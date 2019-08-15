Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/12/19

Includes: AXGN, EFF, GAIA, MD, SRPT, TWOU, UPWK, WMGI
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/12/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors, and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Wright Medical Group (WMGI);
  • 2U Inc. (TWOU);
  • Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT);
  • Gaia Inc. (GAIA);
  • Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF), and;
  • AxoGen Inc. (AXGN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Mednax (MD), and;
  • Upwork (UPWK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Red Rock Resorts (RRR);
  • Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP);
  • Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB);
  • Silk Road Medical (SILK);
  • PROS Holdings (PRO);
  • IQVIA Holdings (IQV);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Facebook (FB), and;
  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Regional Management Corp. (RM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Fertitta Frank J Iii

DIR, BO

Red Rock Resorts

RRR

B

$14,222,087

2

Fernandez Michael

DIR

Mednax

MD

B

$8,146,927

3

Ingram Douglas S

CEO, DIR

Sarepta Therapeutics

SRPT

B

$2,000,160

4

Reed Colin V

CB, CEO

Ryman Hospitality Properties

RHP

B

$1,077,291

5

Zaderej Karen L

CEO, DIR

AxoGen Inc.

AXGN

B

$1,012,425

6

Palmisano Robert J

CEO, DIR

Wright Medical Group

WMGI

B

$997,742

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund

EFF

B

$889,007

8

Basswood Capital Mgt

DIR, BO

Regional Management Corp.

RM

B

$861,350

9

Rysavy Jirka

CB, DIR

Gaia Inc.

GAIA

B

$755,667

10

Larson John M

DIR

2U Inc.

TWOU

B

$755,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

General Electric

BO

Westinghouse Air Brake

WAB

JS*

$1,193,393,536

2

TPG Group

DIR

IQVIA Holdings

IQV

JS*

$410,324,000

3

Warburg Pincus

BO

Silk Road Medical

SILK

JS*

$164,451,456

4

Connaughton John

DIR

IQVIA Holdings

IQV

S

$89,888,384

5

Woestemeyer Ronald F

DIR, BO

PROS Holdings

PRO

S

$54,112,500

6

Woestemeyer Mariette M

DIR, BO

PROS Holdings

PRO

S

$54,090,000

7

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$47,354,380

8

Biglari Sardar

BO

Cracker Barrel

CBRL

S

$44,302,640

9

Marriott Dan

DIR

Upwork

UPWK

S

$18,072,000

10

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$15,605,722

Source: InsiderInsights.com| Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.