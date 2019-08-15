Mohawk Industries: An Exceptional Value Opportunity

Building material stocks have been beaten down for the past year but their underperformance could be nearing an end, according to Hedgeye’s Jay Van Sciver.

Building product stocks have been underperforming the stock market for the last year but their outlook is improving, Jay Van Sciver, sector head of industrials and materials at Hedgeye, told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Recently, record rain in the first half of 2019 damped the stocks down. Added to that was an interest rate spike in 2018. However, interest rates are now down.

“We tend to see on average construction spending respond to lower interest rates with about a seven-month lag,” Van Sciver said. “So we should, as we enter 2020, at least on a relative basis have a better environment for residential construction, buildings, product suppliers, like Mohawk.”

Mohawk (NYSE:MHK) has had internal issues too, including a capacity adjustment that needs to be made, and concerns voiced on its latest earnings call.

“The stock is down as much, roughly, as it went down in the financial crisis,” Van Sciver said. “These narratives get out of control and create these exceptional trade opportunities.”

The Trade

Mohawk is a cyclical stock, so it is affected by macroeconomic changes. The thing about cyclicals is “you have to buy when the CEO is telling you that things aren’t great,” he said. “It’s not going to have a huge endless market, it’s going to be a contained story.”

Van Sciver likes buying Mohawk at current levels, with upside potential to $200 over the next 12 months.

“I think MHK offers a good deal of upside as a pretty straightforward catalyst in recovering residential construction spending from lower interest rates,” he added.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion… The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as “RV RELEASES”) is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors (collectively, “Affiliated Parties”) make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise (whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.