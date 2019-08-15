DexCom: G7 Will Change Everything

DexCom (DXCM) is expected to deliver robust revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing enviously in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a cozy risk-reward proposition with an acceptable downside and excellent upside potential. It is severely overvalued for now, but its future is so bright it might be time to take it.

DexCom is a large-cap company with a market cap of about $14 Billion with decent financials. The introduction of G7 in 2020 could be the critical factor that moves the valuation to the higher end of the spectrum.

G7 is all that matters

For new investors, G7 is the model that DexCom has been working for several years. It will fully make use of Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Verily's technology. It is a complete overhaul of the product, production process, and materials.

The overhaul might allow DexCom to substantially reduce the cost and target the Type 2 diabetes population, which would increase revenue dramatically.

With respect to the experience, regulatory people probably going to kill me with their legal guidance first, but it really is spectacular. The wearable is pretty much not existing on your body. As I look at projects we've started and innovation that we've attempted during my term with this company, this is the biggest leap we've ever taken and it's a huge leap and kudos to all the people involved in it because, if I were to design what I would hope CGM would have been when I started in this business. Yes, in 25 years ago, this week, I would have designed this and so we're finally here. Kevin Sayer Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer - Q1 Earnings Call

The company is being cautious and conservative with the tests and launch of the G7. They have had functioning prototypes for a while, and as the transcript from the Q1 earnings call indicates, the early results are very promising.

The difference between CGM and intermittent measurement is abysmal. CGM allows patients and doctors to identify behaviors and patterns that are hurt or help the patients.

These adjustments help T1, and T2 diabetes stay in control and improve their odds. However, the price has been the limiting factor in the use of CGM. The G7 model might be able to lower the bar of cost and increase the number of users. Because of this, pricing is critical, and management has been very cautious about giving any hints. A meager price would increase users but reduce earnings, but a high price will increase the profits slightly, but it will not represent an attack on the competition not fully exploit the benefits of G7.

Valuation

Projecting That revenue growth has a minimum and maximum of 17.3% and 20.8%, with gross margin probably will oscillate between 64.6% and 66.2%, assuming R&D as a percentage of revenue probably will oscillate between 26.4% and 17%, considering G&A as a percentage of revenue has a minimum and maximum of 41.5% and 39% we have the following chart.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

So the stock is overvalued now, and as it is losing money, the valuation reflects there is no current value on it. However, by 2022, the valuation could skyrocket.

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now, and holding tight until 2023.

The risk profile shows there is a 20.25% probability that DexCom will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 4.8%

Conclusions

The introduction of G7 in 2020 could deliver a significant result for the Stock and move the price considerably. If this doesn't happen, DexCom will not be able to support its valuation. Luckily, everything seems to point out that G7 will be able to deliver everything it promised.

If the company does not manage to get into the high end of the spectrum, at least it is likely to perform the market. The pick would increase the risk in many portfolios, but the potential upside compensates the risk. Ideally, this would be at a better price to get in, but it is not priced above its real value. Holding the stock at this point is a wise choice.

The company has a lot of things going its way, the level of risk is safe, the downside potential is quite low, the past years' performance is reliable, and the expected return for the foreseeable future is quite favorable. Sure, the company is not without problems, the price is severely overvalued, the predicted performance for next year is terrible, the risk-reward is unsound, and the financial solidity is good.

