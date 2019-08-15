AMD: High Ground Vs. Low Ground

There seems to be no shortage of good news for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) lately. In response to the new product launch of 2nd Gen EPYC processors, a slew of corporate partners and customers coming out to validate AMD’s record performance and overall cost savings (Table 1). However, in light of all the good news of potential market share gain, AMD shares are having a tough time to stay above $30. Sell side analysts, with an overall “hold” recommendation, have attributed the unexciting price movements to the 3Q downward guidance, and the rich valuation which already reflected the gain in server market share. In this post, I look to estimate AMD's stock price associated with each scenario.

High Ground: 2nd Gen EPYC Rules

Of course, the above Street high ground forecasts rest on the premise that AMD’s 7nm new products will launch into the “AMD EPYC Ecosystem” which will continue to prosper with more than 60 corporate partners from day one. The broad partner ecosystem including ODMs like Gigabyte and QCT, IHVs like Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), and broad operating system support including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and multiple Linux distributions.

For Linux Canonical, RedHat and SUSE collaborated with AMD to test and validate solutions based on the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors for a wide range of datacenter use cases. This validation helped the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor achieve more than 2X platforms in development compared to the 1st Gen EPYC processor, and there have been a slew of corporate partners and customers coming out to validate AMD’s record performance and overall cost savings.

Clearly, both the recent earnings announcements and forward forecasts indicate encouraging signs of bouncing off the recent semi slowdown. C&G revenue started outperforming EESC since Q3 2017 (Figure 1). Although both segments exhibited weakness as a result of the sector, 2Q ER signaled the first uptick in growth (Figure 2). 2Q revenue also bucked the recent down-trend. There is a good chance that quarterly revenue may suppress $2.5 billion by the end of 2020 (Figure 3), mainly fueled by the server growth from the superior cost-adjusted performance of Ryzen and the wide acceptance of 2nd Gen EYPC processor. AMD’s EPS and gross margin following the same upward trend as revenue forecast into the next two years should have satisfied most critics who have complained about AMD’s lack of profitability (Figure 4). Even SA’s famed AMD critic Michael Wiggins De Oliveira would have been happy to see that AMD’s free cash flow may finally see the daylight after all and may even exceed $250 million by 2020.

Low Ground: Recovery Delayed

Originally, there was a widespread hope for a stronger 2H 2019. AMD's EPYC and Ryzen were expected to be the key drivers to gain strong data center market share growth against Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). After all the positive comments made by tech CEOs, it was reasonable to expect that a stronger 2Q through 4Q sales growth should follow a seasonally weak 1Q and a trade war beaten 2018. For AMD in particular, a wider portfolio of CPU and GPU products across PCs and servers has been helping drive a richer mix, compared to a year ago. Management also predicted that rising server product sales and new product launches will drive margins. While AMD's near-zero server market share looks to have a good low base to grow market share, its high profit margin will likely aid margin to exceed the estimated 41%.

While AMD delivered an okay 2Q earnings report (ER), but surprised the market with a downside 3Q guidance, as indicated by the price drop amid 2Q ER (circle in Figure 6). What this means is that, in order to hit the 2019 target, AMD’s 4Q revenue would require a 55% growth rate which seems to be an ambitious assumption. Apparently, the market was discouraged by the 2Q earnings report, especially Dr. Lisa Su had lowered the 3Q guidance which was reaffirmed by the previous 2019 guidance of “high single-digit” growth and a 4% gross margin back in 1Q ER.

Therefore, AMD’s “low ground” scenario should reflect the adjustment of the previous expectation of a better second half of 2019. In fact, right after the 2Q ER, the Street analysts quickly revised most fundamentals (revenue, EPS, GM, and free cash flow) from Q3 2019 through 2Q 2020 (circles in Figure 7 and 7A). It should be noted that the revisions were mainly on the high side estimates, not the downside risk. As the timing of the recovery has been delayed, it is encouraging to see that the 3Q 2020’s estimate was largely left untouched (circle in Figure 7B). The speculation for the CEO and the Street’s cautious outlook may reflect the continued uncertainty of the trade war resolution and especially its impact on the semi sector.

AMD Target Price Path

At this point, I explain how to convert forecast financials to future stock prices: If a stock is priced based on its forecast financials at the time, I should first identify those relevant financial metrics which have traditionally affected the stock prices. Once a historical relationship between the historical stock prices and these financial metrics is identified, the current estimates of these financial metrics at different future times can be fed into the model to generate the future stock price targets. Eventually, stock prices are affected by management's guidance and analysts' estimates of future financials. Analysts' estimates are closely tracking management's guidance, if available, as it contains the most forward-looking information.

Generally, AMD's stock prices are known to react to analysts' forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, capital expenditure, free cash flow, and the company's unique metric like car delivery. Keep in mind that although I used historical data to estimate a historical relationship, it is still a forward-looking process. This is because, at any point of time in history, AMD's price is estimated by the forward estimates of the five financial metrics at that time. The only assumption I made is that investors used the same (forward-looking) valuation structure to price stocks consistently. Using the relationship and the analysts' next 10-quarter estimates of the five metrics, I was able to compute the future stock prices corresponding to those forward financials.

Using the Street's estimates of the five financial metrics for the last 40 quarters and the next 10 quarters, I was able to estimate and predict AMD’s “forward target prices” from the beginning of 2019. To show the robustness of this valuation process, I present below the same valuation results in a previous post (“AMD’s Long-Term Target Prices”). In Figure 2A, I showed how this analysts' forecast of stock prices should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual AMD stock prices (in black).

Since 2010, AMD's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at forward fundamental metrics in pricing AMD shares. In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 2B from 4Q 2018 through 4Q 2021. The predicted AMD price moves from $21, $27, $35, and $38 by 2021 (the red dotted line in Figure B).

It should be further noticed that, despite the higher price volatility that AMD has experienced recently, the actual price has moved remarkably close to the predicted prices (red). As of now, the model has predicted, back in January, that AMD should trade around $27-$30 after 2Q. Last hour I checked, AMD was trading at $29.45.

High-Ground Versus Low-Ground Target Prices

The estimates of AMD fair value above only reflects the Street’s average fundamental estimates which are the weighted average of the high-ground and low-ground scenarios. It may be more fruitful if the target stock price associated with each scenario can be estimated. To this end, I first looked at the range of the sales forecast between the high side and low side in Figure 7A. There is a 15% upside and a 10% downside for the Q3 2019 revenue to deviate from the current estimate. Since the revenue surprise can be directly translated into stock price reaction, it is reasonable to expect that AMD’s high ground stock price should be 15% higher than the current target price, and the low ground price 10% lower. In short, AMD should trade in a range between $27 and $35 with an expected annual return 17%-20%.

Takeaways

Valuing AMD’s stock is always tricky. At least in the most recent period, compared to two major rivals, Intel and Nvidia (NVDA), AMD has had much higher multiples on its own right. Furthermore, AMD shares have not moved sympathetically to the same negative outlook about cloud spending cuts, weakening gaming demand, and the stalemate of trade talks. The high ground case for the nonparallel performance is that AMD’s 7nm products, 2nd Gen EPYC and Navi to eat away Intel’s CPU and Nvidia’s GPU market shares at a pace which exceeds Dr. Su’s original estimates. But, after AMD’s disappointing 3Q guidance, there is a growing evidence suggesting a low ground case that the typical prediction of a “better 2H 2019” is more likely delayed to a “better 2H 2020.”

Given the forecast fundamentals from the two outlooks, AMD stock prices can theoretically trade between $27-$35. However, the fact AMD is currently trading around $30 seems to suggest that the market has priced in more (65% chance) of the low ground case. Though, if investors can get in below $30, you look to get an expected one-year return around 20%.

