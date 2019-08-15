Fully Assessing Main Street Capital's Q2 2019 Results (Includes Updated Investment Ratings Analysis And Price Target)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn”section. I also include my updated list of positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider.

MAIN’s quarterly NII and EPS were a very minor outperformance while the company’s quarterly NAV fluctuation was a minor-modest underperformance. All figures were within my stated range.

On 8/8/2019, MAIN reported results for the second quarter of 2019. MAIN reported NII and a NAV as of 6/30/2019 of $0.638 and $24.17 per share, respectively.

Recap/Focus of Article:

On 8/8/2019, Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) reported quarterly net investment income (“NII”) of $0.630 per share and earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.608. In comparison, I projected MAIN would report quarterly NII of $0.622 per share and EPS of $0.564 per share in the following article:

Main Street Capital's Q2 2019 Projected NII And NAV (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target)

When calculated, my NII and EPS projections had a variance of $0.008 per share and $0.044, respectively. MAIN’s NII per share was well within my projected $0.597 - $0.647 per share range. When also including all of MAIN’s activities/events within the company’s equity section of the balance sheet (mainly common stock issuance through its at-the-market [ATM] program, common stock issuance through its dividend reinvestment program, and dividends accrued for/paid), the company’s net asset value (“NAV”) as of 6/30/2019 of $24.17 per share was towards the low end of my projected $24.10 - $24.70 per share range. The wider variance regarding MAIN’s NAV as of 6/30/2019 was due to the fact the company notably reduced using its ATM issuance program during the second half of the quarter (likely due to the recent issuance of unsecured notes). This directly led to lower NAV accretion through the issuance of new shares versus my projection (since MAIN traded at a 62.5%-72.5% premium during most of May-June 2019). As such, I believe MAIN’s NAV as of 6/30/2019 was a minor-modest underperformance.

Within the first section of this article, I will summarize my prior article’s account projections and compare each amount to MAIN’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list MAIN’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and NAV projection article (see link provided above).

The second part of this assessment article performs an updated fair market value (“FMV”) investment rating analysis on MAIN’s portfolio companies over the prior several quarters. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, updated positive and negative catalysts/trends to consider, and current price target for MAIN are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section near the end of the article.

1) MAIN’s Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview):

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to MAIN’s actual results for the second quarter of 2019. For comparative purposes, I also include MAIN’s actual results from the prior three quarters for additional data/insight for readers.

Table 1 – MAIN Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Second Quarter of 2019 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

MAIN’s Income and Expense Accounts:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected MAIN would report interest income of $47.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 (see boxed blue reference “1a”). In comparison, MAIN reported interest income of $47.2 million. As such, I believe my projected interest income was basically an exact match. As echoed in my MAIN income statement and NAV projection article (see link above), the company’s investment portfolio remained relatively unchanged, from a monetary standpoint, after factoring in all loan originations and add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings.

Furthermore, I also correctly projected MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield on debt investments would reverse a previous trend that occurred throughout 2018 (an increase in yield) and actually begin to decrease during the second quarter of 2019. This same trend has started to occur in a majority of business development company (“BDC”) stocks I cover. As a direct result of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “dovish” rhetoric regarding overall U.S. monetary policy (first a “halt” to further Federal [Fed] Funds Rate increases through at least December 2019 and more recently a quarter-point decrease in July 2019 and possibly another quarter-point cut by the end of the year), U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month maturities continued to reverse course during the second quarter of 2019 and net decreased by (10), (28), (45), and (53) basis points (“bps”), respectively. As readers can see, as of 6/30/2019 U.S. LIBOR had basically “priced in” two quarter-point Fed Funds Rate cuts by the end of 2019. Currently, U.S. LIBOR/futures markets are now pricing in three rate cuts during 2019.

As stated throughout my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) articles, there is a very strong, direct relationship between the Fed Funds Rate and U.S. LIBOR. Since nearly 75% of MAIN’s debt investments were floating-rate as of 6/30/2019, the 2019 decrease in U.S. LIBOR across all tenors/maturities has begun to have a negative impact on weighted average yields. There has been a bit of a delay on some debt investments as some have quarterly and semiannual LIBOR resets. For instance, as of 12/31/2017 MAIN had a weighted average annualized yield of 9.98%. As of 12/31/2018, MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield increased to 10.79% as a direct result of U.S. LIBOR increasing throughout 2018 (as the Fed. Funds Rate gradually increased). As of 6/30/2019, MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield decreased to 10.67% and will likely continue to decrease during the second half of 2019 (unless there is a notable change in investment composition or shift in macroeconomic dynamics which is unlikely). Simply put, a shift/reversal in this important metric has started to occur.

Next, I projected MAIN would report dividend income of $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 (see boxed blue reference “2a”). In comparison, MAIN reported dividend income of $12.8 million. As such, I believe MAIN’s dividend income was a minor outperformance when compared to my projection. This was mainly attributable to one portfolio company, MSC Adviser I, LLC (MSC Adviser). I projected MSC Adviser, who provides third-party investment and advisory services to a private BDC, would generate dividend income to MAIN of $1.0 million during the second quarter of 2019. In comparison, MSC Adviser generated $1.9 million of dividend income which I would consider a modest outperformance for this specific portfolio company. The remainder of the minor quarterly net outperformance within MAIN’s dividend income account was scattered across approximately 50 underlying portfolio companies.

Next, I projected MAIN would report fee income of $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 (see boxed blue reference “3a”). In comparison, MAIN reported fee income of $1.3 million. As such, MAIN’s minor outperformance within the company’s dividend income account was basically “offset” by its minor underperformance within its fee income account. Simply put, less upfront/recurring fees were accrued for by MAIN during the second quarter of 2019 versus my projection.

When these three accounts are combined, MAIN’s total investment income of $61.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 was a very minor outperformance when compared to my quarterly projection of $60.8 million (see red reference “A”).

Continuing to move down Table 1, I projected MAIN would report total expenses of $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. In comparison, MAIN reported total expenses of $21.7 million. As such, I believe this was basically an exact match. When assessing each individual expense account, MAIN’s interest expense was a minor outperformance while the company’s general and administrative expenses were a minor underperformance. My projection of MAIN’s compensation, share-based compensation, and expenses charged to the external investment manager (a contra expense) were nearly an identical match. It should be noted, when compared to some BDC peers who are externally managed, MAIN is internally managed which has continued to generate quarterly cost savings via lower expense ratios. On a quarterly basis, this continues to positively impact MAIN’s NII. On a cumulative basis, this continues to positively impact MAIN’s NAV.

When all the amounts above are combined, the following was my MAIN NII per share projection for the second quarter of 2019 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previously Projected MAIN Q2 2019 NII: $39.0 million and $0.622 per share

MAIN’s Actual Q2 2019 NII: $39.6 million and $0.630 per share

As readers can see, my MAIN NII per share projection for the second quarter of 2019 was “very close” when compared to the company’s actual results. In a nutshell, MAIN’s NII was a very minor outperformance when compared to my expectations. I would also point out MAIN’s NII for the second quarter of 2018 was a decrease of ($0.008) per share when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Let us now discuss MAIN’s valuation accounts.

MAIN’s Valuation Accounts:

Still moving down Table 1, I projected MAIN would report a total net realized gain, net unrealized depreciation, and an income tax provision of $6.8, ($7.4), and ($3.0) million for the second quarter of 2019, respectively. In comparison, MAIN reported a total net realized loss, net unrealized appreciation, and an income tax provision of ($2.6), $4.6, and ($3.4) million, respectively. As such, MAIN’s total net realized loss was a minor underperformance, the company’s total net unrealized appreciation was a minor outperformance, and its total income tax provision was basically as expected (proportionately speaking). Bigger picture, along with most BDC peers, MAIN experienced relatively unchanged valuations within the company’s investment portfolio when compared to the prior quarter (which I previously correctly projected).

Regarding MAIN’s total net realized loss, as discussed in my NII and NAV projection article (see link above), I previously assumed the company’s publicly announced sale of its equity investment in Lamb Ventures, LLC (“Lamb”) for a net realized gain of approximately $6.0 million closed in late June 2019 (prior to the end of the second quarter of 2019). This was not the case. MAIN will report this sale in the third quarter of 2019 which negatively impacted the company’s total net realized gain (loss) account during the second quarter of 2019 (since the gain was not recognized yet). However, I also previously stated if the Lamb sale occurred in July 2019, this gain would simply be classified in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments account discussed next (net effect of $0). So, if one were to “back out” this amount from my projection, I projected MAIN would report a total net realized gain of $0.8 million versus the company’s actual total net realized loss of ($2.6) million. This minor variance was mainly the result of MAIN exiting two portfolio companies, SiTV, LLC (SiTV) and irth Solutions, LLC (irth Solutions). MAIN recorded a net realized gain (loss) of ($5.3) and $2.3 million on the company’s investment in SiTV and irth Solutions, respectively. Both realized events were previously undisclosed. Simply put, I did not anticipate SiTV would be quickly “taken off the books” but I guess it makes some sense since this was a non-control/non-affiliate investment and it was recently put on non-accrual status.

Regarding MAIN’s quarterly net unrealized appreciation, the bulk of this variance was due to the aforementioned Lamb sale. When considering this sale did not occur until MAIN’s third quarter of 2019 (hence the unrealized appreciation would be classified within this account), I projected MAIN would report total net unrealized depreciation of ($1.4) million during the second quarter of 2019. In comparison, MAIN reported total net unrealized appreciation of $4.6 million. Due to the fact MAIN’s total investment portfolio had a fair value market (“FMV”) of $2.51 billion as of 6/30/2019, I consider a $6.0 million variance nearly an exact match (some could argue a very minor outperformance on valuing approximately 200 portfolio companies).

I correctly projected some of the company’s portfolio companies would directly benefit from a reduced effective tax rate due to the fairly recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). Upon enactment of the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate for C-Corps. was lowered from 35% to 21%. A key provision of this reduction is that this cut is permanent in nature. Most pass-through entities (S-Corps./partnerships/limited liability companies/etc…) also had positive changes to their pass-through income tax rate (exclusions apply; for instance “service” companies as defined by the Internal Revenue Code [IRC]). In a nutshell, a lower effective tax rate typically equates to a higher enterprise value (“EV”) for most portfolio companies. For BDCs with an equity investment in these types of entities, I correctly anticipated a continued overall increase in the underlying FMV of these portfolio companies where credit risk remained low. This ultimately came to fruition as MAIN’s control investment portfolio recorded net unrealized appreciation of $10.1 million during the second quarter of 2019. Nearly all of this net unrealized appreciation occurred within MAIN’s equity investments which I previously correctly projected.

When combining all the accounts provided within Table 1 above, this directly led MAIN to report the following EPS during the second quarter of 2019 versus my projection:

My Previously Projected MAIN Q2 2019 EPS: $35.4 million and $0.564 per share

MAIN’s Actual Q2 2019 NII: $38.3 million and $0.608 per share

Along with notably less accretive “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offerings during the quarter versus my projection (and other equity section events), this directly led MAIN to report the following NAV per share as of 6/30/2019 versus my projection:

My Previously Projected MAIN NAV as of 6/30/2019: $24.40 per share (range $24.10-$24.70 per share)

MAIN’s Actual NAV as of 6/30/2019: $24.17 per share

As such, MAIN reported a 6/30/2019 NAV per share that was towards the bottom of my projected range. As such, I believe MAIN had a minor-modest underperformance when it comes to the quarterly change in NAV. Again, this was due to the notably less amount of NAV accretion through the issuance of common stock. For instance, during the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, MAIN had net NAV accretion of $0.24 and $0.28 per share through the issuance of common stock and other equity-related events, respectively. During the second quarter of 2019, MAIN had net NAV accretion of only $0.02 per share. Along with paying out the company’s special periodic dividend of $0.25 per share during the second quarter of 2019, this was the main reason why MAIN’s NAV decreased from $24.41 per share as of 3/31/2019 to $24.17 per share as of 6/30/2019. Now let us shift topics a bit and analyze the overall “health” of MAIN’s investment portfolio.

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on MAIN’s Debt and Equity Investments:

This ratings analysis is something many readers have found to be highly useful in regards to assessing the risk of a BDC’s investment portfolio. As such, I thought it would be valuable/useful to include this analysis within my quarterly assessment article. For readers who are new to my articles (or for existing readers who want a “refresher”), they can find a more detailed explanation of what this analysis provides and/or how this analysis fully impacts a BDC’s operational performance in the following article:

Are There Some New Dents In Main Street Capital's Armor? (Investment Ratings Analysis)

I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how MAIN’s investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, over the prior several quarters. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – MAIN Investment Rating Analysis as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019 (Based on FMV; Includes Cost Basis as of 6/30/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I classify MAIN’s debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring); or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities (or has significant influence on the decision making of the underlying portfolio company). An affiliate investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio’s recent FMV. While FMV is one factor used to assess the risk rating of each investment, it is not the ultimate determinant. The main factor is each portfolio company’s recent and projected operating performance over the foreseeable future. I am including four separate points in time to better highlight movements within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC’s investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of “1” describes the portion of MAIN’s debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of “2” describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of “3”, “4”, and “5” describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

When it comes to this analysis, I personally assign these investment ratings to each company’s portfolio holdings and are typically “harsher” per se in my ratings when compared to most applicable management teams that perform a similar analysis. In most instances, my personal ratings ultimately provide a more accurate/clearer picture of a BDC’s “health” at any given point in time when it comes to credit risk/underperformance/eventual non-accruals.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Above, At, or Near Expectations):

Still using Table 2 as a reference, I have classified 82%, 70%, 76%, and 78% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019, respectively (based on FMV). As such, MAIN’s investment portfolio experienced a fairly consistent/steady performance up until the fourth quarter of 2018. As alluded to in prior BDC articles, there was broader market volatility due to widening spreads during the fourth quarter of 2018. This was the main reason for various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 1 to an investment rating of 2 (a “cautious” factor/trend). However, as stated in the linked NII and NAV projection article earlier, this spread widening “reversed course” during the first quarter of 2019 while remaining relatively unchanged during the second quarter of 2019. As of 6/30/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $1.95 billion.

I would also point out that I have classified 92%, 91%, 90%, and 90% of MAIN’s control investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019, respectively. When analyzing control investments, this percentage continues to be one of the highest out of the fifteen BDC peers I currently cover. Simply put, this continues to be a very high percentage. I believe this is one of the main reasons why MAIN’s stock price has continued to trade at a substantial premium to most of the company’s BDC peers.

I believe the following MAIN control portfolio companies were performing materially above expectations as of 6/30/2019: 1) Café Brazil, LLC (Café Brazil); 2) CBT Nuggets, LLC (CBT Nuggets; even with the recent gradual decrease in valuation); 3) Charps, LLC (Charps); 4) GRT Rubber Technologies, LLC (GRT Rubber); 5) Gulf Manufacturing, LLC (“Gulf”); 6) Harrison Hydra-Gen, Ltd. (Harrison); 7) Jensen Jewelers of Idaho, LLC (Jensen); 8) KBK Industries, LLC (“KBK”); 9) MSC Adviser I, LLC (MSC Adviser I); 10) NAPCO Precast, LLC (“NAPCO”); 11)OMi Holdings, Inc. (“OMi”); 12) Pegasus Research Group, LLC (Pegasus); and 13) River Aggregates, LLC (River Aggregates).

Next, I have classified 10%, 17%, 12%, and 10% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019, respectively. As stated earlier, MAIN’s investment portfolio had a modest increase regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the fourth quarter of 2018. However, this trend partially reversed during the first and second quarter of 2019. As of 6/30/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $264 million. This past quarter’s minor percentage decrease was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a minor positive catalyst/trend).

When combined, I have classified 92%, 87%, 88%, and 88% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019, respectively. As such, I believe a vast majority of MAIN’s investment portfolio continued to be performing near, at, or above expectations. However, the proportion of investments that exhibited varying levels of underperformance/non-performance still needs to be analyzed/discussed.

When calculated, I have determined 8%, 13%, 12%, and 12% of MAIN’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, MAIN still had a fairly low percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 6/30/2019 (a positive catalyst/trend). However, to remain non-bias, there was a minor-modest “uptick” within these three lower investment ratings during the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, per a monetary standpoint, investments within the lowest rating classification of 5 has nearly doubled from 9/30/2018 - 6/30/2019. This should be seen as a more cautious factor/trend.

Still, to put things in better perspective, the following “FMV versus cost ratios” were for MAIN and thirteen other BDC peers as of 6/30/2019 (in order of highest to lowest ratio; Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) has yet to report earnings for the calendar second quarter of 2019): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.1952x; 2) MAIN 1.0873x; 3) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 1.0524x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 1.0100x; 5) TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 1.0050x; 6) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0016x; 7) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 0.9872x; 8) Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV) 0.9766x; 9) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 0.9702x; 10) FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) 0.9615x; 11) Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9521x; 12) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9516x; 13) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) 0.9495x; and 14) Medley (MDLY) Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.8510x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 3%, 5%, 4%, and 5% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 6/30/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $124 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $44 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This slight increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 1 or 2 to an investment rating of 3 (a negative factor/trend).

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 2%, 4%, 3%, and 2% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis. As of 6/30/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $44 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($11) million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This decrease was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 4 to an investment rating of 5 (a negative factor/trend).

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 3%, 4%, 5%, and 5% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). As of 6/30/2019, this investment rating had a FMV of $130 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $60 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations over the prior several quarters. The increase during the prior three quarters was a bit alarming as most of this pertained to a rise in credit risk regarding a handful of non-control/non-affiliate portfolio companies.

It is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this lowest rating classification. The following MAIN portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2019: 1) Access Media Holdings, LLC (Access Media); 2) Datacom, LLC (Datacom); 3) Guerdon Modular Holdings, Inc. (Guerdon; new non-accrual); 4) Rocacela, LLC (Rocacela); 5) Clarius BIGS, LLC (Clarius); 6) Joerns Healthcare, LLC (Joerns; new-non-accrual); and 7) Ospemifene Royalty Sub LLC (Ospemifene). I would also point out, as stated earlier SiTV, a new non-accrual during MAIN’s first quarter of 2019, was sold/exited for a realized loss during the second quarter of 2019. Furthermore, Quality Lease Service, LLC (Quality Lease) had a debt-to-equity exchange during the second quarter of 2019. Both events stemmed from heightened credit risk on each company’s debt investment. As such, these two events should at least be mentioned in this discussion.

Furthermore, this same analysis in prior periods correctly identified Guerdon, Joerns, SiTV, and Quality Lease as continuing to have weak/weakening operating performance which directly increased the probability certain debt investments would eventually be put on non-accrual status. Each portfolio company was specifically identified and was given an investment rating 4 or 5 no later than prior three quarters leading up to each company’s respective non-accrual/restructuring.

Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per GAAP (as we recently saw with SiTV, Guerdon, and Joerns) and the risk of decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. In addition to Quality Lease discussed above, it should be noted MAIN completed a couple other debt-to-equity exchanges/restructurings during 2018-2019. This includes Charlotte Russe, Ince (Charlotte Russe; the debt investment was subsequently written-off/sold for a proportionately large loss), GST Autoleather, Inc. (GST Autoleather; which was subsequently sold), Cenveo Corporation (Cenveo), and most recently MH Corbin Holding, LLC (MH Corbin; was taken off non-accrual status post-restructuring). This typically has a minor negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income is low.

I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact MAIN’s future NAV sustainability. This analysis also identifies certain portfolio companies that are performing above expectations. This provides direct evidence for possible continued net investment appreciation and, where applicable, consistent dividend income streams. This would positively impact MAIN’s future NAV and NII sustainability.

From the analysis above, I believe MAIN’s investment portfolio as of 6/30/2019, as a whole, remains “in good health” (especially when compared to most sector peers). However, to remain non-bias, there has recently been an uptick in credit risk regarding a handful of portfolio companies where the probability of an eventual non-accrual has increased. Two such investments were just put on non-accrual status during MAIN’s second quarter of 2019. These portfolio companies will continue to be investments I monitor to a greater degree over the foreseeable future. A full list of these companies was provided in the linked article at the beginning of this specific section of the article.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have requested that I provide these types of assessment articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to MAIN’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of MAIN alike). In addition, this article provides my overall (and in my opinion non-bias) thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined MAIN’s quarterly NII was a very minor outperformance when compared to my expectations ($0.630 per share actual versus $0.622 per share projected). I also believe it was determined MAIN’s quarterly EPS was a very minor outperformance ($0.608 per share actual versus $0.564 per share projected).

However, mainly due to lower accretive NAV impacts from a lower amount of common stock being issued versus my projection (and other quarterly equity activities), MAIN’s NAV per share decrease was slightly more severe versus my expectations ($24.17 per share actual versus $24.40 per share projected; towards the bottom of my projected $24.10-$24.70 per share range). As such, overall, I believe MAIN reported a slightly disappointing quarter.

My next MAIN dividend sustainability article will be available to readers prior to the company’s next set of monthly dividend declarations (prior to mid-October 2019). This future article will include MAIN’s quarterly net ICTI and cumulative UTI metrics. My quarterly BDC sector comparison article should be available to readers towards the end of this month.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential MAIN shareholders: 1) fairly recent price increase (and subsequent stabilization) within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low); 2) attractive quarterly economic returns being generated in most quarters over the past several years; 3) continued strong cumulative performance regarding many control and affiliate investments (including positive impacts from recent passage of the TCJA); 4) fairly low exposure to the oil and gas sector (positive since crude oil prices have recently decreased from higher prices last year/earlier this year; 5) fairly low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 6) above average percentage of fixed-rate debt investments versus sector peers (26% as of 6/30/2019); 7) continued attractive weighted average cost on debt outstanding (4.37% as of 6/30/2019); 8) strong track record of management’s financial expertise/underwriting skills (especially in the lower middle market [LMM]); 9) continued gradual increase in the company’s monthly dividend per share rate (unlike most sector peers; including continued fairly attractive-attractive cumulative UTI ratio); 10) continued periodic generation of net realized gains (which equate to capital gains per IRC/taxation metrics) which has led to the continued declaration of special periodic dividends; 11) shareholder-friendly internalized management structure which continues to lead to low operating expenses when compared to sector peers; 12) continued generation of dividend income over multiple credit cycles by multiple portfolio companies; 13) recurring dividend income and expense offsets regarding the company’s sub-advisory agreement with HMS Income Fund;and 14) prudent/non-excessive use of the company’s “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offering program (management has not rapidly expanded the company’s investment portfolio at the risk/to the detriment of credit quality).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential MAIN shareholders: 1) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 2) continued unrealized depreciation within several control/non-control investments and recent minor uptick in lower rated investments (likely minor increase in non-accruals and/or restructurings over the next year); 3) recent notable decrease in received/accrued dividend income from CBT Nuggets (needs to be monitored); 4) recent minor-modest reversal in U.S. LIBOR has negatively impacted floating-rate debt investments with no/low cash floors (74% as of 6/30/2019); 5) high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities with no direct benefit of recent U.S. LIBOR decrease (88% as of 6/30/2019); 6) very recent net decrease in the company’s weighted average annualized yield regarding its debt investments (10.67% as of 6/30/2019 versus 10.76% as of 3/31/2019) including a continued projected decrease during the second half of 2019;and 7) continued very large premium to most sector peers when comparing stock price to the company’s NAV (most market participants [including myself] would argue “some” of this premium is justified).

MAIN recently closed at $42.44 per share as of 8/13/2019. This was a $18.27 per share premium to MAIN’s NAV as of 6/30/2019 of $24.17 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 1.7557 or a premium of 75.57%.

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 72.5% premium to its NAV as of 6/30/2019, a HOLD when trading at greater than a 52.5% but less than a 72.5% premium to its NAV as of 6/30/2019, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 52.5% premium to its NAV as of 6/30/2019. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately three weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL (however close to my HOLD range). As such, I currently believe MAIN is slightly overvalued. My current price target for MAIN is approximately $41.70 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD. This is a ($0.35) per share decrease when compared to my last MAIN article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $36.85 per share. This is also a ($0.35) per share decrease when compared to my last MAIN article. Long-term holders of MAIN should gain comfort that I continue to believe MAIN’s dividend and NAV sustainability is currently high.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Recent/Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, 3/1/2018, 10/4/2018, 10/23/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345, $35.365, $37.645, $36.674, $35.305, and $33.045 per share, respectively. When combined, my MAIN position had a weighted average purchase price of $34.713 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/12/2019, 7/15/2019, and 7/16/2019, I sold 33%, 26%, and 41% of my position in MAIN at a weighted average sales price of $42.23, $42.605, and $42.681 per share as my current price target, at the time, of $42.20 per share was met. When calculated, this combined sale had a weighted average total return of 31% in a little over a year. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on PSEC (however very close to my BUY range).

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TSLX.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARCC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on ARCC (however very close to my BUY range).

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.909 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each SLRC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on SLRC.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. On 6/6/2019, I increased my position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.085 per share. When combined, my GAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $11.257 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each GAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GAIN (however very close to my HOLD range).

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of July 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 92.9% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 42 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, BLK, GAIN, PSEC, SLRC, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in MAIN, AINV, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSK, GBDC, MCC, MDLY, NEWT, OAK, OCSI, OCSL, PFLT, or TCPC.