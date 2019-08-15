Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/13/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/13/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

PBF Energy (PBF);

Gates Industrial (GTES), and;

General Electric (GE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Conduent (CNDT);

Resonant (RESN), and;

Mednax (MD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Party City Holdco (PRTY);

EnLink Midstream (ENLC);

Aware (AWRE);

SBA Comms (SBAC);

Okta (OKTA);

Morningstar (MORN);

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);

Cardlytics (CDLX), and;

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Mastercard (MA);

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE);

ANI Pharm (ANIP), and;

Align Tech (ALGN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Icahn Carl C BO Conduent CNDT B $29,640,692 2 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO Pbf Energy PBF B $4,232,776 3 Ronin Capital BO Aware AWRE JB* $3,596,541 4 Culp H Lawrence CB,CEO General Electric GE B $2,998,423 5 Fernandez Michael DIR Mednax MD B $2,613,653 6 Blackstone BO Gates Industrial GTES B $2,101,017 7 Oaktree Capital BO Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE B $1,303,273 8 Fox Michael J DIR Resonant RESN JB* $1,001,880 9 Davis Barry E CB,CEO Enlink Midstream ENLC B $1,000,831 10 Harrison James M CEO,DIR Party City Holdco PRTY B $566,250

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Su Lisa T CEO,DIR Advanced Micro Devices AMD S $14,401,034 2 Papermaster Mark D CTO,VP Advanced Micro Devices AMD AS $8,965,488 3 Race Charles O OKTA OKTA AS $6,659,388 4 Canaan VIII DIR Cardlytics CDLX S $5,991,633 5 Lacob Joseph DIR Align Tech ALGN S $5,453,787 6 Meridian Venture Partners II BO Ani Pharm ANIP AS $4,419,879 7 Bagwell Kurt L PR SBA Comms SBAC S $4,344,250 8 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $4,323,100 9 Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014 BO Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $2,590,531 10 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,307,929

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

