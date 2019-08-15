Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising

As Walmart (NYSE:WMT), the world’s largest retailer, gears up its e-commerce business, the company stands to gain from a potentially lucrative but as yet relatively untapped revenue stream: digital advertising.

Online advertising is a growth market; digital ad spending worldwide is forecast to rise 17.6% in 2019, reaching US$ 333.25 billion, and for the first time, will account for roughly half of the global ad market.

The upward trend is expected to continue, with online ad spend expected to account for 60.5% of total media ad spending by 2023, according to eMarketer.

It could be said that the growth in digital advertising has been partly driven by increasing internet penetration and social media penetration, which triggered an ongoing shift towards digital advertising from traditional media, such as television, radio and print.

This could explain why Google (GOOG, GOOGL), which grew to be the world’s largest search engine, helped in part by rising internet usage, also became the world’s largest digital ad seller, while Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which rose to be the world’s largest social media network, helped in part by rising social media usage, became the world’s second-largest digital ad seller.

Now, as e-commerce usage grows worldwide, e-commerce advertising is gaining momentum, with Zenith Media, owned by French advertising group Publicis, predicting that e-commerce advertising will add about US$ 100 billion of new money to the global advertising market.

At about 15.2% of total retail sales, according to estimates from Internet Retailer, e-commerce usage worldwide is considerably lower than the global internet usage (which has an estimated 57% penetration rate, according to Internet World Stats) and the global social network penetration rate (which is estimated at 45%, according to estimates from Hootsuite), which suggests plenty of runway for e-commerce advertising in the years ahead.

In the United States, where Walmart derives much of its revenue (accounting for 65% of total sales in 2019), digital ad spend will reach 54.2% in 2019, up from 48.6% in 2018.

There is ample potential for online ad spend growth in the U.S., which lags countries such as China, Norway and the UK, where digital ad spend accounts for more than 60% of total media ad spend. And e-commerce advertising could potentially contribute to this growth; as in the rest of the world, at 89% and 81% respectively, internet penetration and social network penetration usage in the United States is higher than e-commerce usage; in 2018, just about 14.3% of total retail sales in the U.S. were online sales, according to Internet Retailer, up from 13% in 2017 and 11.6% in 2016.

According to a report commissioned by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and conducted by PwC, internet advertising revenues in the U.S. surpassed US$ 100 billion for the first time to reach US$ 107.5 billion in 2018, a 21.8% increase from 2017 revenue of US$ 88.3 billion. Revenue from commerce has been highlighted as a key driver of this growth.

Meanwhile, studies from eMarketer echo the same view; the U.S. retail industry has been dominating the U.S. digital ad business over the past few years and is expected to continue its dominance this year. Retailers are projected to spend US$ 27.58 billion on digital ads, up 17% over last year, representing about 21% of U.S. digital ad spending.

Retail brands spend far more than any other industry on digital advertising because, in retail, it’s increasingly about winning in search. If you’re a retailer, you want to make sure that your store, ecommerce site, or page within Amazon, pops up in Google’s search results. That competition is driving up the rates for search.



- Patricia Orsini, eMarketer senior analyst

In a February 2019 survey conducted by performance advertising software vendor Nanigans and Advertiser Perceptions, half of those surveyed were planning to spend more of their ad budget with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), with an average planned increase of 25%.

Meanwhile, a survey of 50 senior US ad buyers by investment firm Cowen revealed that Amazon will take more digital ad dollars away from Google and Facebook.

As is the case in the world online advertising market, Google and Facebook have so far been the biggest beneficiaries of America’s growing online ad spend. With U.S. ecommerce penetration on the rise, however, Amazon, which is America’s (and the world’s) largest online retailer, has been increasingly taking a growing share of the digital advertising revenue pie. It is expected to take as much as 14% of total U.S. digital ad sales, up from about 9% in 2019, according to figures from Business Insider Intelligence based on eMarketer data.

Consequently, eMarketer projects the combined share of the Google-Facebook duopoly will decline even as revenues grow.

Amazon doesn’t break out ad revenue, but it is the biggest part of the company’s “Other” category; the company generated more than US$ 10 billion in ad revenue in 2018, up 117% YoY.

Although this makes up just a small fraction of Amazon’s revenue, which amounted to over US$ 230 billion in 2018, it has emerged as one of the company’s most promising new business segments. And with the company accounting for nearly half (47%) of total U.S. ecommerce sales and 5% of the total U.S. retail market according to eMarketer, it is likely to remain the king of digital advertising among its retail rivals.

While Amazon makes big strides in America’s promising ecommerce advertising market, Walmart, the world’s largest retailer by revenue (generating more than double Amazon’s revenue), has yet to tap this potentially lucrative opportunity, with Walmart Media (Walmart’s digital advertising arm) being just a “tiny” business segment for the retail giant, according to CEO Doug McMillon. Amazon is estimated to monetize 16% of its searches on its site compared to just 1% for Walmart, according to a report by Gartner, suggesting ample potential for Walmart to grow this business segment. Although late to the game, Walmart has several advantages that could help it gain share in the years to come.

After years of languid performance in the fast-growing e-commerce sector, the company has finally been showing solid results recently, with online sales growing at double-digit rates over the past few quarters.

Over the past few quarters, Walmart’s ecommerce growth has been consistently outpacing that of its biggest competitor, Amazon.

This has helped the company position itself as America’s second-most popular online retailer, with millions of visitors visiting its retail site every month.

A greater number of online shoppers has also helped lure an increasing number of sellers to Walmart’s marketplace platform...

... which has helped increase the number of products available on its platform.

With Walmart successfully building out an expanding online ecosystem of products, sellers and shoppers, it has thereby created fertile ground to offer advertising space on its platform (audience size and the target audience being active on Amazon ranked among the top three reasons advertisers advertise on Amazon, according to a February 2019 survey by Nanigans and Advertiser Perceptions).

Walmart offers unique advantages in the retail digital advertising space; part of the reason for the company’s e-commerce success is due to its omnichannel retail strategy, which sees the retailer leverage its massive network of physical stores to offer customers a seamless shopping experience both offline and online, including mobile.

Boasting a network of over 4,700 physical stores which reaches about 90% of the U.S. population (about 90% of Americans live within 15 miles of a Walmart), the company’s physical store network has been identified as an important competitive advantage in omnichannel retailing operations, such as e-commerce pickup and support services.

Walmart was the leading omnichannel retailer with the most omnichannel features and strong execution, according to Internet Retailers’ 2019 Omnichannel report.

The company’s advantage as a leading omnichannel retailer could prove to be an advantage as it ramps up its digital ad business. With about 300 million shoppers visiting its stores every month and millions more visiting its online stores, according to Forrester Research, Walmart draws in more people than Amazon, Google or Facebook.

And with the retailer having made aggressive moves to integrate its digital and physical store operations to offer a seamless shopping experience, it has been able to harvest data from online and offline sales and couple this data with analytical tools to promote itself as a digital advertising platform that could measure omnichannel advertising effectiveness.

With an unrivaled physical store network where 85% of U.S. retail sales take place (Walmart operated more than 4,500 stores in the U.S., far higher than Kroger (NYSE:KR), which operates about 2,800 stores, Target (NYSE:TGT), which operates about 1,800 stores, and Amazon, which has less than 1,000 Whole Foods stores) and a growing online retail platform (Walmart surpassed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to emerge as the number three online retailer in the U.S., according to eMarketer, behind only Amazon and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)), Walmart’s ability to gather and analyze its vast trove of first-party online and offline consumer behavior and purchase data could prove to be a major differentiator in the digital advertising space.

Industry experts say that companies with deep pockets and large amounts of customer data are best positioned to challenge the Google-Facebook digital advertising duopoly; like Amazon, which has made great strides in the digital ad space, Walmart has both of those ingredients.

The near-term impact to Walmart’s top line is likely to be minimal. Amazon, whose digital advertising offering is still at an early stage and is relatively less matured compared to Google and Facebook (a survey by Marin Software revealed that among those surveyed, 37% found Amazon’s campaign tools are “not optimal” and 23% cited Amazon’s reporting features as “not as established” as other channels), generates just about 4% of its revenue (equal to about US$ 10 billion) from digital advertising. Even if Walmart manages to match Amazon’s digital advertising revenue (which is highly unlikely in the near term considering the fact that Amazon is America’s online retailing market leader by a wide margin and has a first-mover advantage among its retail rivals), that would account for just about 2% of Walmart’s revenue of about US$ 514 billion in 2018.

However, with digital advertising being an asset-light, margin-heavy business, it could potentially help partially offset losses associated with Walmart’s fledgling ecommerce business (which is estimated to be more than US$ 1 billion this year on revenues of US$ 21-22 billion, a significant amount relative to the US$ 7.2 billion net income generated last year).

Amazon is able to offset lower margins of its eCommerce business with higher-margin businesses such as AWS. The lack of a comparable high-margin business leaves Walmart at a relative competitive disadvantage compared to Amazon. It is not clear whether Walmart’s digital advertising business could be as profitable as AWS, but at the very least, it may help plug this gap to some extent.

In the long run, however, there is potential for digital advertising to emerge as a noteworthy revenue contributor for Walmart as the e-commerce digital advertising industry matures; consider Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which is the world’s third-largest digital ad company, and China’s biggest with a market share that is twice as big as that of rivals Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Alibaba generates more than 60% of its revenue from advertising through its advertising platform Alimama (eMarketer estimates Alibaba will rake in US$ 30.5 billion in digital advertising revenue in 2019, more than twice that of Amazon’s), so it is not far-fetched to say that Walmart’s ad business, which is currently very tiny relative to the size of its retail operations, carries promising potential.

