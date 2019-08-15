Macy's: Respect The Market And Step Aside

I am skeptical of management's optimism over second-half 2019 results and take a more pragmatic approach of dodging the falling knife.

When it reported 2Q19 results, Macy's provided evidence that its troubles might be more severe than I had imagined.

Until now, I considered Macy's (M) "a fairly high-performing department store chain whose stock couldn't seem to find a bottom". But on Wednesday, August 14, the Cincinnati-based retailer provided evidence that its troubles might be more severe than I had imagined.

Macy's delivered 2Q19 results that missed expectations by a mile, particularly on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS of $0.28, 60% lower YOY, lagged consensus estimate by a whopping 17 cents - the widest miss since October 2016.

Sales did not disappoint...

To be fair, at least Macy's managed to keep revenue growth afloat. Comps increased a timid 0.3% (see graph below) that was pretty consistent with the 0.7% growth produced in each of the past couple of quarters.

Some of the recent top line driver trends that I expected would repeat in the second quarter were, in fact, confirmed. Women's apparel continued to suffer, more specifically in sportswear private brands. The whole industry seems to be missing the mark on adapting its product offerings to changing consumer preferences, particularly with the increased adoption of active casual fashion that has benefited players like Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE).

As I pointed out in my earnings preview, the strength of the dollar and a softening global economy would likely "serve as a drag to sales from international tourism". In line with my expectations, Macy's reported accelerated decline on this front. Revenue support was left to the online and mobile channels, along with the company's Growth50 initiative and Backstage expansion that I believe will continue to showcase strength relative to the rest of the business - i.e., "legacy" brick-and-mortar.

... but at the cost of much lower margins

Perhaps the biggest problem in the quarter was aggressive discounting activity, arguably needed to clear the Spring inventory and better position Macy's for the Fall season. While I expected profitability to take a hit in 2Q19 due to "the growth in online sales, the success of Macy's off-price efforts, and possibly some tariff-related headwinds", I did not anticipate merchandise margins to fall off a cliff: -160 bps YOY, twice as severe as last quarter's 80 bps drop.

Macy's reduced its full-year EPS guidance by 20 cents, while maintaining revenue projections intact. To me, the outlook deterioration that happens to be roughly the size of the 2Q19 earnings miss suggests management's confidence that the severe margin headwinds may have been largely a one-off event, and that they should ease in the back half of the year.

I am much more skeptical of the company's financial results recovering soon, given concerns over a decelerating global economy, trade wars, fierce competition in the retail space, and a focus on lower-margin growth from initiatives like Backstage (off-price merchandise) and the digital channel.

See the adjusted P&L below:

Respect the market

I have read plenty of bullish comments from Macy's shareholders regarding the appeal of investing in this stock. The most compelling argument, in my view, is that the company owns a valuable portfolio of real estate assets estimated by Seeking Alpha contributor Prudent Finances at $15.5 billion (the company's current market cap is only $5.2 billion). Others point at the rich dividend yield, now reaching a staggering 9.0%, or the rock-bottom valuations (see chart below).

But I choose to approach Macy's with more pragmatism. The market is clearly sending the message that this is a stock to avoid, perhaps due to the macro-level risks associated with a company that still relies heavily on the struggling brick-and-mortar and women's apparel retail business.

Regardless of the key reasons supporting bearishness, I would only consider owning Macy's once I see a shift in market sentiment. As I stated recently, "even if the stock spikes to a forward EPS multiple of 7x or 8x, I would be much more comfortable waiting for stock demand to pick up rather than trying to catch what has been a falling knife".

