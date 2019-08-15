Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/13/19

|
Includes: CNDT, GE, GTES, MD, PBF, RESN
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/13/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • Gates Industrial (GTES), and;
  • General Electric (GE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Conduent (CNDT);
  • Resonant (RESN), and;
  • Mednax (MD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Party City Holdco (PRTY);
  • EnLink Midstream (ENLC);
  • Aware (AWRE);
  • SBA Comms (SBAC);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);
  • Cardlytics (CDLX), and;
  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Mastercard (MA);
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE);
  • ANI Pharm (ANIP), and;
  • Align Tech (ALGN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Icahn Carl C

BO

Conduent

CNDT

B

$29,640,692

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

Pbf Energy

PBF

B

$4,232,776

3

Ronin Capital

BO

Aware

AWRE

JB*

$3,596,541

4

Culp H Lawrence

CB,CEO

General Electric

GE

B

$2,998,423

5

Fernandez Michael

DIR

Mednax

MD

B

$2,613,653

6

Blackstone

BO

Gates Industrial

GTES

B

$2,101,017

7

Oaktree Capital

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$1,303,273

8

Fox Michael J

DIR

Resonant

RESN

JB*

$1,001,880

9

Davis Barry E

CB,CEO

Enlink Midstream

ENLC

B

$1,000,831

10

Harrison James M

CEO,DIR

Party City Holdco

PRTY

B

$566,250

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Su Lisa T

CEO,DIR

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD

S

$14,401,034

2

Papermaster Mark D

CTO,VP

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD

AS

$8,965,488

3

Race Charles

O

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$6,659,388

4

Canaan VIII

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

S

$5,991,633

5

Lacob Joseph

DIR

Align Tech

ALGN

S

$5,453,787

6

Meridian Venture Partners II

BO

Ani Pharm

ANIP

AS

$4,419,879

7

Bagwell Kurt L

PR

SBA Comms

SBAC

S

$4,344,250

8

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$4,323,100

9

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014

BO

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$2,590,531

10

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,307,929

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.