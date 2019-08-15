RFI: Diversified, Low-Risk REIT CEF, 6.80% Yield, Market-Beating Shareholder Returns

The fund mostly invests in high-quality, low-risk assets, which reduces volatility and means the fund performs particularly well during bear markets.

Three months ago, I wrote about the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), which I believed to be a particularly strong CEF and one that offered a diversified portfolio of real estate holdings, a strong distribution yield, and market-beating total shareholder returns. The fund has performed quite well since the writing of that article, and it is up by more than 18% since. Although I really like the fund, its use of leverage means it is a somewhat risky investment and one that will almost certainly underperform in case of a recession. Leveraged funds are simply not appropriate or ideal for many investors and readers here at Seeking Alpha, many of which are looking for more conservative investments to generate income in their retirement.

In light of the above, I decided to look for and write about a very similar fund with a remarkably similar value proposition but with no leverage: the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI). This fund, administered by the same company, offers investors the same set of diversified real estate holdings, market-beating total shareholder returns, strong 6.80% distribution yield, and uses no leverage. RFI is an incredibly attractive investment opportunity, compares favorably to its peers in most relevant metrics, and is particularly well-suited for more risk-averse income investors and those wishing to avoid highly leveraged investments.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Cohen & Steers

Distribution Yield: 6.80%

Expense Ratio: 0.89%

Total Returns CAGR since Inception: 10.0%

Holdings: 114

Fund Overview - U.S. REIT CEF - High-Quality Assets

RFI is a CEF focusing on common and preferred shares from U.S. REITs. The fund is administered by Cohen & Steers, global investment managers focusing on - fittingly - real estate, income securities, and real assets. It is actively managed, so shareholder returns and portfolio risk are strongly dependent on management's decisions, capabilities, and the fund's investment strategy. RFI's managers have, as we shall soon see, proven themselves more than capable of successfully managing the fund and in delivering market-beating total shareholder returns at a lower level of risk than its peers.

RFI's overall asset allocation strategy, as that of the company's other REIT funds, is generally quite conservative. It focuses on high-quality assets and holdings from the lowest-risk industry sectors in the U.S. real estate market, including infrastructure, apartments and data centers. Although the fund also invests in some more speculative holdings and sectors, such as shopping centers, these investments comprise a small percentage of its total holdings. This ensures that RFI is reasonably well-diversified across industries and geographical regions, but tilted towards higher-quality and lower-risk assets and sectors. Preferred share investments, which generally offer safer dividends but little possibility of substantial capital appreciation, comprise 15% of the fund's holdings. Taking the above into consideration, I believe RFI to be a relatively low-risk fund.

(Source: RFI Factsheet)

On a more negative note, RFI's holdings themselves are somewhat concentrated, with the fund's top ten investments comprising 44% of its total value. On the other hand, its holdings are generally very high-quality names, including American Tower Corporation (AMT), Prologis (PLD), and Equinix (EQIX). RFI's choice of holdings leads, once again, to a very safe, low-risk fund, although I would have preferred if the fund's holdings were a bit less concentrated.

(Source: RFI Factsheet)

As mentioned previously, RFI doesn't use leverage, which is quite rare for a CEF. Its lack of leverage serves to lower investor risk and volatility, but should lead to lower long-term total shareholder returns relative to most other CEFs.

RFI's diversified, high-quality holdings plus lack of leverage means the fund is about as risky as most other broad-based equity market and REIT indexes - a very positive accomplishment, and extremely beneficial for the fund's shareholders.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Distribution Analysis - Strong Yield

RFI currently offers investors an incredibly attractive 6.80% distribution yield, payable monthly. The fund's yield compares favorably to those of most REITs and REIT index funds, but is comparable to those of most REIT CEFs:

Data by YCharts

CEFs, unlike most ETFs, generally distribute more cash to shareholders than their underlying holdings actually generate. As such, CEF distribution yields can sometimes be misleading, and investors in CEFs should always take a close look at a fund's distribution coverage, distribution policy, and other pertinent information.

SEC yields, which measure the dividends plus interest generated by the underlying holdings of a fund minus applicable fees and interest, provide a simple way for investors to analyze and compare a fund's ability to generate cash and, as such, are one of my prefered metrics when analyzing CEFs. RFI currently has a SEC yield of 2.16%, quite low, and much lower than the fund's 6.80% distribution yield. Remember that RFI mostly invests in higher-quality REITs which, understandably, generally offer lower dividend yields. It would be very difficult for the fund to generate a 6.80% yield by investing in extremely high-quality assets, so the fact that they don't actually accomplish this is easy to understand.

RFI's lackluster distribution coverage is easily explained by the fund's distribution policy. RFI's managers intend for the fund to distribute both dividends and long-term capital gains back to shareholders. The fund can very easily generate enough in capital gains to sustain its current distribution and, most importantly, it has done just that in the past:

(Source: CEFData.com)

All things considered, this is a reasonable distribution policy, as it maximises the fund's distribution yield (which investors love!), avoids destructive return of capital distributions, and ensures that the fund's NAV remains relatively constant across the years.

Data by YCharts

I also took a look at the company's latest semi-annual report, and the results were basically the same. RFI's net investment income, basically dividends plus interest payments, only covers less than a third of the fund's distributions to shareholders, consistent with the company's SEC yield:

(Source: RFI 2018 Annual Report)

As a final note, prospective investors should take into consideration the tax implications of the fund's distributions. Different types of distributions are taxed differently, and their treatment also varies according to the investment vehicle used. Consider the tax implications of investing in RFI before doing so.

Peer and Market Comparison

RFI's total shareholder returns have been relatively good across most relevant time periods. Double-digit annual returns are common, and the fund has averaged 10% annual returns since inception. It has outperformed both REIT indexes and broader stock market indexes since inception, but only barely:

Data by YCharts

RFI's long-term shareholder performance also compares favorably to most of its CEF peers - all of which, remember, use leverage. It was able to achieve greater performance at a lower cost and risk than its peers, a huge positive for the fund's shareholders:

Data by YCharts

RFI's shareholder performance was also comparatively strong during the past financial crisis, although the situation is a bit complicated. On the one hand, the fund's high-quality holdings plus superior asset allocation strategy meant its NAV barely declined in the years after the crisis:

Data by YCharts

RFI's performance looks even better when compared to its CEF peers, as leverage significantly hampered shareholder performance during the crisis for these funds:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, negative market sentiment plus fund outflows caused RFI's share price to decline by more than its NAV, so shareholders saw relatively bigger losses:

Data by YCharts

Discounts narrowed in the years after the crisis, so long-term shareholders were handsomely rewarded:

Data by YCharts

Let's review. RFI's long-term shareholder performance has been outstanding, the fund almost always outperforms its peers and the broader equities/real estate markets, it performs particularly well during recessions, and it accomplishes all of this with no leverage and with lower risk and volatility. RFI is the comparatively lower-risk, higher-reward fund, and as such, is an incredibly attractive investment opportunity and one of the better choices in its peer group.

RQI Comparison - Different Risk/Reward Tradeoff

As I had previously written about RQI, another REIT CEF from the same company, I thought comparing the two funds might prove an useful and illuminating exercise for readers.

The two funds share the same investment manager and have very similar holdings, asset allocation strategies, distribution policy and coverage ratio, and long-term shareholder performance. The key difference is that RQI uses leverage and RFI does not. As leverage significantly magnifies gains, RFI underperforms when markets are rising, as they have during the past decade:

Data by YCharts

Leverage also amplifies shareholder losses, so RFI will outperform during recessions, bear markets, and other periods of significant economic or industry stress. RFI performed significantly better during the past financial crisis:

Data by YCharts

As long-term stock market returns are almost always positive and much greater than prevailing interest rates, leverage increases long-term total shareholder returns unless there is a particularly brutal market crash. If asset values crash badly enough, a leveraged fund might be wiped out, be forced to sell its assets at fire-sale prices, or simply see its NAV diminished to such a small level that a recovery is all but impossible. The past financial crisis was severe enough that RFI and RQI have comparable long-term track records, even though RFI is unlevered, and shareholder returns have been positive for both funds since inception:

Data by YCharts

RFI's risk-adjusted shareholder returns are stronger as well, as the fund barely underperforms but offers significantly less risk and volatility. As a quick aside, and taking into consideration the relevant leverage ratios, for the two funds to offer comparable risk-adjusted total shareholder returns, RQI's returns would have to increase to about 600-650% for the above time period. As can be seen above, the actual shareholder returns have been significantly lower than that.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, both RFI and RQI offer comparable value propositions, but RFI is definitely the lower-risk, lower-reward fund. As such, RFI is probably more appropriate for more income-minded investors or retirees and those looking for more defensive positions.

Valuation Metrics and Price

Real estate valuations rose by quite a bit earlier in the year, so most REITs and REIT funds are slightly overpriced right now, and that includes RFI. Nevertheless, valuations and premiums have come down in the past few weeks, so now might be a reasonably good time to buy.

For starters, the fund currently trades at a small 1% premium. Discounts are almost always significantly preferable to premiums, although RFI's premium is relatively small and probably not all that important either way. The fund's premium has come down significantly in the past few weeks, but remains relatively elevated still:

Data by YCharts

RFI's premium is the largest out of its peer group, but the fund's Z-score is the lowest as well. Basically, all funds are significantly more expensive than usual, and RFI is the most expensive of them all - but RFI is almost always more expensive than its peers, and it is actually comparatively less expensive now than in the past.

(Source: CEFConnect.com)

Discounts and premiums usually paint a very clear-cut picture, but in this particular case, different metrics have different results and lead to different conclusions. As such, I would say that RFI is about fairly valued relative to its peers, but other readers and investors could very easily interpret these results differently.

Conclusion

Dividend investors looking for REIT funds should consider including RFI in their portfolio. The fund's high-quality conservative holdings, time-proven asset allocation strategy, and lack of leverage have led to low-risk, market-beating total shareholder returns in the past and will, I believe, continue to do so in the future. Low-risk, high-reward investment opportunities are quite rare, but RFI currently offers investors just that.

Readers who are interested in RFI but would prefer a higher-risk, higher-reward fund should consider investing in RQI. The two funds are extremely similar in most aspects, but RQI's use of leverage means it should outperform in bull markets and over the very long term.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.