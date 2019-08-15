Mednax: Don't Get Seduced By Cash Flow, The Business Model Is Breaking Down

The stock is already down over 75% from its high point. The company's best hope is that it can get acquired by private equity, which can fix its flawed business model away from the public eye.

These acquisitions have resulted in a huge build-up of goodwill on its balance sheet, which is in danger of being impaired as employment and non-compete contracts with physicians expire.

Investment Thesis

Mednax Inc. (MD) has lost 75% of its market cap since January 2016. The company has been piling up debt since then to keep up its roll-up growth strategy and to buy back shares. However, unless it is acquired, it appears to be doomed, as I expect a tsunami of write-downs will hit when physicians who sold their practices to Mednax become free agents. These physicians freed from their employment contracts will either require much higher salaries to keep on working for Mednax or will be replaced with more expensive physicians. The goodwill associated with buying their practices will have to be written down, while at the same time cash flow will start to dry up due to higher employment expense. The stock should be avoided. Investors already in the stock should sell and wait on the sidelines.

The Investment

Mednax Inc. is a professional services organization that supplies physician services for hospitals and ambulatory care centers (ASC) in the areas of newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and tele-radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of the end of 2018, it had 4214 physicians in association or employment. The company first grew by rolling up pediatric neo-natal care practices (hospitals retain Mednax to staff their neonatal Intensive Care Units) and has later branched out into rolling up anesthesiologist practices and now into radiology. Mednax acquires practices and administers these practices to contract with hospitals, ASCs, third-party payers (HMOs and Medicare/Medicaid) to provide physician services. It locks the doctors from whom it bought the practices into an employment agreement and non-compete agreement for a period of time.

Operating Data

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Number of physicians 4,214 4,083 3,617 3,240 2,625 Number of births 793,918 808,465 807,285 803,311 799,868 NICU admissions 113,485 112,965 112,184 111,407 108,978 NICU patient days 1,977,516 1,990,521 1,977,204 1,960,768 1,919,579 Number of anesthesia cases 1,844,451 1,924,952 1,827,194 1,533,089 1,284,149 Number of radiology studies 11,505,524 10,166,227 5,755,853 5,317,309

About 70% of the revenues are from Managed Care Organizations and 24% from Government (Medicare/Medicaid). While top line growth continues, Mednax’s bottom line has come under cost pressures since 2016, and lately dipping into negative territory. This has caused the stock price to decline rapidly. Mednax took a non-cash impairment charge of $285 million in Q1-2019 and another $50 million in Q2-2019 for its MedData software business, which is in the process of being divested.

Free cash flow, while down, remains quite strong. With the rapid decline in stock price, the stock has a free cash yield of 16%.

The decrease in stock price is being driven by the decline in profitability. Operating margins have declined from well over 20% to ~10%. The company has taken on increasing leverage and is now carrying 1.73 billion in debt. The debt is being used mainly to fund share repurchases. Unfortunately, the share repurchases were done at much high share prices, resulting in huge destruction in value.

The debt-to-EBITDA ratio is around 3.9. Long-term debt is in the form of Senior Notes, with $0.75 billion maturing in 2023 and $1 billion maturing in 2027. Interest expenses are running at around 120 billion per year, which is quite manageable, as EBITDA is over $550 million a year.

The problem

When you look at the assets side of Mednax’s balance sheet, you notice the huge chunk of intangible asset (goodwill) which dominates everything else. It’s a legacy of buying physician practices and capitalizing them on the balance sheet.

However, what are medical practices really but employment contracts? Companies like Mednax have a lot of cash flow but have huge intangible assets. Jim Chanos, the famed short-seller, has been shorting these firms. Basically, his thesis is that firms like Mednax are buying practices (which are essentially employment contracts) and capitalizing them. This capital then remains on the balance sheet as goodwill, which is only amortized over 30-50 years. This, however, does not correspond to the life of the non-compete/employment contract, which is much shorter (likely in the range of 3-5 years). However, Mednax does not disclose how long the physicians are bound to the company when it buys their practice. Once the physician becomes a free agent, you have to pay him or her a lot more to remain with Mednax or replace them at a much higher cost. (In general, courts are generally very reluctant to enforce non-compete clauses if they feel they are anti-competitive.) At that time, the company will be forced to write down the goodwill, as the practice is basically "spent." This will create a mini tsunami of write-downs, which will impair GAAP profits. At the same time, higher wage costs will drown the cash flow.

As can be seen in the chart below, Intangible Assets (an oxymoron, in my opinion) has been growing much faster than EBITDA over all time periods. It stands to reason that this cannot continue forever. The "asset" is producing diminishing returns. It is interesting that for the first time ever, Mednax has written down a material part of its goodwill ($285 million) this year. $4.36 billion still to go.

Surprisingly, in spite of the huge drop in share price, there are no insider purchases until recently. In August 2019, for the first time in over a year, a member of the Board of Directors bought $8.1 million worth of shares. This is a significant bet. Does this mean that Mednax shares are finally decently valued? Without clarity on the goodwill issue and without a turnaround in operating margins, I think it’s a question without an answer and the short thesis holds. I would like to see a lot more insider buying by both officers and directors to feel comfortable. Management needs to disclose a lot more about the employment contracts they hold with the physicians whose practices the company is buying out. Otherwise, investors will assume the worst and keep the stock under pressure.

If the short thesis laid out above is even partially true, Mednax's best hope is that it can get acquired by private equity, which can fix its flawed business model away from the public eye. A similar company, Envision Healthcare, was acquired by KKR & Co. (KKR) last year for 10 times EV/EBITDA. Mednax is currently at 8 times EV/EBITDA.

