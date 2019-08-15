'Domestic Selling, Foreign Buying' Says S&P 500 Price Data

By creating an "open to close" and "close to open" strategy, we can estimate the impact of foreign investment on stocks.

Most of us watch the market by day and sleep by night, hoping that no events on the other side of the globe will wreck our portfolio by sunrise. Typically, U.S. equities move about as much from the hours of 4:00 PM ET to 9:30 AM as they do during the day. This seems to be particularly true lately; a bad economic report out of China or a late-night Trump tweet later and we awake to a 2%+ drop in equities.

What if we separated these two time periods and analyzed them separately? Can we derive a trading strategy or market signal by looking at performance trends over each time period? As I will demonstrate in this article, I believe we can.

Typically, night time market action comes from Eurasian buying or selling while day time action comes from U.S. or Latin American buying or selling. This is interesting because we can make the hypothesis that night market action can be used as a proxy for foreign investment flows. Of course, that is not completely true as U.S. investors trade after-hours, but it can be shown that after-hours activity is more correlated to EX-US markets than daytime activity.

The Market Used to Love the Night

Let's break the S&P 500 (SPY) into two separate factors: close to open performance, and open to close performance. Here is a chart of those two since 1994 using the ETF SPY:

If you followed the "Buy the close sell the open" strategy since 1994, you would currently be up about 500%. If you bought the open and sold the close every day, you'd barely be breaking even. So, of course, one should buy the close and short the open correct? Maybe, here are the results of that strategy:

As you can see, the strategy performed extremely well during the late 90s' tech-bubble and has since delivered little performance since. There may be a few reasons for this. The most clear being the fall in trading costs that made the strategy feasible on behalf of quantitative funds. In the 90s when it cost roughly 0.5% to make a two-way trade you could not make a profit running this seemingly profitable strategy. As trading went electronic in the 2000s, two-way costs fell to their near-zero level today and the strategy was likely arbitraged away.

Of course, if you are a high frequency trader there is a strategy that may still work. Note the extremely high degree of mean reversion in the above strategy. After a month of strong performance, there is usually a month of weak performance and vice versa. As that pattern still appears to exist, it could make for a profitable strategy. That said, trading costs and time constraints would bar most from pursuing it.

The alternative hypothesis is that the sharp rise was due to voracious demand for up and coming U.S. technology stocks. As you will see, there is reasonable evidence for this.

Who Is the Buyer?

I've found that "Why is the market rising/falling?" is a much less powerful question than "Who is buying/selling?" Journalists seem to make up reasons for market direction. One day they will say "The market rose due to good economic news" and then hours later say "The market fell because good economic news caused rates to fall."

If they instead told us who is buying or selling we could know the market's weak spot as it is easy to understand what will cause a given buyer to sell. There is evidence to suggest we can do this through analyzing the trends in the "Open-Close" performance disparity.

Here is a chart that is essentially a zoomed-in version of the first chart with over the current bull market compared to "buy and hold." Note, I multiplied daily changes by two for the strategies to account for their "half" trading periods:

We can see here that each strategy performed about the same as buying and holding the S&P 500 on a "time-leverage-adjusted" basis. We can also see that in 2016 there was a steep drop in the "Buy close, Sell open strategy" that was matched with a steep rise in the opposing strategy. You can also see that that shift occurred ahead of and in the months following the last U.S. presidential election.

If you're very keen on charts you may also realize that the blue line is much more similar to the Russell 2000 (IWM) than is the purple line. This is demonstrated below along with the MSCI all-world ex US index (ACWX):

There is more going on in this chart than I prefer, but if you compare to the chart above you can see that the "Buy open, sell close" line is more correlated to the Russell 2000 than the S&P 500. You can also see that the "Buy close sell open" line is more correlated with the ex-US line.

Statistically speaking, the correlation between the daily change of the blue line and the Russell 2000 is 0.67 while only 0.5 for the Russell 2000 and the purple line. Further, the all-world Ex US line's daily changes has a 0.4 correlation with the purple line while a mere 0.1 correlation with the blue line.

Put simply, assets that foreign investors disproportionately buy (Ex-US assets) are correlated with the "close to open/night" performance while assets bought disproportionately by Americans (small caps) are correlated with "open to close/day" performance. In other words, day performance tells us about domestic investment and night performance tells us about overseas investment.

The Bottom Line

On the surface, that may sound obvious and not incredibly useful. Of course, investors buy during their daylight hours and that means night time U.S. equity performance will be controlled by them. It gives us a glimpse of who is doing what in the markets.

Accordingly, the ongoing rally in U.S. equities has been primarily due to investment from overseas. As seen in the Russell 2000 and in "Buy open, sell close," U.S. investors appear to be net sellers of U.S. equities while investors from Europe and Asia have been voracious buyers. This makes complete sense, the U.S. economy has been much more resilient than those across the ocean. The U.S. dollar has also been much stronger and has likely helped promote FDI inflows.

This opposite was the case in 2006-2008. While the S&P 500 eked out another 20% from 2006 to mid-2007, our "foreign investment"/"close to open" line went negative. During the same period, European equities (VGK) rose a staggering 45% and Chinese equities (FXI) rose 250%. Clearly, back then U.S. equities were the last place you wanted to be as a foreign investor.

Most importantly, the S&P 500 did not make its top until both strategies turned sour. There was also a similar case leading up to the 2000-2003 bear market, but the picture was more similar today where domestic selling began about two years ahead of foreign selling. The large rise in the "Buy close sell open"/foreign buying strategy ended in spring of 2000 right when the market peaked. A small rise continued until the following September when it fell dramatically for very unfortunate reasons and continued to decline until the market bottom of 2002.

Overall, I think there is more than enough evidence to support the hypothesis that these two "strategies" can be used to gauge domestic vs. foreign buying and selling. I'll be keeping a close eye on these charts over the following weeks. The "foreign buyer" line is currently down 4% from its mid-June peak following the recent increase in trade tensions. If it drops to perhaps 8% and no domestic buyers come in, then I'll be looking to finally short the market.

If you'd like to replicate this yourself you can do so relatively easily. You can get your "open" and "close" price data using a Google Finance function on Google sheets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.