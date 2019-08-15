Dogcatcher Readers Lean In: Good Dogs And Rogues July 12-August 13

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield July-August ReFa/Ro showed 48.76% more net gain than from the same investment in all 10. Little low-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks soundly topped the pack this month.

By yield, the following ReFa/Ro made the top 10: RIV, NRZ, BSM, CMFN, ECC, TLRD, SUP, SMLP, NEWM, and BPT. They averaged 17.36% yields. (Four made all three lists: TLRD, SMLP, CMFN, and NRZ).

July 12-August 13, Fredrik Arnold article readers mentioned 40 equities and funds in their comments. Some lamented bad news so bad news investments mixed in with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios.

This month the goofs were my crediting AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) with a dividend when they pay none, assigning the ticker BEN to Clorox, and not crediting ECC with its full $0.20 per month dividend.

Last month I was called out for inclusion of CNSL in a high-yield list after they had announced a cancellation of dividends in April, and my failure to detect GME's dividend death in June. Readers month before last noted Q Pay JMP among my MoPay list from YCharts.

My gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May. Others called out blunders missing the dividend cut by Unity and botching HD's price in March; crediting ATVI with 4x its annual dividend in February; claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; AVH on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend-paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks in January; showing Chevron as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills the GM ticker symbol in a previous month, come to mind.

YCharts responded with the following information when I complained about cancelled dividends remaining alive and listed for a full year after their demise: "We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Below are 40 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between July 12 and August 13. Three non-dividend payers made the list, BRK.B, AMD and (maybe) BGX, along with eight other Closed-End Investment Companies: RIV, ACP, BGB, BGH, ARDC, AIF, AFT, HNW, plus one ETF, SSHD.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 32.97% To 139.26% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks And Funds To August 2020

Five reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points.

Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 12, 2020 were:

source: YCharts

Superior Industries International (SUP) netted $1392.58 based on the median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 96% over the market as a whole.

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) was projected to net $951.19, based on the median of target estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for TUSK.

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) was projected to net $748.46 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 91% over the market as a whole.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was projected to net $595.57, based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from eight brokers. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 60% over the market as a whole.

CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) was projected to net $514.68, based on the median of two target price estimate from analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% over the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $423.84, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 7% more than the market as a whole.

WPP PLC (WPP) was projected to net $417.99, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 4% over the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $385.91, based on a target price estimate from 13 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 4% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) netted $370.10 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 17% less than the market as a whole.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) was projected to net $329.65, based on a median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 9% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 61.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 18% over the market as a whole.

Source: cam.ac.uk

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 For The Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 8/12/19 for 40 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Equity, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), Led 40 By Yield Into August

Source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield counted 8 of 11 Morningstar sectors as well as 10 CEICs and one ETF among the 40 selections. Five of eleven sectors plus one CEIC composed the top ten by yield.

Of the leading 10 by yield, the top reader-mention was the first of two energy firms which placed first, and third, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [1], and Summit Midstream Partners LP [3].

The second reader-mentioned finisher was one of three consumer cyclical firms placing second, fourth, and fifth, New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) [2], Superior Industries International Inc. [4], and Tailored Brands Inc. [5].

Next, three financial services entities, placed sixth to eighth, Eagle Point Credit Co. LLC (ECC) [6], CM Finance Inc. [7], and FS KKR Capital Corp. [8]. Then a single real estate firm placed ninth, New Residential Investment Corp. [9].

Finally, the CEIC (or closed end investment corporation) placed tenth, RiverNorth Opportunities (RIV) [10], to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 19.5% To 58.3% Gains To August 2020

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A Big 48.76% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To August 2020

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 8/12/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented: energy (2), consumer cyclical (3), financial services (3), real estate (1), and CEICs (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites And Rogues To (33) Deliver 71.62% Vs. (34) 48.14% Net Gains by All 10 To August 2020

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 48.76% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The very lowest priced ReFa/Ro top yield equity, Superior Industries International Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 139.26%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for August 12 were: Superior Industries International Inc., Tailored Brands Inc., Summit Midstream Partners LP, FS KKR Capital Corp., CM Finance Inc., with prices ranging from $2.93 to $7.21 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for August 12 were: New Media Investment Group Inc., BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, New Residential Investment Corp., RiverNorth Opportunities, and Eagle Point Credit Co LLC whose prices ranged from $7.97 to $17.26.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 40 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: 2bears; amegalo; dividendinvestor10; EliasMouawad; EyeFocus; Flamenguista; Ford289HiPo; gastransportinvestor; jcjk; jimklawyer; lshiang; M Plaut; Make some money baby; minnesota72; Never Going Away; oilystools; Oldcarguy; PJ is SA; Pisces19081; rkneiss73; runingbare; smurf; thedukeoforange; Wish I had more; zgb952.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dogs photo: cam.ac.uk

Get The Whole ReFa/Ro 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.