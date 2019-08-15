McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement

McKesson (MCK) reported FY 2020 Q1 earnings last week and by all accounts, it was a solid report. The company showed stable revenue growth and strong earnings growth, resulting in raised guidance for the full year. With an inexpensive valuation and a strong current income component, primarily driven by buybacks, this stock has been a difficult one to own the last few years. Fundamentally, the pressure on the business stemming from the opioid crisis in the U.S. has been the core reason the stock has fallen. Should McKesson see a near-term resolve to these issues, I think this is a stock that could rally considerably.

Reviewing Quarterly Earnings

The company posted a solid quarter for revenue growth and non-diluted EPS saw strong double-digit growth at 14%. The company was able to raise full-year guidance, which I really don't want investors to take lightly. Given the heightened market risk the last couple of weeks with respect to trade disputes, tariffs, and general volatility with earnings season, this is quite a positive to see. The new full-year guidance calls for FY20 adjusted earnings to be $14-14.60 per diluted share. This is a modest increase from the prior guidance of $13.85-14.45/share.

To break the top-line gains down, let's look at the composition from a segment standpoint. The company's Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment, which is its domestic drug distribution segment, posted revenue growth of 8% and EBIT growth of 11%. This is a razor-thin margin business, as is the European Pharmaceutical Solutions segment, so it's quite encouraging to see EBIT growth of this magnitude. Within the European distribution segment, revenues were down just 3%, but the more noteworthy item is that EBIT fell 53% on a YOY basis. This unfortunately doesn't look to be a one-off issue, but rather the company credits the weak retail pharmacy environment in the United Kingdom as the cause of the materially lower EBIT.

In the company's third and final segment, Medical-Surgical Solutions, revenues were up 12% on a YOY basis, with EBIT growing 27%. That helps to offset some of the pressures in the United Kingdom in the European distribution segment. Additionally, this is the company's highest margin segment at 8.4%, which is encouraging that it is the fastest-growing from a profitability perspective. It was also surprising to see earnings grow 14% on a YOY basis, considering the higher tax spend on a YOY basis.

McKesson has been a difficult stock to own these last few years. Drug distributors have been under significant pressure from numerous avenues with respect to their role in the opioid epidemic. Rather than belabor points that are already well-known, the point now is to figure out what the remaining consequences are and is this a quality stock to add to your portfolio, cognizant of the risks. Most recently, the company, Cardinal Health (CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC) have proposed paying $10 billion to settle all claims related to the opioid crisis.

The issue here is that we don't know if a deal will get done with the attorney general or not. There are quite literally thousands of lawsuits lined up against these companies and many others, so a one-time deal with the attorney general could prove to be highly beneficial to the company. Apparently, McKesson hasn't made a settlement offer, so we'll presume for the time being that discussions are ongoing. The estimates for settlements for the entire complex of opioid manufacturers and distributors range from $30-100 billion. According to Bloomberg, the rebuttal from the National Association of Attorneys General countered with a $45-billion entire settlement.

The proposed settlement for all of these companies will be paid out periodically rather than a lump sum, which helps in terms of the company's balance sheet flexibility and keeping liquidity high. Even if McKesson's fine was $3 billion paid out over 10 years, this is a company that reported over $3.6 billion in free cash flow last fiscal year, which makes the potential payments largely affordable. I think if McKesson's own fine started to be in excess of $7-8 billion, causing a 20-25% reduction in free cash flow, there would be adverse impacts; however, I don't see that happening given the number of parties at fault and the prior estimate ranges provided.

One of the key developments during the quarter was the IPO of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), one of McKesson's JVs. Change filed for an IPO back in March and McKesson currently owns 58.5%. Right out of the gate, CHNG performed well, with the first trading day seeing a rise to the $15/share mark; however, it's now hanging around the low $13/share level. With a market-cap of $1.65 billion, the 58.5% equity interest is considerable for the company and provides McKesson optionality, more than anything.

In future quarters, if the company wants to sell down the stake to raise cash, boost liquidity, or go after a growth opportunity, it has a direct source to do so. Despite the somewhat poor trading performance (it's still early days), the contribution to McKesson is quite substantial. In FY20, the company expects adjusted equity earnings to be $250-270 million for the JV. That's reliable cash flow that the company can use to supplement its own earnings and offset any potential pressures during a given quarter.

Shareholder Value Proposition Intact

There was a balance of positives and negatives during the quarter, but this stock has been a really inconsistent performer because of the fundamental backdrop. The company is primarily focused on buybacks rather than a dividend, which tells us management prefers to be opportunistic, rather than commit to a higher, sustained dividend. I also believe that a settlement with the opioid cases will open the door to a higher dividend. The stock currently yields 1.17% and during the quarter, the company did increase the dividend by 5% to $0.41/share, but it isn't significant enough for investors to buy this on the basis of finding quality current income stocks.

With that in mind, McKesson is unique in the sense that it utilizes ASRs or accelerated stock repurchase programs, where a large sum is authorized to be purchased on a timely basis, creating a short-term yield spike for investors. It's unfortunately not consistent and difficult to model for, but provides a free option for investors that are holding the stock for the long term. On a fiscal YTD basis, the company has repurchased $684 million worth of stock via a $600 million ASR and the remainder under a standard authorization, which equates to about 2.6%.

On a calendar YTD basis, the company has repurchased $1.4 billion, which equates to an annual yield of approximately 10.8%. When we couple that with a 1.1% dividend yield, the stock starts to hold one of the most compelling value propositions in the sector, let alone the market. The question remains, however, how reliable is this and what would future buybacks look like in terms of size?

The company has used ASRs numerous times before, most notably in 2018 three times in the amounts of $250 million, $400 million, and $500 million. The company still has a normal authorization, which currently has a capacity remaining of $2.8 billion, which represents a yield of just over 10%. However, that is not on an annual basis and there's no expectation that a considerable volume of shares will be repurchased in the short-term.

The chart below is a 3-year view and I wanted to show this long-term chart because the stock has been a rather poor performer the last couple of years. Momentum has seemed to turn around considerably since the start of the year and the stock has taken over its 200 DMA.

The valuation is also largely supportive for investors. The stock trades at an undemanding 9.8x forward earnings, assuming the company is able to hit the midpoint of its new guidance. It's rare to find stocks trading below 10x forward earnings, let alone 20x these days. I believe the cheapness of the stock will come into full view for investors as soon as an opioid settlement is reached. Without that, I think the stock is severely challenged in re-rating.

Conclusion

McKesson's business has been challenged in years past, in part because of the increased litigation risk due to the opioid epidemic. The stock isn't expensive in the slightest and shares have become more responsive as a settlement may be close. The company, despite numerous competitive pressures, has also managed to grow earnings at a double-digit pace and that should give investors the confidence they need to be long ahead of a settlement.

