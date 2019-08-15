Sampo: You Could 'Buy' 7% Yield

At this time, I'm not loading up more - my average buy price is below this - but this nonetheless constitutes an acceptable price for the company.

The results (though not in any way poor) combined with macro pressure sent the stock tumbling down below the €40-mark and caused it to enter my "BUY" territory.

It's no secret that Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:SAXPY) is one of my favorite Finnish holdings. The company not only represents my way to gain exposure to Scandinavian banking giant Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) (OTCPK:NRDEF) but also exposure to the Scandinavian insurance market due to ownership of If Insurance, Mandatum Life, Topdanmark (OTCPK:TPDKY) and others. The company represents almost 3% of my portfolio at current value, and I don't foresee any reason to change this.

The company recently reported the second quarterly results. In doing so, they also cemented the special dividend I discussed in my previous Sampo-article, "Sampo: A Hold Following Special Dividend And Quarterly Earnings ".

Follow me as I update my thesis regarding Sampo, and give a quick rundown as to why the stock is a "BUY" at this time unless you're already at a high exposure to the company.

2Q19 - Positive results and a special dividend

Main news first. The special dividend has been confirmed, and the date has been set.

Sampo plc’s Board of Directors has today, as planned and previously announced on 13 June 2019, resolved to distribute an extra dividend in the form of Nordea Bank Abp shares. Each shareholder will receive 1 Nordea share for each 10 Sampo shares. Fractional entitlements to Nordea shares resulting from the distribution ratio will not be distributed in the form of shares, but an equivalent amount will be compensated to shareholders in cash. The ex-dividend date is 8 August 2019 and the record date 9 August 2019. The payment date is 12 August 2019 for the share dividend and 16 August 2019 for the cash compensation.

(Source: Sampo IR)

Because of the drop seen in Nordea's common share over the past 2 months, it won't be as much in terms of cash as previously expected, but this isn't something that actually bothers me. I'll take the share and hold onto them, for the first time making me a shareholder of Nordea itself directly.

Onto the company's 2Q19 results. The following highlights/results were recorded during the quarter.

Excellent profit before tax, coming in at a 16% increase compared to 2Q18 (if one-offs related to Mandatum, sales of businesses and other one-time effects are excluded)

A combined ratio of 83% for the quarter, and a 1H19 combined ratio of 84.7% for the insurance business as a whole. This is the best result ever in terms of combined ratios.

IF insurance especially grew at a rate of 4.3% in local currencies. TopDanmark came in with excellent results as well, with combined ratios below 80%

The business of Sampo is 75% insurance today and as of 2Q19 - making them truly an "Insurance group", and making their part-ownership of Nordea and the profits earned from there less of influence than it once might have been.

So, profitability and ratios in the insurance business are higher than ever before. Sampo is positively humming.

Why this drop?

(Source: Google Finance)

Well, the culprit is named Nordea. As we know, Swedish banking (well, a lot of international banking too), hasn't been running all that great as of late. Nordea is no exception - they've announced that they'll probably do a dividend cut.

Sampo's view and the CEO's view which we can read from the transcript is divided. As a Nordea customer, one can be truly happy with the bank's offerings and services - as I am personally.

As an owner, one really can't be happy with the results. The CEO had this to say:

Nordea needs to improve both revenue and cost. And it is our view as a shareholder that the cost targets, in particular, should be more ambitious than the ones Nordea is now communicating. It is essential for Nordea to operate on a clear lower cost income ratio in their retail business as well as it's clearly important for them to meet higher ROE targets in their wholesale and commercial banking divisions.

(Source: 2Q19 Earnings call transcript)

Which echoes my own thoughts on Nordea - as well as other Swedish banks currently on the market. However, the more central question isn't how Nordea's results were during the last quarter, which leads to the current drop, but rather how the Nordea results and the lowering of their dividend will affect Sampo - and Sampo's own dividend.

As a whole, however, Sampo performed extremely well during 2Q19. Results for the insurance business were record-high, and it seems we can expect more improvements during the coming quarters - signs point to increased sales from distribution partners as well as record-high reserves in Mandatum Life.

Sampo's dividend

Sampo is one of the safest high-yield companies I own - insofar as I consider an insurance and banking holding/investment company safe. At a current YoC of ~7% at share prices of 37-38€/share, the yield alone can seem extremely appealing. My yield for the position is around 7.2%.

However, a significant portion of Sampo's dividend originates from Nordea, which has announced intentions to cut/adjust the dividend for 2019/2020. Naturally, Sampo needs to plan and adjust for this.

Over the past few years, not just quarters, Sampo's P&C business in insurance has had some truly record years. The extra dividends from these businesses are expected in turn to be very high. In addition, Sampo will generate excess capital from how it calculates its solvency rating as a result of the sub-20% ownership stake in Nordea.

In short, the combination of these factors has CEO, Mr. Stadigh, communicate that Sampo does not intend, nor sees a need to adjust the current guidance, dividend payout or dividend growth.

The company perspective is that any shortfalls from Nordea's dividend will be more than weighed up by positive results from the insurance business and other business units. In addition, if looking at the financial filings of Sampo, we see almost €700M in liquidity buffers available for Sampo in the parent. While the company understandably won't commit to any concrete answer, the company does comment that it has many other instruments to weigh up a potential dividend loss from Nordea, with this buffer as one of them.

The liquidity buffer in the parent will also, during coming quarters, increase even further to ~€800M, making the liquidity in the company considering that no new investments are currently on the horizon, a very small issue indeed.

The CEO even goes on record as saying during earnings that he is "absolutely sure" that the company will continue current guidance, and provide a moderate dividend increase for 2019-2020, indicating even if that dividend temporarily would bring Payout ratio to 100%+, due to his confidence in the company's overall business.

In short, this contributor considers a lowered dividend from Sampo, regardless of a dividend cut from Nordea, unlikely.

Thesis

Sampo had an excellent 2Q19, with Nordea's announced dividend readjustment/cut causing rating houses and bank to drop recommendation and target share price for Sampo, because of the company's ownership of Nordea.

Because of the insecurity seen in Nordea and consequently, in Sampo, this has lead to an opportunity in terms of valuation, if you consider the Nordea issue unlikely to affect Sampo's long term (3-30 years) performance (as I do).

In previous articles, I considered Sampo a buy below €40/share. I still consider this recommendation and stance to be valid, provided that you share the sentiments and expectations for the company.

Because of my own relative exposure to Sampo, I'm unwilling at this point to extend my position any further - both due to the exposure to the company as well as to finance as a sector itself. However, I do consider today's share price relevant for those who are looking to initiate a position in the company - and because of this, my rating changes to "BUY" at this time.

Sampo is among the most well-managed insurance groups/companies in all of Scandinavia, and I consider them excellent regardless of their strong stake in Nordea (which may prove to be somewhat a liability if Nordea stumbles). Long-term I believe this company to be more than fine. More details on the company's specifics can be found in my previous articles, among others in the article " Sampo: State-Owned Dividends From Scandinavia " for those interested.

Otherwise, a strong 2Q19 and continued strong financial performance regardless of Nordea effects make this company a "BUY".

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of today, my recommendation for Sampo at a price of ~€37-€38 is a "BUY". I recommend careful position sizing as the company may experience further weakness due to a Nordea dividend cut and/or further weakness in the financial sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAXPY, SAXPF, NRBAY, NRDEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I have not previously been LONG Nordea, but due to a share-based dividend, I now own a small, direct position the bank.