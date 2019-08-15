Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been a big winner this year with the stock breaking out to a new all-time high, following a nearly four-year period languishing around the $100 per share level. DIS is up 25% year to date 2019 on the heels of positive sentiment surrounding the upcoming launch of Disney+, its acquisition of Hulu and 21st Century Fox, along with some recent movie blockbusters. On the other hand, the latest quarterly earnings release missed expectations and the stock has now pulled back about 7% in recent weeks. We highlight some emerging bearish trends including the possibility of "superhero movie fatigue," and negative implications to the announced pricing strategy of Disney+. This article recaps the Q3 results and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Recap

Disney in Q3 reported Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35, missing the published consensus estimate of $1.74. Revenue of $20.25bn, up 33% y/y, was based on the acquisition impact of the FOX business but also missed expectations by $1.16bn. Overall, this was the biggest earnings and revenue downside surprise in at least four years.

DIS Q3 financial summary. Source: Company IR

This quarter was the first that included the FOX business and the results were impacted based on larger-than-expected charges to its acquisition and integration. Management noted the adverse effect to EPS was $0.60 compared to prior guidance of $0.35 given in Q2. Separately, there was a timing issue related to the grand opening of its new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park area which resulted in a dynamic of some customers delaying a visit to the Disneyland park to experience the new attraction which opened on the last day of May in the quarter and annual pass holders looking to avoid crowds. Attendance was down 3% at domestic parks in part for this reason. Overall, it was a messy earnings release requiring a lot of reconciliations and adjustment to visualize the underlying numbers beyond the major acquisition.

One of the major headlines was the announced pricing strategy to its upcoming direct to consumer streaming video services. The $12.99 bundled package to include Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu in addition to the flat $6.99 monthly pricing for Disney+ standalone was unexpected and has many implications going forward which we discuss below. The service is set to launch November 12.

Mousetrap 1: Superhero Fatigue

Disney, which has a history and tradition known for its animated cartoons, is effectively "all-in" on the superhero genre since its $4bn acquisition of Marvel Entertainment and its roster of 5,000 characters back in 2009. This was followed up by the $4.0bn acquisition of LucasFilms and the Star Wars franchise in 2012, which while not exactly a superhero brand, fits within the broader Sci-Fi epic category. Not content with these brands alone, the $71.3bn acquisition of 21st Century Fox (which includes various assets) brought on board notably the X-Men franchise. What may be concerning is not the headline dollar figure of the original deals, but more so the strategy of complete saturation into the genre with a growing pipeline of new movies in the category, including what we view are based on more marginal characters and franchises.

Indeed, the latest superhero movie 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix,' which was developed by Fox prior to the acquisition but now under the Disney umbrella, highlights our concerns. The movie starring arguably one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood Sophie Turner, whom just weeks prior had exposure in the leading cast of 'Game of Thrones', was not enough to prevent Dark Phoenix from becoming what some called a disaster at the box office. The performance of the film was even mentioned by Disney in its earnings press release as dragging down segment results requiring a $170-million impairment.

Operating results at the 21CF businesses reflected a loss from theatrical distribution driven by the performance of Dark Phoenix, for which we also recorded a film cost impairment.

We recognize that Disney is large enough where it can easily absorb an occasional miss like this, but the risk is that more and more future films (and planned TV series) underperform expectations which will force a reassessment of the strategy direction. It's likely internal long-term planning is already thinking about a string of sequels to these upcoming franchises that may never gain traction. Disney bulls may argue that Dark Phoenix was produced by Fox prior to Disney deal or come up with multiple excuses like a poor marketing campaign, weak story line, bad casting, etc. The reality is that Disney has a pipeline of similar second and third tier characters it's set to bet big on in the years ahead which now carries a higher risk.

Without name dropping every example, we believe there comes a point after multiple installments of a series, and the unprecedented trend of sequels on spin-offs that the concepts begin to lose their wow factor. Going back 10-20 years ago, there was this leap in CGI technology allowing these types of stories to come to life for the first time, but that innovation just isn't there anymore. Of course, a portion of the audience will always be interested, but the saturation risks desensitizing moviegoers in general to the "latest and greatest" release who may just decide to wait to see it eventually on a streaming platform.

The trend is already observed among Star Wars films. Mr. Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill in an interview earlier this year raised the possibility of "Star Wars fatigue" as a cause of the recent poor box office showing for the latest 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' spin-off film which only reached $393 million in the worldwide box office, This was a disappointment compared to $1.1 billion in the first spin-off, Rogue One in 2016. For perspective Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017 reached a worldwide box office total of $1.3 billion, down from $2.1 billion compared to 2015's 'The Force Awakens.' The point here is that not every film is going to be a +$1 billion sure thing and the trend is worrisome.

Disney Star Wars films box office totals. Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com

The prospect of Star Wars fatigue carrying over to the X-Men and Marvel universe doesn't bode well for Disney as it will need to dip deeper and deeper into its bag of characters which it intends to do to fill out its content requirements. There's a general risk that the genre loses its box office juggernaut status. This line of thinking is at the core of the long-term bearish argument against Disney. The recent success of the last 'Avengers: End Game' movie with a worldwide gross record haul of $2.8bn may have marked a fitting peak for the studio that will be difficult to overcome in the foreseeable future. Even the success of live action remakes including 'Aladdin,' 'Cinderella' and 'The Lion King" highlights the fact that there are only so many of these legacy classic animated films to be remade. Our view is that the low hanging fruit has already been picked.

Mousetrap 2: Streaming May Cannibalize Cable Networks

The big surprise in the latest earnings release were details of a bundled Disney+, ESPN+, and add-supported Hulu in a $12.99 package. This is an aggressive pricing strategy designed to quickly build market share with a value proposition compared to the $12.99 standard offering from Netflix Inc (NFLX) .

We believe the market is overlooking the potential that the launch of the service in Q4 leads to a wave of accelerated cord-cutting among U.S. and international consumers. The problem here is that Disney still has a significant cable networks business that will ultimately suffer at the expense of the direct to consumer streaming options. Essentially the bundled package may be too much of a good thing and cannibalize Disney's current cable media networks business, including Disney Channel, Disney Junior, ESPN along with interests in the FX channel, National Geographic, and A&E Network among others.

Disney segment results. Source: DIS Q3 10-Q

It's worth mentioning that current media networks segment represents 33% of revenues and 54% of operating income in Q3. The numbers will change significantly over the next year and there is uncertainty how it will play out. The threat is that the options in streaming are compelling enough with the launch of Disney+ that consumers decide it's no longer necessary to also pay for cable TV packages. Disney Channel and Disney Junior network in particular are expected to have a large overlap of programming expected for the target audience of children. With data at the end of fiscal 2018, Disney reported 89 million Disney Channel subscribers domestically and 225 million internationally. An important dynamic we note is that Disney Channel is often bundled with ESPN on cable packages. Consumers that are currently interested in Disney Channel only and may look to cut the cable service with the launch of Disney+ will also indirectly impact the ESPN subscriber count.

Disney Channel Subscribers. Source: DIS 2018 Annual Report

A defined trend lower in subscriber figures through next year will result in Disney losing bargaining power when it comes to negotiating future distribution deals and also the advertising on the networks will have less value with less subscribers. Down the line when Disney pulls its content from Netflix and Amazon Video, also keep in mind that it's forgoing potentially hundreds of millions in current revenue globally to keep the content exclusive on its own platform. It's likely the company is incorporating some of these impacts to their forecasts, but the bearish case sees more downside in the cable directly correlated to the success of Disney+ streaming.

Even with a wave of subscribers expected at launch, management is guiding for a $900-million operating loss in Q4 as it continues to invest in the streaming services including content. As a standalone unit, the streaming services will face many of the challenges Netflix currently sees with generating positive free cash flow. From the Q3 conference call:

We expect our Direct-to-Consumer & International segment to generate about $900 million in operating losses for the quarter, which represents an increase of about $560 million over the fourth quarter last year. We expect the continued investment in our DTC services, including ESPN+ and Disney+, and the consolidation of Hulu to drive an adverse impact on the year-over-year change in segment operating income of our direct-to-consumer businesses of approximately $550 million, which is almost the entirety of the total segment change versus prior year.

There's a potential that estimates out through over the next 5-10 years implied in the current stock price are simply too bullish. The loss in operating income down the line from a retrenchment in the highly profitable cable media networks business may not be completely replaced by streaming. There is also a risk that subscriber estimates underperform and or lost revenue from other sources is greater than expected. The bearish case for DIS sees a risk to estimates on the cost side and a more dramatic disruption to the current cable business pressuring income.

Takeaway

Management noted during the Q3 conference call the increasing complexity of the company's operating and financial profile, saying, "Results this quarter include a number of factors we recognize can be challenging to model." Certainly, the historical financials are and even valuation multiples may be of little use to truly value this stock. At this point it's a game of sentiment. Indeed, this is an exciting time for the company with added risks to the investment case. We feel it's important for investors to keep expectations grounded in terms of the media strategy, recognizing the significant steps in execution that still need to be achieved for the upcoming milestones.

Our view in the near term is neutral, recognizing the momentum aspect of the story. Longer term, however, through 2020 we are more bearish, skeptical of the company's ability to maintain momentum in the Marvel universe through the next decade, and also concerned about the current cable media networks business given the ongoing trend in cord-cutting that may simply accelerate. We expect the stock to trade with more volatility going forward as the risks have increased.

