P 500, across all time frames.

But long-term results only tell us what's likely to happen over many years, not what's going to happen in much shorter time periods.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MMM

There is no question that 3M is among the elite when it comes to quality dividend growth stocks. But "sleep well at night" does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast" nor does it mean guaranteed short-term profits.

In the past 33 years, investors had to wait as long as three years to break even from 3M bear markets(from July 2004 to May 2007) even factoring in their safe and steadily rising dividends.

This is why it's so important to never invest money you'll need within three to five years. You never know when a bear market might strike and force you to sell assets to meet expenses (why bonds are essential for most people).

And even outside of bear markets, we can't forget that 3M can be very volatile, including numerous one-month corrections.

September 1986: -10.5% (market -8.3%)

October 1987 (Black Monday): -27.8% (market -21.7%)

August 1990 (recession): -12.1% (market -9.0%)

December 1997: -15.8% (market up 1.7%)

June 1998: -11.3% (market up 4.1%)

December 1998: -11.7% (market up 5.8%)

September 2002: -12.0% (market -10.9%)

May 2005: -10.8% (market -1.9%)

July 2006: -12.8% (market up 0.6%)

June 2008: -10.4% (market -8.4%)

December 2008: -14.0% (market up 1.1%)

February 2009: -14.6% (market - 10.7%)

May 2010: -10.0% (market - 8.0%)

September 2011: -13.5% (market -7.0%)

April 2018: -11.5% (market up 0.4%)

May 2019: -15.0% (market -6.4%)

Note how many times 3M has suffered a double-digit decline in a single month, and also how many times it's underperformed the market during such times. What's more I've bolded the months in which the market was up, sometimes nearly 6%, while 3M was crashing.

Keep these periods in mind, whenever bears talk about how "3M is broken" and its glory days are permanently behind it. Such claims are nothing new and have been made for decades, anytime this legendary dividend king has run into a rough patch.

I don't mean to point out such historical volatility to scare you out of owning 3M. I merely offer this history to drive home the point that anyone owning any stock, no matter its quality, needs to keep in mind the guaranteed fact that at some point in the future, even the SWANiest of blue chips will suffer gutwrenching volatility.

You must be prepared for this, which is why the Dividend Kings motto is "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always".

The essence of our strategy is the Buffett/Munger inspired strategy of "win by not losing". This means buying quality companies at fair value (or better) and then trusting in proper risk management/asset allocation to give us the time we need for our companies to prove us right.

Bottom Line: For Long-Term Investors Not Scared Of The Trade War, 3M Is One Of The Best Dividend Kings You Can Buy Today

I am not a market timer and have no idea what stocks in general, or 3M, in particular, will do next. All I can offer readers is a fundamentals driven analysis of one of the highest quality dividend kings, and point out that today 3M is the most undervalued member of this legendary group, and offering the highest very safe yield.

What's more, from its 14% discount to fair value, 3M offers the best long-term return potential, 12% to 19% CAGR over the next five years.

This is what has earned it a spot in not just my retirement portfolio but a position in two of Dividend Kings' four model portfolios.

My recommendation of 3M today is NOT a "guarantee the stock is going to soar and beat the market over the next 12 months." The historical fair value of $188 is NOT a "12-month price target" merely my best estimate of what the company is worth today.

Only over the long-term (5+ years) does short-term noise gets drowned out by fundamentals. 3M's impeccable quality and solid high single-digit to low double-digit growth potential are likely to serve patient income investors well over the long-term. In the meantime, you get to enjoy the highest yield of any dividend king, which happens to be one of the highest the company has offered over the past quarter-century.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.