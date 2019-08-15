Houston, We Have A Huge, Historical, Problem

But there's nothing else like Denmark!

The US is now joining many other respected economies, where most if not the entire yield curve has inverted.

The US Treasury 10-2 Yield spread has just inverted for the first time since 2007. Recall, this has been the most reliable indicator ahead of a recession for decades.

That's folks, the time has come for the last man standing to fall like all others before him.

In case you've missed it, we live in a crazy world, and there's no better place to witness this than take a closer look at monetary madness around the world.

Germany (EWG) is proving that even if your entire yield curve is already in negative territory, that is no protection against inversion. That's exactly what is happening to the 10-year/3-month spread right now.

Let's move to the UK (EWU) where the 2s/10s yield curve just inverted for the first time since 2008.

And that, folks, is happening even before a no-deal Brexit!

Staying within the British empire/monarchy...

Canada (EWC), where "only" 87% of the Canadian yield curve is now inverted. This 87% level completely dwarfs the levels prior to the global financial crisis and it's only 2% away from the peak of the housing bubble.

But the ultimate winner of this "monetary madness" contest is undoubtedly Denmark (EDEN) where commercial banks are now offering negative mortgage rates. Yes, you got it right: Banks in Denmark are now paying customers to take mortgages.

I haven't seen the accompanying advertising campaign, but may I suggest: "Buy a House - and We Will Pay for it!"?

D-DAY, Doomsday, Armageddon - call it whatever you like - has arrived!

As I type this article, the US (SPY) 10-year/2-year spread has just inverted for the first time since August 2007, turning the ultimate indicator of an upcoming recession on!

It's a new era!

There are exceptions, but in most cases a recession appears within 12 months since the 10-2 spread is inverting.

Will this time be different? I don't know. I'm not a... Fortune Teller...

However, I do know that in the vicious circle we're stuck in - which includes trade war, currency war, geopolitical tension, slowing global economy, financial crises, etc. - I'm way more into ensuring that my portfolio is well-positioned to weather what might be a nearby recession, than be enthusiastic (or anxious) about the trade war moving to the next stage along the repeating cycle.

Trade accordingly, make sure you know how to play defense (not only offense), and be very minded how your portfolio is positioned. It's a new, different, ball game, and those who pick the wrong team (asset class) or the wrong team members (specific investments) may find themselves getting defeated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.