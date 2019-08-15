Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/12/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/12/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors, and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Wright Medical Group (WMGI);

2U Inc. (TWOU);

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT);

Gaia Inc. (GAIA);

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF), and;

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Mednax (MD), and;

Upwork (UPWK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Red Rock Resorts (RRR);

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP);

Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB);

Silk Road Medical (SILK);

PROS Holdings (PRO);

IQVIA Holdings (IQV);

Garmin (GRMN);

Facebook (FB), and;

Cracker Barrel (CBRL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Regional Management Corp. (RM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Fertitta Frank J Iii DIR, BO Red Rock Resorts RRR B $14,222,087 2 Fernandez Michael DIR Mednax MD B $8,146,927 3 Ingram Douglas S CEO, DIR Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT B $2,000,160 4 Reed Colin V CB, CEO Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP B $1,077,291 5 Zaderej Karen L CEO, DIR AxoGen Inc. AXGN B $1,012,425 6 Palmisano Robert J CEO, DIR Wright Medical Group WMGI B $997,742 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus Fund EFF B $889,007 8 Basswood Capital Mgt DIR, BO Regional Management Corp. RM B $861,350 9 Rysavy Jirka CB, DIR Gaia Inc. GAIA B $755,667 10 Larson John M DIR 2U Inc. TWOU B $755,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 General Electric BO Westinghouse Air Brake WAB JS* $1,193,393,536 2 TPG Group DIR IQVIA Holdings IQV JS* $410,324,000 3 Warburg Pincus BO Silk Road Medical SILK JS* $164,451,456 4 Connaughton John DIR IQVIA Holdings IQV S $89,888,384 5 Woestemeyer Ronald F DIR, BO PROS Holdings PRO S $54,112,500 6 Woestemeyer Mariette M DIR, BO PROS Holdings PRO S $54,090,000 7 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $47,354,380 8 Biglari Sardar BO Cracker Barrel CBRL S $44,302,640 9 Marriott Dan DIR Upwork UPWK S $18,072,000 10 Kao Min H CB, DIR, BO Garmin GRMN AS $15,605,722

Source: InsiderInsights.com| Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

