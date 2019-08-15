Will Deere Remain In Its Range After Earnings?

Sentiment toward the stock is average, but it has been shifting to a more pessimistic posture.

Earnings and revenue are expected to grow, but at a slower rate than the last few years.

The first shots in the trade war between the United States and China were fired in late January 2018. At the time Deere & Co. (DE) was trading around $165 a share. Since then the stock has had trouble moving above the $170 level and has in fact been trading in a range for the last seven quarters. We’ll look at the chart a little later on in the article, but for now, I want to look at the fundamental statistics ahead of Friday’s earnings report.

Deere is set to report fiscal third quarter earnings on Friday morning and the company is expected to earn $2.86 per share on revenue of $9.4 billion. The company earned $2.59 per share in the third quarter of 2018 on revenue of $9.29 billion. The estimates would mean earnings growth of 10.4% and revenue growth of 1.2%.

Over the last three years, Deere has averaged earnings growth of 34% per year and earnings were up 12% in the second quarter. Revenue has increased by an average of 16% per year in the last three years and they were up 6% in the second quarter.

While it is encouraging that the earnings and revenue are still expected to grow, you can’t help but notice that the growth rates are much lower than what we have seen in recent quarters and in recent years. The trade war is certainly having an impact on the company as is the global economic slowdown.

As far as the management efficiency measurements, the return on equity is at 29.5% and that is well above average. The profit margin is 10.9% and that is below average. Another factor that concerns me is the long-term debt to equity ratio which is at 241.3. If the global economy continues to slow and revenues start to decline, the debt payments start to take up a bigger chunk of the company’s working capital.

Caught in a Range - A Wide Range, But A Range Nevertheless

I mentioned at the very beginning that Deere’s stock has been caught in a range since the beginning of the trade war. If we look at the weekly chart we see that the stock has closed one week above the $170 level and it hasn’t closed a single week below the $130 level. It has moved below the $130 level a few times, but it hasn’t closed a week below that price.

This is a pretty wide range with the center point being $150, the top and bottom rails of the range are approximately 13.3% above and below the middle point. If the range holds, you could get a pretty good return buying at the bottom of the range and selling at the top of the range - a gain of 30% is nothing to sneeze at. But that’s if the range holds.

There are other factors on the chart that concern me. We see that the stock moved below the 104-week moving average (two years of data) on Wednesday. The stock was below the long-term moving average for a few weeks back in December, but moved back above it as the market rallied sharply in the first quarter.

The weekly stochastic readings were in overbought territory just a few weeks ago and they have moved lower in the last three weeks, but they are still above the middle range of the readings. This concerns me in that the stock could fall for several more weeks and it still wouldn’t be in oversold territory. When the indicators have reached oversold territory in the last few years, it has been a good buying opportunity for investors.

The 10-week RSI has just recently crossed below the 50 level, but it hasn’t reached oversold territory yet. Looking at the last three and a half years, we see that the indicator has yet to reach oversold territory.

Sentiment toward Deere Is Average, But Moving Toward More Pessimism

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Deere ahead of the earnings report, we see average readings for the analysts' ratings and the short interest ratio. The put/call ratio is skewed slightly toward the bearish side.

According to The Wall Street Journal, there are 22 analysts following Deere at this time. Of those 22 analysts, 14 have the stock rated as a “buy,” seven have it rated as a “hold,” and one has it rated as a “sell.” This gives us a buy percentage of 63.6%. That is slightly below the average buy percentage which seems to fall in the 65% to 75% range.

The current short interest ratio is at 3.0. This is right at what I consider to be an average reading. For Deere, there are 6.47 million shares sold short and the average daily trading volume is 2.1 million shares. The number of shares sold short did move up from 6.27 million shares in the second half of July and this does indicate a slight increase in bearish sentiment.

The current put/call ratio is at 1.18 with 92,166 puts open compared to 77,979 puts. The overall open interest represents over 17 million shares and that is very high compared to the average daily trading volume. If you look at it as a ratio, the open interest is 8.1 times the average volume for the stock. That is one of the highest ratios I have seen in recent months.

The put/call ratio itself if a little higher than the average stock and that indicates a slight skew to the bearish side. The ratio was much higher back on May 17 when the company last reported earnings. The reading back then was at 1.55.

My Overall Take On Deere & Co.

The overall picture for Deere is a tough one to read. The fundamentals have been pretty solid over the last few years with good earnings growth and good revenue growth. However, those growth rates have been slowing and with the current economic and geopolitical environments, the growth could turn to contraction.

The chart doesn’t exactly give me a warm fuzzy feeling at this point. The fact that the stock dropped below the 104-week moving average is a concern, but the $130 level could act as support once again. I don’t think the earnings report will be the catalyst that drives the stock below the low end of the range, but it could move the stock down to that level if the company disappoints.

The sentiment indicators are all close to average with a slight skew to the bearish side on the analysts’ ratings and the put/call ratio while the short interest ratio is moving toward a slightly more bearish posture.

Looking at the recent earnings reports we see that Deere has missed on its EPS estimates in each of the last five quarters. The average of the miss has been approximately 6.5%. If we see another miss this time around and based on the average, it would mean EPS of $2.67 to $2.68 range.

What is really interesting is that even with the earnings misses the stock hasn’t always reacted in a negative fashion. The earnings report in May was the smallest miss, but it created the biggest drop afterwards with the stock falling 7.65% on earnings day.

Personally, I wouldn’t trade Deere ahead of the earnings report. If I had to make a trade it would be a bearish one ahead of the report, but I would also be ready to flip really quick. If the $130 level holds and the stock hovers down there for a week or two, we could see the stochastic readings get down to oversold territory and possibly present another buying opportunity.

My biggest concern for Deere is the outlook. With the economic reports out of China and Germany earlier this week showing continued slowing and with the ongoing trade war, I can see the company lowering its forecast and that could drive the stock lower in the coming weeks and could possible cause the stock to break below the low end of the range. I think you have to be real careful with Deere right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.