Moody's: Outfoxed By The Fed On This Great Business

The cycle of interest rate easing that the Fed has embarked on will once again act as a tailwind to the business.

I’ve previously owned Moody’s (MCO) for my Project $1M growth portfolio. Simply put, it's an outstanding business. There are a couple of key reasons why it will continue to be so.

Natural Oligopoly

Moody's has carved out a major role in a de facto oligopoly. A credit rating is typically required for new bond issuance that is placed in the markets. Thus, Moody’s functions as a "toll taker" on economic growth and new bond issuance in the economy. Just how embedded Moody’s and the other dominant ratings agencies are can be seen by reviewing any contracts for debt issuance, which often mandate that a rating from all of Moody’s, S&P (SPGI) or Fitch be received for any new bonds to be issued. Further, there are often ongoing requirements to maintain a particular rating over time, with rating cuts potentially triggering breaches in debt covenants or other financial repercussions.

Moody’s benefits from a nice network effect in its business, as it effectively brings together parties issuing debt and purchasing debt by virtue of its rating issuance. The more debt that it rates, the further embedded Moody’s becomes as the de facto standard setter for the quality of any new debt.

Perversely, becoming the standard setter in the debt marketplace helps preserve the status quo and maintain market dominance. One of the actions which regulators took post the financial crisis was to try and facilitate new entities to rate debt and ease their entry into the market. Morningstar and DBRS soon made their way in to attempt to establish a beachhead in the marketplace, but even after 3 years of market entry, they only have 2.4% of the market share for new bond ratings between them as the 4th and 5th largest issuers.

The reason why this is the case is that there is no incentive for lenders to expand the number of providers of ratings, as that may give rise to ratings dilution and shopping around for the best rating, which is not in the best interest of creditors. Also, creditors want to receive ratings from the rating agencies that have had the most experience rating a wide variety of debt and who have done so over a long duration and through a range of credit cycles. Thus, there is an inherent caution associated with getting ratings from a provider that is new to the market without an established track record. It is no surprise, then, that Moody's enjoys a comfortable position alongside S&P and Fitch in the ratings market in spite of the market being opened up to new entrants.

Impressive set of financials

A business that has natural barriers to keep out competitors unsurprisingly results in a very good set of financial returns for investors.

Moody’s recently reported quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion in its most recent quarterly earnings report, of which just under 60% of revenue was from Moody’s Investor Services and 40% was from Moody’s Analytics. Moody's has achieved a rate of revenue growth of almost 8.3% p.a. over the past 3 years, which is fairly respectable in an environment of rising interest rates.

Moody's MIS, Analytics split

(Source: Moody's Q2 2019 report)

Best of all, Moody’s retains a significant amount of the revenue that it earns. Operating margins are north of 40%, with net margins coming in at close to 25%, providing a margin profile that more closely resembles a software business. With so many previous ratings having been generated across industries, companies and geographies, there is consequently significant operating leverage in the Moody’s business model, with relatively little incremental effort to generate a new rating. As a result, net income has the ability to accelerate faster than revenue and was up 11.6% p.a. over the past 3 years.

Moody’s has proven a very efficient allocator of capital historically and sports a return on invested capital over 25%, with no shortage of new opportunities to invest in.

This has led to a stock that has returned 20% p.a. annualized over the past 5 years.

Moody's seeming headwind has now become a tailwind

Moody's was an initial holding of my Project $1M portfolio, a foundational holding in fact. I liked the business for all of the reasons above, however I had great reservations about the tightening cycle that the Fed was looking to embark on a couple of years ago. With talks of rate normalization reaching fever pitch, and Fed dot plots showing the potential for multiple rate rises over the next several years, I had fears that Moody's days of high-single digit revenue increases were likely behind it. Fast forward a few months and the Federal Reserve has shifted to a quantitative easing regime once again, dropping all notions of further tightening.

Furthermore, banks have generally been deleveraging balance sheets post the GFC, with regulators imposing higher capital requirements and the periodic stress-testing of balance sheets. This lending volume that was once bank-originated financing has been steadily making its way into the public markets in the form of bond issuance. In the US, in particular, bond issuance is almost 50% of total debt financing currently, an increase in bond share of almost 12% compared to 2005.

US Corporate Bonds vs. Bank Loans Share

(Source: Moody's 2018 Report)

Thus, with monetary policy once again tilted towards easing, and bank deleveraging leading to tightening of business lending and pushing businesses to bond markets to raise financing, Moody’s finds itself the beneficiary of significant tailwinds that will propel bond ratings volume once again.

Further, the ultra-low interest rates over the past decade has resulted in a bond issuance binge, the after-effects of which are still obvious. Much of this bond volume is coming to the end of term, which likely means a significant volume of issuance and new ratings over the next few years, irrespective of any net new financing.

Debt maturity of North American and EMEA Bonds

(Source: Moody's 2018 Report)

In light of these tailwinds, analysts project double-digit earnings growth for Moody’s out through the next 5 years.

Outlook

Moody’s currently isn’t cheap on a valuation basis, and the business currently sports a P/E toward the higher end of its historical range, at close to 26x forward earnings.

However, for a business that is essentially a natural oligopoly, leveraged to the tailwinds of economic growth in an environment that is likely to be low-interest and conducive to debt issuance for the foreseeable future, Moody’s is definitely a name to consider adding to on a more pronounced pullback.

