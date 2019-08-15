Fox Corporation: Solid Media Pick In The Age Of Cord-Cutting

As a standalone company with no debt, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) (NASDAQ:FOX), in my opinion, will continue to dominate the news business and stay afloat for a considerable amount of time thanks to the sale of its entertainment assets to Disney (NYSE:DIS) for $71.3 billion. With Lachlan Murdoch in charge as CEO, Fox ushers in a new era of streaming in which the company with the best content is not guaranteed to win consumers, as upcoming price wars will shake the media business from top to bottom. Nevertheless, no matter how ruthless the new environment is, I believe that the future looks bright for Fox, and as a shareholder of the newly formed company, I see a number of opportunities that will create additional shareholder value in the long run.

The deal with Disney not only helped the new company to gain additional resources, but it also finished the succession process that Rupert Murdoch started a long time ago. Unlike his more liberal brother James, Lachlan Murdoch has been a conservative power broker in Australia for a long time. During his tenures in C-suite at News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) and 21st Century Fox, Lachlan proved to be a competent executive who helped his father's companies to establish a stronger foothold in the US. Now, at the helm of Fox, his goal would be to successfully navigate through the waters of the new environment, where tech companies slowly but surely disrupt the media business and force the old guard to consolidate with each other in order to stay relevant under this new world order.

However, despite the challenges, Fox has a number of competitive advantages that will help it to fight back against disruptors and stay at the top of news business for the foreseeable future. The truth is that Fox is a conservative powerhouse in the US political environment and it's impossible to understand the company's investment attractiveness without understanding its core audience. As a company that delivers news that are wrapped up in a conservative viewpoint, Fox has no real competitors at the moment. While CNN, MSNBC and others are catering to the audience that associates itself with the left side of the political spectrum, Fox is able to grab the attention of its counterparts that lean to the right side of politics and successfully monetizes them.

According to Nielsen, Fox's major channel Fox News has been the most watched cable channel during prime time and throughout the day for the last three years and the most watched cable news channel for the same hours for the last 17 years. Out of 32 minutes of Fox News live segment, an average visitor watches 31 minutes of content, which shows that Fox has a strong brand recognition and a loyal fan base that not a lot of companies in the media business have. This data alone clearly shows that Fox has no real competition on the market at the moment. Fox leaves its rivals the opportunity to fight for the audience from the opposite side of political spectrum, while it manages to stay at the top of its own game and continues to establish a stronger foothold in the business.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, Fox Corporation Presentation

While the majority of entertainment assets were sold to Disney, Fox decided not to sell its sporting rights and it continues to own Fox Sports. According to the company, sports content accounts for roughly 65% of the overall programming costs, but those expenses are justified. In 2017 and 2018, Fox Sports had 33 events that attracted more than 20 million viewers, more than any other sports channel in the US for the same time period. In addition, to stay relevant in the long run, Fox signed a partnership agreement with Canada's TSG Group (NASDAQ:TSG) to launch Fox Bet, which will give the company the ability to enter the online sports gambling industry, which is slowly but surely being legalized in the US. Also, last year Fox made a move into e-sports by investing $100 million in a Twitch-like streaming platform Caffeine.

Having a popular sports channel, in my opinion, is a great way for Fox to expand its customer base, and investing into e-sports and sports gambling is definitely the right move, considering that both of those fields start to gain traction and their market share increases in size every year.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, Fox Corporation Presentation

Despite cord-cutting taking place at the moment, as consumers ditch cable providers for streaming platforms, Fox seems to be unaffected by this trend. Recent earnings results clearly show that Fox continues to dominate news and cable business, as its affiliate revenues that account for 50% of the overall revenues increased by 7% Y/Y in Q4. The overall revenues for the period were $2.51 billion, up 5% Y/Y, as the television segment continues to attract more advertisers and viewers and cable companies have no choice but to renew their contracts with Fox to keep their own ships afloat.

Full-year results were also impressive, as the overall revenues were up 12% to $11.39 billion, thanks to the growth in advertising and affiliate fees across all of the company's segments. To keep its momentum going, Fox has been active on a digital front and now its news channel is the most searched channel on Google than CNN, and it also has a more engaging audience on Facebook in comparison to its rivals. To reach more viewers, its content is now offered on platforms like Hulu, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and others, while the company also has its own streaming service Fox Nation that offers daily updates to its conservative audience. In addition, as one of the biggest content creators that conducts its operations only in the US, Fox is not going to be affected by the ongoing trade war with China and the possible currency war too.

When it comes to valuation, I would say that Fox's stock is relatively undervalued at the moment. First of all, the company has no debt and its forward P/E ratio is ~14x, while S&P's 500 forward P/E ratio is around 18x. A few months ago, the company announced that it will be paying semi-annual dividends of $0.23 per share to its shareholders. Since the management team decided not to make any long-term forecasts at the moment, it's hard to say whether the company will be able to continue to grow its revenues at the current rate. However, considering the fact that the political season has only began, I believe that Fox will have enough material to create content at least until the end of presidential elections in late 2020, which will help the company to retain its affiliates and advertisers at least for a year and a half. In addition, the recent 7% revenue increase in affiliate fees is slightly higher than the S&P 500 growth rate of 5-6%, which to me is a sign that the news business is still a lucrative field for many.

While I'm a little bit biased in this article, considering that I'm a shareholder of a company, I do understand that there are risks that are associated with owning Fox. As a political and conservative powerhouse, the company is always going to be attacked by different groups of people for its coverage of events. This is also true for every other news media outlet that hosts its own opinion shows, and this is part of the business. In addition, if the whole market tanks and the economy enters recession, then it's more likely that Fox's stock will take a dive too.

Other than that, I see no additional risks that might be associated with the company. Fox's biggest competitive advantage is its loyal user base that constantly watches its content. Thanks to the diversified distribution chain, the company is able to quickly increase its viewership numbers and attract new advertisers.

In my opinion, Fox Corporation is an established enterprise with a working business model that constantly makes profits for its shareholders. Because of that, I plan to own the company's shares for a considerable amount of time and have no reasons to sell them in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOX, FOXA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.